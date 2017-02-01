₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,987 members, 3,394,185 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 12:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men (17332 Views)
Man Figuring Out How To Carry His Wife Up Like Other Men Did (pics) / My Wife Is Sleeping With Our Pastor, Has Two Children With Other Men / How My Husband Pushed Me Into Having Sex With Other Men (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by VastfinderBlog: 6:42pm On Feb 27
When a person gets married, some may think a sure way to have a partner for live but these days, your spouse’s eyes can wander. Once eyes wander, body parts may follow.
Society has taught us to expect men to cheat but what about when the woman is the one cheating? It usually takes a lot for a woman to cheat outside her marriage but it is a possibility.
Women will be able to hide it very well but everything has tell-signs that will make the man catch unto her cheating.
Here are four signs she is enjoying another man:
1. She no longer wants to have s ex with you
If she used to be a she machine but these days she doesn’t send, it could be that she is getting her satisfaction elsewhere.
It could also be that she is not in the mood but if you can’t remember the last time you had ex with her, it might be time to get a clue.
2. She doesn’t mind your annoying habits so much
When women have s ex people, they feel connected to the person completely. This is why tiny annoying things you do will upset her and she will voice it out.
If she suddenly doesn’t give a crap about all the things she used to hate before, you may think this is good but think again. It may be because she is already s exually connected with another person and doesn’t care about what you do anymore.
3. She’s going out of the house more often and you don’t know why.
It’s not cool being the overbearing hub and so you will allow your wife have a life too. However, if you find her suddenly going out more and coming back later or coming back happier than she left, you should be concerned.
She is clearly having fun elsewhere and if she refuses to have s ex on top of that, it may be because she has already been fulfilled and doesn’t need you for s exual pleasure.
4. You’ve seen evidence of her cheating
When a spouse cheats, they have a tendency of being sloppy. She may have kept a gift he gave her or you saw a text or you heard a phone conversation that alerted you to it. Don’t take it lightly.
Women are emotional creatures and once they care for someone and then start having sex with them, that bond will be very difficult to break.
If you want your wife back, sit and talk with her about how you guys can mend your marriage
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/entertainment.naij.com/amp/1054285-4-signs-your-wife-is-secretly-having-outside.html
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:55pm On Mar 01
It's very very easy to lure a girl to have sex with her
You have a girlfriend and she goes out everyday, at least 200 men would try to hit her up every 8 months, i tell you what *She will not say "No" to those 200 men
99.9% of this new era ladies do cheat(excluding our mothers because they're not olosho like these Instagram age girls)
Just give them that attention and pretend you love them and act like a fool for them, they will have sex with you
Remember how many married women who tried to have sex with you ?? That's that's exactly how your wife is trying to bang other dudes
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by babyfaceafrica: 10:55pm On Mar 01
No excuse for cheating please!!!!!...if you cant stay faithful,don't marry...if your spouse misbehaves ,try to reconcile, if that fails ,leave!!!!!!..... I repeat no excuse to cheat on your partner... A cheat is a liar,a dishonest fellow and not someone to live with!!!...it is easier to forgive a cheat than to forget the act if cheating..the images won't go!!!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Stelvin101(m): 10:55pm On Mar 01
Let me not talk anything about the mod that move this to Fp coz na this kind thread make dem ban me for almost 2 months. Op get behind me!
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by RotrEmmanuel: 10:55pm On Mar 01
k
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Sniper4real(m): 10:56pm On Mar 01
hmmm
1 Like
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by ghostwritter(m): 10:57pm On Mar 01
BEWARE OF MY SON LASISI....HE IS A 419
This Land is not for SALE.
To whom it may concern.
I HAVE PROMISED NEVER TO GIVE MY SELF SLEEPLESS NIGHT BECAUSE OF MY FUTURE WIFE....if she like make she carry her toto go give dog na she nyash go pain...Iike my dad will always say LIFE IS INDIVIDUALISTIC...live and let others live....shikéna
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by VastfinderBlog: 10:57pm On Mar 01
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by iykololo(m): 10:57pm On Mar 01
I caught mine, and she followed all these steps. I think she wanted me to catch her.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by seunny4lif(m): 10:57pm On Mar 01
O oooh not again
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by GJames(m): 10:58pm On Mar 01
Before nko. We already know about all these signs. Give us something new please
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by timmycris(m): 10:58pm On Mar 01
t
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Chidex2442(m): 10:58pm On Mar 01
Waiting for evidence your husband is cheating on you thread..... Not only women.......
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by kindklemz(m): 10:58pm On Mar 01
Scrap.
Lubbish.
Nonsensical.
Op,you sabi lie en
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Northmall(m): 10:58pm On Mar 01
Threads like this tend to break relationships and cause problems in people's homes. Nigerians are gullible people. And sadly, a lot of people will buy this 'supposed' signs and cause depression for themselves. Forgetting that what applies to Mrs. A isn't always applicable to Mrs. B
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Lovegisty: 10:58pm On Mar 01
A MAN CAN'T EVEN LACE HIS SHOES IN PEACE ANYMORE?
.
.
.
.
PHOTO SPEAKS HERE
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Raymysterio(m): 10:58pm On Mar 01
Smh
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by jeeqaa7(m): 10:58pm On Mar 01
Ok
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by IsaacBuchi(m): 10:59pm On Mar 01
When a woman decides to cheat on you there is nothing you can do o...you can never find out
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by spartan50(m): 10:59pm On Mar 01
If I catch her am throwing her out of the house.. Mend wetin not happening.. And my game dey tight
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Zita55(f): 10:59pm On Mar 01
[size=8pt][/size]
Arrant nonsense.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by press005: 10:59pm On Mar 01
wen a man absconds from his duties financially and sexually, she is bound to cheat duo some females are insatiable shaaa, no matter hw hard d man tries, they will still cheat on him..
Life sha, i dy fear marriage shaa...if nt i for don wed benita27
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by bravomd: 10:59pm On Mar 01
TR@SH
JOIN THE BITCOIN MILLIONAIRES THREAD http://www.nairaland.com/3535728/all-bitcoin-how-make-money
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:59pm On Mar 01
The ones guilty wee disagree wt the OP
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Nofuckgiven: 10:59pm On Mar 01
Northmall:You said it all! Educated illiterates everywhere!! This OP is a devil's agent!
1 Like
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by beetown(m): 11:00pm On Mar 01
And how did this get to FP??
somebody help me with that 'take this ugo dey alright' meme....the op needs it ;(
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by NevetsIbot: 11:00pm On Mar 01
imma kick her out
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by pentiumboy(m): 11:00pm On Mar 01
Same old say
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Blessmira: 11:00pm On Mar 01
This should have been 4 signs your husband is sleeping with other women.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by SunnDash(m): 11:01pm On Mar 01
Nice clue...
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Mavrick2012: 11:02pm On Mar 01
[quote author=Chidex2442 post=54186098]Waiting for evidence your husband is cheating on you thread..... Not only women....... [/quoteh]hmmmm,
dude, confess, you are eyeing a she in this forum,
this is aimed at catching her(their) attention,
lol
baaaaaad boy
|Re: 4 Signs Your Wife Is Sleeping With Other Men by Ijaya123: 11:02pm On Mar 01
No room to tolerate a cheating wife.
Once a cheat, always a cheat.
2 Likes 1 Share
How Open Should One Be In Marriage? / 12 Things Women Do Better Than Men / What Does 'submission' Of Women In Marriages Mean Exactly?
Viewing this topic: VanLucius(m), RandomVic(m), corperscorner, sloye5(m), AmoloPatrick(m), mYphhiRes, Shawlambivert(m), Iamdipson, collabo4me(m), trino, fortunekaura, OAM4J, Intendy, oyeropaul(m), genaro2000, ogbonti, sunky13(m), papiwater, gr8cany, Sundouglas, GeoOla25(m), GLeesMODEL(m), Nobilitysheroyk, summerflame(m), platinumtt, Phunmmielurlar(f), chiefbuchiV12(m), Craigbrown4076(m), bastien, Victoriousvic(m), kelvin91, filani(m), Oluaso, ceemac(m), HEFAIROHLUWA(m), Csami(m), sheeda995(f), adegoke4sure, fabem(m), Aventures(m), Burger01(m), princeadams11, Excelboi(m), nezer(m), tipdrips, KATAMOLE, jobinfomania(m), juzor(m), Figs(m), Danielnino00(m), Targaeryian, flowers4me(f), pasol4real(m), Tloc(m), doveweed(m), kolado(m), starlite1, netflicks, Librate(m), james17, rattlesnake(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9