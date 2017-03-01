₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by ijustdey: 8:36pm
A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Godknows Igali, has forfeited 47 SUV cars to Federal government, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said.
http://thenationonlineng.net/ex-perm-sec-forfeits-47-cars-to-fg/
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Dboy55: 8:38pm
FTC # 47 car's how many he dae drive
call me when dis post reach FP
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by mesoprogress(m): 8:41pm
Nigerians steal like ediots. What's he doing with 47 cars ? Is he on car hiring business?
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by INTROVERT(f): 8:42pm
Blowing whistles.
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by CoolFreeday(m): 8:44pm
47 SUVs, he d sell car?
I'm against Gov. donating to EFCC too, because most of them will soon have questions to answer in EFCC
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:45pm
African men and greed re identical twins
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by SweetBoyFriend(m): 10:11pm
Bb
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by phyllosilicate(m): 10:11pm
Only one somebody?
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Millz404(m): 10:11pm
The way all these black people steal amazes even the devil.... 47 SUV
And somebody that steals one 1960 model okada bike will be burnt on the street
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by willian10: 10:11pm
47 kini
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by datola: 10:11pm
After, he and his partners in crime will show off and claim that God has bless them or 'hard work pays"
And his name is Godknows...may be that he is a kleptomaniac car theif.
His nose like that of his kinsman Orubebe.
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by cosmatika(m): 10:11pm
I recommend jungle justice for men like this. because leaving them in the hands of EFCC & govt will make them go scot free
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Jfast: 10:11pm
What? Op is it 4+7=11 or 40+7=47
By the Way
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by iamnicer: 10:12pm
NIGERIA NIGERIA
NIGERIA NIGERIA
NIGERIA NIGERIA
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Mopolchi: 10:12pm
Thief ole barawo banza
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by burkingx: 10:13pm
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by mazizitonene(m): 10:14pm
ministry of power.....and una still dey wonder why we no get light....
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Alitair(m): 10:14pm
Pictures or......
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Mouthgag: 10:15pm
One man?
47 cars?
Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!?
Man so unkind to mankind
I wish they can apply Chinese law here...
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by elvisino112: 10:15pm
see e nose i now know why he is called Godnose
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Oghenekohwo1402(f): 10:18pm
Mopolchi:. lmao!! Each contractor gave him an SUV!!
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by MutantMetahuman: 10:18pm
Its like everyone that worked for gej stole
Seriously? 47 cars?
Even some people wey call they call demselves car dealers no get 10 cars for shop.
And here is one ediot with 47 cars like he is gonna drive everything at a time
Werey people dem.
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by atuanso84: 10:18pm
47 na d number him return..dem go reach 1000 wen him thieve be DAT...oyel money just de lick.
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by ALAYORMII: 10:19pm
Is it just to forfeit them or prosecute and punish the bastard
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by es144000: 10:27pm
Na real Godknows
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by nagoma(m): 10:27pm
And they still wonder why the country is in recession
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Mutuwa(m): 10:27pm
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by encryptjay(m): 10:30pm
Corruption just dey every nook and cranny for naija.
It's really sad that we've sunk this low over the years.
I think we should embrace the either China or North Korean pattern cos this won't stop anytime soon.
Well done EFCC.
Also, the rate they inflate the cash for buildings should be looked into.
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by Batam(m): 10:31pm
He is a very greedy person. Even they dash him those cars why not sell them
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by FlamesD: 10:31pm
28 billion naira for one building? Even EFCC no dey tell Nigerians truth with such over inflated contract. What a country? May be they want to build another national stadium?
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by juman(m): 10:33pm
Its only when we have totally independent anti corruption agency that corruption can then be fought head on.
|Re: Godknows Igali Forfeits 47 Cars To FG (photo) by juman(m): 10:35pm
Igali was one time our ambassador, he was a good ambassador.
