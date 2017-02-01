₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,621 members, 3,389,754 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 07:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos (12090 Views)
Before And After Photos Of A Burn Survivor Nigerian Lady / How 6 Ekiti Doctors Died, Survivor Recounts - Vanguard / God Bless This Very Pretty Lady. The Govt Shld Provide A Plastic Leg For Her. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:45pm
This pretty 23-year-old lady and cancer survivor, Asha John with a bionic/prosthetic leg is trending online after sharing a powerful and inspiration message about self confidence on her Instagram page. Read what she wrote below;
My name is Asha John, I'm 23 years old. I became a left above knee amputee April 2nd 2015 due to cancer in my knee. I don't look down on myself not do I need pity from anyone, I can still do everything I used to just in a different way. Learning to walk with my prosthetic leg wasn't as bad as I thought, I now walk with a cane which I hope to get rid of by the end of the year.
The only hard thing about being a amputee is getting adjustments to my leg and that's cause where I live (Barbados) the hospital isn't well equip to deal with prosthetic legs, but they get the job done with a little advice.
People tend to stare because they aren't accustomed seeing such a young person with a prosthetic leg flaunting it all over the place. I love myself I accept myself for who I am an what have happened. Life is good and can only get better.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/meet-this-pretty-23-year-old-girl-and.html
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by tchimatic(m): 5:46pm
Inspiring!!!!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Cutehector(m): 5:47pm
Woooow
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 5:47pm
self confidence is the key
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by ReneeNuttall(f): 5:52pm
message of hope and encouragement.... #Ammovedtotears#
7 Likes
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by dainformant(m): 5:54pm
Fine lady
1 Like
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by chiberr93(m): 5:57pm
Hhhhhhhmmmmm
Very inspiring
Thank God for good life
2 Likes
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Horlawoomey(m): 5:57pm
She is cool
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by MosakuAW(m): 5:58pm
I love the confidence she displayed in the pic.
Despite her disability she still posed better than some yeye ladies who will do leg for picture like person wey get Polio.
Ride on girl. #Sexy
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by oel12: 5:58pm
Allahu Akbar
2 Likes
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Costello559(m): 5:58pm
Really hot... 23? Mehn....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by megafone: 5:58pm
Pele
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Piercedclit(f): 5:58pm
Such a beauty!
She still got her game on.
#Cancersucks
#sheisasurvivor
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by bukit05(f): 5:59pm
The Lord is your strength.
2 Likes
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by PurestBoy(m): 5:59pm
Can she work unassisted with that thing?
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by themosthigh: 5:59pm
Girls Wey no get leg sweet to knack ehen. Just raise the stump, then plug am in and them go just deny wriggle their ass around day dance for your johny. Imeddiate full access with no obstructions. I go like knack this chick ooo. Abel give me address.
2 Likes
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by CuteJude: 6:00pm
make i no talk
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by venai(m): 6:00pm
Sexy girl.
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Jalubarika(m): 6:00pm
No doggy.
No knee to do Lagos--Kampala
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by bastien: 6:00pm
Mehn...... She is bae
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Tynasparks(f): 6:00pm
Inspiring ... Shes a strong lady
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by mhiz(f): 6:01pm
Inspiring and pretty
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by trustedbrain(m): 6:01pm
this is touching................ stay blessed sis for yhur self believe
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by lepasharon(f): 6:01pm
.
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by agongajoseph(m): 6:01pm
PurestBoy:she can even dust u in a 100m sprint.
2 Likes
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Vickiweezy(m): 6:02pm
May God bless you.
She looks really beautiful.
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by tillaman(m): 6:02pm
Woow, She's so brave, God bless u girl
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Endtimesmith: 6:03pm
You are truly a champion,Go girl!
1 Like
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by MizTyna(f): 6:03pm
themosthigh:
Not funny
11 Likes
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by corperscorner: 6:04pm
See nyansh
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by Piercedclit(f): 6:05pm
themosthigh:
|Re: 23-Year-Old Lady And Cancer Survivor With A Bionic Leg. Photos by balancediet(m): 6:05pm
So inspiring. Hope, hope thats what nigerians need now.
NMA Bars Doctors From Treating Commissioners, Political Appointees In Kogi / Federal Health Workers Embark On Strike / World Hepatitis Day 2016: How His Parents Caused His Death
Viewing this topic: mrmofasa(m), overseapikin(m), feb4real, rohzey(f), Mandesz(m), amosadamu, urCreator(m), AfonjaGuy, joeanointing(m), Chacski(m), rekkie(f), chordrylateral, ebookz, mikooolud(m), Adesam09(m), kajsa08(f), tony1918(m), emat93(f), massive1019(m), Dozi05(m), lukasa, lankylucky(m), pair36(m), joskad2002(m), hemartins(m), illuminated93(m), Benz4pimp(m), wisdompraise(m), Internetboy, oladipojesse(m), UcGadaz, eusuph99(m), baerz(m), madamGift(f), mystery22, afoltundeseun(m), barule, Gooci(m), bigjoule(m), mcemmy0z, troubleshooter, ngoben(f), mhzzbee, sladimeji(m), bashorunbazok, purityval(m), phoenixy(m), anaconda1515(m), tutudesz(m), Adeyanju10, justscorchone(m), MickyMozay(m), kally90(f), bouquilee, Uptown7(m), mikeeze, enkay27(f) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6