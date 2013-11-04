₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by JosWatchDog(m): 1:47pm
Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies After Battling With Cancer Of The Blood
Blogger Lilian Nwobu was reported dead yesterday after it was announced that she was suffering from cancer of the blood.
She was survived by her Daughter named Xenia after she wedded to her handsome husband on 4th November 2013
She is the Founder of Gistpost.com, an entertainment website in Nigeria. She graduated at Anambra State University where she studied Business Administration. Perhaps she is also a staff at GT Bank.
May Her Soul Rest In Peace Amen!
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com/2017/02/nigerian-blogger-lilian-nwobu-dies.html
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by JosWatchDog(m): 1:48pm
lalasticlala
myn44 please move this to FP, lets give her the last respect
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Erngie(f): 1:51pm
aww.so young..RIP.
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Speedyconnect5: 1:55pm
what about husband
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by ammyluv2002(f): 2:01pm
So sad! RIP
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Theyveedo(m): 2:08pm
OUCH!!!
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Afritechs: 3:05pm
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by jonahsunday97: 3:06pm
#so sad
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by sarrki(m): 3:06pm
So sad
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by celestialAgent(m): 3:06pm
All this namers sef! Which one is blood cancer again? Is every cancer not primarily associated with the blood?
Rip to d lady..
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by 9jakohai(m): 3:06pm
Speedyconnect5:
That's not important right now dear.
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by DNA9(m): 3:07pm
Speedyconnect5:
Any problem?
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Odkosh: 3:08pm
this is sad. rest in peace ma'am.
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Ratello: 3:08pm
Rest in Peace Beautiful Spirit.
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by smithsydny(m): 3:09pm
Have mercy o lawd
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Dongreat(m): 3:10pm
Op, "she was suffering from Leukemia" Also known as cancer of the blood. What kind of journalism do we practice in Nigeria? The other day some one who said he's got 20years experience in media presenting was repeatedly using the word "Lord of war" instead or "Warlord".
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by NotOfThis(f): 3:10pm
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by shaokhan01(m): 3:11pm
rest in oeace
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by techycontents: 3:11pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by frenchwine(m): 3:11pm
Leukemia, deadly as fvck
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by shaokhan01(m): 3:11pm
rest in peace
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by KAYD007(m): 3:11pm
RIP
The same thing happened to YINKA CRAIG
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Chuzzyblog2: 3:12pm
Rest well...
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by ruffhandu: 3:12pm
She was not married? Which one be "She was survived by her Daughter named Xenia after she wedded to her handsome husband on 4th November 2013"
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Artistree: 3:12pm
celestialAgent:I think the other name for it is Leukemia...
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:12pm
R.I.P
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by frenchwine(m): 3:12pm
celestialAgent:Nothing new about the name. Medically it's called Leukemia. Not too common in this environment compared to the middle and Far East
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by VickyRotex(f): 3:13pm
May her soul find eternal rest. And may the Lord comfort and sustain her Family.
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by izenco2005: 3:13pm
rip
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Danty37(m): 3:14pm
smithsydny:
smithsydny:
smithsydny:i can see u are high on weeds again
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by Generalkorex(m): 3:14pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) by IYSKABA: 3:15pm
frenchwine:
Thats south korean disease....may the lord not allows it to enter our country (LEUKEMIA) PERson will be looking for bone marrow match...olohun maje
