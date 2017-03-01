₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos
Couple & Their 3 Kids Die In Fatal Accident On Their Way To Abuja(See Burial Pic / Accident Just Now At Okigwe Umuahia Express Way (graphic Photos) / 4 Members Of A Family Die In Fatal Accident In Benue - Graphic Photos
|Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:36am
This is just very sad. A newly wed couple perished in Kyegegwa road accident in Uganda. According to reports, Sedrak Webale and Grace Namatovu have been married for only a week following their traditional wedding. They met their untimely death in the road crash. May their souls rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/couple-die-in-fatal-accident-just-one.html
Photo-Credit; JERSEY SARPRISE
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:59am
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by HsLBroker(m): 8:01am
ChangeIsCostant:RIP
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by miqos02(m): 12:06pm
rip
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by mamatayour(f): 12:06pm
Very sad
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by ekems2017(f): 12:07pm
Rip.
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by ammyluv2002(f): 12:07pm
So sad! The world is not fair
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by dayleke(m): 12:07pm
So sad....
RIP
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by Badgers14: 12:07pm
RIP
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by Vickiweezy(m): 12:07pm
So sad, May their souls rest in perfect peace
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by sujex94(m): 12:07pm
RIP
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by 0b10010011: 12:07pm
Fear Benin Flying Eagles, From Edo state, they can reach anywhere in the world in split micro seconds
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by yaqq: 12:08pm
bizarre
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by UdohOby(f): 12:08pm
Untimely death is not our portion in Jesus' name.
RIP to the dead. So sad.
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by Younggod1(m): 12:08pm
Rip sudden death not our portion
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by sexyjuly(f): 12:11pm
0b10010011:ur temperature nids to be checked asap
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by dbam112: 12:12pm
East africa and bad news sha
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by Moonb(f): 12:13pm
RIP
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by codemaniacs: 12:14pm
UdohOby:
It wasn't their portion either.. stop been insensitive..
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by Younggod1(m): 12:17pm
0b10010011:
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by Onyenna(m): 12:25pm
Heart-crushing!! Jeeeez!!
|Re: Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos by princeemmma(m): 12:50pm
iku doro oooo
2 Likes
What They Dont Tell You About America. From Someone Living In America. / ... / Nysc Info For Foreign Trained Nigerian Students.
