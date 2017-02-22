₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by stephanie11: 4:46pm
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has recovered seventeen exotic vehicles in a warehouse of the former Comptroller General of Customs, Abdullahi Dikko Inde located at Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna.
The recovery was sequel to an intelligence the commission received that stolen money and properties suspected to proceeds of crime were being stored in the warehouse. Upon receipt of the intelligence, a team of operatives from the Kano Zonal Office were deployed to carry out the investigation.
On arrival at the location, two individuals who were discovered to be the custodians of the property, Dantala Mohammed and Ahmed Balarabe were presented with a search warrant. Upon executing the search warrant, a total of seventeen amongst them brand new cars, shuttle busses and SUVs were discovered.
Consequently, the vehicles and the two individuals who are now also suspects in the investigation were conveyed to the Commission’s zonal offices in Kaduna and Kano respectively for further investigation which revealed that the warehouse in question actually belongs to the former customs boss.
Investigation is still ongoing and the two suspects arrested are in custody.
The 17 vehicles are:
i. Black colour BMW 525i series, 2010 model with chassis number WBAFR7108BC262936.
ii. ASH colour Hyundai Velester, 2012 model with chassis number KMHTC6AD4CU056038.
iii. Dark Blue BMW 325i, 2003 model with chassis number WBAEV31090KL48386.
iv. Black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ50K082080.
v. Black colour Mercedes G wagon, 2013 model with chassis number WDB4632361X207661.
vi. Black colour BMW 335i series, 2012 model with chassis number WBA3A91040F268895.
vii. Silver colour Peugeot 406, 2002 model with chassis number VF3BBRFNR81519018.
viii. Black colour Land Cruiser Prado Jeep, 2014 model with chassis number JTEBU3FJ10K082352.
ix. Yellow colour Toyota FJ Jeep, 2007 model with chassis number JTEZU11F68K001301.
x. Black Toyota Avensis, 2013 model with chassis number SBIBL76L20E037245.
xi. Dark ash colour KIA Cadenza, 2011 model with chassis number KNALN414BC5093288.
xii. Silver colour Porsche Cayene, 2009 model with chassis number WPIZZZ9PZ9LA12738.
xiii. Golden colour Honda Accord, 2013 model with chassis number IHGCR2634DA620609.
xiv. White colour Nissan Urban Bus, 2006 model JNITF4E25Z0715833.
xv. White colour Nissan Urban Bus, 1996 model with chassis number JTFJXO29P605023996.
xvi. White Toyota Hiace Bus, 2010 model with chassis number JTGJXO2P4B5020268.
xvii. White Nissan Bus, 2009 model with chassis number JNITA4E250011697.
http://politicsngr.com/17-vehicles-recovered-ex-comptroller-customs-abdullahi-dikko/
cc : lalasticlala
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by WorldRichest: 5:23pm
Jonathan is a curse to Nigeria. Baba has come to erase the curse.
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by nabegibeg: 5:24pm
Northerners, corrupt people ever liveth
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by nabegibeg: 5:25pm
Ole dikko
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by nabegibeg: 5:25pm
Disgraced
You even open your warehouse
Don't be surprise those cars belongs to people whom dey short-changed their container as long standing containers at apapa and tin can
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by agboskipool(m): 5:25pm
jesus jus for one person?
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by AngelicBeing: 5:25pm
Kiakia:True
Not again, the Monster called corruption has a stronghold on the country called Nigeria, chai, those vehicles might either be those seized by criminal custom officers from Seme, Owode, Tin Can island, Wharf, various land borders from different part of Nigeria and shipped via senior custom personnel to Oga @ the top who is a fat bellied thief from Hell, nonsense
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by unclezuma: 5:25pm
Since Dikko waka nah now una dey do something....only God knows how many's been sold off.
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by brainy4oli(m): 5:25pm
Osinbajo is working.
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by hilaomo(m): 5:25pm
Only one person wan drive all these cars to him grave!!! 9JA WHICH WAY
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by shamecurls(m): 5:26pm
GEJ was a curse
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by Jokerada: 5:26pm
Is he in jail already
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by tabisegroup(m): 5:26pm
Distribute them to indigent Nigerians
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by aieromon(m): 5:26pm
The klepto-blood in this Dikko name sha
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by seunlayi(m): 5:26pm
what a mistake, he should have joined the ruling party
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by clevadani: 5:26pm
Jona just sold Nigeria.
Never again will a lame duck rule Nigeria.
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by aljazira: 5:26pm
This happened under a PhD holder reign.
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by TheShopKeeper(m): 5:26pm
All these vehicles rusting away, seriously all these corrupt and wicked people should be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by mmsen: 5:26pm
WorldRichest:
Is 'Dikko' Hausa for 'Jonathan'?
Why is it his name that appears on your lips when he isn't the one who stole or is even being investigated?
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by GogetterMD(m): 5:26pm
Who blow this man whistle Abeg? Just take the G wagon as your 5%
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by Ayowumie(m): 5:27pm
Ok. When would all these blind theft end?
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by kolajoo(m): 5:27pm
Lol lost and found
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by Mantain(m): 5:27pm
They try to destroy Nigeria. The war on coruption must be won at all cost.
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by vedaxcool(m): 5:27pm
Thanks to GEJ hero of thieves for this feat.
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by ademasta(m): 5:27pm
Chai
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by sakalisis(m): 5:27pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by Bovy7: 5:27pm
Ok
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by tommykiwi(m): 5:28pm
WorldRichest:Sorry to say dis but ur own curse worst! God bless GEJ.
12 Likes
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by opara28(m): 5:29pm
shut dat trash u call a mouth....everytin nau na GEJ..mtcheww
shamecurls:
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by abumaryam012(m): 5:29pm
And yet enemies of Nigeria are still calling him hero. Nonsense ineffectual babboon.
WorldRichest:
|Re: EFCC Recovers 17 Vehicles From Abdullahi Dikko, Ex-Comptroller Of Customs (pics) by Kiakia(m): 5:29pm
Seventeen vehicles appropriated by an individual simply because he had the opportunity to head a government Agency? If Nigeria does not kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria. It is happening!
