Other guests at the event includes Mrs Folorunsho Alakija and her husband, Aliko Dangote, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Usman Dantata, amongst others. see photos Below





1 Like

hope Tinubu gworo teeth will not make dose horses have running stomach 1 Like 1 Share

Nice, joining them soon. 5 Likes

what are they doing there,dss oya your food is ready 1 Like

Don't think I can ever try that sport. I have this strange phobia about breaking my neck. 2 Likes

If only d afonjas knows d meaning of dis name in Igbo language YEMMISI 6 Likes 2 Shares

Ok, that's good.

hmmmm wiht our money

And some people will be fighting over them 1 Like





A lot of billion dollars in one picture , the elites , when you start having money, your taste for sports changes polo , lawn tennis and golf starts making sense

U will see me there one day





Her turn to hook her own billionaire husband like Zahra..



She is good enough for it..



Go for it girl!



fuckingAyaya:

hope Tinubu gworo teeth will not make dose horses have running stomach Hehehehehe Hehehehehe

Gathering of the rich and powerfull. This space is not for sale. Shout to every Nigerian trying to make a legitimate living in this depression. May God bless your hustle. 7 Likes

Realignment. Where they sit to plot for next move owing to the current political realities in APC.

so?

arthur1000:

If only d afonjas knows d meaning of dis name in Igbo language YEMMISI IF ONLY YANMIRI KNOWS THE MEANING OF THIS NAME IN YORUBA LANGUAGE IGBO-WERE 6 Likes 2 Shares

To whom it may concern,

ajepako:

Kiki or whatever is your name! Don't goan marry you hear! Be following your father upandan! Mumu! Mschteeew!

OP, did you say the picture top left is Ag President daughter?

I just expect her to dress like a pastor's daughter in the public.

Dangote the gentleman 1 Like

Acting First Daughter.

ajepako:

The parents have little or no say when it comes to the choice of partner in SW unlike the north. The parents have little or no say when it comes to the choice of partner in SW unlike the north.

Polo and golf... games for the high fliers

and I hope your people too understand what Ogo-Chukwu and Oko'nta means in Yoruba.



There's this guy that is also named Okoh Oboh in my office, though, don't know where he's from and I hope your people too understand whatandmeans in Yoruba.There's this guy that is also namedin my office, though, don't know where he's from 4 Likes 1 Share

If only ipork piglets know the meaning of OkoYibo in yoruba language. If only ipork piglets know the meaning of OkoYibo in yoruba language. 4 Likes