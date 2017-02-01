₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,712 members, 3,390,066 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 10:34 PM

Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos (13164 Views)

The Female Suicide Bomber Who Was Caught In Borno Today (Photos) / Female Suicide Bomber Who Tried To Attack Dikwa Village (Graphic Photos) / Nigerians React To Suicide Bomber Who Shouted ‘Sai Buhari' - PM News (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by CastedDude: 4:52pm
A Boko Haram male suicide bomber who disguised as a girl in a bid to cause mayhem today in Borno state -was intercepted by security operatives. This was revealed by Muazu Alhaji Misiya who is a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State. The lone bomber who shot dead to avert any tragedy.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/male-suicide-bomber-who-disguised-as.html

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by CastedDude: 4:53pm
very good
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by madridguy(m): 4:54pm
Thank you Allah for exposing the bastards. Boko Haram your game is up.

4 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 4:54pm
Thank You Baba Buhari. The fruit of your labour.
mynd44

3 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Karlman: 4:55pm
THIS PEOPLE! ...ONLY GOD WILL SAVE US FROM THE NORTH and their herd of ALMAJIRI ...they use them to decide who wins general elections now everythin is in acting capacity as a result of that. ...now they still use same almajiris to blow up whomsoever they dont like their faces. GOD TO THE RESQUE!

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 4:56pm
madridguy:
Ok

Must you comment even when you have nothing meaningful to say?

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:58pm
thank God no one else died
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:02pm
Thanks to NA for sending him to his 72 virgins on time..

4 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Nukualofa: 5:13pm
FriendChoice:
Thank You Baba Buhari. The fruit of your labour.

mynd44
All these bombings will continue except those mosques and Arabic schools are converted to Western type schools

7 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Rilwayne001: 5:17pm
FriendChoice:



Must you comment even when you have nothing meaningful to say?

While you feel alive whenever that robot called sarrki makes his robotic-zombie comments. Smh. How this one even take concern you? undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by decatalyst(m): 5:27pm
Wasted soul!

Religion and illiteracy the bane of humanity

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:27pm
these people appear to be growing stronger. thank God for this kill
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 5:39pm
Rilwayne001:


While you feel alive whenever that robot called sarrki makes his robotic-zombie comments. Smh. How this one even take concern you? undecided

Sarrki comment is more better than reserving space for no purpose.
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Rilwayne001: 5:44pm
FriendChoice:


Sarrki comment is more better than reserving space for no purpose.

Sarrki comments sounds good to you because he's your fellow in zombism. sad

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 5:47pm
Rilwayne001:


Sarrki comments sounds good to you because he's your fellow in zombism. sad

And it irritate wailers and mischief makers like you. tongue tongue tongue

4 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by kokosin: 5:56pm
FriendChoice:


And it irritate wailers and mischief makers like you. tongue tongue tongue
y u dey take panadol for wetin no concern u.....u mumu ooo

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 6:09pm
kokosin:
y u dey take panadol for wetin no concern u.....u mumu ooo

Hahaha E pain and infuriate u grin grin grin Hahaha

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:01pm
end of the road
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by slurryeye: 9:11pm
Look at those legs undecided

I don't think lotion has ever touched them in his miserable lifetime
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by nairaman101: 9:12pm
ojj
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by nairaman101: 9:13pm
poo
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 9:13pm
Graphic pix
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Adeoba10(m): 9:14pm
For them to be able plait his hair, then they would have being breeding him for quite a long time for this purpose...

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by onosprince(m): 9:14pm
Headshot
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Lilimax(f): 9:14pm
I spit on these people and that their demonic god they're fighting for embarassed

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 9:15pm
FriendChoice:
Thank You Baba Buhari. The fruit of your labour.

mynd44
Another one

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by EdCure: 9:15pm
decatalyst:
Wasted soul!
Religion and illiteracy the bane of humanity
You mean the savage Islamic culture and illiteracy?

madridguy:
Thank you Allah for exposing the bastards. Boko Haram your game is up.
Hypocritically, they are among the vibrant soldiers of your Allah, waging a Muslim jihad against civilisation, doing all things to retar.d the advancement of humanity.

No doubts this one wore a hijab or burqa.

2 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Sisqoman(m): 9:15pm
Oga Ooo
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Nogodyej: 9:15pm
this guys no even smart
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by darkenkach(m): 9:22pm
Dirty terrorist.
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by persius555: 9:22pm
Somebody should ask shekau if he is still entitled to 72 virgins.
Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by baddosky1: 9:25pm
FriendChoice:
Thank You Baba Buhari. The fruit of your labour.

Yeah! Boko Haram is really the fruit of Buhari's labour to get into Aso Rock

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

15-year-old Girl Kidnapped In Gwarimpa, Abuja / Did Azazi Supply Arms To Niger Delta Militants? / Igbinedion Barred From Entering US - SaharaReporters

Viewing this topic: DrIkB, dacostar, 9niceguy(m), folahann(m), Dmes(m), batlanta, bnsheikh(m), abiolaabexyo(m), kingnastyg, abilitycoker(m), seyemon(m), Spazwik, YoungSoldier(m), Drlilprinz(m), henryblaze25(m), CaesarDon(m), kerryjossy(f), jasawa, topsam1(m), bokohaman, tredax66, Finest641(f), warota(m), Antoeni(m), Danmaiduguri(m), Hayjaycity(m), adedehinbo(m), kessler53, adizgal(f), Uthman51(m), Goalsniper and 86 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.