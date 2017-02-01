₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by CeoNewshelm(m): 1:03pm
Nigerian musicians with President Shehu Shagari (C), 1982. Squatting (L - R): Danmaraya Jos, Prince Nico Mbarga, Emma Dorgu and Tony Grey.

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Standing5(m): 1:05pm
Was Fela there? If not the list is barely complete.

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by DjAndroid: 1:08pm
I can only recognize Sunny Okosuns and Ebenezer Obey
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by nyabingi(m): 1:11pm
From left Onyeka onwenu, Christy Esien Igbokwe, Chris Okotie, Sunny Okosuns, King Sunny Ade, President Shehu Shagari, Chief Eddy Okonta, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Chief Ebenezer Obey...the good old days without Pman wahalla!

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Philistine(m): 1:12pm
I can recognise Okosun, Sunny Ade, Victor Uwaifo,Ebenezer obey etc
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by shukuokukobambi: 1:18pm
Standing5:
Was Fela there? If not the list is barely complete.

Fela with Shagari?? cheesy cheesy

Na soldiers go beat am comot there by the time e use abuse scatter shagari destiny cheesy

Fela and his basket mouth. Twale for abami eda cheesy

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Ifexxy(m): 2:05pm
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by engrpheleeks(m): 2:05pm
Woow. FTC
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Arewa12: 2:05pm
Ijoba shagari
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by femi4(m): 2:06pm
nyabingi:
From left Onyeka onwenu, Christy Esien Igbokwe, Chris Okotie, Sunny Okosuns, King Sunny Ade, President Shehu Shagari, Chief Eddy Okonta, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Chief Ebenezer Obey...the good old days without Pman wahalla!
bros...una don old o

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by unclezuma: 2:06pm
grin grin grin grin

No be today creative sycophancy start.

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by sundilazo(m): 2:07pm
Am not seeing "Wizkid" & "Olamide" why?
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 2:09pm
DjAndroid:
I can only recognize Sunny Okosuns and Ebenezer Obey
king sunny ade

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by shamecurls(m): 2:09pm
Where is Wizkid and Davido in the picture
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by sholws(m): 2:09pm
if I hear say fela dey this pix
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Kingxway: 2:09pm
In this recession, some Nigerians be like

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Papiikush: 2:10pm
The lady at the extreme left looks like cocoice of big brother.

Wait is she a ghost? shocked

Time to call Sam and Dean winchester tongue
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by DjAndroid: 2:10pm
nyabingi:
From left Onyeka onwenu, Christy Esien Igbokwe, Chris Okotie, Sunny Okosuns, King Sunny Ade, President Shehu Shagari, Chief Eddy Okonta, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Chief Ebenezer Obey...the good old days without Pman wahalla!

Thank God I can see an elder like me here, arguing with the indomie generation wey full Nairaland is tiresome always. Bros Nyabingi wah gwaan? Jah know star, I love the good old days when TV broadcasts started by 4pm.

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Keneking: 2:11pm
Where is TuFace? BankyW? Olamide? Wande Coal?
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by LMAyedun(m): 2:14pm
Those were the days when we still have musicians in Nigeria not like what we have these days...

Bunch of noise makers!

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by gbosaa(m): 2:14pm
shukuokukobambi:


Fela with Shagari?? cheesy cheesy

Na soldiers go beat am comot there by the time e use abuse scatter shagari destiny cheesy

Fela and his basket mouth. Twale for abami eda cheesy

Fela wouldn't need that kind of gathering. Ebami eda is a crowd himself. One man riot squad.

Otu onye ana asi unu abiago?
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Trendset(m): 2:14pm
hmmm
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by Desdola(m): 2:15pm
Epic throw back pix. lovely one
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by abbeyty(m): 2:15pm
2baba i sight you ohh..see tiwa savage big head
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by gbosaa(m): 2:15pm
shamecurls:
Where is Wizkid and Davido in the picture

Their papa never even grow pubic hairs when the pix was taken.

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by gbaskiboy(m): 2:15pm
When Satan has not enter the music industry

Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by tukdi: 2:18pm
DjAndroid:


Thank God I can see an elder like me here, arguing with the indomie generation wey full Nairaland is tiresome always. Bros Nyabingi wah gwaan? Jah know star, I love the good old days when TV broadcasts started by 4pm.

Go and create a forum for old people and leave us alone on Nairaland!
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by amnesty7: 2:18pm
Can see Danmaraya Jos and Haruna Uji both squatting.
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by wyqay: 2:19pm
I recognised victor nwaifor,sunny Ade,Ebenezer obey,Christy essien igbokwe ,ik dairo but where is baba fela
Re: Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) by NORSIYK(m): 2:22pm
I only recognized one true musician there, which is the best musician to come out of Nigeria and Africa

