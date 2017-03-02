₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by sarrki(m): 2:18pm
Atleast 45 serving and past presidents across the globe are expected to grace the 80th birthday ceremony of former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, an official has said.
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/225013-45-serving-ex-presidents-expected-obasanjos-80th-birthday-celebration.html
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by xstry(m): 2:19pm
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Super1Star: 2:20pm
Ebora Owu to n je fried rice.
Ara orun to n mu ice cream
Ekun oko Jonathan.
Olowo Ori Atiku
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Nogodye(m): 2:25pm
What do you expect? The man is just World-Wide
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by sarrki(m): 2:26pm
Nogodye:
Baba is known worldwide
We are proud of him
Home and abroad
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Keneking: 2:28pm
Is Mugabe coming too?
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by AngelicBeing: 2:43pm
Keneking:Yes
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:45pm
local champion
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Funlordmaniac(m): 2:47pm
Their muthafucking business!
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Eledan: 2:47pm
Ok, now I understand the reason for the massive and fast paced reconstruction and expansion of Oke-Mosan road.
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Ahmadgani(m): 2:49pm
Rusted men are coming to town. Take note john wick is by the corner incase
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by TrueSenator(m): 2:57pm
He's an elder statesman................nothing less is expected
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by SalamRushdie: 2:58pm
Let him say he invited 45 because not more than 3 will show up if he is lucky
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by sarrki(m): 2:59pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Definition ?
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by sarrki(m): 3:00pm
SalamRushdie:
They are showing up gradually
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by rayblast(m): 3:01pm
IS BUBU COMING TOO?
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:01pm
sarrki:no trump, no canada, no australia, no france, no germany, no russia, no israel, no EU..... no egypt no china so who wan come
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by edoboy33(m): 3:02pm
sarki how can u celebrate obasanjo and condemn ibori
nigerians are hypocritic
corruption we continue to thrive sobing
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Eastwalk: 3:07pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Your local government chairman , Can u breath well now
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by honourwealth(m): 7:42pm
may you live long baba....like needle
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Towncrier247: 7:42pm
Who Obasanjo epp?
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by absoluteSuccess: 7:42pm
Ebora owu.
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by hucienda: 7:42pm
Living Legend.
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by steppin: 7:43pm
The able thief.
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by frenchwine(m): 7:43pm
So? 45 wannabes, most of whom would be crooked African leaders, attending the celebration of a fake man.
Thief and crook per excellence
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by leokennedi(m): 7:43pm
HAPPY birthday OH BEE JAY
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by Toosure70: 7:44pm
The greatest man in Africa.
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by AMAUCHESKY: 7:44pm
i cant wait to see Mugabe but can such man attend 78 million naira party were hunger dey rost niggers wey dey street
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by plainol(m): 7:44pm
How I wish this man used the opportunity he had to have transformed Nigeria, but no, he was just a waste of 8 years just like Bola Tinubu in Lagos.
ELDER STATEMEN my foot. Thieving Elders.
To me, they are all Regular Thieves. Wasted Generation.
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by chloride6: 7:46pm
Is it d1 of primetime that they are referring to like that?
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by DollarAngel(m): 7:47pm
One of Nigeria's greatest HYPOCRITE
|Re: Obasanjo’s 80th Birthday Celebration: 45 Serving And Ex-Presidents To Attend by softMarket(m): 7:47pm
Will buhari come?
