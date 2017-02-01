



My name is Asha John, I'm 23 years old. I became a left above knee amputee April 2nd 2015 due to cancer in my knee. I don't look down on myself not do I need pity from anyone, I can still do everything I used to just in a different way. Learning to walk with my prosthetic leg wasn't as bad as I thought, I now walk with a cane which I hope to get rid of by the end of the year.



The only hard thing about being a amputee is getting adjustments to my leg and that's cause where I live (Barbados) the hospital isn't well equip to deal with prosthetic legs, but they get the job done with a little advice.



People tend to stare because they aren't accustomed seeing such a young person with a prosthetic leg flaunting it all over the place. I love myself I accept myself for who I am an what have happened. Life is good and can only get better.



