A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power, Godknows Igali, has forfeited 47 SUV cars to Federal government, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said.



The information is contained in a report by EFCC which the anti-graft agency submitted to Senate Committee on Financial Crimes and Anti-corruption.



The report said that the cars were seized in Utako, Abuja residence of the former Permanent Secretary.



Igali is currently undergoing investigation by EFCC over alleged corruption.



Meanwhile, Senate Wednesday kicked against donation of building and furniture to EFCC by unnamed state governor.

The upper chamber said that such donation has the capacity hamper the war against corruption in the country.



Senator Dino Melaye who spoke at a budget defence session with the EFCC expressed dissatisfaction with a situation where governors are donating money to the anti-graft agency.



Melaye, (Kogi West) insisted such development would tamper the independence of the EFCC.



The committee demanded for review of the contract details of EFCC building which is put at N26 billion against the initial N18.8 billion awarded to Julius Berger.



The committee wondered how a contract awarded at N18.8 billion will be increased to N24 billion and later a request of additional N2 billion for power plant and sewage.



It asked how a 10-storey building will be awarded without sewage and power plant from when the contract began.



The Chairman of the committee, Senator Chukwuka Utazi said the signing of the contract was against the advice given by the Bureau of Public Procurement.



Utazi noted that considering what was going with the EFCC building, there was need for Julius Berger management to appear before the committee.



He also said that the consultant that advised the EFCC to go against the advice of BPP on the contract should appear before the committee.



http://thenationonlineng.net/ex-perm-sec-forfeits-47-cars-to-fg/ 3 Likes

FTC # 47 car's how many he dae drive

call me when dis post reach FP 3 Likes

Nigerians steal like ediots. What's he doing with 47 cars ? Is he on car hiring business? 13 Likes 1 Share

Blowing whistles. 1 Like

47 SUVs, he d sell car?



I'm against Gov. donating to EFCC too, because most of them will soon have questions to answer in EFCC 1 Like

African men and greed re identical twins 3 Likes 1 Share

Bb

Only one somebody? 3 Likes





And somebody that steals one 1960 model okada bike will be burnt on the street The way all these black people steal amazes even the devil.... 47 SUVAnd somebody that steals one 1960 model okada bike will be burnt on the street 2 Likes







After, he and his partners in crime will show off and claim that God has bless them or 'hard work pays"



And his name is Godknows...may be that he is a kleptomaniac car theif.



His nose like that of his kinsman Orubebe. 1 Like

I recommend jungle justice for men like this. because leaving them in the hands of EFCC & govt will make them go scot free 1 Like

What? Op is it 4+7=11 or 40+7=47



























By the Way 1 Like

NIGERIA NIGERIA



NIGERIA NIGERIA



NIGERIA NIGERIA 2 Likes

Thief ole barawo banza 1 Like

ministry of power.....and una still dey wonder why we no get light.... 2 Likes

Pictures or......







47 cars?





Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!?





Man so unkind to mankind



I wish they can apply Chinese law here... One man?47 cars?Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!?Man so unkind to mankindI wish they can apply Chinese law here... 2 Likes

i now know why he is called Godnose see e nosei now know why he is called Godnose 1 Like 1 Share

Mopolchi:

Thief ole barawo banza . lmao!! Each contractor gave him an SUV!! lmao!! Each contractor gave him an SUV!!

Its like everyone that worked for gej stole



Seriously? 47 cars?





Even some people wey call they call demselves car dealers no get 10 cars for shop.

And here is one ediot with 47 cars like he is gonna drive everything at a time



Werey people dem.

47 na d number him return..dem go reach 1000 wen him thieve be DAT...oyel money just de lick.

Is it just to forfeit them or prosecute and punish the bastard

Na real Godknows

And they still wonder why the country is in recession

Corruption just dey every nook and cranny for naija.

It's really sad that we've sunk this low over the years.

I think we should embrace the either China or North Korean pattern cos this won't stop anytime soon.

Well done EFCC.

Also, the rate they inflate the cash for buildings should be looked into.

He is a very greedy person. Even they dash him those cars why not sell them

28 billion naira for one building? Even EFCC no dey tell Nigerians truth with such over inflated contract. What a country? May be they want to build another national stadium?

Its only when we have totally independent anti corruption agency that corruption can then be fought head on.