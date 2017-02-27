₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by Chuzzyblog2: 1:28pm
Could this be as a result of the recession? See photo below:
Source: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/recession-wedding-see-chicken-they.html
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by Chuzzyblog2: 1:28pm
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by madridguy(m): 1:29pm
LAUGH DON KILL ME FOR HERE.
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by littlewonders: 1:31pm
Zombie chicken
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by Zita55(f): 1:33pm
Lmao
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by freesinzu(m): 1:40pm
Nawa o, who serves chicken feet at a party
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by YOUNGKAHUNA: 1:42pm
Thought chicken feet and head are meant for the caterers? Na wa oo
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by ReneeNuttall(f): 1:50pm
loool,na by force to use chicken?
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by DozieInc(m): 2:02pm
This is a joke right?
End time chicken
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by veekid(m): 2:30pm
recession in town
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by talk2archy: 2:30pm
whether you eat the leg or head,the ceremony has become a history so thank God for the leg you got with good rice oo, some dont even have ordinary rice to eat.
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by Michellla(f): 2:30pm
So she ate the food halfway before she noticed it
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by lastmaster(f): 2:31pm
buhari why?
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by sirugos(m): 2:31pm
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by asumo12: 2:31pm
KILELEYI BAYI!!!
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by softMarket(m): 2:31pm
The chicken is mad!!
Veryyy Mad
including the Rice.........
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by chiedu7: 2:32pm
Chuzzyblog2:
Buhari's govt na wa
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by ruggedtimi(m): 2:32pm
Atleast...dere is chicken.
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by Jeffrey12(m): 2:32pm
Una don forget say na naija una dey?? Recession everywhere.... even the chicken seff recession affect am..
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by able20(m): 2:32pm
In Buhari era everything is possible.
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by cutesimplycalm(f): 2:32pm
Dis is really serious even d jollof rice looks like concoction cooked bck in those days in sch wen one is broke
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by Lemiday(m): 2:32pm
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by Pavore9: 2:32pm
She should also show the picture of the gift she gave the couple!
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by leksmedia: 2:32pm
OMG - mehn to show the level of poverty in the land you will think people will reject the rice, you can imagine so much struggle the pack must have gone through for the pack to be shattered the way it is. Anyways people need to be smart and creative if they really want to survive.
for your website design and online branding please contact www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by spiffyzaki: 2:32pm
HAHAHAHAHAHA, ODEKWA SERIOUS
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by KOBOJO: 2:33pm
MrBen10:
Last i checked., the recession is hitting the yorubas left., right and centre more than any other ethnic group in the cesspit you call naija!!
No more owambe parties and those Yoruba women with big ikebes have got their backside shrivelled up overnight.
So check again., that might just be a yoruba womans wedding ceremony.
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by mccoy47(m): 2:33pm
So she ate d rice half way, snapped it and showed u?
Her own recession is even worse
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by nabegibeg: 2:33pm
How u sure say no be diseased chicken dem feed una
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by Bluffly: 2:33pm
Just creation of topic. Why did the Op not show us the chicken with the rice untouched? I wonder who is believing this crap.
|Re: See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) by asahnwaKC: 2:33pm
lozzz ...
