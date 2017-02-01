₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by exlinkleads(f): 8:42pm
Ahhhh, for this recession. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has urged the general public to be good and patriotic citizens by reporting any money deposited mistakenly into their various accounts.
The Commission stated this when Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, an academician, columnist and writer returned a draft of N900,000.00, (Nine Hundred Thousand Naira Only), to the Gombe Zonal office of the EFCC. The amount was mistakenly paid into his account.
Three months after his account officer could not trace the origin of the strange alert, Dr. Tilde reported the case to the EFCC. Investigation by the EFCC however revealed that the amount belongs to a law firm that was counsel to Federal Ministry of Justice in a case that involved a former staff of Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Investigation further revealed that the Clerk of the firm made a mistake in writing Dr. Tilde’s firm account number when submitting bank details to the client’s Ministry. Dr. Tilde raised a draft of the said amount in the name of EFCC EXHIBIT ACCOUNT and brought same to Gombe zonal office. The beneficiary firm has since been contacted.
If na you, u go return am?
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by Elkay3: 8:53pm
Some might call him foolish. But I believe it's the sane thing to do.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by overdrive(m): 8:55pm
Return ginithis na original manna from d most HIGH!
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by saintikechi(m): 8:57pm
this guy just rejected his blessing.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by Ahmed0336(m): 9:01pm
All Hail the North. We no bad like people for the other side
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by newyorks(m): 9:23pm
having fear is the ultimate.i have a similar case,as site engr i buy everything without anybody asking me for reciept.so last week when i wanted to buy a big geepee tank (two) what 97k or there abt,there's this guy i met as i came in town to work.he told me he have a deal of big tank and he can giv me at 60 or 50k,at first i was moved but later run fear of being prosecuted and na small money.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by odiereke(m): 9:24pm
God bless him
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by Vision4God: 9:52pm
He passed d test.
His destiny is blessed
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by Bigajeff(m): 10:22pm
Original Naija Housemate no be fake
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by veekid(m): 10:22pm
things like this no dey everly happen for flatinoes' land
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by Expl0rers: 10:23pm
Good man
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by NNVanguard(m): 10:23pm
Ahmed0336:
For how long do we enjoy this stereotypes and ethnic chivalry
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by steppin: 10:23pm
Ahmed0336:If I hear. The good things you guys do, you mess up with religious fanaticism.
Either way, you're no better than those you're referring to.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by rattlesnake(m): 10:23pm
hahahaha good
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by tchimatic(m): 10:23pm
Like seriously
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by ephi123(f): 10:23pm
What a honest man. Rare gems in Nigeria of today sadly.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by BlueShine(m): 10:23pm
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by olaolulazio(m): 10:24pm
Ahmed0336:Ipob/Igbo.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by sleeknick(m): 10:24pm
this kind mistake no dey reach my hand?
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by chiboyo: 10:24pm
he would definitely reap his reward here on earth!
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by XVIER(m): 10:24pm
My dad alway tell me this after morning devotion.... If you are poor in life then you are a bastard. And at the end of the statement he will say being poor is the state and mentality of the mind. If I returned it my dad will never forgive me and he will remind me of his words.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by olaolulazio(m): 10:24pm
saintikechi:900k na blessing to your life?
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by miclef86(m): 10:24pm
Chain! !! The Fear of EFCC is the beginning of wisdom.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by madridguy(m): 10:24pm
Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde am glad you are wise enough to see the trap by your enemies.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by Whizkeey(m): 10:24pm
For dis reccession
Mr man were is the money
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by eezeribe(m): 10:25pm
newyorks:
They are talking of 900k... This one is talking of 50k,60k and 97k
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by UlqU3(m): 10:25pm
Keep up the good work. Self worth over material things.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by lionlamb020(m): 10:25pm
But will efcc handle it justly? I think he should have contacted the owner... Only option that makes sense
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by softMarket(m): 10:25pm
If na me ehh.
Iffa hear say i return am.......make i baff Unclad!
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by afamaustin(m): 10:26pm
l wunt return period.
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by samkel(m): 10:26pm
the man must be a very rich man. if not...........we all kniw the truth
|Re: A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC by peekay007: 10:27pm
abeg i want return 1 bag of rice weah i see for my door step this morning,EFCC dey collect rice too?
