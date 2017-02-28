₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by DONSMITH123(m): 12:50pm
Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that irrespective of the nomenclature given to the act of budget-padding, the National Assembly will continue to pad the budget for certain reasons.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/28/call-like-budget-padding-will-continue-house-leader-gbajabiamila/
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:53pm
only GOD can save this country
6 Likes
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:53pm
And his among our self-acclaimed saints??
APC I raise one nyash for una
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Udodasco1(m): 12:54pm
Very true when we have your likes up there
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Defaramade(m): 12:55pm
Very shameless thief. Continue yarning dust mtcheew
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by ican2020: 1:51pm
You got my 100% support
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Daslim180(m): 1:58pm
Look at what's coming out you mouth, Mr old fool...... Useless leader spotted.
2 Likes
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Kingxway: 1:59pm
1 Like
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Tazmode(m): 1:59pm
Revelations...without chapters
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by obailala(m): 1:59pm
"Earmarking or pump-up legislation"
Wouldnt have been much of an issue if the senators and reps actually used the pumped-up funds for their constituencies.
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by kings09(m): 2:00pm
BeeBeeOoh:saint Sarrki come oo
1 Like
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Kingspin(m): 2:00pm
The Nigerian misery continue
1 Like
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by babyfaceafrica: 2:00pm
Unfortunately.. Politheifians will always steal
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Monalisa185(f): 2:00pm
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Donjcco(m): 2:01pm
X
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:02pm
ofonja and fraud
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by me69: 2:03pm
We need to start ruling this country as a people. Stop giving the power to some career politicians without morals to decide what future we should take as a people, but we can start ruling through referendum on issues that affect the progress of this country. Representative democracy has failed us.
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by kennymotors: 2:03pm
DONSMITH123:Gbajabi or what?tell me you did not said so
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by HazzanTazzan(m): 2:04pm
Thief
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by AceRoyal: 2:07pm
Under GEJ/PDP Nigeria was "COMPLETELY FINISHED" but under PMB/APC Nigeria is "FINISHED COMPLETELY".
These guys don't have the interest of the common man at heart,only their selfish interest and financial aggrandisement!
With this kind of statement,Corruption in Nigeria will NEVER SEIZE. How can any sane leader make such statement?To think this is even Tinubu's anointed.
I weep for my country bitterly.
I love my country but I'm ashamed of our leaders!
Sarrki(Oba of Zombies) I await your comment.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Goke7: 2:07pm
By the time this guy will desire to run for presidency in the future, he will have a lot explain the meaning of budget padding. sometimes our politicians don't think before they speak.
Folks are still trying to come to GEJ's aid in defending what he meant by stealing is not corruption.
And to think that this politician almost lost the last election to retain his seat in the HOR.
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by GenbIoodykiller: 2:08pm
and bastards will gloat and foam when igbos says they want biafra.
is this the same country they want me to share with this vagabonds?
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by GenbIoodykiller: 2:10pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Nope God can never save this country if we keep repeating the same method and expect different results
the only salvation left for Nigeria is restructuring if not
there's nothing that can be done here
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by ican2020: 2:11pm
You are right my dear and you have my support to read every line b4 taken action
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by jeeqaa7(m): 2:11pm
Naija is dead
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Dee60: 2:14pm
jeeqaa7:
But Nigeria is still alive.
Re-structuring must happen in the next 2 years, if we dont want to court trouble.
We do not need 36 states, maximum 6 will do. Call is state, province or region. It does not matter. Each state should have not more than 15/20 LGAs or counties. Federal House of Reps should not have more than 120 members. Scrap the Senate. One house is enough.
Make participation in the house voluntary so that the people there do no earn salaries.
I am sure if we go along these lines people like Gbaja will not open their mounths so wide to insult our sensibilities.
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Trendset(m): 2:15pm
fooooool
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by melejo: 2:15pm
kings09:parrot sarrki
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by AceRoyal: 2:16pm
Dee60:More like walking corpse!
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Blurryface(m): 2:17pm
.
|Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Desdola(m): 2:18pm
Of course we know. its only in Nigeria that stealing is not corruption
