|Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by peeparty(m): 2:12pm
Victor Moses has today signed a new contract with the Blues.
www.chelseafc.com/news/latest-news/2017/03/moses-extends.html
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by peeparty(m): 2:18pm
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:39pm
Nice one...
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 2:40pm
Good
Next.......
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Donald7610: 2:40pm
Football is something I love. It's a fun career deal
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by sexyjuly(f): 2:40pm
cool.congrats
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 2:40pm
Deserves it
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by prettyiliams(f): 2:40pm
he has earned it
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Singapore1(m): 2:40pm
CT
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 2:40pm
Great guy.
Meanwhile Mikel has signed his way into oblivion.
When next he hears of Mourinho, he would give himself brain. The same Mou who almost killed Moses' career
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Young03: 2:41pm
who is victor moses?
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by smartjohn50: 2:42pm
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by sixtusn: 2:42pm
Nice one Moses. Up Blues!!!!!!
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by phelps007: 2:42pm
Good stuff. Congratulations Moses
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:42pm
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Ra88: 2:42pm
Why not 3 or 4 years?
Anyways good one for him.
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Keneking: 2:43pm
Next
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 2:43pm
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by mancityguy: 2:43pm
ok
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by densiks(m): 2:43pm
So victor moses is only 26
That's really fantastic
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Phiniter(m): 2:43pm
It's his time
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by katerine7(f): 2:43pm
congrats
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 2:43pm
Up Chelsea
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by tuns65: 2:44pm
blues for life
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by obembet(m): 2:44pm
@ $20,000 per week. Good for u
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Icecomrade: 2:44pm
Hard work pays
Favour garnishes hard work and brings success to man.
Moses owes a lot to Conte
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by LecciGucci: 2:44pm
Young03:
Ohhh!!..it is fruit juice
I have warned u severally to stop taking kwuli-kwuli and weed
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by jieta: 2:45pm
by the end of his contra he would have spend close to a decade in Chelsea and that is a milestone.
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by trendymarseey(f): 2:45pm
Nice one!
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Mopolchi: 2:45pm
Good to hear
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by Alajiki(m): 2:45pm
Okay
|Re: Victor Moses Extends Contract With Chelsea (Photos) by kolaish(m): 2:46pm
Op, how much is he going to command in terms of weekly wages now?
