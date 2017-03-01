₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,467 members, 3,392,650 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal (7131 Views)
Ambode Inspects Modern Bus Terminal At TBS And Ilubirin, Lagos / Erosion Close To Kogi Bus Terminal (photos) / FG Shuts Ascon, Integrated, Mobil, Oando, Sahara, Others Over Oil Scam (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by lightblazingnow(m): 3:04am
Ambode converts Mobil, Oando filling stations to bus terminal
http://newtelegraphonline.com/news/ambode-converts-mobil-oando-filling-stations-bus-terminal/
5 Likes
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by sarrki(m): 3:11am
Good and working governor
All our governors are sitting up now
Good one for Nigerians
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Donshegxy10(m): 3:29am
little sacrifice for bigger development.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Firefire(m): 3:41am
Very Good.
Gov. Akinwumi Ambode, the best among the rest.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by cuedish: 3:46am
Oga Ambode. .
Weldone sir, In my own opinion sir, I'd say you complete the rail system before replacement of Danfo buses, with a well functioning train system people can live in ibadan and work in lagos. While the saturated parts of lagos will be decongested with time.
and Sir. you will also have to look into more intense security as we will have more number of jobless agbero/Danfo driver.
#wehdon sir
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by cuedish: 3:50am
sarrki:
that of Ekiti isn't sitting. ...the ibaka bird is standing
10 Likes
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by UchaNwababa: 5:05am
Well it pains to be Good, those danfo drivers should start another means of a living
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by sarrki(m): 5:09am
cuedish:
When I mean governors I didn't mean jesters
Minus only fayose out
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by BrokenTV: 5:28am
sarrki:Do you ever sleep you are always on this forum 24/7
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by SalamRushdie: 5:30am
Our Amiable Ambode ...The only Governor without critics..Ride on Sir
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:48am
Ambode Cheers man
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by benuejosh(m): 6:54am
Ambode is working while one other man from Ekiti is running his mouth upandan.
7 Likes
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by codedruns2(f): 7:02am
im beginning to warm up to him
2 Likes
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by 2kass(m): 7:04am
Mobil and Ooando for Maryland... the only few stations that are into 24/7 sales..
You wan make fuel finish for car on top 3rd MB ni?
We no go gree....
Beht as Omooluabi and for the collective good of the Yoruba indigenes and visitors from the North and Most especially the East, we support the move.
But we must realize that the fact that there are Africans in New York no mean say New York Na African City.
4 Likes
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by dealslip(f): 7:13am
I eat back every word I said against Ambode. What was I thinking of supporting that Agbaje. This guy is moving with such passion. Agbaje would have spent 4 years probing Fashola and Tinubu while Lagos would have been groaning just like Buhari is doing with the fruitless anti corruption fight.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by agabusta: 8:08am
why did u let the cat out of the bag na. Hope they won't run to court to get an injunction sha.
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by GreenMavro: 8:39am
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by holatin(m): 8:39am
nice one Mr gomina
waiting for anonimi to shed some more tears on this thread.
pls bring picture along.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by lonelydora(m): 8:39am
Ambode is working.
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by ALAYORMII: 8:39am
Ambode is working
Lagos is progressing
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Yinkatolu: 8:40am
Firefire:
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by JesusCrew: 8:40am
Eko o ni baje o!
Infact, o baje ti!
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by darocha1(m): 8:41am
Wehdone sir but duly settle the owners of the station biko
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by shamecurls(m): 8:41am
Lagos leads, others follow
Eko o ni baje........ O baje ti!
No wonder flat-heads import themselves into the state in swarms
3 Likes
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Ibrofem(m): 8:43am
Poster above me with the monicker @shermaculs Do you have to show the world how slow you are Please can we stop this tribal bigotry and address the issues facing Nigeria adversely ?
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Tazmode(m): 8:43am
A round of applause for Gov. AA, he understands the needs and yearnings of Lagosians.
Afterthought:
I just dey picture how some mumu go dey fight over charging point and CCTV go capture as dem dey display their mumu
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Lanretoye(m): 8:44am
I will miss that Mobil filling station o...they can service for 24hrs and that's the only place that does that on the mainland.
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 8:44am
BrokenTV:He is doing his Job for Apc,24hrs Job
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by naptu2: 8:45am
Note: They are not outlawing danfo operations. They are simply going to provide new buses (re-fleet). The drivers will not be out of work (they are going to be re-trained).
1 Like
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by MrMaestro: 8:45am
Ambode your people support you. Glad he's putting more focus on ikorodu. The real lagos. Up up Ambode.
|Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by MrMaestro: 8:46am
naptu2:
Don't mind them. People know this. They can read. They just want to complain
Solution To Nigerias Problems / What Exactly Is Politics / Chris Ngige And Peter Obi : Who Is Better?
Viewing this topic: twinskenny(m), Carlmax(m), olaoreawofele, golddust6000(m), Timetravel88, slenderdude, eneyedan(m), tolaxin(m), fernandoc(m), kammali, oluwapsalmy(m), Rolandken(m), zaida202(f), Akby(m), airsaylongcon, teamsynergy, hsdgraphics, boldtiger, Lindyelvis, omosuper(m), Ihinmi(m), holuwashezy(m), omhor(f), morzook(m), Kobicove(m), Harwoyeez(m), igbsam(m), daretodiffer(f), Wolenice(m), Rogerz007(m), garsul, bigblangston, Segunia(m), mekzyjoe(m), chinwemine(m), loadux(f), tunene66, TEMIRE(m), LordRegalia, Sundouglas, seXytOhbAd(m), BiniShrine(m), Lalaonpoint(f), kenniology(m), knowledge2015, Adanazzy1(f), aflabos(m), obc, francollimasso, Dandsome, Malawian(m), visiondee(m), Iyke366, Dewaxy(m), senani(m), deywarley(m), jarkbauer, Bunk20, peterdrury, fataiamooboy, Okundaye4(m), pheesayor(m), kasimseun(m), Phunkyposh(f), blessbunmi(f), Olowo2015(m), taovilla, wolelove(m), loomer, Mudorsis, OYINBOGOJU(m), taryur(m), OgaJonah(m), spygame, ollah1, successgroup(m), Endtimesmith, SHISUI(m), ificatchmodeh, folhenrry4flizzy(m), Museum, Zi, Fkhalifa(m), frenchwine(m), habdulharsix(m), larica69, Mustafa11, DIIGZ(m), Olateef(m), Joseph4God(m), opalu, kibra4u(m), frankgreat(m), Disiboboy(m), Brightinstinct, boriswole, Darsty99, enigma2007(m) and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13