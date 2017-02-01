₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by CastedDude: 4:52pm
A Boko Haram male suicide bomber who disguised as a girl in a bid to cause mayhem today in Borno state -was intercepted by security operatives. This was revealed by Muazu Alhaji Misiya who is a member of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno State. The lone bomber who shot dead to avert any tragedy.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/male-suicide-bomber-who-disguised-as.html
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by CastedDude: 4:53pm
very good
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by madridguy(m): 4:54pm
Thank you Allah for exposing the bastards. Boko Haram your game is up.
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 4:54pm
Thank You Baba Buhari. The fruit of your labour.
mynd44
3 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Karlman: 4:55pm
THIS PEOPLE! ...ONLY GOD WILL SAVE US FROM THE NORTH and their herd of ALMAJIRI ...they use them to decide who wins general elections now everythin is in acting capacity as a result of that. ...now they still use same almajiris to blow up whomsoever they dont like their faces. GOD TO THE RESQUE!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 4:56pm
madridguy:
Must you comment even when you have nothing meaningful to say?
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by dainformant(m): 4:58pm
thank God no one else died
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:02pm
Thanks to NA for sending him to his 72 virgins on time..
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Nukualofa: 5:13pm
FriendChoice:All these bombings will continue except those mosques and Arabic schools are converted to Western type schools
7 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Rilwayne001: 5:17pm
FriendChoice:
While you feel alive whenever that robot called sarrki makes his robotic-zombie comments. Smh. How this one even take concern you?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by decatalyst(m): 5:27pm
Wasted soul!
Religion and illiteracy the bane of humanity
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:27pm
these people appear to be growing stronger. thank God for this kill
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 5:39pm
Rilwayne001:
Sarrki comment is more better than reserving space for no purpose.
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Rilwayne001: 5:44pm
FriendChoice:
Sarrki comments sounds good to you because he's your fellow in zombism.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 5:47pm
Rilwayne001:
And it irritate wailers and mischief makers like you.
4 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by kokosin: 5:56pm
FriendChoice:y u dey take panadol for wetin no concern u.....u mumu ooo
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by FriendChoice(m): 6:09pm
kokosin:
Hahaha E pain and infuriate u Hahaha
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:01pm
end of the road
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by slurryeye: 9:11pm
Look at those legs
I don't think lotion has ever touched them in his miserable lifetime
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by nairaman101: 9:12pm
ojj
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by nairaman101: 9:13pm
poo
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 9:13pm
Graphic pix
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Adeoba10(m): 9:14pm
For them to be able plait his hair, then they would have being breeding him for quite a long time for this purpose...
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by onosprince(m): 9:14pm
Headshot
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Lilimax(f): 9:14pm
I spit on these people and that their demonic god they're fighting for
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 9:15pm
FriendChoice:Another one
1 Like
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by EdCure: 9:15pm
decatalyst:You mean the savage Islamic culture and illiteracy?
madridguy:Hypocritically, they are among the vibrant soldiers of your Allah, waging a Muslim jihad against civilisation, doing all things to retar.d the advancement of humanity.
No doubts this one wore a hijab or burqa.
2 Likes
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Sisqoman(m): 9:15pm
Oga Ooo
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by Nogodyej: 9:15pm
this guys no even smart
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by darkenkach(m): 9:22pm
Dirty terrorist.
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by persius555: 9:22pm
Somebody should ask shekau if he is still entitled to 72 virgins.
|Re: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Intercepted In Borno. Photos by baddosky1: 9:25pm
FriendChoice:
Yeah! Boko Haram is really the fruit of Buhari's labour to get into Aso Rock
2 Likes
