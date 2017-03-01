₦airaland Forum

Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by lightblazingnow(m): 3:04am
Ambode converts Mobil, Oando filling stations to bus terminal

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State yesterday said it would convert the popular Mobil and Oando filling stations at Maryland Bus Stop on Ikorodu road to bus terminal as part of strategies to ease transportation challenges in the state.

The governor, who also vowed to replace the yellow buses otherwise known as “Danfo” buses with Close Circuit Television Camera buses while the new air-conditioned buses will also have charging points for passengers who want to charge their phones and other devices.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with transporters on Tafawa Balewa Square terminal, Ambode announced plan by his administration to construct bus terminals at Yaba, Maryland and Anthony bus stops. Ambode, who was represented by the Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Anofiu Elegushi, said that the popular filling stations at Maryland would have to give way for the bus terminal.

He said: “We are working on other terminal like Oyingbo, the drawing is almost ready, Yaba Terminal, the drawing of that is almost ready.

We are also working on Anthony, the VIS garden, we are turning to a bus terminal. The two petrol stations at Maryland, we are turning them to bus terminal very soon those are parts of what we have in the pipe line. Very soon we will hit the ground running. “On the yellow buses, what we are planning is to re-fleet with new buses. As you will agree most of the yellow buses are not road worthy. Most of them have been running for over 20 years.


http://newtelegraphonline.com/news/ambode-converts-mobil-oando-filling-stations-bus-terminal/

5 Likes

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by sarrki(m): 3:11am
Good and working governor


All our governors are sitting up now

Good one for Nigerians

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Donshegxy10(m): 3:29am
little sacrifice for bigger development.

1 Like

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Firefire(m): 3:41am
Very Good.

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode, the best among the rest.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by cuedish: 3:46am
Oga Ambode. .
Weldone sir, In my own opinion sir, I'd say you complete the rail system before replacement of Danfo buses, with a well functioning train system people can live in ibadan and work in lagos. While the saturated parts of lagos will be decongested with time.

and Sir. you will also have to look into more intense security as we will have more number of jobless agbero/Danfo driver.


#wehdon sir

21 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by cuedish: 3:50am
sarrki:
Good and working governor


All our governors are sitting up now

Good one for Nigerians


that of Ekiti isn't sitting. ...the ibaka bird is standing

10 Likes

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by UchaNwababa: 5:05am
Well it pains to be Good, those danfo drivers should start another means of a living
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by sarrki(m): 5:09am
cuedish:


that of Ekiti isn't sitting. ...the ibaka bird is standing


When I mean governors I didn't mean jesters

Minus only fayose out

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by BrokenTV: 5:28am
sarrki:
Good and working governor

All our governors are sitting up now
Good one for Nigerians
Do you ever sleep you are always on this forum 24/7

1 Like

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by SalamRushdie: 5:30am
Our Amiable Ambode ...The only Governor without critics..Ride on Sir

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:48am
Ambode cool Cheers man
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by benuejosh(m): 6:54am
Ambode is working while one other man from Ekiti is running his mouth upandan.

7 Likes

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by codedruns2(f): 7:02am
im beginning to warm up to him

2 Likes

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by 2kass(m): 7:04am
Mobil and Ooando for Maryland... the only few stations that are into 24/7 sales..

You wan make fuel finish for car on top 3rd MB ni?

We no go gree....

Beht as Omooluabi and for the collective good of the Yoruba indigenes and visitors from the North and Most especially the East, we support the move.

But we must realize that the fact that there are Africans in New York no mean say New York Na African City.

4 Likes

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by dealslip(f): 7:13am
I eat back every word I said against Ambode. What was I thinking of supporting that Agbaje. This guy is moving with such passion. Agbaje would have spent 4 years probing Fashola and Tinubu while Lagos would have been groaning just like Buhari is doing with the fruitless anti corruption fight.

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by agabusta: 8:08am
grin why did u let the cat out of the bag na. Hope they won't run to court to get an injunction sha.
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by GreenMavro: 8:39am
grin
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by holatin(m): 8:39am
nice one Mr gomina


waiting for anonimi to shed some more tears on this thread.

pls bring picture along.

1 Like

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by lonelydora(m): 8:39am
Ambode is working.
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by ALAYORMII: 8:39am
Ambode is working

Lagos is progressing

1 Like

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Yinkatolu: 8:40am
Firefire:
Very Good.

Gov. Akinwumi Ambode, the best among the rest.
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by JesusCrew: 8:40am
Eko o ni baje o!

Infact, o baje ti!

1 Like

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by darocha1(m): 8:41am
Wehdone sir but duly settle the owners of the station biko
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by shamecurls(m): 8:41am
Lagos leads, others follow



Eko o ni baje........ O baje ti!


No wonder flat-heads import themselves into the state in swarms

3 Likes

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Ibrofem(m): 8:43am
Poster above me with the monicker @shermaculs Do you have to show the world how slow you are Please can we stop this tribal bigotry and address the issues facing Nigeria adversely ?
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Tazmode(m): 8:43am
A round of applause for Gov. AA, he understands the needs and yearnings of Lagosians.


Afterthought:

I just dey picture how some mumu go dey fight over charging point and CCTV go capture as dem dey display their mumu
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by Lanretoye(m): 8:44am
I will miss that Mobil filling station o...they can service for 24hrs and that's the only place that does that on the mainland.

1 Like

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 8:44am
BrokenTV:

Do you ever sleep you are always on this forum 24/7
He is doing his Job for Apc,24hrs Job
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by naptu2: 8:45am
Note: They are not outlawing danfo operations. They are simply going to provide new buses (re-fleet). The drivers will not be out of work (they are going to be re-trained).

1 Like

Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by MrMaestro: 8:45am
Ambode your people support you. Glad he's putting more focus on ikorodu. The real lagos. Up up Ambode.
Re: Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal by MrMaestro: 8:46am
naptu2:
Note: They are not outlawing danfo operations. They are simply going to provide new buses (re-fleet). The drivers will not be out of work (they are going to be re-trained).

Don't mind them. People know this. They can read. They just want to complain

(0) (1) (Reply)

