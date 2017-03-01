₦airaland Forum

Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by PrettyCrystal: 9:30pm
Pictured is Gbenga Aruleba, the anchor of Focus Nigeria on AIT -has become a subject of an online discussion after dressing in this garment like a woman. His friend, Emeka Oparah, shared the photograph on Facebook and captioned it: Man caught in maternity ward....

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/gbenga-aruleba-see-how-ait.html

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by PrettyCrystal: 9:31pm
lol
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by forreelinc: 9:32pm
grin he's sexy and he knows it
#NoHomo

4 Likes

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Cutehector(m): 9:32pm
Lol dis man has gone nuts

1 Like

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by cobadit(m): 9:34pm
So ooooo
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by midehi2(f): 9:35pm
it looks nice on him, wish all men can be wearing buba and wrapper...hehehehehe grin

2 Likes

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by decatalyst(m): 9:37pm
Wawuuuu! cry

Nah so e dey start ooo...he even dey smile jor!


Somebody call yaba left, now!
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Sweetnik22: 9:37pm
He's testing hw woman's cloth will look on him cheesy it fits him tho

Mama iyabo I dey trowey salute grin

1 Like

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by RobbStark: 9:38pm
If you see his left ear, then it is real. But for me, I think this is foto........


where are the mods wen you need them?
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by NedStark: 9:41pm
RobbStark:
If you see his left ear, then it is real.
But for me, I think this is foto........



where are the mods wen you need them?

Hello my son. Greetings from the Winterfell burial vault.
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Kondomatic(m): 9:50pm
midehi2:
it looks nice on him, wish all men can be wearing buba and wrapper...hehehehehe
grin
If wishes were horses.







Buhari would be sitting comfortably in Aso Rock

1 Like

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Ohammadike: 9:52pm
angry

5 Likes

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by squarelead(m): 9:56pm
All I can see is a photoshop photo, abi na only Me see am

1 Like

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by TeamSimple(m): 9:57pm
This is what happens when you meet with Fayose too often .If I lie ask Lere
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by felixomor: 9:57pm
Photo shop...
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by encryptjay(m): 9:58pm
NedStark:


Hello my son. Greetings from the Winterfell burial vault.
In the name of Robert of the house Baratheon, first of his name, king of the Andals and the first men, lord of the seven kingdoms and protector of the realm, I Eddard of the House Stark , Lord of Winterfell, and warden of the North, sentence you to die.

To the topic, poor photo shop.

1 Like

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Memyselfu2009(m): 9:58pm
JUST DOING IT FOR FUN AT IS OFFICE MAY BE
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by OgatheTop: 9:58pm
He is a fool then
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Mopolchi: 9:58pm
Na Afonja, wetin you expect?

2 Likes

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by dinocy(m): 9:59pm
hmmmm. end time
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Opakan2: 9:59pm
Na Dokpesi gay partner

see as the mumu sef pose
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by begwong: 9:59pm
midehi2:
it looks nice on him, wish all men can be wearing buba and wrapper...hehehehehe
grin
Just as una dey wear jeans trousers ba
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by beetown(m): 10:00pm
Afonjas and misbehavior be like 5&6... abeg who get that Jacob Zuma meme angry

1 Like

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by RobbStark: 10:01pm
NedStark:

Hello my son. Greetings from the Winterfell burial vault.
Greetings father. I finally meet you.
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Ekponoimo: 10:02pm
shocked the caption and the post are in contrary. Op hope u didn't tk any ....?
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by rattlesnake(m): 10:02pm
i gbadun this negro
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Missmossy(f): 10:04pm
Kikiki it fits him grin very amusing though.
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by CplusJason(m): 10:13pm
Good to see him happy again.





Dokpesi, you've some questions to answer.

Lara Owoye-Wise

Gbenga

Senami. cool
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Blurryface(m): 10:13pm
Anybody that can't recognise that this a poorly executed photoshop will not recognise his own father.

Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:21pm
derenle and bobrisky get hope were dis one dey
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Nuesbab: 10:23pm
I just hope its not the death of his daughter that is turning him to this
Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Onyeoguego: 10:36pm
Gay

