₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,755,581 members, 3,396,003 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 March 2017 at 09:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title (2207 Views)
Ferdinand Dozie Nwankwo Bags Chieftaincy Title From Two Ancestral Communities / David Mark Bags Chieftaincy Title In Ohimini, Benue (pics) / Dino Melaye Bags Chieftaincy Title (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by chie8: 6:38pm
The Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Professor Yemi Osibanjo was today conferred with the title of Obong Emem of Akwa Ibom State by the State Council Of Chiefs lead by the Chairman Traditional Rulers Council Obong Dr. Effiong Bassey Archianga, the Paramount Ruler of Ibono Local Government Area.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/osinbajo-conferred-with-title-of-obong.html
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:46pm
y he tie bandana for the portrait
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Dosmay(m): 6:51pm
olowo laye mon
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by miqos02(m): 7:14pm
cool
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by BENZINA: 7:18pm
Dem don start again ooo!
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by greatgod2012(f): 8:45pm
Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Acting president of Nigeria and Obong Emem of Akwa Ibom state!
Hope all these exceptional performances of PYO, the acting president will not cause chaos between him and his boss, peradventure the latter makes it back alive?
Nigeria shall be great again!
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by slurryeye: 8:58pm
Alright
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Jeffrey12(m): 8:59pm
ok
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by joedams: 9:00pm
Osinbajo is taking over. If there's anyone who doesn't genuinely like this guy, that person needs to have his/her head washed in the sea by Poseidon himself.
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Godwithme01: 9:00pm
My fellow Nigerians, let us leave this trend of tribalism and think of positive ways to empower our nation, youths and economy.
i am igbo but if osinbajo can take Nigeria to the level it ought to be, no problem let us all join hands together and support his administration for a better and peaceful nation
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by dsoja: 9:00pm
Good for him
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Yusfunoble(m): 9:00pm
One good turn...
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by okochaik: 9:00pm
So far, he merit my respect though I am a die hard IPOB member
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by onos1979(f): 9:00pm
Na wahala una dey fine abi?.
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by DollarAngel(m): 9:00pm
Good meanwhile what's that rope for?
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by phatasschick(f): 9:01pm
Cool
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Hemanwel(m): 9:01pm
...
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by hectorswag(m): 9:01pm
A well deserving title to my incoming president
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by jeeqaa7(m): 9:01pm
Rubbish
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by malware: 9:02pm
Osinbajo is conferred with the title of ACTING Obong Enem pending on when Buhari comes back.
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Opakan2: 9:02pm
Yorubas still remain the most loved in this country.. take it or leave it
God bless PMB
God bless PYO
God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Earth2Metahuman: 9:02pm
Obong enem 1 of akwa ibom land
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by shamecurls(m): 9:02pm
The South-South re more accommodating and friendly to the powers that be and it has really helped in the development of there region.
Kudos to them!
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by basty: 9:04pm
onos1979:
This Gal I like you o
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Earth2Metahuman: 9:04pm
DollarAngel:to tame the wailers
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by chuksjuve(m): 9:04pm
Another distraction again...
Forget this chieftaincy whatever and focus on the big goal ahead... #rescuenigeria #rescuetheeconomy...
Contact us for your landscape and beautifications ( garden services)
08176022315
We add value to your real estate project
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Ogashub(m): 9:04pm
Obong emem king of peace.. Proudly akwa ibom proudly nigerian.. Lover of pyo
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by femolii: 9:04pm
OSUS WILL SOON COME IN CHILDREN OF HATE THEM OYA.
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Piiko(m): 9:04pm
A good Afonja
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by Sydney17(m): 9:05pm
DollarAngel:to kill himself perhaps
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by softMarket(m): 9:05pm
B
|Re: Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title by despi64(m): 9:06pm
na small he take tall pass the portrait
Why Planned Acn, Cpc Alliance Failed, Bakare's Role / The Police: Friends, Foes Or Something In Between: / Osama Bin Laden Death Scams Take Hold Of The Internet
Viewing this topic: profhezekiah, Ogashub(m), Sydney17(m), elyte(m), davimus(m), trustee20, deparagon(m), kennedith9, Peterlawyer(m), softMarket(m), teejaymos(m), abdul4new, 86bee, Realhommie(m), Impeller(m), visijo(m), mcmurphy132, kolladey(m), Samson712, Gentlebabs(m), despi64(m), Johnterryfama(m), wallymore, dadabashua1(m), fasterwell(m), femolii, Priceless007, afoxy17, Akinola0816(m), weebee(f), udy4reel, MrFinbarr(m), teeboynaij, chinma414(f), Moganajoe, kzubyar, ettybaba(m), f4flakes(f), otipoju(m), Financialslot, tooth4tooth, anienge001, Delaw135, dtver(m), emenas(m), samomeh(m), SeunWedsLinda(m), LastlyFREEDOM, irunmoleaiye, dveteran, Chidex2442(m), jajdmenace, Piiko(m), Azcreativ(m), toms55(m), Gannyradical(m), hugafella(m) and 143 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10