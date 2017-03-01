Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram (7274 Views)

By Isiaka Wakili







Nigeria's Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali on Wednesday, said the country had procured modern equipment from Russia and United Arab Emirates to fight insurgency.

Dan-Ali made this known in Abuja while briefing the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on the security situation across the country.



He said: "In order to sustain the tempo of the counter insurgency operation in the northeast, the present administration had recently procured modern equipment to enhance the combat effectiveness of our armed forces.



"Mine-resistance ambush patrol vehicles, one 20mm Motors and ammunition were being procured by the Nigerian Army. Also, some patrol boats and other platforms have been ordered by the Nigerian Navy for outpost at Lake Chad Basin while contract for helicopters from Russia for the Nigerian Air Force has been awarded and approval for addition four of MI 35 are being awaited.



"Additionally, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles from the United Arab Emirates have been procured by the Nigerian Air Force to support the operation in the North East.



"This administration has also shown tremendous concern to the welfare of troops particularly in the northeast through prompt payment of troops' salaries and allowances as well as improvement in medical services."

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/nigeria-buys-helicopters-vehicles-from-russia-uae-to-fight-boko-haram/187451.html





lalasticlala

ftc for once, after all the hype I dare say this pop is just overrated, just a bunch of lazy bored Nigerians battling on who first add more money to oga seun wallet.



By the way the government should focus more attention on the new Boko Haram that affects all which is the economy 2 Likes

Una sabi use those things? Una sabi use them? No be to just buy am o. I no wan hear say una use am kill civilians again o. If una no sabi use am make una go learn am well before una launch am o. If i hear pem, i go carry cane flog all those service chiefs.



I don tell una.



E go be. 7 Likes

? Wetin!!!!!! This "Boko Haram" nor dey finish!!!? Wetin!!!!!!

We were told that Bokom Haram has been conquered, why waste our money again 9 Likes

That would be good but where re they!

Nice one .... but where are the pictures

Looters looting on and on 3 Likes

zlantanfan:

f Land grabber Association of Nig. "F" for funny Land grabber Association of Nig. "F" for funny 2 Likes







I thought they are done with this boko people ?? Nah waoh. Nah real wahI thought they are done with this boko people ?? 3 Likes

Boko Haram that's been "technically defeated" 1 Like

smackimorn:

Pictures or ...

Na scam Na scam

MY DOG SHALL NOT DIE HE MUST DECIMATE BOKO HARAM 1 Like



...........keep buying Oyinbo made All the way from Russia uae etc....why didn't you place other on Innoson ................keep buying Oyinbo made

The same Boko Haram that has been TECHNICALLY defeated or another? 2 Likes

berrystunn:





Na scam

Ponzi scheme government Ponzi scheme government 2 Likes

i hope they dont give them to boko haram

To drop more bombs on innocent civilians. Tot boko has bn defeated so who dem de buy weapons n helicopters for?



This country shaa is bn milked here n there thru yeye purchases 1 Like

WE are winning this war

The acting president is working.

Unlike the era of "we will, we want to"

well done naija í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹

I hope they will be well trained on how to use this, so they do not end up miss firing innocent people