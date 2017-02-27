Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / See The Chicken They Served A Wedding Guest (Pictured) (23268 Views)

Source: Could this be as a result of the recession? See photo below:Source: http://www.chuzzyblog.com/2017/02/recession-wedding-see-chicken-they.html 6 Likes 2 Shares

LAUGH DON KILL ME FOR HERE. 48 Likes 3 Shares

Zombie chicken 25 Likes 1 Share





Lmao Lmao 2 Likes

Nawa o, who serves chicken feet at a party 12 Likes

Thought chicken feet and head are meant for the caterers? Na wa oo 6 Likes

loool,na by force to use chicken? 3 Likes 1 Share





End time chicken This is a joke right?End time chicken 5 Likes

recession in town 4 Likes

whether you eat the leg or head,the ceremony has become a history so thank God for the leg you got with good rice oo, some dont even have ordinary rice to eat. 26 Likes

So she ate the food halfway before she noticed it 42 Likes

buhari why? 4 Likes

KILELEYI BAYI!!! 1 Like

The chicken is mad!!

Veryyy Mad

including the Rice......... 2 Likes

Buhari's govt na wa Buhari's govt na wa 2 Likes

Atleast...dere is chicken. 4 Likes

Una don forget say na naija una dey?? Recession everywhere.... even the chicken seff recession affect am..

In Buhari era everything is possible. 2 Likes

Dis is really serious even d jollof rice looks like concoction cooked bck in those days in sch wen one is broke 5 Likes 1 Share

She should also show the picture of the gift she gave the couple! 10 Likes





OMG - mehn to show the level of poverty in the land you will think people will reject the rice, you can imagine so much struggle the pack must have gone through for the pack to be shattered the way it is. Anyways people need to be smart and creative if they really want to survive.

HAHAHAHAHAHA, ODEKWA SERIOUS 1 Like

MrBen10:

This must be an Igbo man's wedding ceremony



Last i checked., the recession is hitting the yorubas left., right and centre more than any other ethnic group in the cesspit you call naija!!

No more owambe parties and those Yoruba women with big ikebes have got their backside shrivelled up overnight.



So check again., that might just be a yoruba womans wedding ceremony. Last i checked., the recession is hitting the yorubas left., right and centre more than any other ethnic group in the cesspit you call naija!!No more owambe parties and those Yoruba women with big ikebes have got their backside shrivelled up overnight.So check again., that might just be a yoruba womans wedding ceremony. 15 Likes 3 Shares



Her own recession is even worse So she ate d rice half way, snapped it and showed u?Her own recession is even worse 10 Likes 1 Share

How u sure say no be diseased chicken dem feed una

Just creation of topic. Why did the Op not show us the chicken with the rice untouched? I wonder who is believing this crap. 1 Like