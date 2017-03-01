Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yemi Osinbajo Presides Over FEC Meeting (Photos) (5390 Views)

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting ongoing at the Council Chamber, State House in Abuja; presided over by Ag President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.









The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting ongoing at the Council Chamber, State House in Abuja; presided over by Ag President Professor Yemi Osinbajo.



He's outshining his master.

His master's loyalists are jealous of him

His master's loyalists are discrediting his achievements.

He's better than his master.
He's outshining his master.
His master's loyalists are jealous of him
His master's loyalists are discrediting his achievements.





I ve a dream that one day - Nigeria will be peaceful again.



I ve a dream that one day - Nigeria Economy will revive again.



I ve a dream that one day - We shall have a leader without political, religious and ethnic bias.



I ve a dream that one day - Osinbanjo will become a substantive president of Nigeria



11 Likes 1 Share

Ok..



Dumping of dollars into the banks by CBN would dominate the session.



- No one, i repeat no one can dare ask WHEN $ = 1NGN in that tax payer's funded room.

- Budget defense and presentations would follow.

- Prayers would be offered for "sick" PMB and "newly appointed" Amina Mohammed.

- Session closes with prayers at mosque.

- All dismiss



Useless weekly session....for choping our monies 3 Likes



Please be fast to bring in technocrats like you into the cabinet and flush out dead woods. Up you Osinbajo

What other thing should he be doing if not sitting in line for his sick boss...abeg this one no be news jare

RIP Buhari.



Osinbande is performing better than you. 2 Likes

OK oh

Up Mr President

Cool

Since Muhammadu Buhari left for London, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has suddenly stopped lying blames on people, he overwhelmingly took up responsibilities and he is doing well. Moral lesson, don't blame people for where you are now, take responsibility and change your life for the better. 9 Likes 3 Shares

God bless Nigeria. God bless PMB\PYO

This is no news again. He is the president for now and that is part of his job.

Ok





Ruling this country for a week could kill a man.



The man looks stressed.
Ruling this country for a week could kill a man.
Osibande carry on!. Nice job so far.

my country, my country, my country is a joke

P.S how is this a news? he's he not the president for now ffs?? who else should preside over the meeting?? lil kesh abi?

na all nairalanders suppose beat OP and the mods wey push this thing come FP. 1 Like

Osinbajo is working

Lawyer of the highest order compares to illiterate

*BUHARI* - Brought Unnecessary Hardship Among Reasonable Individuals. 2 Likes

Osinbajo is the sitting President we know. So he have every right to Preside over the FEC meeting, unless you're saying the meeting should have been taken to London Hospital. MeanWhile we should have Peter Obi as an Acting Vice President because Ossy can't do it alone. Buhari please do stay where you are. Enjoy London to it's fullness.

My Active Presido

lofty900:

He's better than his master.

He's outshining his master.

His master's loyalists are jealous of him

His master's loyalists are discrediting his achievements.

Hit like if u know who I'm talking about ok ok

Acting Active

So

osinbajo my man

This is a case of a mere commissioner now becoming the Master of all his former ogas and enemies. May God make a me a master of all my enemies !!!!

Let Baba remain in the UK and get well while Osinbajo propels Nigeria to greater heights.



The North wants power, they have it. The south wants development, it's gradually happening. It's a win-win for everyone.

Every week, he does this. Is this supposed to be news again?



Rather, it is the content and resolution of the meeting that should be news material. Not these photo shoot sessions. 1 Like