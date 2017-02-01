Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shehu Shagari In Full Military Regalia (Throwback Photo) (16181 Views)

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/former-president-aliyu-usman-shagari-in.html THROWBACK: Former President Aliyu Usman Shagari, GCFR, as he then was in Nigerian Military Regalia at an official function. 3 Likes 1 Share

Cool.

He was probably feeling among in this pics, little did he know that something fishy was on its way. 10 Likes

who is that man by the right?

Is that not bros Idi Amin behind him? 7 Likes

Commanders In Chief



Zik





Shagari





OBJ













GEJ













Buhari



. ZikShagariOBJGEJBuhari 17 Likes 1 Share

It is a very bad thing for any one person in Nigeria to hold the position of executive president and commander in chief of the Armed forces at the same time 2 Likes

Edwinmason:

who is that man by the right? IDI AMIN IDI AMIN 2 Likes

browniex:

IDI AMIN

Idi Amin is over six feet tall. Besides he wasn't even in power when Shagari was president. Amin was ousted in April 1979, 5 months before Shagari became president. Idi Amin is over six feet tall. Besides he wasn't even in power when Shagari was president. Amin was ousted in April 1979, 5 months before Shagari became president. 8 Likes

That's Abdullahi Bello beside the president. 2 Likes

browniex:

IDI AMIN

are you sure that man is really Idi Ami? are you sure that man is really Idi Ami?

Edwinmason:

who is that man by the right?

Idi Amin (jnr), i sight you

oglalasioux:





Idi Amin is over six feet tall. Besides he wasn't even in power when Shagari was president. Amin was ousted in April 1979, 5 months before Shagari became president. I know,I was just pulling has legs,besides the man is as fat and black like the infamous AMIN I know,I was just pulling has legs,besides the man is as fat and black like the infamous AMIN 2 Likes

How Igbo people take allow Hausa dey rule dem since from day1 still dey supprise me



Happy birthday to the man

who is that man by the right? Idi Dada Baba Amin IdiBaba Amin

And wat contribution dd he make

Jona looks STUPIDEST in those pix 1 Like

Lovely!

stock fish

Mememan:

Jona looks STUPIDEST in those pix Yet u neva achieve reach am. Beta go tink abt ur life 9 Likes

The presidents just slay the uniform

who is that man by the right? As in very ugly dude

He looks like Idi Amin of uganda He looks like Idi Amin of uganda

shagari knows NOTHING 1 Like

There was nothing left in the present president. Just look at his picture. 1 Like

Who's that BANGUDU behind him?



Jona too fine mehnnnnnn #NoHomo



Bubu looks like eja panla in that picture 3 Likes

who is that man by the right? Raji RASAKI Raji RASAKI

Buhari is just a walking corpse abeg 2 Likes