₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,975 members, 3,390,956 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 11:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] (7606 Views)
Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Velvet Co-ordinates [PICS] / Tania Omotayo Dazzles In Wedding Gown [PICS] / Toke Makinwa Dazzles At Ben-Bruce's 60th Birthday (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by TunezBlog: 6:53am
Best selling author, Toke Makinwa was a guest last night on BBC World News on Focus on Africa program with Okwoche.
The beautiful media personality matched the spotlight with her stunning style as she hit the studio in a lovely red gown on reptile skin shoes. She was styled by Kika of Goodhair while her facebeat was done by Queen Hadassah.
She looked absolutely radiant and lovely.
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/celeb-instyle-toke-makinwa-dazzles-in.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Davash222(m): 6:56am
Bae
5 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by LAFO(f): 7:08am
Lovely dress
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by BerryAnny(m): 7:10am
Toke Makinwa! D only woman daht capitalized on her failed marriage 2 make money. Business-wise!!!
16 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:18am
MORE PHOTOS HERE >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/toke-makinwa-dazzles-in-bbc.html
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Brown14(m): 7:23am
.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by deeMarc: 10:21am
Eleyii gidi gan oooo.
Some girls will be like God when is my marriageg oing to crash? Are you saying something to me through Toke Makinwa. Am I suppose to break up with my boo to reach the promise land.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by mzmighty(f): 10:21am
Nice Gown
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Kingxway: 10:22am
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by soberdrunk(m): 10:22am
Which one be "facebeat" again? Nah only "panelbeating" me i know oooo
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by cerowo(f): 10:23am
Best selling author indeed
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by ichommy(m): 10:24am
Cute.........
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by amarachi06(f): 10:24am
She is really making waves with her defamatory story but her room is getting ready.
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Joavid(f): 10:24am
and this is on front page because?
a blogger goes to toke (as other celebrities) Instagram and Snapchat, pulls pictures from there, opens a thread about it on nairaland and mumu mod puts it on front page?
what rubbish!!!!
Meanwhile there are hundreds of educative and informative topics on nairaland that never make front page.
Nairaland has gone to the dogs!
Seun should kukuma turn nairaland to a blog na. I'm packing my self to reddit where they know the meaning of forum.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by MChaze25(m): 10:25am
Hmmm.....na wa o
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by seangy4konji: 10:27am
hoee
no like am one bit.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by talk2saintify(m): 10:27am
OK..
» Man Dies In Lover's Apartment In Ogun, Lover & Friends Dump His Body In A Bush (Pics) «
» Abuja Airport To Be Closed For 6 Weeks From March 8 «
» Man Swims Inside Gutter In Owerri, Scoops Dirts With Bare Hands (Disturbing Pics) «
» 3 Nigerians Aboard Turkish Airline Faint Due To Lack Of Air Conditioner (Pics, Video) «
» "A President After Me Approved & Signed Documents Without Reading Through" - Obasanjo «
» Obasanjo At 80: CAN Celebrates OBJ, Confers On Him 'Onigbagbo Of Ogun' (Pics) «
» Ex Minister Obanikoro’s Wife Loses Abuja Mansion To FG, Appeals (Photo) «
» Okonjo-Iweala’s Village Groans After 7 Years Without Electricity Supply «
» Cute Photos Of Nigerian Policemen And Policewomen At The Police Academy «
» Travelers Storm Arik For Fare Refund On International Routes «
» Federal Government Scholarship 2016/2017 Exam Updates «
» Lagos To Crush Over 4000 Impounded Okadas (Photos) «
» Makarfi Accuses Okorocha And Amaechi Of Destabilising PDP «
» Owner Of 10 Gwagons Reacts To Whistleblower's Accusation (Pics) «
» Evicted Fake Ex BBNaija Housemates, Jon And Ese Arrive Nigeria (Photos) «
» "Tinubu Prepares To Run For Presidency In 2019, Shortlists Running Mates" - ThisDay «
» 5 Reasons To Hold Your Traditonal And White Wedding Ceremony The Same Day «
» Oil Price Crash: Worst Days For Nigeria Over – OPEC «
» Checkout This Music Video By Debbie Rise Of BBN Titled "No Cunny Cunny" «
» Naira Strengthens To N435/$ On CBN Dollar Glut «
» Lagos State To Employ More Yoruba Teachers «
» 20 Signs That You're Addicted To Your Smartphone «
» 7 Reasons Why Your Smartphone Battery Drains Twice Faster «
» UNIOSUN To Expel Over 4,000 Students Over Non-Payment Of Tuition «
» Queen’s College Shut Over Death Of 2 Students «
» How To Successfully Return To Work After Your Maternity Leave «
» What Is The Estimate For A Chain Link Fence? «
» Which Of These Throwback Cars Did Your Family Have? «
» 2017 Lamborghini Centenario: One Of The Fast Cars To Beat «
» 10 Effective Blogging Steps «
» "My Love My Secret" A Story By Nnnena «
» See The Shocking Current Number Of Nigerians Living With HIV/AIDS According To AHF «
» "How We Settle Our Marriage Disputes" - Mercy Johnson's Husband «
» Sahara Reporters Reveals Buhari's Ailment, Says UK Doctors Also Revealed His Real Age «
» Car Somersaults In Lagos, Pregnant Woman Killed (Photos) «
» See Expatriate Arrested In Lagos For Disobeying Traffic Light, Using Illegal Siren «
» 6 Die In Accident At Oko Polytechnic In Anambra (Warning: Graphic Pics) «
» A Man Returns N900,000 Mistakenly Paid Into His Bank Account To EFCC (Photo) «
» Food Exportation: My Experience With NAFDAC" - Xynerise «
» "Why Osinbajo Must Dislodge The Cabal" — Senator Murray-Bruce «
» BBNaija: TTT Is The New Head Of House & Is Immuned From Eviction This Week «
» "Lord Has Shown Me Where Nigeria's Next President Will Come From" - Primate Ayodele «
» 'The Plane That Brought Down The Synagogue Building Targeted TB Joshua' - FFK «
» Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Who Disguised As A Girl Killed In Borno (Photos) «
» "Buhari Surrounded By Vultures, Hyenas" – Senator Shehu Sani «
» Man Hacked To Death In Ondo For "Being PDP Member" (Graphic Picture) «
» "Buhari Not Critically Ill, Not In Hospital", Says Lai Mohammed «
» Nigerian Army Parades In Hausa Language (Video) «
» New Photo Of President Buhari And His Daughter, Hadiza In London Emerges «
» "Osinbajo Not Performing Better Than Buhari" – Presidency «
» FIRS Seals Kabo Airlines, Others Over N200 Million Tax Liabilities «
» The 5 Different Driver's Licences We Have Used In Nigeria (Photos) «
» See The Gift Ooni Of Ife Gave US Ambasador To Nigeria Stuart As They Met In Lagos «
» CBN Pumps Fresh $80m To FX Market For School Fees, PTA «
» Wizkid Rocks N1M Sweatshirt (Photos) «
» Dele Momodu & Lauretta Onochie In War Of Words On Twitter «
» Air Peace Tyre Deflates On Take-Off At Murtala Muhammed International Airport «
» "I Can’t Bear My Husband’s Strong Sexual Urge" - Wife «
» "10 Statements Sex Starved Guys Normally Use To Woo Ladies", By Tosyn2much «
» "9 Types Of Corpers You Meet At NYSC Orientation Camp" (Photos) «
» 2face Supports UN Refugees With N3.5 Million «
» Diseases That Mess Up Your Sex Life «
» When The Maths Teacher Is Bringing Back The Marked Books (Photo) «
» Residents Tie Tortoise To Their Electricity Pole To Scare Off PHCN Officials (Photo) «
» FG Appoints 5 New Directors, General Manager For Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by brownies1: 10:30am
T....
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by irepsuccess: 10:35am
TunezBlog:and this yeye story is making the front page?
who time makinwa don epp?
best selling author indeed
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Iphone5: 10:35am
talk2saintify:
Brother, are you okay?
4 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by wemmieslim(f): 10:41am
She's beautiful, I like her and I'm proud of what she's "becoming"
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Omudia: 10:41am
Better still create your own forum...
This isn't your regular "Checkout toke makinwas's dress" threads, this about her being interviewed on the prestigious BBC for her book which happens to be a Bestseller.
Joavid:
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Urukpe: 10:46am
Be like say Toke na Seun babe oh. Even if she mence nairaland go carry d news. Irannu
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by LastSurvivor11: 10:48am
This is the real dazzling
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by youngjoy(f): 10:49am
my woman crush everyday... WCE she has a good heart
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by oel12(f): 11:05am
this babe is going place
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by JeffreyJamez(m): 11:06am
Joavid:
We've heard this kind of whining before,yet you lot won't deactivate and leave Nairaland. .....Yes the mods put nonsense on FP but your whining and packing your load to reddit won't stop Anything. So quit whining.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Flowerlady01: 11:10am
This is the kind of thing oyibos like to celebrate. mtcheww. As for that Toke, wont you rest? Is it divorce that is making you proud? Oh lawd...
Nb- Nobody should quote me o. I am entitled to my opinion
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by cloudyskygrind(m): 11:15am
Bestselling author? What exactly did she write? About her failed marriage. Yeah right she's a fricking genius
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by PetiteB: 11:15am
Joavid:
You are so rude **walks away**
|Re: Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] by Kazanchat: 11:19am
booked
(0) (Reply)
Happy Birthday To Susan Peters / Revealed: The Result Of Injections For Artificial Buttock (graphic Photo) / Celebrities Who Allegedly Mocked God And Died
Viewing this topic: boyejo, EroticAngelina(f), pwettyesther(f), shezzy007, Boldbode(m), kimmy0000, Solo84(m), jeffizy(m), livingstoneony(m), nnatex1(m), PrinceAbinibi, tk4rd, galimusty, Kazanchat, onaka1, ephraem, andre99(m), shabashola(f), columbus007(m), ololo12, OOOS(m), Ogbulaba(m), YACAA(f), nikkygal(f), mandhi(m), pankere(m), dljbd1(m), KevMitnick, folu4real, oluwaVaz(m), tobbiejosh, Everblazinggg(f), akinlekans, MeanChris(m), hajifaty, beautifulage(f), samofson, Asco9ty5(f), Olufemiolaolu(m), eweyemi, agugu(m), dre147(m), yinparc and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6