|Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by PrettyCrystal: 9:30pm
Pictured is Gbenga Aruleba, the anchor of Focus Nigeria on AIT -has become a subject of an online discussion after dressing in this garment like a woman. His friend, Emeka Oparah, shared the photograph on Facebook and captioned it: Man caught in maternity ward....
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/gbenga-aruleba-see-how-ait.html
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by PrettyCrystal: 9:31pm
lol
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by forreelinc: 9:32pm
he's sexy and he knows it
#NoHomo
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Cutehector(m): 9:32pm
Lol dis man has gone nuts
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by cobadit(m): 9:34pm
So ooooo
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by midehi2(f): 9:35pm
it looks nice on him, wish all men can be wearing buba and wrapper...hehehehehe
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by decatalyst(m): 9:37pm
Wawuuuu!
Nah so e dey start ooo...he even dey smile jor!
Somebody call yaba left, now!
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Sweetnik22: 9:37pm
He's testing hw woman's cloth will look on him it fits him tho
Mama iyabo I dey trowey salute
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by RobbStark: 9:38pm
If you see his left ear, then it is real. But for me, I think this is foto........
where are the mods wen you need them?
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by NedStark: 9:41pm
RobbStark:
Hello my son. Greetings from the Winterfell burial vault.
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Kondomatic(m): 9:50pm
midehi2:If wishes were horses.
Buhari would be sitting comfortably in Aso Rock
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Ohammadike: 9:52pm
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by squarelead(m): 9:56pm
All I can see is a photoshop photo, abi na only Me see am
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by TeamSimple(m): 9:57pm
This is what happens when you meet with Fayose too often .If I lie ask Lere
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by felixomor: 9:57pm
Photo shop...
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by encryptjay(m): 9:58pm
NedStark:In the name of Robert of the house Baratheon, first of his name, king of the Andals and the first men, lord of the seven kingdoms and protector of the realm, I Eddard of the House Stark , Lord of Winterfell, and warden of the North, sentence you to die.
To the topic, poor photo shop.
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Memyselfu2009(m): 9:58pm
JUST DOING IT FOR FUN AT IS OFFICE MAY BE
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by OgatheTop: 9:58pm
He is a fool then
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Mopolchi: 9:58pm
Na Afonja, wetin you expect?
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by dinocy(m): 9:59pm
hmmmm. end time
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Opakan2: 9:59pm
Na Dokpesi gay partner
see as the mumu sef pose
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by begwong: 9:59pm
midehi2:Just as una dey wear jeans trousers ba
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by beetown(m): 10:00pm
Afonjas and misbehavior be like 5&6... abeg who get that Jacob Zuma meme
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by RobbStark: 10:01pm
NedStark:Greetings father. I finally meet you.
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Ekponoimo: 10:02pm
the caption and the post are in contrary. Op hope u didn't tk any ....?
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by rattlesnake(m): 10:02pm
i gbadun this negro
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Missmossy(f): 10:04pm
Kikiki it fits him very amusing though.
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by CplusJason(m): 10:13pm
Good to see him happy again.
Dokpesi, you've some questions to answer.
Lara Owoye-Wise
Gbenga
Senami.
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Blurryface(m): 10:13pm
Anybody that can't recognise that this a poorly executed photoshop will not recognise his own father.
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by fuckingAyaya(m): 10:21pm
derenle and bobrisky get hope were dis one dey
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Nuesbab: 10:23pm
I just hope its not the death of his daughter that is turning him to this
|Re: Gbenga Aruleba Of AIT Dressed In Woman's Attire And Got People Talking by Onyeoguego: 10:36pm
Gay
