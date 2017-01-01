₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by GLeesMODEL(m): 5:16pm
The owner of instagram page @NigerianWomenDiary, real name Adeola Olonilua, was arrested by Big Church Foundation executive two days ago for defamatory reports about Churchill Olakunle's company- Big Church Foundation in accordance with the brand policy on defamatory attack. She was arrested at 3pm at Tantalizers at Lekki Phase 1. The woman who was released from Police custody at Maroko Police state was allowed to go after she signed an undertaking. One of the foundation staff lamented bitterly over the misleading attack on the brand as she sent out warming to others in a recorded video the station that was leaked.... It was revealed that the scandalous Instagram posts were sponsored and projected by different platforms.
Watch here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dW5p401_enM
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by ta4ba3(m): 6:09pm
Nigerian police can arrest for africa as long as u hv money.... FTC mtchew no Biggy self.... sai osinbanjo kai buhari
5 Likes
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by EROMS38(m): 6:10pm
Hmmmmmmm......
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Kondomatic(m): 6:10pm
Let's fry beans
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by miqos02(m): 6:10pm
the woman na elenu
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by okwaTerry: 6:11pm
MMM
2 Likes
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Billyonaire: 6:12pm
Hahahahaha, I knew it. Even the foundation is a charity organization for money laundering. Talking about turning black money white.
5 Likes
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Scream(m): 6:12pm
nonsense in the front page
2 Likes
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Pchikaodili(m): 6:12pm
Asiri nwanyi
1 Like
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by seankay(m): 6:12pm
Some people just needs to mind their business. Hypocrite everywhere
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by malware: 6:12pm
Sometimes I used to see marriage as a union that aims to deter one from succeeding in life. This guy made his money codedly without anybody knowing but decided to bring into his life, someone who doesn't even know how he made his money and that same person who enjoys several goodies from him at no cost is now looking for his downfall.
Dangote I hail you for refusing to allow distraction stay long in your life .. . Churchill run for your life and cut all links between you and that retired OLOSHO.
14 Likes
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by pmc01(m): 6:12pm
Na mumuness dey worry all those involved.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Wisdomkosi(m): 6:12pm
The mod that banned me eh, the thunder wey go fire am, the do press up
1 Like
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by nokiaba3(m): 6:13pm
Kondomatic:should We Use Oil Or Groundnut Oil
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by bmxshop: 6:13pm
New wave of celebrities in this recession.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by GreenMavro: 6:13pm
make dem dy deceive themselves
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by DTOBS(m): 6:14pm
You mean it's just 15 comments so far...?
Okay!
Please is Buhari back?
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Kondomatic(m): 6:14pm
nokiaba3:Engine oil
2 Likes
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by WeRblessed: 6:14pm
Whatever happens to freedom of expression
I really miss Dr. GEJ
As far as I'm concern,we are still under military leadership.
1 Like
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by cold(m): 6:14pm
Hmmm
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Blitz888(m): 6:15pm
Gossip.... Asiri.... Aproko.... Ukpalu!
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by LesbianBoy(m): 6:15pm
Wisdomkosi:
E pain am!
1 Like
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Epraize(m): 6:15pm
Please close your eyes let pray.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by destinysaid(m): 6:16pm
Billyonaire:did u read or watch d video?!
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by alabashop(m): 6:16pm
All these wannabe bloggers sef!
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by SIRmanjar: 6:17pm
Nawa o..Yoruba girl call yoruba man,yoruba demon.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by Gistedge(f): 6:17pm
and so... abeg who get cold water for frige.... we no get light for the past few days.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by gypsey(m): 6:17pm
Maybe she should have minded her own business
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by tibro(m): 6:19pm
https://saneyouthinternational.blogspot.com.ng/2017/01/addiction.html
What Is Addiction?
Addiction is a condition that results when a person ingests a substance (e.g., alcohol, cocaine, nicotine) or engages in an activity (e.g., gambling, sex, shopping) that can be pleasurable but the continued use/act of which becomes compulsive and interferes with ordinary life responsibilities, such as work, relationships, or health. Users may not be aware that their behaviour is out of control and causing problems for themselves and others.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by maberry(m): 6:19pm
Make una leave big mosque hill and him wife matter, una no go hear
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by COdeGenesis: 6:19pm
bmxshop:No do make mynd44 catch you.
|Re: Big Church Foundation Staff Laments Bitterly After Blogger's Arrest by uniterry: 6:20pm
wawu
