|Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by zoba88: 5:48am
According to the story shared by Buba(originally shared by Mustapha) corpses of slaughtered Fulani women and children brutally murdered by the Mambilla militiamen have been discovered in Kwara Kwara village hinterland of Gembu.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/corpses-of-fulani-women-and-children.html
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by zoba88: 5:48am
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by bankyblue(m): 5:50am
The table don turn as their papa no they country. Good for them, they should feel the heat too.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by xstry(m): 5:51am
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by nextprince: 5:59am
Very unfortunate.
3 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by waleadex(m): 6:04am
Is it end time already? It's unfortunate indeed....
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by ameri9ja: 6:14am
RIP
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by braimeddy: 6:16am
In bitter thing is that it's the innocent ones that are facing this calamities. How I wish it's the polithiefcians they are killing like this. Rip to d dead
5 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by jay2pee(m): 6:17am
How sure are we that these are Fulani herdsmen abi na their victims
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by tdbankplc: 6:19am
Better source abeg
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by Chikelue2000(m): 6:20am
Children?, what have dis ones done to deserve dis.. #crying!!!
1 Like
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 6:23am
Good one... I thought they are ghost , an eye for eye is not a sin ....
12 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 6:25am
Chikelue2000:the people they are killing for no just reason, what did they do to them
25 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by Kellibae(f): 7:35am
Nawao
aFonjas on trouble
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by eDeity: 7:41am
H
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by alcmene: 8:03am
The surviving Fulanis should be sued for polluting the atmosphere with their ugly and decomposing carcass .
14 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by sanandreas(m): 8:43am
Not a single sympathy. They have done worse.
11 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by OrestesDante: 9:27am
Good.
Chikelue2000:
What's the difference between the killing of innocent adults and children
14 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:23am
"Being an old farm boy myself, chickens coming home to roost never did make me sad; they've always made me glad".
-Malcolm X.
One cold bottle of beer and fresh fish pepper-soup for the Mambilla Militia
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by GossipHeart(m): 10:24am
They got a taste of their own medicine
This is not even equivalent to the murders they've carried out in Enugu, Asaba and Benue
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by Sweetguy25: 10:24am
This iss wrong
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by GossipHeart(m): 10:24am
We've had enough of their stupidity
We're fed up with their rape, murders and atrocities
Time to put our feet around their necks
4 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by GossipHeart(m): 10:24am
Sweetguy25:
This is wrong ??
But they go around Benue, Enugu, Asaba raping and killing women ??
Don't let me slap the taste out of your mouth
19 Likes
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by FemiFimile: 10:25am
Na lie...
dem commit suicide.
Any excuse for the Fulani land grabbers to raid Mambilla land.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by Zilifish: 10:25am
NwaAmaikpe:
Grabs popcorn
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by Eazybay(m): 10:25am
Nauseating, barbaric!!!
Sorry, I can't tell you to check my signature on this kind of thread
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by MansaMoussa: 10:25am
R I.P to the dead
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 10:25am
at the children
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by Evablizin(f): 10:25am
Kai,do me i do you working perfectly
|Re: Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) by justseyi(m): 10:26am
bankyblue:
Why would you even wish people dead? What kind of human are you?
3 Likes
