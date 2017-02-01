₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by henryanna36: 7:49am
How time flies.Here are throwback photos of President Buhari with his friends during the civil war in 1969
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photos-of-buhari-with-his.html
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by Jeffrey12(m): 7:49am
See as he stand like pole..
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by Martino240(m): 7:50am
lol.. I can't see any buhari oo.. Abi it's my eyes doing me somehow
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:54am
And the innocent souls he killed is now hunting him down
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by wahles(m): 8:01am
Badt throwback#
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by decatalyst(m): 8:05am
He crushed the crushables
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by AntiNigerian: 8:06am
hmmm, let me wait further more for more slaves to come and comment
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by austin2all: 8:19am
wait make i change tyre first
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by disumusa: 8:34am
CROWNWEALTH019:so if buhari was order to war he will refuse to go against enemy because they are yibbos
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by EmoBoy(m): 8:45am
Why would Nigerians vote someone who fought in the civil to be president? Na wa o
We are our own problems in Nigeria
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by stinggy(m): 8:50am
CROWNWEALTH019:It was a war. Innocents were killed on both parts. Get over this victim mentality
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by id911(m): 9:19am
Stop showing us buhari's pix or throwback pix because his pix alone can cause dollars to crash further and recession to bite harder. Una no dey pity d masses wey dis man don make to suffer unecessarily? Buhari symbolizes failure and suffering.
Buhari and recession is like 5 & 6
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by Funlordmaniac(m): 9:32am
They were looking for ipob touts to crush I guess?
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by JohnsonOlanre: 9:55am
EmoBoy:
The easiest way to become president of the zoo is to be a partaker in the murder of children and women of Eastern nigeria. When we hammer the skulls of those bastards who hate Igbos for refusing to vote their murderous leaders and tyrants, you see them lamenting about 'Ibo hate'.
Ask them why Igbos should vote for bigot and killers who hate them, their smelly bearded mouths with go mute.
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:15am
Where is the Buhari?
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by mykelmeezy(m): 10:34am
a bullet many years ago could have saved us from the mess we are in
if you read a bullet to the head...you need Jesus
infact go n become hiredkiller....
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by Onyochejohn(f): 10:37am
Jeffrey12:see Obasanjo far at the back ,
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by Onyochejohn(f): 10:38am
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by jetroolowole: 11:02am
Just booking space. No time for political news now.
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by datola: 11:03am
Op, you are a trouble maker. Leave the civil war issue for now.
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by burkingx: 11:03am
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by chiedu7: 11:04am
The civil war was clear genocide.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsnQ9xK7B-o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dufe3hVRkfw
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by burkingx: 11:04am
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by shamecurls(m): 11:04am
The squad that massacred the Biafran Army and populace!
Where is Benjamin Adekunle a.k.a The Scorpion.
Biafrans will never forget the collateral damage you caused them in Ore (Ondo-State)
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by burkingx: 11:04am
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by mccoy47(m): 11:04am
There was once a country!
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by Pavore9: 11:05am
When some Nairalanders parents were not even born!
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by AntiIPOB: 11:06am
stinggy:Ojukwu that was hunted by souls he deceived to their graves have taken him to hades since.
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by JustinSlayer69: 11:06am
austin2all:
Funny creative picture....
PMB = 2 time President (not an easy feat by any means) = High Commissioner to Britain
I am a PMB supporter ooo, don't skin me alive ...We can just poke fun at some incidents.
Get well soon, Chief and hopefully come to correct some of the mess created by past administrations.
PMB is selectively targeting PDP guys, right? Hopefully PDP would gain power later & do same to APC. That way we weed out most of the looters
SAY NO TO TRIBALISM...WE ARE ALL NIGERIANS AND WE ALL HAVE RED BLOOD, NO BLUE NOR YELLOW
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by burkingx: 11:07am
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by divicoded: 11:09am
Thank you PMB for crushing the flattiiess. TYheir dream of a country is now a figment of their imagination after their hero ran away like a coward he is to Ivory Coast!
|Re: Buhari With His Friends During The Civil War In 1969 (Throwback Photo) by obaival(m): 11:10am
Dat s nt d buhari i knw
