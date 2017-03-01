₦airaland Forum

Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by henryanna36: 6:13pm
As shared by Buhari Sallau....

'Troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday evening while on fighting patrol, ambushed some fleeing Boko Haram terrorists at Borno State College of Business Studies (BOCCOS) along Bama-Ngurosoye road, Borno State. The team neutralized 4 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 1 AK-56 Rifle, 60 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 3 AK-56 Rifle Magazines, 1 Boko Haram terrorists flag, 5 SIM Cards and 5 Bicycles.

You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your medium.

Thank you for your kind cooperation.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations'


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/troops-ambush-escaping-boko-haram.html?m=1

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Airborne02: 6:14pm
Kill em alll..







Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by silvastone: 6:17pm
nice one
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by sarrki(m): 6:18pm
Kill them all

1 Like

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by pussygotlips: 6:19pm
na news be this ?
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Samirana360(m): 6:41pm
buubuu is back

1 Like

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by ESDKING: 6:45pm
He shouldn't have struggled to escape because seven virgins are waiting for him up there after death. Very foolish people.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by datopaper(m): 6:45pm
We need more of this! They deserve to died. They once killed a noble and patriot soldier

#theydeservetodied

2 Likes

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by megrimor(m): 6:46pm
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by madridguy(m): 6:46pm
Set fire on them.
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:46pm
Weldone, Nigerian Army!

2 Likes

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by spartan117(m): 6:46pm
It's necessary 4 some people to die for peace to be achieved. However I wud never celebrate d death of another human being all I see as I look at their bodies is a pile of wasted potential and i just begin to imagine what their lives wud Ave looked like under different circumstances
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by danidee10(m): 6:47pm
With bicycle hope Its not innocent civilians o

5 Likes

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Rencent(m): 6:47pm
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by IamAirforce1: 6:47pm
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 6:47pm
they are doing their job well
its good to know that


cos my tax funds must not waste

1 Like

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by divicoded: 6:48pm
I know it cant be news to you as it is obvious we are winning the war against Boko Haram, being a flaatt head which you are, such news will be painful to you to swallow
Pained dude
Pained wailer

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by bukynkwuenu: 6:48pm
only in the north
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by BlackSharks: 6:48pm
May God continue to bless Nigeria regardless of our leaders
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:49pm
Gallant Man Ride On
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by nicerod(m): 6:49pm
Good one from em


But y are they been paid?
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by topzykul: 6:51pm
Poor foolish brain washed hausa goro chewing terrorist grin grin serves them right

1 Like

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by EmmaLege: 6:51pm
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by mile12crises: 6:51pm
You killed just two and you are jumping up and down like you won a WBC bout
Nigerian army are pathetic clowns.
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Mosebolatan26(f): 6:52pm
Hmmmmmm my two hands in the air with that grammar...infact they r already dead

2 Likes

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by austine4real(m): 6:52pm
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by oseka101(m): 6:53pm
Boko haram fleeing on bicycles please tell me the military did not waste bullets just use suv and crush Dem.....

3 Likes

Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by stevedre: 6:54pm
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by burkingx(f): 6:54pm
Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by slurryeye: 6:55pm
These people no dey finish?

(0) (1) (Reply)

