Source; A Boko Haram male suicide bomber who disguised as a girl in a bid to cause mayhem today in Borno state -was intercepted by security operatives. This was revealed by Muazu Alhaji Misiya who is a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State. The lone bomber who shot dead to avert any tragedy.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/male-suicide-bomber-who-disguised-as.html

very good

Thank you Allah for exposing the bastards. Boko Haram your game is up. 4 Likes 3 Shares

Thank You Baba Buhari. The fruit of your labour.

THIS PEOPLE! ...ONLY GOD WILL SAVE US FROM THE NORTH and their herd of ALMAJIRI ...they use them to decide who wins general elections now everythin is in acting capacity as a result of that. ...now they still use same almajiris to blow up whomsoever they dont like their faces. GOD TO THE RESQUE! 10 Likes 1 Share

Must you comment even when you have nothing meaningful to say? Must you comment even when you have nothing meaningful to say? 1 Like

thank God no one else died

Thanks to NA for sending him to his 72 virgins on time.. 4 Likes

Thank You Baba Buhari. The fruit of your labour.



mynd44 All these bombings will continue except those mosques and Arabic schools are converted to Western type schools All these bombings will continue except those mosques and Arabic schools are converted to Western type schools 7 Likes

Must you comment even when you have nothing meaningful to say?

While you feel alive whenever that robot called sarrki makes his robotic-zombie comments. Smh. How this one even take concern you? While you feel alive whenever that robot called sarrki makes his robotic-zombie comments. Smh. How this one even take concern you? 1 Like 1 Share

Religion and illiteracy the bane of humanity 1 Like

these people appear to be growing stronger. thank God for this kill

While you feel alive whenever that robot called sarrki makes his robotic-zombie comments. Smh. How this one even take concern you?

Sarrki comment is more better than reserving space for no purpose. Sarrki comment is more better than reserving space for no purpose.

Sarrki comment is more better than reserving space for no purpose.

Sarrki comments sounds good to you because he's your fellow in zombism. Sarrki comments sounds good to you because he's your fellow in zombism. 9 Likes 1 Share

Sarrki comments sounds good to you because he's your fellow in zombism.

And it irritate wailers and mischief makers like you. And it irritate wailers and mischief makers like you. 4 Likes

And it irritate wailers and mischief makers like you. y u dey take panadol for wetin no concern u.....u mumu ooo y u dey take panadol for wetin no concern u.....u mumu ooo 4 Likes 1 Share

y u dey take panadol for wetin no concern u.....u mumu ooo

Hahaha E pain and infuriate u Hahaha Hahaha E pain and infuriate uHahaha 1 Like

I don't think lotion has ever touched them in his miserable lifetime Look at those legsI don't think lotion has ever touched them in his miserable lifetime

For them to be able plait his hair, then they would have being breeding him for quite a long time for this purpose... 2 Likes

I spit on these people and that their demonic god they're fighting for 4 Likes 1 Share

Thank You Baba Buhari. The fruit of your labour.



mynd44 Another one Another one 1 Like

Wasted soul!

Religion and illiteracy the bane of humanity You mean the savage Islamic culture and illiteracy?



Thank you Allah for exposing the bastards. Boko Haram your game is up. Hypocritically, they are among the vibrant soldiers of your Allah, waging a Muslim jihad against civilisation, doing all things to retar.d the advancement of humanity.



No doubts this one wore a hijab or burqa. You mean the savage Islamic culture and illiteracy?Hypocritically, they are among the vibrant soldiers of your Allah, waging a Muslim jihad against civilisation, doing all things to retar.d the advancement of humanity.No doubts this one wore a hijab or burqa. 2 Likes

