|Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by osahonmk(m): 8:06am
A private firm, Eta-Zuma Group West Africa Limited, has announced an investment outlay of $6bn to boost Nigeria’s electricity generation by 1,200 Megawatts.
The Chairman of the company, Dr. Innocent Ezuma, made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.
Ezuma, who was represented by Executive Director, Corporate Services, Ambassador Joseph Ayalogu, said the 1,200MW would be generated from coal, which the company is already mining in Kogi State.
He also stated that the company had acquired another licence from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Agency to generate additional 400MW from gas.
Ezuma said 90 per cent of the work on the development stages had been completed and expressed confidence that the remaining agreements would be completed before the year runs out to enable the actual construction of the coal power plant to begin.
According to him, the first phase of the construction for the 400MW plant will take 30 months, adding that the subsequent phases would take lesser time to complete.
The Eta-Zuma boss also announced a N500m Community Development Fund spread across five years for the benefit of the communities that host the company’s coal mine in Kogi State.
Ezuma, whose firm acquired the Jos Steel Complex from the Federal Government in 2006, said the steel complex had not been able to go into production because of lack of guaranteed electricity supply.
To resolve the situation, he added that the company resolved to build a captive power plant that would ensure that the steel complex would get the guaranteed 100MW of electricity it required to be in production.
He said, “We have opened an active mine in Okobo, Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State and currently mine 50,000 metric tonnes of coal per month. We have the capacity to double that as demand increases.
“We are the leading suppliers of premium quality coal to Nigeria’s industrial end users, including Dangote and Zuma Energy coal-to-power project under development, which will supply 1,200MW of electricity to the grid.”
He added, “The Eta-Zuma Group and its sister-client companies have invested over $300m so far in various projects even though they are still at their development stages. The 1,200MW coal-to-power will require about $6bn to actualise.”
http://www.energywatchng.com/firm-invest-6bn-electricity-generation/
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Drtee(m): 8:07am
Let's hope itz true
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Lincoln275(m): 8:10am
another billion dollars to loot.
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by obembet(m): 8:26am
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by martineverest(m): 8:27am
naysayers wont like this
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by sleeknick(m): 8:27am
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Tazdroid(m): 8:27am
Well this is a welcome development. I never knew power generation from coal was possible.
But the investment should be closely monitored. Some Nigerians no nothing other than to chop and clean mouth
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by InsanePsycho(m): 8:28am
It might be just me but whenever I hear billions of naira and dollar in the same sentence with Nigeria I always think of one word
Loot
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by martineverest(m): 8:28am
Lincoln275:naysayer,this is an investment
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Ezedon(m): 8:29am
its only on media we hear good things in Nigeria but we don't see them
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by veekid(m): 8:29am
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by NotComplaining: 8:30am
Time wasters republic of Nigeria
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by banjeezay(m): 8:30am
same old story all day err day,this is shitty AF,we can't continue this way,we are being scammed in our father'sland, who's gonna help..?
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by nNEOo(m): 8:30am
It a good development.....our ear hears best things in live our eyes? ....well you no the rest
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Bumbae1(f): 8:31am
Its about Time like seriously lets see how long it will take
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by abumeinben(m): 8:31am
Status: confused
Possible reason: Coals are mined in the east, gases explored South South, yet the North enjoys power supply more than other zones.
Any else?: yes please.
Spill it: By estimate, $1b generates 1000MW. How come $6b was raised to generate 1200MW of same electricity?
Besides, I hope this is not Zuma, our brotherly neighbour from down south.
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by jideflash(m): 8:31am
Na so so To build we dey see. Ok o
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Dottore: 8:32am
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by nnamso367: 8:32am
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by IME1: 8:34am
u na know dey tire to giv person hope
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by tjark1(m): 8:37am
Zuma my man
I pray this finally kicks off.
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Drsheddy(m): 8:38am
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by datola: 8:38am
$6 billion no be small money o.
May God help them to achieve this laudable project.
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by possibilita: 8:39am
When will they talk about generating gigabytes of electricity
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by beejay247: 8:39am
Let us know when you have started already..
I only believe what I see now
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Ferdinandu(m): 8:40am
Eta Zuma $6bn project. Lips sealed
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Earth2Metahuman: 8:40am
We have been hearing TO
Wake me up when they get to HAVE
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by deloon(m): 8:41am
Let us know when it's done.
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by jericco1(m): 8:47am
When does it start yielding fruit?
|Re: Firm To Invest $6bn In Electricity Generation by Omooniya1: 8:51am
Lincoln275:
This is not government project, is a private own!!! cant not be looted as u think.
