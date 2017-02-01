Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC (2435 Views)

The Commission stated this when Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, an academician, columnist and writer returned a draft of N900,000.00, (Nine Hundred Thousand Naira Only), to the Gombe Zonal office of the EFCC. The amount was mistakenly paid into his account.



Three months after his account officer could not trace the origin of the strange alert, Dr. Tilde reported the case to the EFCC. Investigation by the EFCC however revealed that the amount belongs to a law firm that was counsel to Federal Ministry of Justice in a case that involved a former staff of Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Investigation further revealed that the Clerk of the firm made a mistake in writing Dr. Tilde’s firm account number when submitting bank details to the client’s Ministry. Dr. Tilde raised a draft of the said amount in the name of EFCC EXHIBIT ACCOUNT and brought same to Gombe zonal office. The beneficiary firm has since been contacted.



If na you, u go return am?



Some might call him foolish. But I believe it's the sane thing to do. 4 Likes

this na original manna from d most HIGH! Return ginithis na original manna from d most HIGH! 2 Likes

this guy just rejected his blessing. 1 Like

All Hail the North. We no bad like people for the other side 4 Likes

having fear is the ultimate.i have a similar case,as site engr i buy everything without anybody asking me for reciept.so last week when i wanted to buy a big geepee tank (two) what 97k or there abt,there's this guy i met as i came in town to work.he told me he have a deal of big tank and he can giv me at 60 or 50k,at first i was moved but later run fear of being prosecuted and na small money.

God bless him

He passed d test.

His destiny is blessed 2 Likes

Original Naija Housemate no be fake

things like this no dey everly happen for flatinoes' land 1 Like

Good man

Ahmed0336:

All Hail the North. We no bad like people for the other side

For how long do we enjoy this stereotypes and ethnic chivalry For how long do we enjoy this stereotypes and ethnic chivalry

Ahmed0336:

All Hail the North. We no bad like people for the other side If I hear. The good things you guys do, you mess up with religious fanaticism.

Either way, you're no better than those you're referring to. If I hear. The good things you guys do, you mess up with religious fanaticism.Either way, you're no better than those you're referring to.

hahahaha good

Like seriously

What a honest man. Rare gems in Nigeria of today sadly. 1 Like 1 Share

Ahmed0336:

All Hail the North. We no bad like people for the other side Ipob/Igbo. Ipob/Igbo. 1 Like

this kind mistake no dey reach my hand? this kind mistake no dey reach my hand?

he would definitely reap his reward here on earth!

My dad alway tell me this after morning devotion.... If you are poor in life then you are a bastard. And at the end of the statement he will say being poor is the state and mentality of the mind. If I returned it my dad will never forgive me and he will remind me of his words.

saintikechi:

this guy just rejected his blessing. 900k na blessing to your life? 900k na blessing to your life? 1 Like

Chain! !! The Fear of EFCC is the beginning of wisdom. 1 Like

Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde am glad you are wise enough to see the trap by your enemies.

For dis reccession



Mr man were is the money

newyorks:

having fear is the ultimate.i have a similar case,as site engr i buy everything without anybody asking me for reciept.so last week when i wanted to buy a big geepee tank (two) what 97k or there abt,there's this guy i met as i came in town to work.he told me he have a deal of big tank and he can giv me at 60 or 50k,at first i was moved but later run fear of being prosecuted and na small money.

They are talking of 900k... This one is talking of 50k,60k and 97k They are talking of 900k... This one is talking of 50k,60k and 97k

Keep up the good work. Self worth over material things.

I think he should have contacted the owner... Only option that makes sense But will efcc handle it justly?I think he should have contacted the owner... Only option that makes sense

If na me ehh.





Iffa hear say i return am.......make i baff Unclad!

l wunt return period.

the man must be a very rich man. if not...........we all kniw the truth