Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu"
|Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by sugarbelly: 2:41pm
Read what the actor shared on his IG page, below
I am tired of all this sexual harassment from most of our so called female celebrities, especially top actresses in Nollywood... For the fact that i am single doesn't mean I should give in to your sexual advances.
Let me categorically state that I am single but am not searching... I have had so many actresses in nollywood played and toiled with my heart in the past, and am not ready to allow it happen again, why is it that every time I am on a movie location in Asaba, I get sexually harrassed by some actresses? I have tried to tell them politely that I am not interested in having any relationship yet, but they keep forcing themselves on me. The last movie location I was on in Enugu, that's how a particular actress tried to force herself on me while I was in the toilet... If not that i screamed aloud, i might had gotten myself raped..This is getting out of hand, and I think it is not good at all. I am not the type of actor that sleeps around, I am God fearing and the last thing I will ever do is to allow one actress seduce me into sleeping with her while am on a movie location, I don't mix business with pleasure dear, I am very professional. I know of some actors who will easily fall for this, but am sorry, am not like the rest. I have dignity.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by sugarbelly: 2:41pm
IG users came for him. See the insult they gave him on his IG comment SEE BLOODY COMMENTS
SAVAGE!!
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by BornnAgainChild(f): 2:44pm
Yet another unrelenting attention seeker
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by dikeigbo2(m): 2:50pm
As the hot akara you be abi?....Continue
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by jieta: 3:30pm
at ur age you are not searching. when will you start search,nonsense attention seeker.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by nenedima(f): 3:56pm
somebody pls help me out with a lonnnggg hiss...
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by orunto27: 4:21pm
Try a hot one.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Chanchit: 5:02pm
but she didn't succeed cos you are gay?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by ffrreeee(f): 5:02pm
Notice me
If and only if your story is true, go back to your herbalist to reduce the potency of the juju he gave you
Oniroburuku
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by slurryeye: 5:02pm
Who is this one again?
For your mind you are the most handsome guy every actress wants to sleep with
Will you gerrarehere with this your stupid lie?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by dman4mdmoon(m): 5:02pm
Name names oga or keep quiet.
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by aggen: 5:03pm
Lie to fame.
Nonsense!
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by MasterofNL: 5:03pm
sugarbelly:
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by andreawills96(f): 5:03pm
hmnn liars everywere
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by soberdrunk(m): 5:03pm
I feel your pain bro!!! We are in the same situation, i have warned Nicki Minaj several times to stop calling my phone, the fact that she left Meek Mill because of me doesn't mean we must have a relationship.............
Since we are being childish
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Badgers14: 5:04pm
Na so Nairaland girls dey pursue me upandan
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by correctguy0900: 5:04pm
nenedima:
U be snail ni?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by bobbybrains(m): 5:04pm
Lubbish!!!
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by lastmaster(f): 5:04pm
Bros, why you no get sense like this?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Bayonle10: 5:04pm
if na me nnko ?? shebi na me wan blow
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by goryorhal(m): 5:04pm
Na wa oh things dey happen for naija ..
Of all the things wey dey happen na this one dey pain u oga actor ?
Continue
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Omoakinsuyi(m): 5:04pm
Another liepod youth
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Misypee(f): 5:05pm
I pity the girls throwing themselves on you, or maybe you're just seeking attention, theres really nothing special and exceptional about him, dunno what the fuss is about
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Vhicthorade(m): 5:05pm
Yeah, right? *Yimu*
Like you are that handsome or loaded.
Abeg SWERVE!
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by raphealolami(m): 5:05pm
Why he con resemble JUJU for the pix?
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Anderson56(m): 5:05pm
I don't even know dis dude #AttentionSeeker
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Xcelinteriors(f): 5:05pm
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by arsenal33: 5:05pm
the female celebrity no get taste
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by ItsawrapOutfit: 5:05pm
Noted but wait o, why the sudden confession? Today's HIV thread to be blamed
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by talk2saintify(m): 5:05pm
ah so sorry for yhu...
so so sowie
|Re: Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" by Israelsanni(m): 5:06pm
Stupidity of the highest order. Na him you no gree? Na so you for take blow na, now I don't even know you
