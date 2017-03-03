Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Economist Newspaper Lambasts Buhari (14102 Views)

After the New York times, the Financial Times of London and other numerous publications, here's the economist take on our runaway president.





"Nigeria’s economy is in crisis. But President Muhammadu Buhari is not even in the country"



Couldn't download the Twitter video but here is a screen grab.

BUHARI is a total failure 53 Likes 2 Shares

His present will only worsting tin he should jst stay there nd treat him self very well because coming back will nt be easy for him. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Calling all Buharideens, come and defend o



cc: sarrki, omenka, modath, passing anger etc. 40 Likes 1 Share

But where are all the Buharideens? 8 Likes

I am something., 2019 I will vote for buhari.. WHAT AM I? 9 Likes 1 Share

Osibanjo is our president.







Buhari is only good at fighting inconclusive corruption.







So when he comes back, we will make him EFCC Boss. 7 Likes 1 Share

His present will only worsting tin he should jst stay there nd treat him self very well because coming back will nt be easy for him. 11 Likes



The youths that they said are future generation of this Nation are no where to be found in the ruling of the said Nation they are the one still ruling.

(OUR GRATE GRAND FATHERS IN GOVERNMENT) when are the future of the youth of this nation starting? This is why KANU called this nation a ZOO!!!The youths that they said are future generation of this Nation are no where to be found in the ruling of the said Nation they are the one still ruling.(OUR GRATE GRAND FATHERS IN GOVERNMENT) when are the future of the youth of this nation starting? 16 Likes 2 Shares

The world always align with the point of view of IPOB, only the zoo always think otherwise 13 Likes 2 Shares

This is why KANU called this nation a ZOO!!!

The youths that they said are future generation of this Nation are no where to be found in the ruling of the said Nation they are the one still ruling.

(OUR GRATE GRAND FATHERS IN GOVERNMENT) when are the future of the youth of this nation starting?

which youths??...the fake hair,bleaching cremes and condoms crew which youths??...the fake hair,bleaching cremes and condoms crew 2 Likes 1 Share

The idiot,vegetable,illiterate,terrorist,dullard thought that ruling Nigeria was as simple as attending to his daura cows.

Nigeria has become a laughing stock globally and a mess locally courtesy of his cowy inspired policies and vindictive idiosyncrasies. 13 Likes 1 Share

It may interest them to know that Nigerians have extended Buhari's leave indefinitely with a condition that he will not spend those days on the Nigerian soil. 11 Likes

That man should be blocked from coming back. Let him remain in London 13 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a disaster for this country. Suddenly Nigeria is now the butt of online jokes.

After the New York times, the Financial Times of London and other numerous publications, here's the economist take on our runaway president.





Couldn't download the Twitter video but here is a screen grab.

@TheEconomist's Tweet: https://twitter.com/TheEconomist/status/837253653538848769?s=09

Is there any direct link between the physical presence of a president and the economy?



I think this is a cheap swipe by The Economist Is there any direct link between the physical presence of a president and the economy?I think this is a cheap swipe by The Economist 4 Likes

Why can't they face their president and economy rather than show fake concerns over our state affairs

buhariaaa 5 Likes

Okay na only okay you wan talk? defend ur daura nomad na na only okay you wan talk? defend ur daura nomad na 7 Likes 1 Share

president buhari should probably resign and handover to a more younger, educated and energetic younger man in prof osinbajo.

God bless Nigeria 4 Likes

Make dem face front..wetin concern them?

It is only in the political cycle someone appointed/elected abandon his duty post without any good reason yet not sacked. "he isn't sick, yet not on duty and he isn't fired". Nija got a long way 5 Likes

This is a killer punch





As in, the headline is bad





But Buhari won't read this as long as it's not a cartoon 6 Likes 1 Share

Let them mind dia buisness, Olofofo garrawa

Please allow the dead to rest in Peace 9 Likes 1 Share

mr president , pls kindly resign, or u scared of Dasuki ? 5 Likes

Buhari the dullard 3 Likes

