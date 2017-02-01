₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by UNIZIK1stSon: 12:21pm
Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has urged the Federal Government to consider transporting the substandard tyres worth over 5 billion Naira seized from dubious Chinese Businessmen to Aba to be used for further Production instead of Disposing them.
Speaking at the launch of the 'Change Begins with Me' campaign in Abia Yesterday, Dr Ikpeazu Stated:
"I understand that the Federal Government through the Standards Organization of Nigeria has seized several millions of substandard tyres worth about 5 billion Naira from some dubious Chinese business men.
As an environmentalist, I am worried about how these tyres will be disposed. We can't burn that number of tyres because it will have severe negative consequences for the environment. Maybe, there may be a diplomatic angle to whole thing.
On a second thought, Honorable Minister, we in Abia can be of help here.
Let them bring those tyres to Aba and our boys at Port Harcourt Road will use them to produce several items like fan belts, conveyor belts, etc which can be sold at very good prices".
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by UNIZIK1stSon: 12:21pm
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by Tyche(m): 12:22pm
Way to go the Governor
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by Jabioro: 12:32pm
He is very right ,I supported this move. like Lagos State that want to crush 4000 motorcycle is just a waste of resources.
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by tolugar: 12:33pm
The first time someone in this administration is thinking right
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by Lagito(m): 12:34pm
When they seize bags of rice now they'll quicly deliver them to IDPs in the north. When it comes to tires and co they'll burn them. What a way to go!
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by FirstCounsel(m): 12:36pm
Tyche:The Governor should immediately initiative the processes already or else half of those tires would find its way back into the market some how....
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by uboma(m): 12:37pm
Good suggestion as long as these substandard tyres are not sold by Aba boys.
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by AfonjaGuy: 12:58pm
Some AFONJAS and AB0KI Northerners in APC will never like this My Governor you should immediately initiative the processes with the Govt or these Hungry Custom officers will divert it
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by zionmade(m): 1:15pm
He was d last person i ever wanted to be governor but am amazed d way he thinks about his people. He is such a lovely governor. Remembering d hardwork of his people and even going around marketing their products. He may not have enof Resources like ambode and Wike but surely he has wat it takes to be a leader
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by gocac(f): 1:39pm
he is only speaking as a Layman with no Knowledge of the safety and acceptable industrial standards... the implication of having a substandard tyre on your wheels under the worst roads on planet earth... simply means that there is a possibility of your tyres blowing up in the middle of the road, and what happens when your on a speed of 90 - 120km/hr death...! Nigerians plz say no to substandard goods, you deserve the best.... not sub-standard goods and dont forget, that the mumu Governor is using the best tyres on earth, certified and standard tyres on his cars... so be wise, dont buy your death with your hard earned money and dont sell death to your fellow country men. except he will ensure some of the tyres does not find its way to the market....thanks
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by akilo1: 1:43pm
very sad that this is coming from an elected officer,he so much beleive in fake thgs ,biafra is fake and they like fake thgs ,this is how nigeria can't be move forward with this kind of leaders telling the younger generation that fake thgs can be sold abi wetin he wan do with the fake tires
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by Abudu2000(m): 1:44pm
Just to prove how dubious n dumb flat heads are.. can original come out of fake?
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by OBAGADAFFI: 1:44pm
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by holysainbj(m): 1:44pm
gocac:Milady must u keep doing this to womanhood?
Did u even read what the man suggested?
I know it's hard now eh, but biko, read n comprehend nxt time
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by Keneking: 1:44pm
Good idea sha unlike Ambode wants to crush 4K motorcycles
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by tooth4tooth: 1:45pm
As an environmentalist, I am worried about how these tyres will be disposed. We can't burn that number of tyres because it will have severe negative consequences for the environment.
Let them bring those tyres to Aba and our boys at Port Harcourt Road will use them to produce several items like fan belts, conveyor belts, etc which can be sold at very good prices".
Ikpeazu is right. What is wrong with waste recycling?
I support the idea provided that boys will not go and repackage the tyres for sale
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 1:45pm
gocac:He says Aba Boys would turn d Tyre to Belts and other tins,did u read d article at all, Nice one from d Governor.
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by ChiefSweetus: 1:46pm
gocac:Your ctr + C fingers are wayyyyy faster than your brain.
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by 9ja4show: 1:46pm
gocac:
It's obvious you didn't read the message , go back again maybe you could Edit this trash you wrote here
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by OCTAVO: 1:46pm
It's a good idea. Let's hope someone won't end up reselling them.
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by ucsparks: 1:47pm
gocac:go and read the post well before you comment
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 1:47pm
Abudu2000:What have ur Afonjas ever produced dats original
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by DonRucho(m): 1:47pm
.warris dz wan saying?!
gocac:..warris dz wan saying?!
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by Olukat(m): 1:47pm
gocac:
Please read the Gov response to the end
If I talk now, the snake loving crew here go ban me
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by nothingmega122(m): 1:47pm
The 2nd idiot above me seems to have drank garri and okpa Afonja baboon
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by chimey007: 1:48pm
it's not so bad idea.....
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by Ra88: 1:48pm
gocac:
Did you read through what the Governor said at all?
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by SINZ(m): 1:48pm
gocac:
I'm sure you didn't read the article before spewing this nonsense.
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by bbbabes: 1:48pm
I AM YORUBA, BUT I LOVE THE IGBO MAN'S BUSINESS SENSE
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by Richvine(m): 1:49pm
gocac:
The substandard Tyres can be used for another good products like the fan belts, that's what the Governor suggested.
|Re: Bring Seized Substandard Tyres To Aba Instead Of Burning Them - Dr Ikpeazu To FG by cnwamo(m): 1:49pm
gocac:
read before you comment, Imagine a non lay man or woman as your case maybe being this unwise
