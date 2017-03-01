₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,754,654 members, 3,393,175 topics. Date: Wednesday, 01 March 2017 at 01:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose (8151 Views)
Jonathan, Fayose At The Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary Election Today (Photos) / NASS Crisis: What Buhari Told APC Reps At The Meeting / Look At What PDP Published On Page 5 Of Today's Guardian News Paper. (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:36am
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum said it had resolved to adopt political, rather than legal approach, to seek lasting solution to the party’s leadership crisis.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/224921-pdp-governors-discussed-jonathan-fayose.html
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Nukualofa: 10:39am
What you can't take away from GEJ is the way he resolves matters amicably.
PDP should engage Sheriff and find a way to ease him out of the party seamlessly
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Nukualofa: 10:39am
PDP will come out strong after all these nonsense
11 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Mynd44: 10:56am
No oooo. They should be silly and follow the advice of their lawyers (who are in it for the money) and go to the supreme court where Sherriff will win all and they will have more eggs on their faces
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by sarrki(m): 11:00am
Nukualofa:
Pdp is dead and buried
Affliction shall not rise for the second time
24 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by madridguy(m): 11:05am
What is PDP?
Here in Somalia we don't know PDP.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by edoboy33(m): 11:07am
PDP is dead and buried just like nnamdi KANU .....
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Keneking: 11:08am
No one apart from Sheriff......The Only One
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by poiZon: 11:12am
sarrki:
when some people think like fools, act like fools, reason like fools, speak like fools, rejoice like fools,, it actually means they r fools.
Quote me anywhere.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by seunmsg(m): 11:15am
Fayose and Wike have finally accepted Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the party. The grandstanding and ego game is over, it's time to bow to the real boss.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by poiZon: 11:20am
fools r saying they dont want pdp the only viable opposition party in nigeria to scale thru this perilous times, and am asking imagine all pdp guys move to apc n automatically nigeria becomes 1party state, nobody to oppose or criticise the ill policies of the govt.
Imagine what nigeria will become.
The same pdp they r villifying everyday for the destruction of the economy, yet still people will decamp from this party to apc n their followers will come online n masturbate.
People r utterly stupid n foolish.
4 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Nukualofa: 11:23am
sarrki:Says a known clown and robot
You don't comment on the second page because you love being in the limelight. I think its a psychological disorder
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:32am
sarrki:This job you are doing is really lucrative.
Wow!
It pays to be a zombie i never knew
2 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Johnsonibx(m): 11:34am
May God help them
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 11:35am
edoboy33:You dont even know your left from your right.
As an edo boy, you are confused of either joining hausa fulani or hibernating with the south to form a common front.
In the news yesterday, fulani kills 7 in edo
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Funlordmaniac(m): 11:43am
ngeneukwuewuGOAT:
And you think following the same person you refer to as a zombie from thread to thread like his dog? Lacking an identity by naming yourself online after a woman called ngeneukwenu and an animal? Screaming zombie at him or shouting dullard and enjoy your change etc. is actually a job? No wonder you like and support the pdp....that party has an affinity for the intellectually challenged! Get well soon!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by omenkaLives: 11:52am
“We want to appeal to everybody to be wary of making statements that could further worsen the situation; we should make complimentary statements that can enhance the party the more.”The basket mouth don dey humble.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by omenkaLives: 11:53am
This thread can never be complete without this.. .
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by omenkaLives: 11:57am
seunmsg:They thought the game of chess is won by who's got the harshest tongue not knowing it takes tact and wisdom to win. Just negodu his gentility Now
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Funlordmaniac(m): 12:11pm
That sheriff is merciless! I'm sure by now fayose would be weeping profusely into a bowl of amala and ewedu while wike will be looking for who to kill in anger!
3 Likes
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by GameGod(m): 12:40pm
poiZon:
Why is this one so pained?
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Tazmode(m): 12:41pm
If it's the political approach, they should consult the elder party members for counselling
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by ennyhola: 12:41pm
My Neighbour Is Cooking Ofada Rice
Lemme Go And Play With Her Baby
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Thisis2raw(m): 12:42pm
Some zombie e rats won't sleep properly tonight
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by burkingx: 12:42pm
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by Xcelinteriors(f): 12:42pm
OK
Make your office/home look beautiful. Check my signature for affordable and durable window blinds
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by famousbowale: 12:43pm
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by burkingx: 12:43pm
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by burkingx: 12:45pm
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by richidinho(m): 12:45pm
Which faction of the president are they supporting
As for me and my governor, we stand with
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by ipobbigot7: 12:45pm
Lesson to learn:
Never say never.
After all the all the braggadocio made in the media by Fayose the Igbo youths role model and the criminal Wike of never coming to accept Sheriff as chairman or to sit down in one place with him now they are eating the humble peas, not only has they recognized him as their chairman but they are going to sit down with him to discuss.
FFK we are waiting to see your next action. Whether you will leave pdp for Sheriff or you you will eat your words like a dog you have always been and bow to Sheriff.
Makarfi, eeyaaa!!!! Sorry ndo, na only you go waka come now. Are you still going to court, seeing now that Fayose and Wike that were using you to achieve their aims are bowing out, you have suddenly become used and dumped. Now you learn your lesson, this was exactly what Sheriff did not want to become, used and dumped.
1 Like
|Re: PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose by vecman22(m): 12:46pm
.
Go To Nigeria And Be Kidnapped - Nigeria Now Ranked The 6th Kidnapping Country. / Your’re Disloyal To Pdp, Jonathan Tells Atiku / Igbo In Ibadan Accuses Ohaneze NDigbo Of Instigating Crisis
Viewing this topic: Kaslyni, shawolin2020(m), burkingx, daillest, babadem2much(m), Olusola147(m), travelpoint, aewhydot, sirwilli(m), draj93(m), Georgry(m), origima, ikotun1987(m), globe2017, desertboom(m), naturalmi, samilaki, emmanuelgon, ofsegs, Manaty2nice(m), gosj(m), adbokus(m), jay89(m), goody36, TheTechMan, muheeb01(m), 180263, esoteric1, Wiseandtrue(f), miikyphil(m), sindrek(m), ojun50(m), Marcus01, ascaris(m), loyaltygame, Afam4eva(m), Fastlinkpro, RexTramadol1(m), frankwyte, tayoxx(m), samfrancis1, iyimide(m), Wiseb(f), adosam(m), guardian09(m), captainprogress(m), ddippset(m), nanotechy, esmarcq(m), Jasper14, Halo22, ruggie, oyebanji(m), dignity33, henrybadoo50 and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10