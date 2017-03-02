₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by energywatchng: 7:19am
The federal government has approved the sum of N701billion as Power Assurance Guarantee for the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET).
Briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the facility would be made available by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
This, according to him, is to guarantee payment for the evacuation of electricity produced by Generation Companies (GenCos) to the national grid.
* As Generation Hits 4, 614.60 MW check more generation statistics
The minister said the amount would be drawn on a monthly basis to tackle the liquidity challenges faced by Gencos, noting that part of the liquidity problem faced by GenCos was the inability to pay their gas suppliers.
He pointed out that NBET would pay Gencos in arrears of electricity generated as a deliberate step to improve their confidence and that of intending investors in the sector.
He said: “The second memorandum is in another area of critical importance which is power. Part of the challenges that were addressed in the memo that was presented to council to solve some of the liquidity problems, especially as it relates to NBET.
“NBET, as you know, is the government’s own company. That is the bulk electricity trader who buys power from the Gencos. The liquidity problems that have characterised the market have affected NBET’s ability to deliver on its PPP obligations through the Gencos. So, going forward in order to strengthen NBET, CBN is proving a payment assurance guarantee for any energy produced by any Gencos, so that the Gencos can pay their gas suppliers when they get paid. So that the hydros can continue to operate.
“What we seek to achieve here is to bring some stability to the production side of the power value chain and also give confidence to investors who want to come in; who are concerned about how to recover their money. Payment assurance and also people who are planning to invest in the gas sector which is being championed by the ministry of petroleum also are saying the same thing in terms of payment for gas produced.”
He said the approval given by FEC was to provide this guarantee for NBET which he said, was a one hundred per cent government-owned company to pay on a monthly basis its obligations for energy actually produced on to the grid to the Gencos that were its customers.
Explaining further, he said: “The reality is that we want more power and for that reason we are expanding our transmission capacity regularly. I have been here to announce to you transmission projects that have been approved by council and over the last one year plus the transmission capacity has grown to almost seven thousand from fie thousand and is continuing to grow with every project.
“So, it is not the problem of taking power, it is actually a problem of getting power from generation. If you recall, just about a few weeks ago, you were reporting that power supply had dropped to a little over 2000mw. It is back now at over 4,000mw. We have solved the transmission problem in Ikot Ekpene largely to evacuate over a thousand. But the gas suppliers were being owed so they were not supplying gas for the power producers.
Fashola said the quantum of the guarantee was for two years from January this year right through to December 2018.
“It is capped at a maximum of N701billion but it is to be drawn monthly. It is possible it may not reach that. But we are projected on the total cost that NBET will likely to pay,” he added.
He explained: “So, if the power generated does not meet that cost we don’t pay for it. It is paid in arrears at the end of the month not in advance. So, it is for actually what gets unto the grid. And this is part of the reforms that we have briefed you about that we were planning to undertake.”
During the briefing on Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, said FEC had approved the sum of N263 million for three research institutions to produce Arabic gum seedlings for Nigerian farmers and for export.
He said Nigeria earned as much as $43 million from export of gum Arabic last year, and that more would be earned with increased production, especially now that the commodity was in high demand in 17 other countries.
Ogbeh disclosed that similar efforts were on to boost cassava production, even as he described as “interesting” the recent discovery of well-packaged ‘garri’ imported from India.
http://www.energywatchng.com/fg-approves-n701bn-boost-electricity-generation/
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by LugarT: 7:20am
Power supply to improve ultimately.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by edoboy33(m): 7:21am
president yemi osinbajo should make power generation a top priority in his administration and also subtle the level of corruption in the power sector which started from corrupt obasanjo to the ineffectual baboon
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by deeplow: 7:22am
The money will soon disappear as usual.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Kondomatic(m): 7:24am
Osibanjo is working
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by hero01(m): 7:36am
Na today? Na story
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by princemillla(m): 7:37am
energywatchng:
Kudos Fashola..... Wish we av more vibrant and intelligent personality like Fashola to head most of these ministries, may b we won't be here
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by EmeeNaka: 7:41am
No difference with PDP govt.
Money approved but not seen nor felt. It's just rhetoric.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Agimor(m): 7:48am
Money that has been spent on electricity since the advent of democracy has amount to the tune of 5trillion. Electricity generation is an Avenue to continue the looting of our common patrimony.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by GodsLastBorn: 7:51am
*In/2baba's voice* E be like say the want to tell us another story again ooo be like they want chop another billions again oooo.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by hisgrace090: 7:51am
Let's be watchful on the implementation aspect.
This is where the problem lies.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Serendip: 7:58am
Power generation seems to be the best news so far this year. May it continue to improve after several years of waste and theft
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by stsinner(m): 8:08am
money for the boys!
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by energywatchng: 8:09am
Yeah its been gradually increasing... hopefully we should hit another peak generation this month... because this money will boost investros confidence in power generation
Serendip:
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Serendip: 8:11am
energywatchng:Absolutely. We shall not lose hope on Naija.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by yemmight(m): 8:14am
On this power, there is hope. Thank God we have a sitting president who believes in dialogues and not imposition. The government should continuously get in tough with the Niger Delta guys and it will be well.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Jesusloveyou: 8:37am
deeplow:you think is the era of your ineffectual buffoon. Where money enter pocket.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Jesusloveyou: 8:41am
GodsLastBorn:ipod sighted
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by deeplow: 8:41am
Jesusloveyou:
Anybody that says it how it is, is a pdp/jonathan follower? Don't be ignorant.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by effty(m): 8:43am
Money for the Rocket Scientist to joke with.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by osahonmk(m): 9:44am
interesting
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Omudia: 10:30am
I hope they don't end up generating darkness.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Keneking: 10:47am
I am skeptical about this transaction
" NBET, as you know, is the government’s own company. That is the bulk electricity trader who buys power from the Gencos. The liquidity problems that have characterised the market have affected NBET’s ability to deliver on its PPP obligations through the Gencos."
- Who is NBET?
- Who owns Gencos?
Cant the FG take over NBET & Gencos?
Where is lalasticlala now
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by asuustrike2009: 10:55am
deeplow:What if it doesn't it.?
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by BlackBaron: 11:03am
In the past 15 years, another country like Egypt managed to add 10000MW to their national grid.
Nigeria has unfortunately struggled to continue to offer meagre returns on generation of power despite expending billions of dollars and still continuing.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by dadebayo1(m): 12:34pm
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Israeljones(m): 12:35pm
fashola will buy something of #25 but will tell his oga he bought it 25million...not even 25000...this man can inflate a bust ballon aswear...
i just hope he account for every penny of this later on..
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by richidinho(m): 12:35pm
fashola babe will be smiling right now
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by veekid(m): 12:36pm
we re getting there
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by Mouthgag: 12:37pm
Since 1999, more than 10 TRILLION NAIRA has be spent on electricity, nothing much has changed since then, it's even worse now...
If by next year we don't see any improvement, then NOTHING CAN EVER WORK IN THIS COUNTRY AGAIN and I promise to relocate for good.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by ekems2017(f): 12:37pm
That means steady light is sure.
Re: FG Approves N701bn To Boost Electricity Generation by AZeD1(m): 12:38pm
The only problem is how NBET would recover the monies from the Discos....
