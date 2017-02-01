₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,363 members, 3,388,877 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 11:28 AM

Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos (3723 Views)

Yinka Quadri Daughter's Wedding Introduction (Photos) / Revealed! How Drake Try To Snatch Wizkid Away From Chris Brown (photo) / Aneke Twins & Others Celebrities Storm Anambra For Danduko Daughter’s Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by JamieBlog: 8:36am
The traditional marriage of Nkem, the daughter of billionaire and PDP chieftain, Chris Uba, who got engaged to her Mr. Amazing on November 8, 2015, was held on Saturdy, 25th February 2017, in Uga, Anambra State


http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/photos-from-chris-ubas-daughters-wedding.html

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Youngbarna(m): 8:56am
Money speaking
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Araoluwa005(m): 11:08am
the lady abi na woman no fine sef. hisses

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Epositive(m): 11:08am
HML,,,, the makeup is quite heavy tho

#positivevibes
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by EFEJOKU(m): 11:08am
bullshit walks
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by brownies1: 11:09am
Direct Tokunbo
Tincan Cleared
Original Custom Duty Papers
Factory ac
Cd player
Automatic gear
Power steering
Fabric seat
4plugs engine
Location: ABA

Price = #1,100,000

Pls call : 08037299469

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by lordimmaogidi(m): 11:09am
congrats beautiful Damsel
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Epositive(m): 11:09am
EFEJOKU:
bullshit walks
on the motherforkking tightrope

#tunechi #positivevibes
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by lampard01: 11:10am
Atutu poyoyo

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by 2sa2: 11:11am
See her bleached knuckles undecided

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by ukeme200(m): 11:11am
Money is good!
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Araoluwa005(m): 11:11am
lampard01:
M
M FOR MMM
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by emeijeh(m): 11:12am
Did anyone spot what i saw first? grin

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by officialJP: 11:12am
who get garri mak he borrow me one cup grin
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by unclezuma: 11:12am
grin grin grin grin

Wasn't it this Uba that kidnapped Ngige...?

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by oluseyiforjesus(m): 11:13am
Upon all d money see her Fanta fingers. undecided

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Pavore9: 11:13am
See knuckles!

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by vic2big(m): 11:14am
see what nepa did to this young boy on a sunday morning.


https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=685508808296762&id=565464866967824&ref=opera_speed_dial&_ft_=top_level_post_id.685508808296762%3Atl_objid.685508808296762%3Athid.565464866967824%3A306061129499414%3A54%3A0%3A1488355199%3A-3503300734222744088&__tn__=C
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by ThinkSmarter(m): 11:14am
The man handsome
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by burkingx: 11:14am
cheesy I wan chop yellow pawpow grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by ANAMBRA11(m): 11:15am
Gl grin
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Araoluwa005(m): 11:16am
emeijeh:
Did anyone spot what i saw first? grin
evil

1 Like

Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by burkingx: 11:18am
grin
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by SuperBlack: 11:20am
Ok
Re: Chris Uba's Daughter, Nkem's Wedding Photos by Antoeni(m): 11:26am
Chris uba the Anambra nightmare

(0) (Reply)

Your President Is Back!!!!!! / Government Confused Over Missing N3.3tr / Why Nigerians Are Investing In Ghana By Vice-president Mahama

Viewing this topic: dapsoneh, canah01(m), Princekembas(m), BankManager(m), alpacino2014(m), Chykeboss(m), kayrukky, YaksonFCA(m), CastedDude, hucienda, judemmesoma(m), chikeze(m), chidimmaesther(f), olayinka807, dujika(f), Doraden(f), siobh, slex(m), ruggedtimi(m), 2T215, fortunez1(m), YOUNGKAHUNA, platido(m), yungokus, JUBILEE2000, agog, amtheone(m), fuckpro, MC1(m), rajsuresh(m), MrHenshaw, jbbalarabe(m), Lasmoney(m), Ezebinaugwu(m), AdetayoS(m), AuroraB(f), SalamRushdie, senatordave1, Blessmira, webincomeplus(m), Ajpharm(m), Winnyluv(f), bmsupplies, obicentlis, denowo(m), horlams(m), Bowale007(m), Djailer, RonJeremy, Andrella51(f), Henry22(m), asitis752, Nascad, ekeson45(m), Khutie, twilliamx, orimipe(f), Ethanegos(m) and 166 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.