'Troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday evening while on fighting patrol, ambushed some fleeing Boko Haram terrorists at Borno State College of Business Studies (BOCCOS) along Bama-Ngurosoye road, Borno State. The team neutralized 4 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 1 AK-56 Rifle, 60 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 3 AK-56 Rifle Magazines, 1 Boko Haram terrorists flag, 5 SIM Cards and 5 Bicycles.



You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.



Thank you for your kind cooperation.



Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman

Director Army Public Relations'





Kill em alll..















SurestG

Kill them all 1 Like

na news be this ?

buubuu is back 1 Like

He shouldn't have struggled to escape because seven virgins are waiting for him up there after death. Very foolish people. 3 Likes 1 Share

We need more of this! They deserve to died. They once killed a noble and patriot soldier



#theydeservetodied 2 Likes

Set fire on them.

Weldone, Nigerian Army! 2 Likes

It's necessary 4 some people to die for peace to be achieved. However I wud never celebrate d death of another human being all I see as I look at their bodies is a pile of wasted potential and i just begin to imagine what their lives wud Ave looked like under different circumstances

hope Its not innocent civilians o With bicyclehope Its not innocent civilians o 5 Likes

cos my tax funds must not waste 1 Like

pussygotlips:

na news be this ?

I know it cant be news to you as it is obvious we are winning the war against Boko Haram, being a flaatt head which you are, such news will be painful to you to swallow

only in the north

May God continue to bless Nigeria regardless of our leaders







Gallant Man Ride On Gallant Man Ride On

But y are they been paid?

serves them right Poor foolish brain washed hausa goro chewing terroristserves them right 1 Like



Nigerian army are pathetic clowns. You killed just two and you are jumping up and down like you won a WBC boutNigerian army are pathetic clowns.

datopaper:

We need more of this! They deserve to died. They once killed a noble and patriot soldier



#theydeservetodied Hmmmmmm my two hands in the air with that grammar...infact they r already dead Hmmmmmm my two hands in the air with that grammar...infact they r already dead 2 Likes

Boko haram fleeing on bicycles please tell me the military did not waste bullets just use suv and crush Dem..... 3 Likes

