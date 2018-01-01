₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,947,739 members, 4,038,341 topics. Date: Sunday, 21 January 2018 at 10:25 AM

Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) (9447 Views)

Bomb Blast Rocks Gamboru/Ngala Borno, Kills 9 People (Graphic Photos) / Shettima And Buratai At The Opening Of Maiduguri To Gamboru-Ngala Road / The Untold Story Of Heroic Deeds In Gamboru Ngala (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:05am
An average Nigerian is always scared to come close to a soldier but this down-to-earth soldier who serves in Ngala of Borno - has won the hearts of many in the region most especially the ladies with his friendly personality. It is said that the gallant army personnel can't dare pass by the community or any of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp without the ladies wanting to take a selfie with him due to his good nature.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/nigerian-soldier-who-poses-with-ladies-in-ngala-borno-state.html

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by Haganah: 7:06am
Handsome has been redefined!

This one na village champion!

46 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by HOLYDICK(m): 7:07am
Lol soldier ke?


Are u thinking wat am thinking this earli mrn?? grin

2 Likes

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:10am
handsome ke

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by obedugo(m): 7:12am
This one na fine boy copral, with good money to dash out and sweet dick to lash out...

2 Likes

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:12am
Let him come to NL and have selfie with us too.
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by xreal: 7:22am
Selfie with your enemy's wives, daughters, girlfriends?

Their husbands boko boys might come for you.

3 Likes

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by AK6464(m): 7:25am
Good? That's ambiguous, pls be specific
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by remi1444(m): 7:29am
i love military officers that are lenient like 2chainz
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by SIRmanjar(m): 7:31am
So for the soldier mind im be Ricky martinz undecided

Moreover those people are not ladies they are all little children.All this northern child abuse pipu sef. undecided

9 Likes

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by badboywizzy: 7:34am
This are not ladies but bunch of kids.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:35am
I know Him smiley he's a lively guy...

Tho FHI360 Controls that axis smiley

1 Like

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 7:35am
No wonder soldiers took the number one position of those people likely to contact STD

2 Likes

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by freeze001(f): 7:36am
HOLYDICK:
Lol soldier ke?


Are u thinking wat am thinking this earli mrn?? grin

See ur moniker na...let the first half of dat name work on you rather than the last o! tongue

6 Likes

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by correctguy101(m): 7:36am
SIRmanjar:
So for the soldier mind im be Ricky martinz undecided

Moreover those people are not ladies they are all little children.All this northern child abuse pipu sef. undecided

You dey mind dem?

I search for the ladies tire, I no see any.... OP sense fall on you, even if na small.... $mh

4 Likes

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by olatade(m): 7:46am
Casanova grin grin grin
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by cursedAbiola(f): 7:48am
so many inyarinya to bang grin
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 7:51am
Where are the ladies? I only see kids 'cos those girls can't be up to 18. undecided

3 Likes

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by pedrilo: 8:06am
Don Wanny of Nigerian Army

1 Like

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by pedrilo: 8:08am
cursedAbiola:
so many inyarinya to bang grin
boss lady, u fine, but why cursedabiola?
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by HOLYDICK(m): 8:15am
freeze001:


See ur moniker na...let the first half of dat name work on you rather than the last o! tongue

Ok i get it keep the sabath day holy.! By the way are u daddy freeze or mummyfreeze grin ?
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by Dollarship(m): 8:16am
Kinging cheesy
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 8:20am
the gurls be like--- Soldier do wetin u want but
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by cursedAbiola(f): 8:32am
pedrilo:
boss lady, u fine, but why cursedabiola?
lol
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by freeze001(f): 8:45am
HOLYDICK:


Ok i get it keep the sabath day holy.! By the way are u daddy freeze or mummyfreeze grin ?

Sister Freeze precisely.

1 Like

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 8:59am
remi1444:
i love military officers that are lenient like 2chainz
Hmmm
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:59am
Haganah:
Handsome has been redefined!

This one na village champion!

Let us see your boyfriend's picture. I am sure you are a fagg0tty pillow-biter.

How many human beings have you created?

1 Like

Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by Olasco93: 9:05am
Beauty reside in the Heart, it's from Inside Out!
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 9:06am
lool
Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by ckmayoca(m): 9:19am
eh.. all these under 15yrs old girl.

(0) (1) (Reply)

President Yar'adua - 3 Years Remembrance / Ekiti Assembly Approves Fayose’s N19.6bn Loan Request / Nnamdi Kalu's Arrest: Biafra Writes World Leaders

Viewing this topic: toyinblue, ukehnonny(m), minkahil(m), Dayeros, Senorita123(f), Deen100, professional100, badboywizzy, hedonistical, giddy10(m), geonyte(m), favoritebuk(f), Henjor48, pASTOrSociaL, ibnchokomah(m), droopyd, StCapital, jerryweb2, mrintegrity30(m), Opeyemibayonle(m), pornstar(m), BAAD(m), donyusy, admissionrunz, ohimi(m), olametrix(m), soronzo, frankpro27(m), IRockALot(m), Mynightmare, FemiLastBorn(m), Costello559(m), Pee01, MossLuv, incognita, hybeez, dayboh2, solexadex(m), Airyprince(m), Gravy, Disneyboy, yohanpaul, Kingofacity, EROMS38(m), samidogs, framie05, iamtardey, blessedez(m), CodecJay(m), hadjipapiey(m), Timidaves, ripbubu, Afamed, caspervenice(m), Billion2612(m), colins100, etebefia, cosxzbay, jerrythafinisher(m), Akmarshal(m), eliash, cutestphysically(f), ipobarecriminals, Sydomania, junkeeze, Muh(m), Malefactor, theamadila(m), gentlegeno(m), Slimceezy(m), SeunBrown, Owill1(m), JONSYN7154(m), finesounds01, imarrpopson, ameemu, Nzeking1, 7Alexander(m), fst24(m), SkillfulValue, Floyd45(m), Farm1, Ennyiyi(f), israelboy1(m), hAlexandro(m), ABJDOT(m), yanjutomi(m), donsiqua(m), sexyowo, francisco327(m) and 174 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.