Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Corpses Of Fulani Women & Children Murdered Discovered In Bush In Kwara(Graphic) (9727 Views)

Mother, Her 3 Children Murdered In An Uncompleted Church Building In Lagos(pics / Lady Stabbed By Her Ex-boyfriend's Friend Whom She Helped In Kwara. Graphic Pics / Woman Cages Girl In Bush In Ondo For Five Months (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: According to the story shared by Buba(originally shared by Mustapha) corpses of slaughtered Fulani women and children brutally murdered by the Mambilla militiamen have been discovered in Kwara Kwara village hinterland of Gembu.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/06/corpses-of-fulani-women-and-children.html

The table don turn as their papa no they country. Good for them, they should feel the heat too. 29 Likes 1 Share

Very unfortunate. 3 Likes

Is it end time already? It's unfortunate indeed....

RIP

In bitter thing is that it's the innocent ones that are facing this calamities. How I wish it's the polithiefcians they are killing like this. Rip to d dead 5 Likes

How sure are we that these are Fulani herdsmen abi na their victims

Better source abeg

Children?, what have dis ones done to deserve dis.. #crying!!! 1 Like

Good one... I thought they are ghost , an eye for eye is not a sin .... 12 Likes

Chikelue2000:

Children?, what have dis ones done to deserve dis.. #crying!!! the people they are killing for no just reason, what did they do to them the people they are killing for no just reason, what did they do to them 25 Likes

Nawao

aFonjas on trouble

H

The surviving Fulanis should be sued for polluting the atmosphere with their ugly and decomposing carcass . 14 Likes

Not a single sympathy. They have done worse. 11 Likes





Chikelue2000:

Children?, what have dis ones done to deserve dis.. #crying!!!



What's the difference between the killing of innocent adults and children Good.What's the difference between the killing of innocent adults and children 14 Likes





"Being an old farm boy myself, chickens coming home to roost never did make me sad; they've always made me glad".



-Malcolm X.



One cold bottle of beer and fresh fish pepper-soup for the Mambilla Militia One cold bottle of beer and fresh fish pepper-soup for the Mambilla Militia 4 Likes 2 Shares



They got a taste of their own medicine



This is not even equivalent to the murders they've carried out in Enugu, Asaba and Benue 11 Likes 1 Share

This iss wrong



We've had enough of their stupidity



We're fed up with their rape, murders and atrocities



Time to put our feet around their necks 4 Likes

Sweetguy25:

This iss wrong

This is wrong ??



But they go around Benue, Enugu, Asaba raping and killing women ??



Don't let me slap the taste out of your mouth This is wrong ??But they go around Benue, Enugu, Asaba raping and killing women ??Don't let me slap the taste out of your mouth 19 Likes

Na lie...





dem commit suicide.







Any excuse for the Fulani land grabbers to raid Mambilla land. 6 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:



Grabs popcorn Grabs popcorn

Nauseating, barbaric!!!





Sorry, I can't tell you to check my signature on this kind of thread

R I.P to the dead

at the children at the children

Kai,do me i do you working perfectly