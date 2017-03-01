Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Bags Chieftaincy Title In Akwa Ibom, Conferred With Obong Emem Title (2207 Views)

The Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Professor Yemi Osibanjo was today conferred with the title of Obong Emem of Akwa Ibom State by the State Council Of Chiefs lead by the Chairman Traditional Rulers Council Obong Dr. Effiong Bassey Archianga, the Paramount Ruler of Ibono Local Government Area.

y he tie bandana for the portrait

Dem don start again ooo! 1 Like

Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Acting president of Nigeria and Obong Emem of Akwa Ibom state!







Hope all these exceptional performances of PYO, the acting president will not cause chaos between him and his boss, peradventure the latter makes it back alive?





Nigeria shall be great again! 3 Likes

Osinbajo is taking over. If there's anyone who doesn't genuinely like this guy, that person needs to have his/her head washed in the sea by Poseidon himself. 3 Likes

My fellow Nigerians, let us leave this trend of tribalism and think of positive ways to empower our nation, youths and economy.



i am igbo but if osinbajo can take Nigeria to the level it ought to be, no problem let us all join hands together and support his administration for a better and peaceful nation 1 Like

One good turn...

So far, he merit my respect though I am a die hard IPOB member 1 Like

Na wahala una dey fine abi?.

Good meanwhile what's that rope for?

A well deserving title to my incoming president

Osinbajo is conferred with the title of ACTING Obong Enem pending on when Buhari comes back.

Yorubas still remain the most loved in this country.. take it or leave it



God bless PMB

God bless PYO

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1 Like

Obong enem 1 of akwa ibom land 1 Like

The South-South re more accommodating and friendly to the powers that be and it has really helped in the development of there region.





Kudos to them! 2 Likes

onos1979:

Na wahala una dey fine abi?.

This Gal I like you o This Gal I like you o

DollarAngel:

Good meanwhile what's that rope for? to tame the wailers to tame the wailers

Another distraction again...

Forget this chieftaincy whatever and focus on the big goal ahead... #rescuenigeria #rescuetheeconomy...



Obong emem king of peace.. Proudly akwa ibom proudly nigerian.. Lover of pyo 1 Like

OSUS WILL SOON COME IN CHILDREN OF HATE THEM OYA.

A good Afonja 1 Like

DollarAngel:

Good meanwhile what's that rope for? to kill himself perhaps to kill himself perhaps

B