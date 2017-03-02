₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,109 members, 3,394,516 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 08:04 AM

Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye (935 Views)

Enoch Adeboye Celebrates His 75th Birthday / COZA Member Reacts To Pastor's New Porsche / Celebrating An Icon - Happy Birthday To Pastor Chris Oyakhilome (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by LifeDrama: 12:47am
Today 2nd March is our Daddy in the Lord, Pastor enoch Adejare Adeboye 75th birthday. He was born in Ifewara,Osun in the year 1942 and he assumed the position of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the year 1981. God bless our daddy in the Lord.

Kindly Drop your Birthday Messages and Prayers to our Father-in-the-Lord, Pastor E.A Adeboye even as he celebrates his 75th Birthday.

God Bless you!

http://lifedrama.com.ng/happy-75th-birthday-to-pastor-e-a-adeboye/

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by pimpchi(m): 1:31am
Happy birthday man of God. Wishing you a fruitful tomorrow, good health, God's grace and more anointing.

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by folarinmiles(m): 1:52am
Tuala babo

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by EKEMIL: 3:07am
Happy Birthday to our Amiable Daddy!

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by uchman(m): 3:50am
Happy birthday to you Daddy,
God will always strengthen you and your family

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by dabwan123(m): 7:46am
Ok

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by pauljumbo: 7:47am
happy birthday sir

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by AngelicBeing: 7:47am
cool

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by PrickGetSize(m): 7:47am
So are you telling me Adeboye is older than Buhari?

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by OLAFIMIX: 7:47am
Happy birthday daddy of daddies

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by EmekaBlue(m): 7:47am
OK.. Hbd pastor...wish u more private jets and riches beyond imagination.

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by tolustx(m): 7:48am
Happy birthday to our father in the Lord. The grace of the Lord will continue to speak for you. You spend your days in health and your years in prosperity.

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:48am
BABA go flex tithe this sunday

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Tholudee(f): 7:49am
happy birthday Daddy
more of God's Grace upon your life sir

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Oyind17: 7:49am
Happy birthday Daddy!

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by babyfaceafrica: 7:49am
Igba Odun,Odun kan

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by danjaD(m): 7:49am
Happy birthday daddy G. O.

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by obembet(m): 7:50am
Buhari..... 74years


Obasanjo... 80 years


Adeboye... 75years.. Meanwhile daddy G.O.. Happy birthday sir


Don't quote me, I don't mean anything oo

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by vickeybrown92(m): 7:50am
Happy birthday sir

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Harbosede02(f): 7:50am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR...KEEPING AGEING WITH GRACE

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by prettyomidan: 7:50am
Happy birthday papa. Age with limitless grace. I love this man scarra!

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by tolustx(m): 7:50am
PrickGetSize:
So are you telling me Adeboye is older than Buhari?
lol. Oga, please let's not start this here. You can create another topic to ask/answer that question. Biko.

2 Likes

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by donvicky07(m): 7:50am
HBD DADDY

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Ajinoride(m): 7:51am
Happy birthday daddy. more grace.

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by totalhouse(m): 7:51am
Happy Birthday to our dear daddy G. O. More grace and strength to finish strong and well sir. We celebrate you always sir. God bless you sir for your selfless service sir

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Omoakinsuyi(m): 7:51am
Humility personified..Happy Birthday Sir

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by teemanbastos(m): 7:52am
I love you sir

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by biafran1stson(m): 7:52am
Happy birthday Papa!

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by belovedkonsult: 7:54am
LATEST SCHOLARSHIP (ONGOING)

FOH (Fortress of Hope Educational and Youth Development Foundation) SCHOLARSHIP

https://belovedkonsult.com/foh-fortress-of-hope-educational-and-youth-development-foundation-scholarship/
Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Destinylink(m): 7:54am
Happy Birthday Daddy

1 Like

Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by sanyajava: 7:55am
Happy Birthday Daddy. you are blessed.

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Psalm 104 ( Greek Numbering: Psalm 103 ) / There Is No Hell Fire; Adam And Eve Not Real – Pope Francis Exposes / Recap: "Jesus Is A Liar" Catholic Views?

Viewing this topic: meettosin87(m), LawalHorlame, ufuosman, Vorpal, Yendysthesage(m), Serendip, donnie(m), Fitz22(f), CROWNWEALTH019, Dosmay(m), Tosejik, Axsetup, egolaw75, 2chainzz(m), freakcin, oyinkel(m), Rapture4real, santosjohn(m), Daniello25, kan12(m), lwise(m), Boss1914(m), 2ru9jaman, Oshoja(m), flyca, BackToLife, Ijaya123, yorke1 and 82 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.