Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by sarrki(m): 2:18pm
Atleast 45 serving and past presidents across the globe are expected to grace the 80th birthday ceremony of former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, an official has said.


The Chairman, Publicity and Media Sub-committee of ‘Obasanjo at 80’, Dayo Adeneye, stated this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists.


Mr. Adeneye, who is the Ogun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the high point of the ceremony will include the commissioning of the multi-billion naira Presidential Library and Mosque
He said the world leaders would witness the opening of the two major projects in Abeokuta.


He described Mr. Obasanjo as a worthy and exemplary leader worthy of emulation
Mr. Adeneye described the celebrant as the architect of modern Nigeria.


He said the grand opening of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) attested to the popularity and honour bestowed on him as one who has continue to contribute to the development of the nation and humanity.


“Obasanjo is a worthy and exemplary leader, who, most leaders in the world, are emulating his leadership skills. Let me say that no fewer than 45 serving and past presidents and 700 important personalities in the world would attend the grand opening of OOPL this weekend,” he stated.


“The library is first of its kind in Nigeria and has over 42 million knowledgeable materials, books and documents, including Obasanjo’s primary school uniform, shoe, military cap and uniform, first car (Volkswagen) and other personal things”, he added.

He said despite the fact that the former president was no more in government, he still relates with present and past leaders in Nigeria and other countries, due to his vast experience in government.

‎Speaking in the same vein, Peter Okebukola, Chairman, Obasanjo at 80 Celebration Committee, described the former president as an epitome of knowledge, who has used his wealth of experience in government and agriculture to transform his country and others.

Mr. Okebukola said the history of Nigeria would be incomplete without mentioning Mr. Obasanjo.


http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/225013-45-serving-ex-presidents-expected-obasanjos-80th-birthday-celebration.html

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by xstry(m): 2:19pm
cool
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Super1Star: 2:20pm
Ebora Owu to n je fried rice.

Ara orun to n mu ice cream

Ekun oko Jonathan.

Olowo Ori Atiku

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Nogodye(m): 2:25pm
What do you expect? The man is just World-Wide

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by sarrki(m): 2:26pm
Nogodye:
What do you expect? The man is just World-Wide

Baba is known worldwide

We are proud of him

Home and abroad

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Keneking: 2:28pm
Is Mugabe coming too?
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by AngelicBeing: 2:43pm
Keneking:
Is Mugabe coming too?
Yes tongue

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:45pm
cheesy local champion undecided
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:47pm
Their muthafucking business!

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Eledan: 2:47pm
Ok, now I understand the reason for the massive and fast paced reconstruction and expansion of Oke-Mosan road.

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Ahmadgani(m): 2:49pm
Rusted men are coming to town. Take note john wick is by the corner incase

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by TrueSenator(m): 2:57pm
He's an elder statesman................nothing less is expected

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by SalamRushdie: 2:58pm
Let him say he invited 45 because not more than 3 will show up if he is lucky

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by sarrki(m): 2:59pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
cheesy local champion undecided

Definition ?

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by sarrki(m): 3:00pm
SalamRushdie:
Let him say he invited 45 because not more than 3 will show up if he is lucky

They are showing up gradually
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by rayblast(m): 3:01pm
IS BUBU COMING TOO?

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:01pm
sarrki:


Definition ?

no trump, no canada, no australia, no france, no germany, no russia, no israel, no EU..... no egypt no china so who wan come sad
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by edoboy33(m): 3:02pm
sarki how can u celebrate obasanjo and condemn ibori
nigerians are hypocritic
corruption we continue to thrive sobing
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Eastwalk: 3:07pm
CROWNWEALTH019:

no trump, no canada, no australia, no france, no germany, no russia, no israel, no EU..... no egypt no china so who wan come sad
Your local government chairman grin, Can u breath well now

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by honourwealth(m): 7:42pm
may you live long baba....like needle
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Towncrier247: 7:42pm
Who Obasanjo epp?
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by absoluteSuccess: 7:42pm
Ebora owu.

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by hucienda: 7:42pm
Living Legend.

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by steppin: 7:43pm
The able thief.
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by frenchwine(m): 7:43pm
So? 45 wannabes, most of whom would be crooked African leaders, attending the celebration of a fake man.
Thief and crook per excellence

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by leokennedi(m): 7:43pm
HAPPY birthday OH BEE JAY

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Toosure70: 7:44pm
The greatest man in Africa.

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by AMAUCHESKY: 7:44pm
i cant wait to see Mugabe but can such man attend 78 million naira party were hunger dey rost niggers wey dey street
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by plainol(m): 7:44pm
How I wish this man used the opportunity he had to have transformed Nigeria, but no, he was just a waste of 8 years just like Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

ELDER STATEMEN my foot. Thieving Elders.

To me, they are all Regular Thieves. Wasted Generation.

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by chloride6: 7:46pm
Is it d1 of primetime that they are referring to like that? grin grin grin
Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by DollarAngel(m): 7:47pm
One of Nigeria's greatest HYPOCRITE

Re: Obasanjo's 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by softMarket(m): 7:47pm
Will buhari come?

