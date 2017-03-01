₦airaland Forum

Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by peeparty(m): 2:12pm
Victor Moses has today signed a new contract with the Blues.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a regular in the side this season, playing an integral role in our pursuit of silverware under Antonio Conte .

Upon signing the two-year extension to his deal, which will now run until 2021, Moses said: ‘I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal. Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.
‘We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.’

Technical director Michael Emenalo added: ‘We are extremely pleased Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is enjoying an excellent season and, under Antonio’s leadership, has proved to be an important member of the squad.

‘This new contract is testament to Victor’s hard work and dedication to succeed at Chelsea and we believe he will be a big part of our future success.’

A Nigerian international, Moses has produced incredible consistency in his performances, starting every Premier League game since 1 October when he was named in the line-up away at Hull City.

It was in that fixture that Conte switched to a 3-4-3 formation for the first time and Moses, deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, impressed in a 2-0 victory. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength, growing in stature with every game and thriving under Conte’s guidance.

The combination of his natural attacking instincts, and ability to defend intelligently when the opposition are in possession, ensure Moses is ideally suited to the way in which Conte wants his team to play. He has become a valuable member of the side as well as a popular figure among supporters, scoring four goals so far this season, including a winner at home to Tottenham in November.
Moses arrived at Chelsea in 2012 from Wigan Athletic and enjoyed a solid first season at the club, helping us lift the Europa League trophy.
After spending time out on loan, he caught Conte’s eye during pre-season due to his technique, physical strength and high energy levels, and the Italian made the decision to keep him at Stamford Bridge for the 2016/17 campaign.

In total, Moses has made 72 appearances for the Blues, 28 coming so far this season, scoring 14

Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by peeparty(m): 2:18pm
cc lalasticlala
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:39pm
Nice one...
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 2:40pm
Good


































Next.......
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Donald7610: 2:40pm
Football is something I love. It's a fun career deal
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by sexyjuly(f): 2:40pm
cool.congrats
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 2:40pm
Deserves it
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by prettyiliams(f): 2:40pm
he has earned it
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Singapore1(m): 2:40pm
angryCT
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 2:40pm
Great guy.
Meanwhile Mikel has signed his way into oblivion.
When next he hears of Mourinho, he would give himself brain. The same Mou who almost killed Moses' career
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Young03: 2:41pm
who is victor moses?
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by smartjohn50: 2:42pm
shocked
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by sixtusn: 2:42pm
Nice one Moses. Up Blues!!!!!!

Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by phelps007: 2:42pm
Good stuff. Congratulations Moses
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:42pm
cheesy
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Ra88: 2:42pm
Why not 3 or 4 years?

Anyways good one for him.
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Keneking: 2:43pm
Next
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:43pm
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by mancityguy: 2:43pm
ok
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by densiks(m): 2:43pm
So victor moses is only 26
That's really fantastic grin
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Phiniter(m): 2:43pm
It's his time
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by katerine7(f): 2:43pm
congrats
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:43pm
Up Chelsea
Click like if You a Chelsea fan

Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by tuns65: 2:44pm
blues for life

Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by obembet(m): 2:44pm
@ $20,000 per week. Good for u

Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Icecomrade: 2:44pm



Hard work pays

Favour garnishes hard work and brings success to man.

Moses owes a lot to Conte




Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by LecciGucci: 2:44pm
Young03:
who is victor moses?

Ohhh!!..it is fruit juice

I have warned u severally to stop taking kwuli-kwuli and weed undecided

Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by jieta: 2:45pm
by the end of his contra he would have spend close to a decade in Chelsea and that is a milestone.
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by trendymarseey(f): 2:45pm
Nice one!
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Mopolchi: 2:45pm
Good to hear
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Alajiki(m): 2:45pm
Okay
Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by kolaish(m): 2:46pm
Op, how much is he going to command in terms of weekly wages now?

