₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,097 members, 3,391,345 topics. Date: Tuesday, 28 February 2017 at 02:24 PM

Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila (2072 Views)

How Buhari Got House Leader Job For Gbajabiamila - Vanguard / NASS Crisis: Dogara Group Concedes House Leader To Gbajabiamila Group / Gbajabiamila Threatens More Violence If Not Made House Leader – Hon. Ahmad (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by DONSMITH123(m): 12:50pm
Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that irrespective of the nomenclature given to the act of budget-padding, the National Assembly will continue to pad the budget for certain reasons.

Gbajabiamila, who initially claimed not to understand what budget-padding means, explained that lawmakers, even in the most advanced democracies of the world, pad the budget to be able to generate extra money for providing democracy dividends to their respective constituencies especially when their constituencies are not captured in the national budget.

The lawmaker disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV that was anchored by Seun Okinbaloye and monitored by DAILY POST.

He said that it was legislative malpractice for a lawmaker to sit back and do nothing when a national budget that does not make provisions for his constituency is been appropriated.

The Majority Leader said that in some advanced countries, budget- padding is not only practiced but called ‘earmarking’ or ‘pump-up legislation.’

He said that since the National Assembly holds the power to the national treasury, it will continue to scrutinize the level of budget-padding from the executive, stressing that it’s not a rubber stamp.

Gbajabiamila said that since suspended Rep. Abdulmumuni Jibrin decided to take the issue of legislative budget padding to the law enforcement agencies, it was proper for the House to sit back and let them do whatever they want to do, adding that there was no regret over suspension of Jibrin, if indeed he was a true whistle-blower like he claimed to be.

He said: “Abdulmumuni Jibrin did what he needed to do. He took the matter to the law enforcement agencies – the EFCC, the police and the rest of them. He has done his. The National Assembly does not agree with it. He put the ball in the court of the law enforcement agents. It is up to them to do whatever they want to do. I’m not aware of any padding. I don’t understand what that means.

“When it comes to money and I represent a particular constituency but I look at the budget and I don’t see my constituency represented in that budget and I know that throughout the year people of my constituency have needs – they want this; they want that. It is only me they can talk to. They are not going to talk to the President.

“I actually consider it as malpractice not padding, if during the budget circle I have opportunity to attract something to my constituency and I sit back and do nothing and go back in four years to seek for their mandate again when I promised them all these years that I will do this and do that. What do I go back and tell them? ‘Oh, I am not allowed to pad the budget.’

“If for instance, I represent a constituency and a budget is sent to National Assembly. It is one of the most important pieces of legislation to come out of the National Assembly. By my representation, I should attract federal presence to my constituency.

“Even in the most advanced of democracies, you have heard of earmarks, you have heard of pumped-up legislation. It is the same thing. It is done everywhere in the world otherwise you are not worth the sit you seat on.

“Let me explain something to you about padding. That’s what Nigerians need to understand. It doesn’t mean that if you hear anything thing negative about the National Assembly and you are not objective. You will not understand what is going on.

“In terms of padding from the executive, there are checks and balances. That’s why we have always argued that the National Assembly is not a rubber stamp. It is trite that the legislature holds the power of the purse. We will go through this budget and look at it item for item; item by item. Whatever padding means, I don’t know.”


http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/28/call-like-budget-padding-will-continue-house-leader-gbajabiamila/

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:53pm
only GOD can save this country undecided

6 Likes

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:53pm
And his among our self-acclaimed saints??



APC I raise one nyash for una

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Udodasco1(m): 12:54pm
Very true when we have your likes up there
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Defaramade(m): 12:55pm
Very shameless thief. Continue yarning dust mtcheew

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by ican2020: 1:51pm
You got my 100% support
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Daslim180(m): 1:58pm
Look at what's coming out you mouth, Mr old fool...... Useless leader spotted.

2 Likes

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Kingxway: 1:59pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Tazmode(m): 1:59pm
Revelations...without chapters
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by obailala(m): 1:59pm
"Earmarking or pump-up legislation" angry

Wouldnt have been much of an issue if the senators and reps actually used the pumped-up funds for their constituencies.
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by kings09(m): 2:00pm
BeeBeeOoh:
And his among our self-acclaimed saints??



APC I raise one nyash for una
saint Sarrki come oo

1 Like

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Kingspin(m): 2:00pm
The Nigerian misery continue

1 Like

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by babyfaceafrica: 2:00pm
Unfortunately.. Politheifians will always steal
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Monalisa185(f): 2:00pm
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Donjcco(m): 2:01pm
X
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Godprotectigbo5(f): 2:02pm
ofonja and fraud
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by me69: 2:03pm
We need to start ruling this country as a people. Stop giving the power to some career politicians without morals to decide what future we should take as a people, but we can start ruling through referendum on issues that affect the progress of this country. Representative democracy has failed us.
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by kennymotors: 2:03pm
DONSMITH123:



http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/28/call-like-budget-padding-will-continue-house-leader-gbajabiamila/
Gbajabi or what?tell me you did not said so
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by HazzanTazzan(m): 2:04pm
Thief
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by AceRoyal: 2:07pm
Under GEJ/PDP Nigeria was "COMPLETELY FINISHED" but under PMB/APC Nigeria is "FINISHED COMPLETELY".

These guys don't have the interest of the common man at heart,only their selfish interest and financial aggrandisement!tongue

With this kind of statement,Corruption in Nigeria will NEVER SEIZE. How can any sane leader make such statement?To think this is even Tinubu's anointed.

I weep for my country bitterly.

I love my country but I'm ashamed of our leaders!


Sarrki(Oba of Zombies) I await your comment.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Goke7: 2:07pm
By the time this guy will desire to run for presidency in the future, he will have a lot explain the meaning of budget padding. sometimes our politicians don't think before they speak.

Folks are still trying to come to GEJ's aid in defending what he meant by stealing is not corruption.

And to think that this politician almost lost the last election to retain his seat in the HOR.
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by GenbIoodykiller: 2:08pm
and bastards will gloat and foam when igbos says they want biafra.
is this the same country they want me to share with this vagabonds?
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by GenbIoodykiller: 2:10pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
only GOD can save this country undecided
Nope God can never save this country if we keep repeating the same method and expect different results

the only salvation left for Nigeria is restructuring if not
there's nothing that can be done here
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by ican2020: 2:11pm
You are right my dear and you have my support to read every line b4 taken action
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by jeeqaa7(m): 2:11pm
Naija is dead
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Dee60: 2:14pm
jeeqaa7:
Naija is dead

But Nigeria is still alive.

Re-structuring must happen in the next 2 years, if we dont want to court trouble.

We do not need 36 states, maximum 6 will do. Call is state, province or region. It does not matter. Each state should have not more than 15/20 LGAs or counties. Federal House of Reps should not have more than 120 members. Scrap the Senate. One house is enough.

Make participation in the house voluntary so that the people there do no earn salaries.

I am sure if we go along these lines people like Gbaja will not open their mounths so wide to insult our sensibilities.
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Trendset(m): 2:15pm
fooooool
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by melejo: 2:15pm
kings09:
saint Sarrki come oo
parrot sarrki
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by AceRoyal: 2:16pm
Dee60:

But Nigeria is still alive.
More like walking corpse!
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Blurryface(m): 2:17pm
.
Re: Call It What You Like, Budget-padding Will Continue – House Leader, Gbajabiamila by Desdola(m): 2:18pm
Of course we know. its only in Nigeria that stealing is not corruption

(0) (1) (Reply)

Governor On Trial For Owning 172 Houses / Progressive Taxation And Exam Score Redistribution / Jonathan Campaign Accuses Buhari, Then Hurriedly Withdraws Statement

Viewing this topic: empron(m), shaqhead, pfijacobs(m), Notatribalist, erad(m), Bolaadu(m), adenlemmanuel(m), topsydo15(m), Kaykay(m), efavour, Tochi3(m), lovetterrison(m), sirEAGLES(m), comradeodunze, Immatex(m), djmask(m), Eobiabo(m), lafakale(m), achp(m), kayceshow(m), homopoliticus, veens(m), bopm, Newbiee, theSpark(m), Nickfriday(m), O0ni, lilprinze, fxjohn2, fa44us, Enduranceportal, annyplenty(m), Germaindefoe(m), kernel501, Defaramade(m), Titilayodeji13(m), kzenterprise(m), PerfectlyPerfect(m), HEIR, wura2020, francotunsco(m), oludayoJr, Remsilla(m), nnamdismart25(m), Tunjman(m), chloride6, SirBrightoc(m), soderican(m), vIckyy10, Enemyofpeace, Musharraf, soath(m), E383, aribs, stieyven(m) and 90 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.