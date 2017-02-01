Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Musicians With Shehu Shagari In 1982 (Throwback Photo) (3356 Views)

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-nigerian-musicians.html Nigerian musicians with President Shehu Shagari (C), 1982. Squatting (L - R): Danmaraya Jos, Prince Nico Mbarga, Emma Dorgu and Tony Grey.

Was Fela there? If not the list is barely complete. 3 Likes

I can only recognize Sunny Okosuns and Ebenezer Obey

From left Onyeka onwenu, Christy Esien Igbokwe, Chris Okotie, Sunny Okosuns, King Sunny Ade, President Shehu Shagari, Chief Eddy Okonta, Sir Victor Uwaifo, Chief Ebenezer Obey...the good old days without Pman wahalla! 9 Likes

I can recognise Okosun, Sunny Ade, Victor Uwaifo,Ebenezer obey etc

Fela and his basket mouth. Twale for abami eda Fela with Shagari??Na soldiers go beat am comot there by the time e use abuse scatter shagari destinyFela and his basket mouth. Twale for abami eda 3 Likes 1 Share

Woow. FTC

Ijoba shagari

No be today creative sycophancy start. 1 Like

Am not seeing "Wizkid" & "Olamide" why?

Where is Wizkid and Davido in the picture

if I hear say fela dey this pix

In this recession, some Nigerians be like





Wait is she a ghost?



Where is TuFace? BankyW? Olamide? Wande Coal?

Those were the days when we still have musicians in Nigeria not like what we have these days...



Bunch of noise makers! 1 Like

Fela wouldn't need that kind of gathering. Ebami eda is a crowd himself. One man riot squad.



Otu onye ana asi unu abiago? Fela wouldn't need that kind of gathering. Ebami eda is a crowd himself. One man riot squad.Otu onye ana asi unu abiago?

hmmm

Epic throw back pix. lovely one

2baba i sight you ohh..see tiwa savage big head

Where is Wizkid and Davido in the picture

Their papa never even grow pubic hairs when the pix was taken. Their papa never even grow pubic hairs when the pix was taken. 1 Like

When Satan has not enter the music industry 1 Like

Can see Danmaraya Jos and Haruna Uji both squatting.

I recognised victor nwaifor,sunny Ade,Ebenezer obey,Christy essien igbokwe ,ik dairo but where is baba fela