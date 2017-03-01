₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,518 members, 3,395,836 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 07:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos (12444 Views)
Beautiful New Photos Of Kiki Osinbajo / Nedu Grabs Kiki Omeili On TV, Fans React / Toolz Stuns For Polo Tournament In South Africa (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by olayinka807: 4:05pm
The rich and famous! Daughter of the Acting President, Kiki Osinbajo (First picture below top left), was spotted among other important Nigerian dignitaries at the ongoing 2017 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament.
Other guests at the event includes Mrs Folorunsho Alakija and her husband, Aliko Dangote, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Usman Dantata, amongst others. see photos Below
Source - http://www.9janewsarena.com/2017/03/kiki-dangote-saraki-alakijaothers.html
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by olayinka807: 4:06pm
1 Like
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:47pm
hope Tinubu gworo teeth will not make dose horses have running stomach
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Explorers(m): 5:35pm
Nice, joining them soon.
5 Likes
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by u11ae1013: 5:35pm
what are they doing there,dss oya your food is ready
1 Like
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by CuteJude: 5:35pm
kiki done join gang nigeria , money people
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by neoOduduwa: 5:35pm
Don't think I can ever try that sport. I have this strange phobia about breaking my neck.
2 Likes
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by arthur1000(m): 5:36pm
If only d afonjas knows d meaning of dis name in Igbo language YEMMISI
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Caustics: 5:37pm
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:37pm
Ok, that's good.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Hennyview: 5:37pm
hmmmm wiht our money
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by babyfaceafrica: 5:37pm
And some people will be fighting over them
1 Like
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by leksmedia: 5:38pm
A lot of billion dollars in one picture , the elites , when you start having money, your taste for sports changes polo , lawn tennis and golf starts making sense
For your website and blog design visit www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
2 Likes
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Chikelue2000(m): 5:38pm
U will see me there one day
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by ajepako(f): 5:38pm
Cute girl..
Her turn to hook her own billionaire husband like Zahra..
She is good enough for it..
Go for it girl!
1 Like
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Chikelue2000(m): 5:39pm
fuckingAyaya:Hehehehehe
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Reski(m): 5:39pm
Gathering of the rich and powerfull. This space is not for sale. Shout to every Nigerian trying to make a legitimate living in this depression. May God bless your hustle.
7 Likes
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by FlamesD: 5:39pm
Realignment. Where they sit to plot for next move owing to the current political realities in APC.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by FILEBE(m): 5:39pm
so?
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by topsyking: 5:40pm
IF ONLY YANMIRI KNOWS THE MEANING OF THIS NAME IN YORUBA LANGUAGE IGBO-WERE
arthur1000:
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by adeokunade: 5:40pm
To whom it may concern,
If you have a land within the territory of Lagos state and you are yet to do a survey plan(which is compulsory before you can take any action on the land), the state is increasing survey fee by more than 100%. You can contact me for necessary assistance. 08038176171 adeokunade@yahoo.com
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by sheftyxz(m): 5:40pm
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by PetrePan(m): 5:41pm
ajepako:so husband don turn fish wey girls dey hook se?
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by LesbianBoy(m): 5:41pm
Kiki or whatever is your name! Don't goan marry you hear! Be following your father upandan! Mumu! Mschteeew!
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by middlebelter(m): 5:41pm
OP, did you say the picture top left is Ag President daughter?
I just expect her to dress like a pastor's daughter in the public.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Bashirfuntua(m): 5:41pm
Dangote the gentleman
1 Like
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by OkoYiboz: 5:41pm
Acting First Daughter.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by Chanchit: 5:42pm
ajepako:
The parents have little or no say when it comes to the choice of partner in SW unlike the north.
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by engrobidigbo: 5:44pm
Polo and golf... games for the high fliers
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by mbhs139(m): 5:47pm
arthur1000:
and I hope your people too understand what Ogo-Chukwu and Oko'nta means in Yoruba.
There's this guy that is also named Okoh Oboh in my office, though, don't know where he's from
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by OkoYiboz: 5:47pm
arthur1000:
If only ipork piglets know the meaning of OkoYibo in yoruba language.
4 Likes
|Re: Kiki Osinbajo , Dangote, Saraki, Alakija, Spotted At Polo Tournament In Lagos by smartmey61(m): 5:52pm
where is RPG when u need one.
Fbi Closing In On The Bomb Blast Suspects/sponsors / Anioma Nation Not Part Of Biafra — Okowa / Why Do you Reject Torn Or Faded Naira note?
Viewing this topic: Odogwua, ovieigho(m), snezBaba, Prettytin, Largeman4uall(m), dhsfbi(m), chidx27(m), Cynergy, Spidermon, passionateyouth, zxcvb, purpledferanmi1, Robby21, opefid(m), oddessey007(m), Genius000, Skelel, BJ4REEL(m), Charlesprince1(m), SwingzProsper(m), anyebedgreat, Toyeee, Kemimarch16(f), Gazzy88(m), impeccablephili, luckihy, Dayoade92(m), LargeBreed(m), kennyunlimited, StarPlayer, Researcher405, horlando30, adegoke4sure, tarikem, Bullet1234(m), Sebastine1994, dammykrane(m), afamaustin(m), teeboynaij, kingnastyg, ayikondu(m), eldav(m), micky249, gogis(m), theblessing, Olabamijie(m), franchuks(m), Lataability(m), Olamyjy, BIBILARY(m), Pablo212, Pilar4u(m), nony43(m), fedrick4god, Manseydour(m), edunwosu(m), softmind24 and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10