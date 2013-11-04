Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Webmasters / Nigerian Blogger Lilian Nwobu Dies Leaving Her 2year Old Daughter Behind (pics) (9763 Views)

Blogger Lilian Nwobu was reported dead yesterday after it was announced that she was suffering from cancer of the blood.



She was survived by her Daughter named Xenia after she wedded to her handsome husband on 4th November 2013



She is the Founder of Gistpost.com, an entertainment website in Nigeria. She graduated at Anambra State University where she studied Business Administration. Perhaps she is also a staff at GT Bank.



May Her Soul Rest In Peace Amen!



myn44 please move this to FP, lets give her the last respect lalasticlalamyn44 please move this to FP, lets give her the last respect 6 Likes 1 Share

aww.so young..RIP.

what about husband 1 Like

So sad! RIP 1 Like 1 Share

OUCH!!!

#so sad

So sad

All this namers sef! Which one is blood cancer again? Is every cancer not primarily associated with the blood?



Rip to d lady..

Speedyconnect5:

what about husband

That's not important right now dear. That's not important right now dear. 5 Likes

Speedyconnect5:

what about husband



Any problem? Any problem? 6 Likes

this is sad. rest in peace ma'am. 1 Like

Rest in Peace Beautiful Spirit. 1 Like

Have mercy o lawd

Op, "she was suffering from Leukemia" Also known as cancer of the blood. What kind of journalism do we practice in Nigeria? The other day some one who said he's got 20years experience in media presenting was repeatedly using the word "Lord of war" instead or "Warlord". 12 Likes

May her soul rest in peace. 1 Like

rest in oeace

Rest in peace

Leukemia, deadly as fvck

rest in peace





The same thing happened to YINKA CRAIG RIPThe same thing happened to YINKA CRAIG





Rest well... Rest well...

She was not married? Which one be "She was survived by her Daughter named Xenia after she wedded to her handsome husband on 4th November 2013" 3 Likes

celestialAgent:

All this namers sef! Which one is blood cancer again? Is every cancer not primarily associated with the blood?



Rip to d lady.. I think the other name for it is Leukemia... I think the other name for it is Leukemia...

R.I.P

celestialAgent:

All this namers sef! Which one is blood cancer again? Is every cancer not primarily associated with the blood?



Rip to d lady.. Nothing new about the name. Medically it's called Leukemia. Not too common in this environment compared to the middle and Far East Nothing new about the name. Medically it's called Leukemia. Not too common in this environment compared to the middle and Far East

May her soul find eternal rest. And may the Lord comfort and sustain her Family.

rip

smithsydny:

Have mercy o lawd smithsydny:

Have mercy o lawd smithsydny:

Have mercy o lawd i can see u are high on weeds again i can see u are high on weeds again

RIP