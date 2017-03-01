₦airaland Forum

Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Islie: 6:29pm
By Isiaka Wakili



Nigeria's Defence Minister Mansur Dan-Ali on Wednesday, said the country had procured modern equipment from Russia and United Arab Emirates to fight insurgency.
Dan-Ali made this known in Abuja while briefing the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on the security situation across the country.

He said: "In order to sustain the tempo of the counter insurgency operation in the northeast, the present administration had recently procured modern equipment to enhance the combat effectiveness of our armed forces.

"Mine-resistance ambush patrol vehicles, one 20mm Motors and ammunition were being procured by the Nigerian Army. Also, some patrol boats and other platforms have been ordered by the Nigerian Navy for outpost at Lake Chad Basin while contract for helicopters from Russia for the Nigerian Air Force has been awarded and approval for addition four of MI 35 are being awaited.

"Additionally, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles from the United Arab Emirates have been procured by the Nigerian Air Force to support the operation in the North East.

"This administration has also shown tremendous concern to the welfare of troops particularly in the northeast through prompt payment of troops' salaries and allowances as well as improvement in medical services."

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/nigeria-buys-helicopters-vehicles-from-russia-uae-to-fight-boko-haram/187451.html


lalasticlala
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by zlantanfan: 6:31pm
ftc for once, after all the hype I dare say this pop is just overrated, just a bunch of lazy bored Nigerians battling on who first add more money to oga seun wallet.

By the way the government should focus more attention on the new Boko Haram that affects all which is the economy

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by holamiday(m): 6:32pm
Una sabi use those things? Una sabi use them? No be to just buy am o. I no wan hear say una use am kill civilians again o. If una no sabi use am make una go learn am well before una launch am o. If i hear pem, i go carry cane flog all those service chiefs.

I don tell una.

E go be.

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by soberdrunk(m): 6:32pm
This "Boko Haram" nor dey finish!!!? Wetin!!!!!! angry angry
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by rozayx5(m): 6:32pm
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Aare2050(m): 6:32pm
We were told that Bokom Haram has been conquered, why waste our money again

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Qmerit(m): 6:32pm
That would be good but where re they!
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Sixtustony(m): 6:32pm
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Donjcco(m): 6:32pm
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Hades2016(m): 6:32pm
Nice one .... but where are the pictures undecided
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by berrystunn(m): 6:32pm
Looters looting on and on

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by smackimorn(m): 6:32pm
Pictures or ...
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Qmerit(m): 6:33pm
zlantanfan:
Land grabber Association of Nig. "F" for funny

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by DESTINY41(m): 6:33pm
Nah waoh. Nah real wah


I thought they are done with this boko people ?? undecided undecided undecided

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by ALAYORMII: 6:33pm
Boko Haram that's been "technically defeated"

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by berrystunn(m): 6:34pm
smackimorn:
Pictures or ...

Na scam
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by BUHARImyDOG: 6:34pm
MY DOG SHALL NOT DIE HE MUST DECIMATE BOKO HARAM

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by nNEOo(m): 6:36pm
All the way from Russia uae etc....why didn't you place other on Innoson .....
...........keep buying Oyinbo made cry
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:37pm
The same Boko Haram that has been TECHNICALLY defeated or another?

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Mjbless16(m): 6:37pm
Pinshuressssss....
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by smackimorn(m): 6:38pm
berrystunn:


Na scam

Ponzi scheme government

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by uniterry: 6:38pm
i hope they dont give them to boko haram

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by kings09(m): 6:38pm
To drop more bombs on innocent civilians. Tot boko has bn defeated so who dem de buy weapons n helicopters for?

This country shaa is bn milked here n there thru yeye purchases

Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by NameChecker: 6:39pm
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by prettyiliams(f): 6:40pm
WE are winning this war
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Emeskhalifa(m): 6:41pm
The acting president is working.
Unlike the era of "we will, we want to"
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Lukenitheooo6: 6:41pm
well done naija í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹í ½í¹
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by Pearly255(f): 6:41pm
Adupe smiley
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by lollypeezle(m): 6:41pm
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by donfemo(m): 6:41pm
I hope they will be well trained on how to use this, so they do not end up miss firing innocent people
Re: Nigeria Buys Helicopters, Vehicles From Russia, UAE To Fight Boko Haram by berrystunn(m): 6:41pm
smackimorn:


Ponzi scheme government

And more

