₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,712 members, 3,390,066 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 10:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed (9860 Views)
"Buhari Attends Mosque In London, But Very Ill, Not Coming Home Soon" - Guardian / Economy Gone Out Of Buhari’s Control, Says Lai Mohammed / Jonathan To Blame For Fuel Scarcity Says Lai Mohammed (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by gabonsky: 7:10pm
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari is neither critically ill nor in life threatening situation and there is no cause for alarm.
The minister reiterated this position on Monday in Umuahia at the second town hall meeting for the South East and the launch of national reorientation campaign, “Change Begins With Me’’ in Abia.
The minister, who was asked to tell the country about the health condition of the president and whether there was need for a regular briefing on his health stressed that there was no reason for such briefings.
Mohammed disclosed that the president spoke with him on Saturday in the afternoon and there was no reason for Nigerians to be worried. “ I can say here very boldly and confidently that there is absolutely no cause for alarm. “`Mr president called me at 2.43 p.m. on Saturday and we spoke.
“If Mr president is in the hospital or is critically ill, as minister of information, I will give daily bulletin on his health. “Mr president is neither critically ill nor in the hospital and there is nothing life threatening about the checks he is going through,’’ he said.
Speaking on the state of the economy, the minister said that it was corruption that made the prices of commodities to go up. He noted that no economy in the world could survive the blind and reckless looting perpetrated by the previous administration.
“If one person was found with almost 10 million dollar in an uncompleted house and another with 136 million dollar in fake account and other with N7 billion how can the economy survives the kind of looting. “Naturally the price of commodities will go up.
“These are funds meant for development of infrastructure and for provision of services. “That is why you cannot do anything with the economy without first facing corruption squarely.
“But the good news is that the government is doing both together, as we are fighting corruption, we are also making sure that we are ensuring we are out of recession by investing heavily on infrastructure. Mohammed also pacified the audience who lamented the spate of attacks on farmers by the herdsmen.
He said contrary to the position of some elements who want to destroy the unity of the country, the government was not supporting any section of the country against the other. He said it was purely security issue and it was being handled from both the federal and the state levels.
“I want to make the appeal that the strength of Nigeria is in its diversity and unity. “We have been living together peacefully before and we shall continue to live together peacefully,’’ he said.
Speaking in same vein, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, apologised on behalf of the Federal Government to the farmers who had suffered from the ugly trend.
“We in the Ministry of Agriculture are mostly affected in this crisis and frankly we feel deeply disturbed about it.
“Like the two traditional rulers had said, you asked people to go and farm and there is this problem of herdsmen tormenting them and their cattle eating up their crops.
“It is affecting not only the farmers but the food that they are supposed to produce and sell to the society. “As a farmer, nothing can be more upsetting to wake up and find out that my farm has been destroyed.
They have done it to me and I know how it badly affected me but we will bring the challenge to an end very soon,’’ he said. Ogbeh said the Federal Government is training 3000 agro rangers who will protect farms in different places.
Source: https://gabrielatanbiyi.blogspot.com.ng/2017/02/buhari-not-critically-ill-not-in.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by eshietIntrepid(m): 7:11pm
Keep disgracing yourself thinking you are deceiving us.
The president is not ill neither is he in the hospital, yet! He cannot adresss us.
93 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 7:12pm
Whatever
Long live muhammadu Buhari
Long live prof Yemi Osinbajo
4 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 7:13pm
eshietIntrepid:
So you are impressing us ?
All you do is to talk down your country
Just because some miscreants stole us dry to settle
Enemies of state
1 Like 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by investoor: 7:13pm
By their name, you shall know them
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by sarrki(m): 7:14pm
I see another wailing wailer about to spew th....she
1 2 3
Oya
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by LAFO(f): 7:15pm
Alfa Lie Muhammed. You can't fool everybody all of the time
Buhari is not sick.
Buhari self no dey london, he went to China to negotiate loan conditions. He will sonn be back in three months.
Idiots.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by peteregwu(m): 7:17pm
Hmm.. It baffles me how gullible Nigerians are for you no for this trap from Apc. Can you just imagine, as big as Nigeria is, someone will be holding the nation ransome. this is just funny, they have turned Nigerian government to nothing but primary school affairs. Pathetic!!
8 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by JideAmuGiaka: 7:17pm
It would have been better he stays in hospital but for him to be receiving treatment in Abuja house, will make his bill to be high. This is also corruption.
This man is so good that they named him lai.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by eshietIntrepid(m): 7:18pm
sarrki:
I have no intention of impressed you or anyone, also I'm not talking down my country.
What kind of a leader will abandon his people and his responsibilities when they needed him the most.
Let us agree with lai mohammed that buhari is sound and healthy, then pls answer this question " is now the right time for him to leave the country for more than a week talk more of a month'
34 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by yarimo(m): 7:18pm
The thunder that will fire lainus muhammed mouth just left GAMBIA to Where ever he is
14 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by Epositive(m): 7:19pm
mr lie is at it again
#positivevibes
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by SpecialAdviser: 7:21pm
Who takes his word serious anymore.
Even his good morning greetings is questionable.
Ooooh I forgot!!!! Some reverse thinking menopause brain followers still believe him.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by ivandragon: 7:26pm
http://www.bbc.com/news/business-36468154
Nigeria's Buhari 'broke promise to end medical tourism'
A leading Nigerian doctor has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of reneging on a promise to end "medical tourism" by seeking treatment in the UK...
hypocrites everywhere in this regime...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by psucc(m): 7:40pm
Yet he will dare us to mention one lie he has ever told?
Lai Mohammed.
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by basilo102: 7:44pm
so why have they been praying for bubu's recovery?? confused government
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by Jesusloveyou: 7:46pm
eshietIntrepid:what are you using address for,
Abi you want to eat address
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by DozieInc(m): 7:54pm
He may not even know where Buhari is.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by jieta: 7:55pm
you are just suffering from old age..... so i won't trow words at you.
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by Sweetnik22: 7:56pm
So in this case now, who is fooling who? Nigerians r tired of ur lies so is high tym he address the masses or maybe he's ...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by otabuko(m): 8:27pm
He can continue lying after all his name Lai.
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by ngmgeek(m): 8:49pm
We will never allow any Nigerian information minister to go by that name: Lai Mohammed. Never
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by Oyind17: 8:49pm
Uncle pls tell us another lie!!
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by Princejebs(m): 8:49pm
These man is not a role model......Lieeees
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by nairaman101: 8:49pm
lie mohd
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by XaviDayo: 8:49pm
Dis #Demon again. Not sure this man knows he will die one day
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by UnknownT: 8:49pm
Dem wan turn Buhari to Jesus wey dey appear to different people differently after him resurrect. He called Femi and told him, "peace be with you", now he called Lai too. Baba some people still dey doubt like Thomas, dem need video evidence
But on a more serious note, let's see between Buhari and the winner of Big Brother Nigeria, who will come back first
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by highrise07(m): 8:50pm
nigga defending "pa vegetable".
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by Beesluv: 8:50pm
Good to hear
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by Chikelue2000(m): 8:50pm
Lie lie!
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by Karlman: 8:50pm
and why should we care about that?
|Re: Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital, Says Lai Mohammed by ephi123(f): 8:50pm
Another big fat lie from the Chief of liars.
3 Likes
Black Out In Kano- How About Your State? / I Didn’t Share Jonathan’s Rice As Xmas Gift —Edo PDP Gov Aspirant / Grazing Bill: Ekiti State To Map Out Lands In All Local Government For Grazing
Viewing this topic: darlingtonIIV(m), Agent23(m), boss1310(m), lotex(m), teegirl085, kollydey, AkilahPrime, iFirst, OmaniPadmeHum, yungmill(m), Kexcellency, haykes, Tonymario58, Elbowroom, newbornmacho(m), baddest04, stunningjudy(f), Xhaka100(m), Midelay(f), sammexxy(m), GODISGREAT123, 1Naijiria(m), Adesam09(m), Blackethics, Princedaniel, tejpot(m), elotajohn1(m), zomoears, Soxxy, MrHenshaw, Sonn(m), chiboyo, Lobasco(m) and 51 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12