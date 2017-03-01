₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by henryanna36: 6:13pm
As shared by Buhari Sallau....
'Troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army on Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday evening while on fighting patrol, ambushed some fleeing Boko Haram terrorists at Borno State College of Business Studies (BOCCOS) along Bama-Ngurosoye road, Borno State. The team neutralized 4 Boko Haram terrorists and recovered 1 AK-56 Rifle, 60 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, 3 AK-56 Rifle Magazines, 1 Boko Haram terrorists flag, 5 SIM Cards and 5 Bicycles.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/troops-ambush-escaping-boko-haram.html?m=1
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Airborne02: 6:14pm
Kill em alll..
SurestG
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by silvastone: 6:17pm
nice one
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by sarrki(m): 6:18pm
Kill them all
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by pussygotlips: 6:19pm
na news be this ?
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Samirana360(m): 6:41pm
buubuu is back
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by ESDKING: 6:45pm
He shouldn't have struggled to escape because seven virgins are waiting for him up there after death. Very foolish people.
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by datopaper(m): 6:45pm
We need more of this! They deserve to died. They once killed a noble and patriot soldier
#theydeservetodied
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by megrimor(m): 6:46pm
We should fry beans abi?
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by madridguy(m): 6:46pm
Set fire on them.
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:46pm
Weldone, Nigerian Army!
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by spartan117(m): 6:46pm
It's necessary 4 some people to die for peace to be achieved. However I wud never celebrate d death of another human being all I see as I look at their bodies is a pile of wasted potential and i just begin to imagine what their lives wud Ave looked like under different circumstances
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by danidee10(m): 6:47pm
With bicycle hope Its not innocent civilians o
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Rencent(m): 6:47pm
Good one
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by IamAirforce1: 6:47pm
I love this
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by fufuNegusi(m): 6:47pm
OKAY..
they are doing their job well
its good to know that
cos my tax funds must not waste
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by divicoded: 6:48pm
pussygotlips:
I know it cant be news to you as it is obvious we are winning the war against Boko Haram, being a flaatt head which you are, such news will be painful to you to swallow
Pained dude
Pained wailer
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by bukynkwuenu: 6:48pm
only in the north
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by BlackSharks: 6:48pm
May God continue to bless Nigeria regardless of our leaders
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:49pm
Gallant Man Ride On
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by nicerod(m): 6:49pm
Good one from em
But y are they been paid?
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by topzykul: 6:51pm
Poor foolish brain washed hausa goro chewing terrorist serves them right
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by EmmaLege: 6:51pm
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by mile12crises: 6:51pm
You killed just two and you are jumping up and down like you won a WBC bout
Nigerian army are pathetic clowns.
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by Mosebolatan26(f): 6:52pm
datopaper:Hmmmmmm my two hands in the air with that grammar...infact they r already dead
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by austine4real(m): 6:52pm
ok
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by oseka101(m): 6:53pm
Boko haram fleeing on bicycles please tell me the military did not waste bullets just use suv and crush Dem.....
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by stevedre: 6:54pm
Great !
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by burkingx(f): 6:54pm
|Re: Troops Ambush & Kill Escaping Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno(photos) by slurryeye: 6:55pm
These people no dey finish?
