Source: How time flies.Here are throwback photos of President Buhari with his friends during the civil war in 1969Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photos-of-buhari-with-his.html

See as he stand like pole.. 2 Likes 2 Shares

lol.. I can't see any buhari oo.. Abi it's my eyes doing me somehow 5 Likes

And the innocent souls he killed is now hunting him down 8 Likes

Badt throwback#

He crushed the crushables 4 Likes

hmmm, let me wait further more for more slaves to come and comment 3 Likes

wait make i change tyre first 8 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

so if buhari was order to war he will refuse to go against enemy because they are yibbos

Why would Nigerians vote someone who fought in the civil to be president? Na wa o



We are our own problems in Nigeria 3 Likes

CROWNWEALTH019:

It was a war. Innocents were killed on both parts. Get over this victim mentality

Stop showing us buhari's pix or throwback pix because his pix alone can cause dollars to crash further and recession to bite harder. Una no dey pity d masses wey dis man don make to suffer unecessarily? Buhari symbolizes failure and suffering.



Buhari and recession is like 5 & 6 8 Likes

They were looking for ipob touts to crush I guess?

EmoBoy:

Why would Nigerians vote someone who fought in the civil to be president? Na wa o



We are our own problems in Nigeria

The easiest way to become president of the zoo is to be a partaker in the murder of children and women of Eastern nigeria. When we hammer the skulls of those bastards who hate Igbos for refusing to vote their murderous leaders and tyrants, you see them lamenting about 'Ibo hate'.



The easiest way to become president of the zoo is to be a partaker in the murder of children and women of Eastern nigeria. When we hammer the skulls of those bastards who hate Igbos for refusing to vote their murderous leaders and tyrants, you see them lamenting about 'Ibo hate'.

Ask them why Igbos should vote for bigot and killers who hate them, their smelly bearded mouths with go mute.

Where is the Buhari? 1 Like

a bullet many years ago could have saved us from the mess we are in



















if you read a bullet to the head...you need Jesus



infact go n become hiredkiller.... 1 Like

Jeffrey12:

See as he stand like pole..



see Obasanjo far at the back ,

Jeffrey12:

See as he stand like pole..



see Obasanjo far at the back , .

Just booking space. No time for political news now.

Op, you are a trouble maker. Leave the civil war issue for now. 1 Like









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gsnQ9xK7B-o



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dufe3hVRkfw The civil war was clear genocide. 1 Like 1 Share







The squad that massacred the Biafran Army and populace!







Where is Benjamin Adekunle a.k.a The Scorpion.





Biafrans will never forget the collateral damage you caused them in Ore (Ondo-State)





3 Likes

There was once a country! 2 Likes

When some Nairalanders parents were not even born!

stinggy:



Ojukwu that was hunted by souls he deceived to their graves have taken him to hades since.

austin2all:

wait make i change tyre first

Funny creative picture....



PMB = 2 time President (not an easy feat by any means) = High Commissioner to Britain



I am a PMB supporter ooo, don't skin me alive ...We can just poke fun at some incidents.



Get well soon, Chief and hopefully come to correct some of the mess created by past administrations.



PMB is selectively targeting PDP guys, right? Hopefully PDP would gain power later & do same to APC. That way we weed out most of the looters



SAY NO TO TRIBALISM...WE ARE ALL NIGERIANS AND WE ALL HAVE RED BLOOD, NO BLUE NOR YELLOW 1 Like 1 Share

Thank you PMB for crushing the flattiiess. TYheir dream of a country is now a figment of their imagination after their hero ran away like a coward he is to Ivory Coast!