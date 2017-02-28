₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Gistedge(f): 7:11pm On Feb 27
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has said that Nigeria ranks the second largest number of people living with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in the whole world with over three (3) million Nigerians living with the virus.
http://sunnewsonline.com/over-3m-nigerians-living-with-hivaids-ahf/
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Gracis(f): 7:16pm On Feb 27
How genuine is this post?
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Gistedge(f): 7:19pm On Feb 27
very genuine.
Gracis:
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 7:22pm On Feb 27
Hmmm...
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by queencalipso(f): 7:25pm On Feb 27
Hmmm!! Abstinence sure pass o! The rate at which the number of people living with the virus is increasing is very alarming..
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by SorftWerk(m): 7:27pm On Feb 27
Even quickie sef I dey use condom... Can't be sorry for later.
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by fuckingAyaya(m): 7:34pm On Feb 27
I will not hv sex till my wedding nite
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by realBliss(m): 7:39pm On Feb 27
true
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by prettythicksme(m): 8:50pm On Feb 27
Pls name names
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by iamdurent(m): 8:54pm On Feb 27
Chai. I dey fear for d fvck i fvck last 5 weeks. God biko i no want hiv o
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Jacksparr0w127: 8:57pm On Feb 27
ZarZar:ZahR ZahR
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 8:58pm On Feb 27
Jacksparr0w127:
Hey, cutie
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by McBrooklyn(m): 9:00pm On Feb 27
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Jacksparr0w127: 9:04pm On Feb 27
ZarZar:Hi beautiful! You're good I'm sure. Trust you to always be
What been up to?
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 9:10pm On Feb 27
Jacksparr0w127:
Nothing much, thanks for asking though What's been up with you today? Btw, I noticed that you've calmed down a bit this year. Not as flirtatious with the girls. What happened? Some lucky girl got you on a short leash or what?
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Jacksparr0w127: 9:16pm On Feb 27
ZarZar:Twas crazy day. Crazy ahead. But I'll be fine. Have always been
Hahaha you're funny. Was I ever flirtatious? I honestly didn't notice well, if I was and calm now, maybe it's cuz ya lot (The irresistible beauty queens) disappeared. Now that you're back, watch me pick and gloves and get into the ring
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by WfBabakhay(m): 9:21pm On Feb 27
Ok now
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 9:21pm On Feb 27
Jacksparr0w127:
Looool, I see what you did there in that first line. Good for you Who else left of the "irresistible beauty queens"?
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Jacksparr0w127: 9:28pm On Feb 27
ZarZar:The first and second you. (Remember, this is your third coming) Hahaha. You're the 'Queens'. The third coming hasn't been feeding my eyes with the new you tho
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by ZarZar(f): 9:37pm On Feb 27
Jacksparr0w127:
LMAO. Smmmmooth. Tongue dripping with honey, you must have a king size harem in real life
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Olasco93: 9:55pm On Feb 27
Lalasticlala can form for Afrika, he will pretend not to see this like kilode, he will push unimportant topics to front page like wetin seff. I hope Mynd.44 won't ban my ancestors like mad
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Horlawoomey(m): 10:19pm On Feb 27
Abstinence is not only the way to avoid HIV, personal hygiene and proper care also matters. Sensitization will also go a long way in letting people know how deadly the virus is. Train your children on the use of sharp object, HIV is not transmitted through sex alone.
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by johnstar(m): 12:21am
Noted!
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:21am
3 million loun loun?...
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by 0b10010011: 12:22am
Dem no even plenty
Only 3,000,000 out of over 160,000,000
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by happney65: 12:22am
If its trully 3million in a Population of over 200Million i think it is still not yet rampant..However People should keep on the use of condoms..It is very very important..
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by iamtiredoflife: 12:23am
Hope LALASTICLALA is nor part of them?
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Pearly255(f): 12:24am
Nah to buy plenty condom give this man!
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by miredia(m): 12:25am
Gracis:keep asking, you "year".
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by EncephalonPikin(m): 12:26am
I'm not surprised
The rate at which fvck boys are always talking of fvcking does not go without repercussions.
Same goes to their fvckmates!
|Re: 3Million Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS - AHF by Antoeni(m): 12:26am
I heard drug is nw out
