What do you think folks?



Should they?





http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/should-women-carry-their-own-condoms.html OAP Toolz Demuren shared a photo asking this question, whilst she chose to share it because it would make her IG very interesting.What do you think folks?Should they?

A course mate of mine always has one in her purse.

If men are going out, you advise them to have condom in their wallet but when it comes to women, she's a call girl.



Bloody Hypocrites!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

there is definitely nothing wrong with women carrying condom around, most especially when she is not sure on the outcome of her destination. most ladies who has contracted STD through quicky or have unwanted pregnancy would only wish if they are with condom when its happening. its better to leave a life of self fulfilment than living a life of regret on the long run 1 Like

Toolz, show me ur frnd and i will tell u whom u r.......most of ur frnds are in support of moving around with condom of different sizes which implies that u will av up to 10 sizes in ur bag and i am so very sure that u might even request for an extra extra large size....... 1 Like

Person wife oh, issorrai.

Absolutely, contraception benefits both male and female alike. I have been I situations where I absolutely forget to get CDs and because Konji is a bastard, the temptation to go raw will be very strong. So, girls should go around with condom.



PS: It is even safer with them as they can easily carry/conceal it with their bags. We men only have wallets which is not safe for the CDs as they can break 'em...





yess why nt for protection

...when Trump talk say African na only sex them sabi ebi like say na lie... shey una see una life now all na sex...... See question wen person dey ask on Tuesday...

Ruffrider don cost... Abeg make una de bring una condom biko

Recession has reduce sex urge nowadays. Will one be having sex wit empty stomach. pls OP talk about bag of rice & price of gaari. That's where my mind dey now. Cant remember when last I toast a chick not to talk of condom

After all, same people that'll call her names for carrying one would still shame her and ask why she couldn't protect herself in the event of pregnancy or STDs.

question that will come with hypocritical answer.

if you are in sexually active relationship, then yes you should. except you are saying you have no regard for your health abi is STDs male related only?

Get one and keep it discreet somewhere hidden in the room or your bag. p.s: this is for women that are sexually active tho



we are meant to be civil, even with sex. we are not animals that will stop whatever they are doing just to satisfy their urge.

Am sory if i have offended you, but am talking from the perspective of a married christian man who believes in faithful monogamy.

i think only animals deserve the right to carry condoms around if you ask me. pls where are you carrying condoms to? be you male or female.we are meant to be civil, even with sex. we are not animals that will stop whatever they are doing just to satisfy their urge.Am sory if i have offended you, but am talking from the perspective of a married christian man who believes in faithful monogamy.

abeg send her to me

I wouldn't advice them to carry it around. but they can have it in their room or can carry it to their boyfriends place when they think something is going to happen there. My ex use to have it in her house. Na wetin dey save our ass back then. May God bless her where ever she is.