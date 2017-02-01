Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa Dazzles In Red At BBC World News [PICS] (7606 Views)

The beautiful media personality matched the spotlight with her stunning style as she hit the studio in a lovely red gown on reptile skin shoes. She was styled by Kika of Goodhair while her facebeat was done by Queen Hadassah.



She looked absolutely radiant and lovely.



Best selling author, Toke Makinwa was a guest last night on BBC World News on Focus on Africa program with Okwoche.The beautiful media personality matched the spotlight with her stunning style as she hit the studio in a lovely red gown on reptile skin shoes. She was styled by Kika of Goodhair while her facebeat was done by Queen Hadassah.She looked absolutely radiant and lovely.

Bae 5 Likes

Lovely dress 1 Like

Toke Makinwa! D only woman daht capitalized on her failed marriage 2 make money. Business-wise!!! 16 Likes

. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Eleyii gidi gan oooo.



Some girls will be like God when is my marriageg oing to crash? Are you saying something to me through Toke Makinwa. Am I suppose to break up with my boo to reach the promise land. 1 Like

Nice Gown

2 Likes

Which one be "facebeat" again? Nah only "panelbeating" me i know oooo 2 Likes

Best selling author indeed 1 Like

Cute.........

She is really making waves with her defamatory story but her room is getting ready. 1 Like

and this is on front page because?



a blogger goes to toke (as other celebrities) Instagram and Snapchat, pulls pictures from there, opens a thread about it on nairaland and mumu mod puts it on front page?



what rubbish!!!!





Meanwhile there are hundreds of educative and informative topics on nairaland that never make front page.



Nairaland has gone to the dogs!





Seun should kukuma turn nairaland to a blog na. I'm packing my self to reddit where they know the meaning of forum. 3 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm.....na wa o

hoee



no like am one bit.

OK..

Best selling author, Toke Makinwa was a guest last night on BBC World News on Focus on Africa program with Okwoche.



The beautiful media personality matched the spotlight with her stunning style as she hit the studio in a lovely red gown on reptile skin shoes. She was styled by Kika of Goodhair while her facebeat was done by Queen Hadassah.



She looked absolutely radiant and lovely.



and this yeye story is making the front page?

who time makinwa don epp?

best selling author indeed and this yeye story is making the front page?who time makinwa don epp?best selling author indeed 1 Like

Brother, are you okay? Brother, are you okay? 4 Likes

She's beautiful, I like her and I'm proud of what she's "becoming" 1 Like





This isn't your regular "Checkout toke makinwas's dress" threads, this about her being interviewed on the prestigious BBC for her book which happens to be a Bestseller.



Joavid:

and this is on front page because?



a blogger goes to toke (as other celebrities) Instagram and Snapchat, pulls pictures from there, opens a thread about it on nairaland and mumu mod puts it on front page?



what rubbish!!!!





Meanwhile there are hundreds of educative and informative topics on nairaland that never make front page.



Nairaland has gone to the dogs!





Seun should kukuma turn nairaland to a blog na. I'm packing my self to reddit where they know the meaning of forum. Better still create your own forum...This isn't your regular "Checkout toke makinwas's dress" threads, this about her being interviewed on the prestigious BBC for her book which happens to be a Bestseller. 1 Like

Be like say Toke na Seun babe oh. Even if she mence nairaland go carry d news. Irannu

This is the real dazzling

my woman crush everyday... WCE she has a good heart 1 Like

this babe is going place

Joavid:

and this is on front page because?



a blogger goes to toke (as other celebrities) Instagram and Snapchat, pulls pictures from there, opens a thread about it on nairaland and mumu mod puts it on front page?



what rubbish!!!!





Meanwhile there are hundreds of educative and informative topics on nairaland that never make front page.



Nairaland has gone to the dogs!





Seun should kukuma turn nairaland to a blog na. I'm packing my self to reddit where they know the meaning of forum.

We've heard this kind of whining before,yet you lot won't deactivate and leave Nairaland. .....Yes the mods put nonsense on FP but your whining and packing your load to reddit won't stop Anything. So quit whining. We've heard this kind of whining before,yet you lot won't deactivate and leave Nairaland......Yes the mods put nonsense on FP but your whining and packing your load to reddit won't stop Anything. So quit whining.

This is the kind of thing oyibos like to celebrate. mtcheww. As for that Toke, wont you rest? Is it divorce that is making you proud? Oh lawd...



Nb- Nobody should quote me o. I am entitled to my opinion

Bestselling author? What exactly did she write? About her failed marriage. Yeah right she's a fricking genius

Joavid:

and this is on front page because?



a blogger goes to toke (as other celebrities) Instagram and Snapchat, pulls pictures from there, opens a thread about it on nairaland and mumu mod puts it on front page?



what rubbish!!!!





Meanwhile there are hundreds of educative and informative topics on nairaland that never make front page.



Nairaland has gone to the dogs!





Seun should kukuma turn nairaland to a blog na. I'm packing my self to reddit where they know the meaning of forum.



You are so rude **walks away** You are so rude **walks away**