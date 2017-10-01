Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) (12754 Views)

The oil boss who holds the traditional title of Odogwu of Onicha Ugbo - was spotted in a traditional regalia sa he displayed his culture with villagers.



Source; Nigeria's Petroleum Minister of state; Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu went full blast with his people of Onicha Ugbo in Delta State during their festival. Ibe Kachikwu, a first-class law graduate of Nsukka, the Nigeria Law School and Harvard University is a former Chief Executive of Global Oil Giants, Exxon Mobil.The oil boss who holds the traditional title of Odogwu of Onicha Ugbo - was spotted in a traditional regalia sa he displayed his culture with villagers.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/ibe-kachikwu-petroleum-minister-rocks-attire-made-from-animal-skin.html 1 Like

I love people who value their culture and tradition



After those academic accolades and achievement, he still holds his traditions in high esteem and never shy to showcase then to the world.



Whereas, some people with little academic achievement, traditional names like Seun, Chuwuemeka et al are taboos in their homes, but names like Christopher, Muhammad, Ester et al.



Nice looks cool 1 Like

nice outfit 1 Like

I can only imagine how much that attire will worth in the international market... 7 Likes

odogwu of onicha ugbo! 2 Likes

Odikwa serious

Odi kwa very risky ooooooo

God bless the Anioma nation 2 Likes

see our state minister of petroleum.. chai..naija which way.. when you don chop money tire,,.. na to dance na..















Ugly zulu

Haha..that Kai thing....He's got swag!

This is good. No matter ur level, always identify with ur source 3 Likes

Professional space booker 1 Like

When he was appointed by Buhari some people said he is not Igbo o! Now Igbos are hailing him. I'm confused 3 Likes 1 Share

He aught to be arrested, this animal cruelty 2 Likes



You and people are like you are easily bought into 'our' culture, 'our' religion, 'our' man etc tricks and manipulation. You and people are like you are easily bought into 'our' culture, 'our' religion, 'our' man etc tricks and manipulation.

Thank God for his life.

OP, fear God, @ the bolded! OP, fear God, @ the bolded! 3 Likes

Kachichukwu the noise maker

Igwe eee I hail, nice outfit

Creative

I hope this man don chop okpo. We don't want to hear stories that touch the heart after now.





Btw, the man looks like a dibia Nairlaand you dont have a copy of Kachikwu's letter to the President? I expected it to have graced the frontpage by now.Btw, the man looks like a dibia

Ibe Kachikwu the puppet...

Our Odogwu! The great Odogwu!

Beautiful! Ibe has always identified with culture. He loves his cutural heritage.