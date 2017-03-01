Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ambode Converts Mobil And Oando Filling Stations To Bus Terminal (7131 Views)

Ambode Inspects Modern Bus Terminal At TBS And Ilubirin, Lagos / Erosion Close To Kogi Bus Terminal (photos) / FG Shuts Ascon, Integrated, Mobil, Oando, Sahara, Others Over Oil Scam (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ambode converts Mobil, Oando filling stations to bus terminal



Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State yesterday said it would convert the popular Mobil and Oando filling stations at Maryland Bus Stop on Ikorodu road to bus terminal as part of strategies to ease transportation challenges in the state.



The governor, who also vowed to replace the yellow buses otherwise known as “Danfo” buses with Close Circuit Television Camera buses while the new air-conditioned buses will also have charging points for passengers who want to charge their phones and other devices.



Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with transporters on Tafawa Balewa Square terminal, Ambode announced plan by his administration to construct bus terminals at Yaba, Maryland and Anthony bus stops. Ambode, who was represented by the Acting Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Anofiu Elegushi, said that the popular filling stations at Maryland would have to give way for the bus terminal.



He said: “We are working on other terminal like Oyingbo, the drawing is almost ready, Yaba Terminal, the drawing of that is almost ready.



We are also working on Anthony, the VIS garden, we are turning to a bus terminal. The two petrol stations at Maryland, we are turning them to bus terminal very soon those are parts of what we have in the pipe line. Very soon we will hit the ground running. “On the yellow buses, what we are planning is to re-fleet with new buses. As you will agree most of the yellow buses are not road worthy. Most of them have been running for over 20 years.





http://newtelegraphonline.com/news/ambode-converts-mobil-oando-filling-stations-bus-terminal/ 5 Likes

Good and working governor





All our governors are sitting up now



Good one for Nigerians 10 Likes 1 Share

little sacrifice for bigger development. 1 Like

Very Good.



Gov. Akinwumi Ambode, the best among the rest. 9 Likes 1 Share

Oga Ambode. .

Weldone sir, In my own opinion sir, I'd say you complete the rail system before replacement of Danfo buses, with a well functioning train system people can live in ibadan and work in lagos. While the saturated parts of lagos will be decongested with time.



and Sir. you will also have to look into more intense security as we will have more number of jobless agbero/Danfo driver.





#wehdon sir 21 Likes 3 Shares

sarrki:

Good and working governor





All our governors are sitting up now



Good one for Nigerians





that of Ekiti isn't sitting. ...the ibaka bird is standing that of Ekiti isn't sitting. ...the ibaka bird is standing 10 Likes

Well it pains to be Good, those danfo drivers should start another means of a living

cuedish:





that of Ekiti isn't sitting. ...the ibaka bird is standing



When I mean governors I didn't mean jesters



Minus only fayose out When I mean governors I didn't mean jestersMinus only fayose out 13 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Good and working governor



All our governors are sitting up now

Good one for Nigerians

Do you ever sleep you are always on this forum 24/7 Do you ever sleep you are always on this forum 24/7 1 Like

Our Amiable Ambode ...The only Governor without critics..Ride on Sir 3 Likes 1 Share

Cheers man AmbodeCheers man

Ambode is working while one other man from Ekiti is running his mouth upandan. 7 Likes

im beginning to warm up to him 2 Likes

Mobil and Ooando for Maryland... the only few stations that are into 24/7 sales..



You wan make fuel finish for car on top 3rd MB ni?



We no go gree....



Beht as Omooluabi and for the collective good of the Yoruba indigenes and visitors from the North and Most especially the East, we support the move.



But we must realize that the fact that there are Africans in New York no mean say New York Na African City. 4 Likes

I eat back every word I said against Ambode. What was I thinking of supporting that Agbaje. This guy is moving with such passion. Agbaje would have spent 4 years probing Fashola and Tinubu while Lagos would have been groaning just like Buhari is doing with the fruitless anti corruption fight. 8 Likes 2 Shares

why did u let the cat out of the bag na. Hope they won't run to court to get an injunction sha. why did u let the cat out of the bag na. Hope they won't run to court to get an injunction sha.

nice one Mr gomina





waiting for anonimi to shed some more tears on this thread.



pls bring picture along. 1 Like

Ambode is working.

Ambode is working



Lagos is progressing 1 Like

Firefire:

Very Good.



Gov. Akinwumi Ambode, the best among the rest.

Eko o ni baje o!



Infact, o baje ti! 1 Like

Wehdone sir but duly settle the owners of the station biko

Lagos leads, others follow







Eko o ni baje........ O baje ti!





No wonder flat-heads import themselves into the state in swarms 3 Likes

Please can we stop this tribal bigotry and address the issues facing Nigeria adversely ? Poster above me with the monicker @shermaculs Do you have to show the world how slow you arePlease can we stop this tribal bigotry and address the issues facing Nigeria adversely ?

A round of applause for Gov. AA, he understands the needs and yearnings of Lagosians.





Afterthought:



I just dey picture how some mumu go dey fight over charging point and CCTV go capture as dem dey display their mumu

I will miss that Mobil filling station o...they can service for 24hrs and that's the only place that does that on the mainland. 1 Like

BrokenTV:



Do you ever sleep you are always on this forum 24/7 He is doing his Job for Apc,24hrs Job He is doing his Job for Apc,24hrs Job

Note: They are not outlawing danfo operations. They are simply going to provide new buses (re-fleet). The drivers will not be out of work (they are going to be re-trained). 1 Like

Ambode your people support you. Glad he's putting more focus on ikorodu. The real lagos. Up up Ambode.