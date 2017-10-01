₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:57am
Nigeria's Petroleum Minister of state; Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu went full blast with his people of Onicha Ugbo in Delta State during their festival. Ibe Kachikwu, a first-class law graduate of Nsukka, the Nigeria Law School and Harvard University is a former Chief Executive of Global Oil Giants, Exxon Mobil.
The oil boss who holds the traditional title of Odogwu of Onicha Ugbo - was spotted in a traditional regalia sa he displayed his culture with villagers.
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by CastedDude: 7:58am
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by Tolexander: 8:02am
I love people who value their culture and tradition
After those academic accolades and achievement, he still holds his traditions in high esteem and never shy to showcase then to the world.
Whereas, some people with little academic achievement, traditional names like Seun, Chuwuemeka et al are taboos in their homes, but names like Christopher, Muhammad, Ester et al.
To even practice the traditional heritage is another sacrilege and prefer their children going to watch Father Christmas
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 8:12am
Nice looks cool
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by Gossiplover: 9:01am
nice outfit
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by dhardline(m): 9:56am
I can only imagine how much that attire will worth in the international market...
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by adadike281(f): 10:19am
odogwu of onicha ugbo!
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:28am
Odikwa serious
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 10:47am
Odi kwa very risky ooooooo
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by EzeEbira(m): 10:54am
God bless the Anioma nation
|Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by KarisLam: 1:28pm
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by Derekethan1: 1:29pm
Ugly zulu
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 1:30pm
Haha..that Kai thing....He's got swag!
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by tempex88(m): 1:30pm
This is good. No matter ur level, always identify with ur source
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by Kurisigamo(m): 1:31pm
Professional space booker
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by Youngmum1(f): 1:31pm
When he was appointed by Buhari some people said he is not Igbo o! Now Igbos are hailing him. I'm confused
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by cbrass(m): 1:31pm
He aught to be arrested, this animal cruelty
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by hackman34: 1:32pm
ok na, that is how it all started.
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by bedeni: 1:33pm
Gossiplover:
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by Billyonaire: 1:33pm
Tolexander:
You and people are like you are easily bought into 'our' culture, 'our' religion, 'our' man etc tricks and manipulation.
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by AmaechiLinus(m): 1:34pm
Thank God for his life.
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by icon8: 1:40pm
CastedDude:
OP, fear God, @ the bolded!
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 1:45pm
Kachichukwu the noise maker
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 1:45pm
Igwe eee I hail, nice outfit
Creative
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by breakeven: 1:46pm
I hope this man don chop okpo. We don't want to hear stories that touch the heart after now.
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by agabusta: 1:47pm
Nairlaand you dont have a copy of Kachikwu's letter to the President? I expected it to have graced the frontpage by now.
Btw, the man looks like a dibia
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by BlaqCoffee109(f): 1:47pm
Ibe Kachikwu the puppet...
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by akabude: 1:48pm
Our Odogwu! The great Odogwu!
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by oxonek: 1:50pm
Beautiful! Ibe has always identified with culture. He loves his cutural heritage.
Re: Ibe Kachikwu Wears Leopard Skin Attire For Cultural Display (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 1:51pm
He's wearing the skin of an animal that is endangered
