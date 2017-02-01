₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by 360frolic(m): 4:18pm
THROWBACK: Former President Aliyu Usman Shagari, GCFR, as he then was in Nigerian Military Regalia at an official function.
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by kabrud: 4:20pm
Cool.
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by Derawiz(m): 4:20pm
He was probably feeling among in this pics, little did he know that something fishy was on its way.
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by Edwinmason(m): 4:28pm
who is that man by the right?
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by doublewisdom: 4:28pm
Is that not bros Idi Amin behind him?
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by naptu2: 4:40pm
Commanders In Chief
Zik
Shagari
OBJ
GEJ
Buhari
.
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by gartamanta: 5:23pm
It is a very bad thing for any one person in Nigeria to hold the position of executive president and commander in chief of the Armed forces at the same time
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by browniex: 5:46pm
Edwinmason:IDI AMIN
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by oglalasioux(m): 6:02pm
browniex:
Idi Amin is over six feet tall. Besides he wasn't even in power when Shagari was president. Amin was ousted in April 1979, 5 months before Shagari became president.
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by naptu2: 6:12pm
That's Abdullahi Bello beside the president.
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by olasaad(f): 6:31pm
browniex:
are you sure that man is really Idi Ami?
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by FirstCounsel(m): 6:38pm
Edwinmason:
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by FirstCounsel(m): 6:40pm
Edwinmason:
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by careytommy7(m): 6:47pm
Idi Amin (jnr), i sight you
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by browniex: 7:31pm
oglalasioux:I know,I was just pulling has legs,besides the man is as fat and black like the infamous AMIN
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 7:49pm
How Igbo people take allow Hausa dey rule dem since from day1 still dey supprise me
Happy birthday to the man
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by emeijeh(m): 7:49pm
Edwinmason:Idi
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by kings09(m): 7:50pm
And wat contribution dd he make
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by Mememan: 7:50pm
Jona looks STUPIDEST in those pix
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 7:50pm
Lovely!
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by DollarAngel(m): 7:51pm
stock fish
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by kings09(m): 7:53pm
Yet u neva achieve reach am. Beta go tink abt ur life
Mememan:
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by tommysparks: 7:54pm
The presidents just slay the uniform
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by Piiko(m): 7:55pm
As in very ugly dude
Edwinmason:
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by Bekimbo(m): 7:55pm
Edwinmason:
He looks like Idi Amin of uganda
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 7:59pm
shagari knows NOTHING
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by phkka1(m): 8:01pm
There was nothing left in the present president. Just look at his picture.
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by Jacksparr0w127: 8:01pm
Who's that BANGUDU behind him?
Jona too fine mehnnnnnn #NoHomo
Bubu looks like eja panla in that picture
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by whitedove(m): 8:04pm
Edwinmason:Raji RASAKI
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by lielbree: 8:04pm
Buhari is just a walking corpse abeg
|Re: Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) by curvilicious: 8:04pm
Edwinmason:
He looks so much like Idi Amin
God abeg forgive me
