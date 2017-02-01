Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG (6450 Views)

Speaking at the launch of the 'Change Begins with Me' campaign in Abia Yesterday, Dr Ikpeazu Stated:﻿﻿



"I understand that the Federal Government through the Standards Organization of Nigeria has seized several millions of substandard tyres worth about 5 billion Naira from some dubious Chinese business men.



As an environmentalist, I am worried about how these tyres will be disposed. We can't burn that number of tyres because it will have severe negative consequences for the environment. Maybe, there may be a diplomatic angle to whole thing.

On a second thought, Honorable Minister, we in Abia can be of help here.



Let them bring those tyres to Aba and our boys at Port Harcourt Road will use them to produce several items like fan belts, conveyor belts, etc which can be sold at very good prices".



Way to go the Governor 12 Likes

He is very right ,I supported this move. like Lagos State that want to crush 4000 motorcycle is just a waste of resources. 10 Likes

The first time someone in this administration is thinking right 29 Likes 2 Shares

When they seize bags of rice now they'll quicly deliver them to IDPs in the north. When it comes to tires and co they'll burn them. What a way to go! 6 Likes 2 Shares

Way to go the Governor The Governor should immediately initiative the processes already or else half of those tires would find its way back into the market some how.... The Governor should immediately initiative the processes already or else half of those tires would find its way back into the market some how.... 4 Likes

Good suggestion as long as these substandard tyres are not sold by Aba boys. 4 Likes

My Governor you should immediately initiative the processes with the Govt or these Hungry Custom officers will divert it Some AFONJAS and AB0KI Northerners in APC will never like thisMy Governor you should immediately initiative the processes with the Govt or these Hungry Custom officers will divert it 2 Likes 1 Share

He was d last person i ever wanted to be governor but am amazed d way he thinks about his people. He is such a lovely governor. Remembering d hardwork of his people and even going around marketing their products. He may not have enof Resources like ambode and Wike but surely he has wat it takes to be a leader 4 Likes

death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hrdeath...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks 9 Likes 3 Shares

very sad that this is coming from an elected officer,he so much beleive in fake thgs ,biafra is fake and they like fake thgs ,this is how nigeria can't be move forward with this kind of leaders telling the younger generation that fake thgs can be sold abi wetin he wan do with the fake tires 5 Likes

Just to prove how dubious n dumb flat heads are.. can original come out of fake? 8 Likes 1 Share

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks Milady must u keep doing this to womanhood?

Did u even read what the man suggested?



I know it's hard now eh, but biko, read n comprehend nxt time Milady must u keep doing this to womanhood?Did u even read what the man suggested?I know it's hard now eh, but biko, read n comprehend nxt time 21 Likes

Good idea sha unlike Ambode wants to crush 4K motorcycles

As an environmentalist, I am worried about how these tyres will be disposed. We can't burn that number of tyres because it will have severe negative consequences for the environment.

Let them bring those tyres to Aba and our boys at Port Harcourt Road will use them to produce several items like fan belts, conveyor belts, etc which can be sold at very good prices".

Ikpeazu is right. What is wrong with waste recycling?



I support the idea provided that boys will not go and repackage the tyres for sale Ikpeazu is right. What is wrong with waste recycling?I support the idea provided that boys will not go and repackage the tyres for sale 2 Likes

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks He says Aba Boys would turn d Tyre to Belts and other tins,did u read d article at all, Nice one from d Governor. He says Aba Boys would turn d Tyre to Belts and other tins,did u read d article at all, Nice one from d Governor. 19 Likes

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks Your ctr + C fingers are wayyyyy faster than your brain. Your ctr + C fingers are wayyyyy faster than your brain. 20 Likes

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks

It's obvious you didn't read the message , go back again maybe you could Edit this trash you wrote here It's obvious you didn't read the message , go back again maybe you could Edit this trash you wrote here 11 Likes

It's a good idea. Let's hope someone won't end up reselling them.

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks go and read the post well before you comment 19 Likes

Just to prove how dubious n dumb flat heads are.. can original come out of fake? What have ur Afonjas ever produced dats original What have ur Afonjas ever produced dats original 10 Likes







he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks ..warris dz wan saying?! .warris dz wan saying?!..warris dz wan saying?! 9 Likes

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks



Please read the Gov response to the end

If I talk now, the snake loving crew here go ban me Please read the Gov response to the endIf I talk now, the snake loving crew here go ban me 8 Likes

The 2nd idiot above me seems to have drank garri and okpa Afonja baboon 1 Like

it's not so bad idea.....

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks

Did you read through what the Governor said at all? Did you read through what the Governor said at all? 8 Likes

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks

I'm sure you didn't read the article before spewing this nonsense. I'm sure you didn't read the article before spewing this nonsense. 8 Likes

I AM YORUBA, BUT I LOVE THE IGBO MAN'S BUSINESS SENSE 3 Likes

he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks

The substandard Tyres can be used for another good products like the fan belts, that's what the Governor suggested. The substandard Tyres can be used for another good products like the fan belts, that's what the Governor suggested. 7 Likes