₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,363 members, 3,388,877 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 11:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos (3723 Views)
Yinka Quadri Daughter's Wedding Introduction (Photos) / Revealed! How Drake Try To Snatch Wizkid Away From Chris Brown (photo) / Aneke Twins & Others Celebrities Storm Anambra For Danduko Daughter’s Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by JamieBlog: 8:36am
The traditional marriage of Nkem, the daughter of billionaire and PDP chieftain, Chris Uba, who got engaged to her Mr. Amazing on November 8, 2015, was held on Saturdy, 25th February 2017, in Uga, Anambra State
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/photos-from-chris-ubas-daughters-wedding.html
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Youngbarna(m): 8:56am
Money speaking
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Araoluwa005(m): 11:08am
the lady abi na woman no fine sef. hisses
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Epositive(m): 11:08am
HML,,,, the makeup is quite heavy tho
#positivevibes
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by EFEJOKU(m): 11:08am
bullshit walks
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by brownies1: 11:09am
Direct Tokunbo
Tincan Cleared
Original Custom Duty Papers
Factory ac
Cd player
Automatic gear
Power steering
Fabric seat
4plugs engine
Location: ABA
Price = #1,100,000
Pls call : 08037299469
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by lordimmaogidi(m): 11:09am
congrats beautiful Damsel
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Epositive(m): 11:09am
EFEJOKU:on the motherforkking tightrope
#tunechi #positivevibes
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by lampard01: 11:10am
Atutu poyoyo
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by 2sa2: 11:11am
See her bleached knuckles
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by ukeme200(m): 11:11am
Money is good!
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Araoluwa005(m): 11:11am
lampard01:M FOR MMM
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by emeijeh(m): 11:12am
Did anyone spot what i saw first?
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by officialJP: 11:12am
who get garri mak he borrow me one cup
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by unclezuma: 11:12am
Wasn't it this Uba that kidnapped Ngige...?
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 11:13am
Upon all d money see her Fanta fingers.
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Pavore9: 11:13am
See knuckles!
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by vic2big(m): 11:14am
see what nepa did to this young boy on a sunday morning.
https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=685508808296762&id=565464866967824&ref=opera_speed_dial&_ft_=top_level_post_id.685508808296762%3Atl_objid.685508808296762%3Athid.565464866967824%3A306061129499414%3A54%3A0%3A1488355199%3A-3503300734222744088&__tn__=C
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by ThinkSmarter(m): 11:14am
The man handsome
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by burkingx: 11:14am
I wan chop yellow pawpow
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by ANAMBRA11(m): 11:15am
Gl
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Araoluwa005(m): 11:16am
emeijeh:evil
1 Like
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by burkingx: 11:18am
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by SuperBlack: 11:20am
Ok
|Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Antoeni(m): 11:26am
Chris uba the Anambra nightmare
(0) (Reply)
Your President Is Back!!!!!! / Government Confused Over Missing N3.3tr / Why Nigerians Are Investing In Ghana By Vice-president Mahama
Viewing this topic: dapsoneh, canah01(m), Princekembas(m), BankManager(m), alpacino2014(m), Chykeboss(m), kayrukky, YaksonFCA(m), CastedDude, hucienda, judemmesoma(m), chikeze(m), chidimmaesther(f), olayinka807, dujika(f), Doraden(f), siobh, slex(m), ruggedtimi(m), 2T215, fortunez1(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, platido(m), yungokus, JUBILEE2000, agog, amtheone(m), fuckpro, MC1(m), rajsuresh(m), MrHenshaw, jbbalarabe(m), Lasmoney(m), Ezebinaugwu(m), AdetayoS(m), AuroraB(f), SalamRushdie, senatordave1, Blessmira, webincomeplus(m), Ajpharm(m), Winnyluv(f), bmsupplies, obicentlis, denowo(m), horlams(m), Bowale007(m), Djailer, RonJeremy, Andrella51(f), Henry22(m), asitis752, Nascad, ekeson45(m), Khutie, twilliamx, orimipe(f), Ethanegos(m) and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16