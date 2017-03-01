Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Crisis: What PDP Governors Discussed With Jonathan - Fayose (8151 Views)

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum said it had resolved to adopt political, rather than legal approach, to seek lasting solution to the party’s leadership crisis.



The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the forum’s meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja, late Tuesday night.



Mr. Fayose said that the meeting was at the instance of Mr. Jonathan and that all interests in the party would be represented in the search for the needed solution to the impasse.



“He, Jonathan, is genuinely concerned about what is going on in the party, and he thought that an interactive session with the governors will go a long way to dousing tension.



“We know that there are so many matters before the court but we believe that a political solution will go a long way to solve this matter.



“If we believe in this party, we will all be willing and ready to pursue a political solution, which at the end of the day every interest will be well represented. That is the position of this meeting,” he said.



According to him, irrespective of the matters before the court, political solution is the best.



Mr. Fayose assured all PDP supporters that the governors believed in the party as well in its success, and urged members and the supporters to refrain from making comments that could compound the party’s crisis.



“We want to appeal to everybody to be wary of making statements that could further worsen the situation; we should make complimentary statements that can enhance the party the more.”



He explained that engaging the National Chairman of the party, Ali Sheriff, was part of the political approaches to be adopted in resolving the problems.



In attendance of the meeting were governors of Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Taraba, Cross River, Abia, Ebonyi, Gombe and Bayelsa. Rivers was represented by the deputy governor.



The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt had on February 17 affirmed Mr. Sheriff as the national chairman of the party against a resolution of May, 2016 national convention that sacked the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).



In place of the NWC and National Executive Committee of the party, the convention constituted a National Caretaker Committee headed by Ahmed Makarfi to manage the party and organise an elective national convention.

But, Mr. Sheriff challenged the development in court and got judgment, affirming him as chairman.



The national caretaker committee, the PDP Governors’ Forum and elders, including the Board of Trustees, flayed the judgment of the court and have appealed to Supreme Court.

http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/224921-pdp-governors-discussed-jonathan-fayose.html

What you can't take away from GEJ is the way he resolves matters amicably.







PDP should engage Sheriff and find a way to ease him out of the party seamlessly

PDP will come out strong after all these nonsense 11 Likes

No oooo. They should be silly and follow the advice of their lawyers (who are in it for the money) and go to the supreme court where Sherriff will win all and they will have more eggs on their faces 15 Likes 3 Shares

PDP will come out strong after all these nonsense

Pdp is dead and buried



Affliction shall not rise for the second time Pdp is dead and buried





Here in Somalia we don't know PDP. What is PDP?Here in Somalia we don't know PDP. 11 Likes 1 Share

PDP is dead and buried just like nnamdi KANU ..... 11 Likes 1 Share

No one apart from Sheriff......The Only One 2 Likes

Pdp is dead and buried



Affliction shall not rise for the second time

when some people think like fools, act like fools, reason like fools, speak like fools, rejoice like fools,, it actually means they r fools.



when some people think like fools, act like fools, reason like fools, speak like fools, rejoice like fools,, it actually means they r fools.



“We know that there are so many matters before the court but we believe that a political solution will go a long way to solve this matter.



He explained that engaging the National Chairman of the party, Ali Sheriff, was part of the political approaches to be adopted in resolving the problems.









Fayose and Wike have finally accepted Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the party. The grandstanding and ego game is over, it's time to bow to the real boss.

fools r saying they dont want pdp the only viable opposition party in nigeria to scale thru this perilous times, and am asking imagine all pdp guys move to apc n automatically nigeria becomes 1party state, nobody to oppose or criticise the ill policies of the govt.



Imagine what nigeria will become.



The same pdp they r villifying everyday for the destruction of the economy, yet still people will decamp from this party to apc n their followers will come online n masturbate.



People r utterly stupid n foolish. 4 Likes

Pdp is dead and buried



Affliction shall not rise for the second time Says a known clown and robot





You don't comment on the second page because you love being in the limelight. I think its a psychological disorder Says a known clown and robotYou don't comment on the second page because you love being in the limelight. I think its a psychological disorder 1 Like

Pdp is dead and buried



Affliction shall not rise for the second time This job you are doing is really lucrative.

Wow!

It pays to be a zombie i never knew This job you are doing is really lucrative.Wow!It pays to be a zombie i never knew 2 Likes

May God help them

PDP is dead and buried just like nnamdi KANU ..... You dont even know your left from your right.

As an edo boy, you are confused of either joining hausa fulani or hibernating with the south to form a common front.



In the news yesterday, fulani kills 7 in edo You dont even know your left from your right.As an edo boy, you are confused of either joining hausa fulani or hibernating with the south to form a common front.In the news yesterday, fulani kills 7 in edo 3 Likes

This job you are doing is really lucrative.

Wow!

It pays to be a zombie i never knew



And you think following the same person you refer to as a zombie from thread to thread like his dog? Lacking an identity by naming yourself online after a woman called ngeneukwenu and an animal? Screaming zombie at him or shouting dullard and enjoy your change etc. is actually a job? No wonder you like and support the pdp....that party has an affinity for the intellectually challenged!

"We want to appeal to everybody to be wary of making statements that could further worsen the situation; we should make complimentary statements that can enhance the party the more." The basket mouth don dey humble.

This thread can never be complete without this.. . 8 Likes 2 Shares

They thought the game of chess is won by who's got the harshest tongue not knowing it takes tact and wisdom to win. Just negodu his gentility Now

That sheriff is merciless! I'm sure by now fayose would be weeping profusely into a bowl of amala and ewedu while wike will be looking for who to kill in anger! 3 Likes

fools r saying they dont want pdp the only viable opposition party in nigeria to scale thru this perilous times, and am asking imagine all pdp guys move to apc n automatically nigeria becomes 1party state, nobody to oppose or criticise the ill policies of the govt.



Imagine what nigeria will become.



The same pdp they r villifying everyday for the destruction of the economy, yet still people will decamp from this party to apc n their followers will come online n masturbate.



People r utterly stupid n foolish.

Why is this one so pained? Why is this one so pained? 1 Like

If it's the political approach, they should consult the elder party members for counselling

Some zombie e rats won't sleep properly tonight

As for me and my governor, we stand with Which faction of the president are they supportingAs for me and my governor, we stand with

Lesson to learn:



Never say never.



After all the all the braggadocio made in the media by Fayose the Igbo youths role model and the criminal Wike of never coming to accept Sheriff as chairman or to sit down in one place with him now they are eating the humble peas, not only has they recognized him as their chairman but they are going to sit down with him to discuss.



FFK we are waiting to see your next action. Whether you will leave pdp for Sheriff or you you will eat your words like a dog you have always been and bow to Sheriff.



Makarfi, eeyaaa!!!! Sorry ndo, na only you go waka come now. Are you still going to court, seeing now that Fayose and Wike that were using you to achieve their aims are bowing out, you have suddenly become used and dumped. Now you learn your lesson, this was exactly what Sheriff did not want to become, used and dumped. 1 Like