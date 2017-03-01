Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Ugandan Couple Die In Fatal Accident Just One Week After Their Wedding. Photos (7302 Views)

Couple & Their 3 Kids Die In Fatal Accident On Their Way To Abuja(See Burial Pic / Accident Just Now At Okigwe Umuahia Express Way (graphic Photos) / 4 Members Of A Family Die In Fatal Accident In Benue - Graphic Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source;



Photo-Credit; JERSEY SARPRISE This is just very sad. A newly wed couple perished in Kyegegwa road accident in Uganda. According to reports, Sedrak Webale and Grace Namatovu have been married for only a week following their traditional wedding. They met their untimely death in the road crash. May their souls rest in peace.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/couple-die-in-fatal-accident-just-one.html Photo-Credit; JERSEY SARPRISE

ChangeIsCostant:

This is just very sad. A newly wed couple perished in Kyegegwa road accident in Uganda. According to reports, Sedrak Webale and Grace Namatovu have been married for only a week. May their souls rest in peace.



Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/couple-die-in-fatal-accident-just-one.html



Photo-Credit; JERSEY SARPRISE RIP RIP

rip

Very sad

Rip.

So sad! The world is not fair

So sad....

RIP

RIP

So sad, May their souls rest in perfect peace

RIP







Fear Benin Flying Eagles, From Edo state, they can reach anywhere in the world in split micro seconds









bizarre

Untimely death is not our portion in Jesus' name.

RIP to the dead. So sad.

Rip sudden death not our portion

0b10010011:







Fear Benin Flying Eagles, From Edo state, they can reach anywhere in the world in split micro seconds







ur temperature nids to be checked asap ur temperature nids to be checked asap

East africa and bad news sha

RIP

UdohOby:

Untimely death is not our portion in Jesus' name.

RIP to the dead. So sad.

It wasn't their portion either.. stop been insensitive.. It wasn't their portion either.. stop been insensitive.. 1 Like

0b10010011:







Fear Benin Flying Eagles, From Edo state, they can reach anywhere in the world in split micro seconds









Heart-crushing!! Jeeeez!!