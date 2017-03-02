₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by LifeDrama: 12:47am
Today 2nd March is our Daddy in the Lord, Pastor enoch Adejare Adeboye 75th birthday. He was born in Ifewara,Osun in the year 1942 and he assumed the position of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God in the year 1981. God bless our daddy in the Lord.
Kindly Drop your Birthday Messages and Prayers to our Father-in-the-Lord, Pastor E.A Adeboye even as he celebrates his 75th Birthday.
God Bless you!
http://lifedrama.com.ng/happy-75th-birthday-to-pastor-e-a-adeboye/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by pimpchi(m): 1:31am
Happy birthday man of God. Wishing you a fruitful tomorrow, good health, God's grace and more anointing.
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by folarinmiles(m): 1:52am
Tuala babo
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by EKEMIL: 3:07am
Happy Birthday to our Amiable Daddy!
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by uchman(m): 3:50am
Happy birthday to you Daddy,
God will always strengthen you and your family
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by dabwan123(m): 7:46am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by pauljumbo: 7:47am
happy birthday sir
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by AngelicBeing: 7:47am
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by PrickGetSize(m): 7:47am
So are you telling me Adeboye is older than Buhari?
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by OLAFIMIX: 7:47am
Happy birthday daddy of daddies
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by EmekaBlue(m): 7:47am
OK.. Hbd pastor...wish u more private jets and riches beyond imagination.
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by tolustx(m): 7:48am
Happy birthday to our father in the Lord. The grace of the Lord will continue to speak for you. You spend your days in health and your years in prosperity.
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:48am
BABA go flex tithe this sunday
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Tholudee(f): 7:49am
happy birthday Daddy
more of God's Grace upon your life sir
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Oyind17: 7:49am
Happy birthday Daddy!
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by babyfaceafrica: 7:49am
Igba Odun,Odun kan
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by danjaD(m): 7:49am
Happy birthday daddy G. O.
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by obembet(m): 7:50am
Buhari..... 74years
Obasanjo... 80 years
Adeboye... 75years.. Meanwhile daddy G.O.. Happy birthday sir
Don't quote me, I don't mean anything oo
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by vickeybrown92(m): 7:50am
Happy birthday sir
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Harbosede02(f): 7:50am
HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR...KEEPING AGEING WITH GRACE
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by prettyomidan: 7:50am
Happy birthday papa. Age with limitless grace. I love this man scarra!
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by tolustx(m): 7:50am
PrickGetSize:lol. Oga, please let's not start this here. You can create another topic to ask/answer that question. Biko.
2 Likes
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by donvicky07(m): 7:50am
HBD DADDY
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Ajinoride(m): 7:51am
Happy birthday daddy. more grace.
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by totalhouse(m): 7:51am
Happy Birthday to our dear daddy G. O. More grace and strength to finish strong and well sir. We celebrate you always sir. God bless you sir for your selfless service sir
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Omoakinsuyi(m): 7:51am
Humility personified..Happy Birthday Sir
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by teemanbastos(m): 7:52am
I love you sir
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by biafran1stson(m): 7:52am
Happy birthday Papa!
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by belovedkonsult: 7:54am
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by Destinylink(m): 7:54am
Happy Birthday Daddy
1 Like
|Re: Happy 75th Birthday To Pastor Adeboye by sanyajava: 7:55am
Happy Birthday Daddy. you are blessed.
1 Like
