3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Gistedge(f): 7:11pm On Feb 27
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has said that Nigeria ranks the second largest number of people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the whole world with over three (3) million Nigerians living with the virus.

Africa’s Bureau Chief of AHF, Dr. Penninah Lutung, who disclosed this in an interview with Daily Sun, in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, said West Africa ranked lowest in the prevalence rate of the virus in the Africa continent.



His words, “The prevalence of HIV is highest in the South Africa region where it is about 10 percent and South Africa has 18 percent followed by the East Africa bloc where prevalence rate is between 5 and 8 percent but West Africa overall has the lowest prevalence rate while Nigeria has about 3.4 percent.

“But Nigeria is a large country such that 3.4 percent in actual number means that about 3 million people are living with HIV in the country. In the whole world, Nigeria has the second largest number of people living with HIV.”

Lutung however said the AHF’s vision of global AIDS control, the epidemic can be controlled if new infections are reduced drastically through the current number of strategies and modules being used as combination prevention.

The Africa’s Bureau Chief stressed further that the foundation had existed for 30 years in 13 African countries including Nigeria which is only five years old in its service.

Commenting, Country Programme Manager of AHF, Dr. Adetayo Towolawi, intimated that the foundation had committed more than N25 million to four new projects in Benue which included the building of new structures and rehabilitation of existing clinics donated to Daudu, Agasha, Gbajimba and Agan communities in different local government areas of the state.


http://sunnewsonline.com/over-3m-nigerians-living-with-hivaids-ahf/

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Gracis(f): 7:16pm On Feb 27
How genuine is this post?

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Gistedge(f): 7:19pm On Feb 27
very genuine.
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 7:22pm On Feb 27
Hmmm...
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by queencalipso(f): 7:25pm On Feb 27
Hmmm!! Abstinence sure pass o! The rate at which the number of people living with the virus is increasing is very alarming..

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by SorftWerk(m): 7:27pm On Feb 27
Even quickie sef I dey use condom... Can't be sorry for later.

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:34pm On Feb 27
I will not hv sex till my wedding nite

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by realBliss(m): 7:39pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by prettythicksme(m): 8:50pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by iamdurent(m): 8:54pm On Feb 27
Chai. I dey fear for d fvck i fvck last 5 weeks. God biko i no want hiv o

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Jacksparr0w127: 8:57pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 8:58pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by McBrooklyn(m): 9:00pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 9:10pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Jacksparr0w127: 9:16pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by WfBabakhay(m): 9:21pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 9:21pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Jacksparr0w127: 9:28pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 9:37pm On Feb 27
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Olasco93: 9:55pm On Feb 27
Lalasticlala can form for Afrika, he will pretend not to see this like kilode, he will push unimportant topics to front page like wetin seff. I hope Mynd.44 won't ban my ancestors like mad

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Horlawoomey(m): 10:19pm On Feb 27
Abstinence is not only the way to avoid HIV, personal hygiene and proper care also matters. Sensitization will also go a long way in letting people know how deadly the virus is. Train your children on the use of sharp object, HIV is not transmitted through sex alone.

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by johnstar(m): 12:21am
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:21am
3 million loun loun?... shocked
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by happney65: 12:22am
If its trully 3million in a Population of over 200Million i think it is still not yet rampant..However People should keep on the use of condoms..It is very very important..
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by iamtiredoflife: 12:23am
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Pearly255(f): 12:24am
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by miredia(m): 12:25am
Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by EncephalonPikin(m): 12:26am
I'm not surprised


The rate at which fvck boys are always talking of fvcking does not go without repercussions.
Same goes to their fvckmates!

Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Antoeni(m): 12:26am
