The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by PapaBaby: 5:11pm On Mar 02
Buhari is a disaster for this country. Suddenly Nigeria is now the butt of online jokes.
After the New York times, the Financial Times of London and other numerous publications, here's the economist take on our runaway president.


"Nigeria’s economy is in crisis. But President Muhammadu Buhari is not even in the country"

Couldn't download the Twitter video but here is a screen grab.
@TheEconomist's Tweet: https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/837253653538848769?s=09

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:12pm On Mar 02
BUHARI is a total failure

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by ojun50(m): 5:14pm On Mar 02
His present will only worsting tin he should jst stay there nd treat him self very well because coming back will nt be easy for him.

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by PapaBaby: 5:15pm On Mar 02
Calling all Buharideens, come and defend o

cc: sarrki, omenka, modath, passing anger etc.

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by xstry(m): 5:17pm On Mar 02
Okay
Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by PapaBaby: 5:20pm On Mar 02
Ah ah
But where are all the Buharideens?

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by alatbaba1(m): 5:21pm On Mar 02
I am something., 2019 I will vote for buhari.. WHAT AM I?

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by Kondomatic(m): 5:22pm On Mar 02
Osibanjo is our president.



Buhari is only good at fighting inconclusive corruption.



So when he comes back, we will make him EFCC Boss.

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by CROWNWEALTH019: 5:30pm On Mar 02
ojun50:
His present will only worsting tin he should jst stay there nd treat him self very well because coming back will nt be easy for him.

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by timecapsule: 5:33pm On Mar 02
This is why KANU called this nation a ZOO!!!
The youths that they said are future generation of this Nation are no where to be found in the ruling of the said Nation they are the one still ruling.
(OUR GRATE GRAND FATHERS IN GOVERNMENT) when are the future of the youth of this nation starting?

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by basilo102: 5:43pm On Mar 02
The world always align with the point of view of IPOB, only the zoo always think otherwise

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by bantudra: 5:43pm On Mar 02
timecapsule:
This is why KANU called this nation a ZOO!!!
The youths that they said are future generation of this Nation are no where to be found in the ruling of the said Nation they are the one still ruling.
(OUR GRATE GRAND FATHERS IN GOVERNMENT) when are the future of the youth of this nation starting?

which youths??...the fake hair,bleaching cremes and condoms crew

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by fuckbulhary: 5:56pm On Mar 02
The idiot,vegetable,illiterate,terrorist,dullard thought that ruling Nigeria was as simple as attending to his daura cows.
Nigeria has become a laughing stock globally and a mess locally courtesy of his cowy inspired policies and vindictive idiosyncrasies.

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by osile2012: 6:04pm On Mar 02
Hmmm.
Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by psucc(m): 6:07pm On Mar 02
It may interest them to know that Nigerians have extended Buhari's leave indefinitely with a condition that he will not spend those days on the Nigerian soil.

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by babyfaceafrica: 6:08pm On Mar 02
And so?
Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by Splashme: 6:12pm On Mar 02
That man should be blocked from coming back. Let him remain in London

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by alignacademy(m): 6:26pm On Mar 02
PapaBaby:
Buhari is a disaster for this country. Suddenly Nigeria is now the butt of online jokes.
After the New York times, the Financial Times of London and other numerous publications, here's the economist take on our runaway president.


Couldn't download the Twitter video but here is a screen grab.
@TheEconomist's Tweet: https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/837253653538848769?s=09

Is there any direct link between the physical presence of a president and the economy?

I think this is a cheap swipe by The Economist

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by TrueSenator(m): 7:03pm On Mar 02
Why can't they face their president and economy rather than show fake concerns over our state affairs angry angry angry angry angry angry
Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by Annie939(f): 7:20pm On Mar 02
buhariaaa

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by Edwinmason(m): 9:31pm On Mar 02
xstry:
Okay
na only okay you wan talk? defend ur daura nomad na

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by Donshegxy10(m): 9:42pm On Mar 02
president buhari should probably resign and handover to a more younger, educated and energetic younger man in prof osinbajo.
God bless Nigeria

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by babyfaceafrica: 11:13pm On Mar 02
Make dem face front..wetin concern them?
Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by IMASTEX: 11:14pm On Mar 02
It is only in the political cycle someone appointed/elected abandon his duty post without any good reason yet not sacked. "he isn't sick, yet not on duty and he isn't fired". Nija got a long way

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by EastGold(m): 11:14pm On Mar 02
This is a killer punch


As in, the headline is bad


But Buhari won't read this as long as it's not a cartoon

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by OCTAVO: 11:14pm On Mar 02
Ok
Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by Mishydoo(m): 11:15pm On Mar 02
Let them mind dia buisness, Olofofo garrawa
Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by mackmanuel: 11:15pm On Mar 02
Please allow the dead to rest in Peace

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by Ibyno(m): 11:15pm On Mar 02
mr president , pls kindly resign, or u scared of Dasuki ?

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by blezzymoore: 11:16pm On Mar 02
Buhari the dullard

Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by yomalex(m): 11:16pm On Mar 02
hmm sad
Re: The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari by dragonking3: 11:16pm On Mar 02
Buhari is a monumental disgrace and an Epic failure ever in the history of this country. embarassed embarassed embarassed cry cry

