|"Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by JamieBlog: 2:45pm
OAP Toolz Demuren shared a photo asking this question, whilst she chose to share it because it would make her IG very interesting.
What do you think folks?
Should they?
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by HungerBAD: 2:47pm
Is Toolz okay?
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by Nnfe(f): 3:11pm
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by Michellla(f): 3:17pm
A course mate of mine always has one in her purse.
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by yorhmienerd(m): 3:53pm
If men are going out, you advise them to have condom in their wallet but when it comes to women, she's a call girl.
Bloody Hypocrites!!!
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by slawomir: 4:42pm
ok
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by g4everybody(m): 4:42pm
there is definitely nothing wrong with women carrying condom around, most especially when she is not sure on the outcome of her destination. most ladies who has contracted STD through quicky or have unwanted pregnancy would only wish if they are with condom when its happening. its better to leave a life of self fulfilment than living a life of regret on the long run
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by ademidedavid(m): 4:43pm
Toolz, show me ur frnd and i will tell u whom u r.......most of ur frnds are in support of moving around with condom of different sizes which implies that u will av up to 10 sizes in ur bag and i am so very sure that u might even request for an extra extra large size.......
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by Ra88: 4:43pm
Person wife oh, issorrai.
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by SamConquer(m): 4:43pm
hmm
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by Xaddy(m): 4:43pm
Absolutely, contraception benefits both male and female alike. I have been I situations where I absolutely forget to get CDs and because Konji is a bastard, the temptation to go raw will be very strong. So, girls should go around with condom.
PS: It is even safer with them as they can easily carry/conceal it with their bags. We men only have wallets which is not safe for the CDs as they can break 'em...
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by leksmedia: 4:44pm
Secks is one topic that everyone tries to shy away from but can't do without , abstinence is key but if you can't hold body , please stock as many condom as you can .
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by Thisis2raw(m): 4:44pm
To me there's no bad about it
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by micheal77766(m): 4:44pm
g4everybody:
yess why nt for protection
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by theophorus(m): 4:45pm
...when Trump talk say African na only sex them sabi ebi like say na lie... shey una see una life now all na sex...... See question wen person dey ask on Tuesday...
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by tayoxx(m): 4:45pm
Ruffrider don cost... Abeg make una de bring una condom biko
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by Ifeconwaba(m): 4:45pm
why not
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by jejemanito: 4:46pm
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by coolesmile: 4:46pm
Michellla:she has plenty. na one by one she dey use am
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by balancediet(m): 4:47pm
This forum, nå wa. MOD's u guys should go back to your drawing board.
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by otunbaf121: 4:47pm
yes please
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by inemani: 4:47pm
Just imagine!
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by okedoyinolabisi(f): 4:47pm
if you ask me,who I go ask?
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by oyeb15: 4:48pm
Recession has reduce sex urge nowadays. Will one be having sex wit empty stomach. pls OP talk about bag of rice & price of gaari. That's where my mind dey now. Cant remember when last I toast a chick not to talk of condom
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by Ogashub(m): 4:48pm
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by pocohantas(f): 4:48pm
Why not?
After all, same people that'll call her names for carrying one would still shame her and ask why she couldn't protect herself in the event of pregnancy or STDs.
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by chukzyfcbb: 4:49pm
question that will come with hypocritical answer.
if you are in sexually active relationship, then yes you should. except you are saying you have no regard for your health abi is STDs male related only?
Get one and keep it discreet somewhere hidden in the room or your bag. p.s: this is for women that are sexually active tho
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by nemynely(m): 4:50pm
pls where are you carrying condoms to? be you male or female.
we are meant to be civil, even with sex. we are not animals that will stop whatever they are doing just to satisfy their urge.
Am sory if i have offended you, but am talking from the perspective of a married christian man who believes in faithful monogamy.
i think only animals deserve the right to carry condoms around if you ask me.
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by ajalawole(m): 4:50pm
Michellla:abeg send her to me
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by real2fix(m): 4:50pm
no big deal .....
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by elhafeez(m): 4:51pm
I wouldn't advice them to carry it around. but they can have it in their room or can carry it to their boyfriends place when they think something is going to happen there. My ex use to have it in her house. Na wetin dey save our ass back then. May God bless her where ever she is.
|Re: "Should Women Carry Their Condoms?" - Toolz Asks (See comments) by Jodha(f): 4:52pm
Taah abomination... Amadioha forbid such atrocity... Carry condom koh.. Different sizes nih...
This world is turning into another thing..
