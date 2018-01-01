₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,947,739 members, 4,038,341 topics. Date: Sunday, 21 January 2018 at 10:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) (9447 Views)
Bomb Blast Rocks Gamboru/Ngala Borno, Kills 9 People (Graphic Photos) / Shettima And Buratai At The Opening Of Maiduguri To Gamboru-Ngala Road / The Untold Story Of Heroic Deeds In Gamboru Ngala (video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by dainformant(m): 7:05am
An average Nigerian is always scared to come close to a soldier but this down-to-earth soldier who serves in Ngala of Borno - has won the hearts of many in the region most especially the ladies with his friendly personality. It is said that the gallant army personnel can't dare pass by the community or any of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp without the ladies wanting to take a selfie with him due to his good nature.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/nigerian-soldier-who-poses-with-ladies-in-ngala-borno-state.html
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by Haganah: 7:06am
Handsome has been redefined!
This one na village champion!
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by HOLYDICK(m): 7:07am
Lol soldier ke?
Are u thinking wat am thinking this earli mrn??
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 7:10am
handsome ke
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by obedugo(m): 7:12am
This one na fine boy copral, with good money to dash out and sweet dick to lash out...
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:12am
Let him come to NL and have selfie with us too.
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by xreal: 7:22am
Selfie with your enemy's wives, daughters, girlfriends?
Their husbands
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by AK6464(m): 7:25am
Good? That's ambiguous, pls be specific
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by remi1444(m): 7:29am
i love military officers that are lenient like 2chainz
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by SIRmanjar(m): 7:31am
So for the soldier mind im be Ricky martinz
Moreover those people are not ladies they are all little children.All this northern child abuse pipu sef.
9 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by badboywizzy: 7:34am
This are not ladies but bunch of kids.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:35am
I know Him he's a lively guy...
Tho FHI360 Controls that axis
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 7:35am
No wonder soldiers took the number one position of those people likely to contact STD
2 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by freeze001(f): 7:36am
HOLYDICK:
See ur moniker na...let the first half of dat name work on you rather than the last o!
6 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by correctguy101(m): 7:36am
SIRmanjar:
You dey mind dem?
I search for the ladies tire, I no see any.... OP sense fall on you, even if na small.... $mh
4 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by olatade(m): 7:46am
Casanova
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by cursedAbiola(f): 7:48am
so many inyarinya to bang
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 7:51am
Where are the ladies? I only see kids 'cos those girls can't be up to 18.
3 Likes
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by pedrilo: 8:06am
Don Wanny of Nigerian Army
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by pedrilo: 8:08am
cursedAbiola:boss lady, u fine, but why cursedabiola?
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by HOLYDICK(m): 8:15am
freeze001:
Ok i get it keep the sabath day holy.! By the way are u daddy freeze or mummyfreeze ?
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by Dollarship(m): 8:16am
Kinging
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by ogaJona(m): 8:20am
the gurls be like--- Soldier do wetin u want but
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by cursedAbiola(f): 8:32am
pedrilo:lol
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by freeze001(f): 8:45am
HOLYDICK:
Sister Freeze precisely.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 8:59am
remi1444:Hmmm
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 8:59am
Haganah:
Let us see your boyfriend's picture. I am sure you are a fagg0tty pillow-biter.
How many human beings have you created?
1 Like
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by Olasco93: 9:05am
Beauty reside in the Heart, it's from Inside Out!
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by sekxyqueen(f): 9:06am
lool
|Re: Soldier In Ngala, Borno Surrounded By Ladies For Selfie (Photos) by ckmayoca(m): 9:19am
eh.. all these under 15yrs old girl.
President Yar'adua - 3 Years Remembrance / Ekiti Assembly Approves Fayose’s N19.6bn Loan Request / Nnamdi Kalu's Arrest: Biafra Writes World Leaders
Viewing this topic: toyinblue, ukehnonny(m), minkahil(m), Dayeros, Senorita123(f), Deen100, professional100, badboywizzy, hedonistical, giddy10(m), geonyte(m), favoritebuk(f), Henjor48, pASTOrSociaL, ibnchokomah(m), droopyd, StCapital, jerryweb2, mrintegrity30(m), Opeyemibayonle(m), pornstar(m), BAAD(m), donyusy, admissionrunz, ohimi(m), olametrix(m), soronzo, frankpro27(m), IRockALot(m), Mynightmare, FemiLastBorn(m), Costello559(m), Pee01, MossLuv, incognita, hybeez, dayboh2, solexadex(m), Airyprince(m), Gravy, Disneyboy, yohanpaul, Kingofacity, EROMS38(m), samidogs, framie05, iamtardey, blessedez(m), CodecJay(m), hadjipapiey(m), Timidaves, ripbubu, Afamed, caspervenice(m), Billion2612(m), colins100, etebefia, cosxzbay, jerrythafinisher(m), Akmarshal(m), eliash, cutestphysically(f), ipobarecriminals, Sydomania, junkeeze, Muh(m), Malefactor, theamadila(m), gentlegeno(m), Slimceezy(m), SeunBrown, Owill1(m), JONSYN7154(m), finesounds01, imarrpopson, ameemu, Nzeking1, 7Alexander(m), fst24(m), SkillfulValue, Floyd45(m), Farm1, Ennyiyi(f), israelboy1(m), hAlexandro(m), ABJDOT(m), yanjutomi(m), donsiqua(m), sexyowo, francisco327(m) and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12