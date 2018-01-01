Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) (10397 Views)

Aguleri Kingdom today conferred on Governor Willie Obiano another Chieftaincy title of Ebubedike Aguleri.The Governor bagged the title during the 118th Ovala festival of Igwe Christopher Idigo, Ogalagidi and traditional ruler of Aguleri held at Amaigwe Square, Aguleri.

According to Igwe Idigo, the title is in recognition of the governor's outstanding performance in the governance of the state and his exploits that has brought honour to Aguleri Kingdom.





IGBO.....AMAKA !!! Willi is working anambra is doing great......IGBO.....AMAKA !!! 24 Likes 1 Share

Nice outfit. 2 Likes

Native doctor 3 Likes

Whoa..my great governor. Welcome sir.



Anambra amaka 11 Likes

Nice one my governor



It is a poor heart that never rejoice



God bless his hardworking creatures dis year 1 Like

No achievements to show but they keep honouring him.

The over head bridge he commisioned last year is already falling apart. Suffering and smiling.

Ask them what obiano has done that qualified him for this honour,they'll all keep mute or go into hiding. Nonsense. 10 Likes 1 Share

Wille my man..

My mentor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is coming to join you in APGA, nke anyi bu nke anyi. 3 Likes

Willie the con man lol.... congrats to him

What's Swaggish about this? 2 Likes











lol @ caveman abi village witch doctor swag.. 4 Likes

deomelo:

lol @ caveman abi village witch doctor swag..









you opened our eyes to the failures of that gov.

you deserve an award not obiano. you opened our eyes to the failures of that gov.you deserve an award not obiano. 1 Like

deomelo:

lol @ caveman abi village witch doctor swag..









Aregbe mistress tell aregbe to pay his workers. Aregbe mistress tell aregbe to pay his workers. 1 Like

Congratulations 1 Like







Hossana today...........

................. Crucify him tomorrow



Watch your back Mr Gov..... Should have politely turn down the honour..... How many village he wan collect title now before his tenure ends Hossana today............................ Crucify him tomorrowWatch your back Mr Gov..... Should have politely turn down the honour..... How many village he wan collect title now before his tenure ends

I am truly tired of being a Nigerian. Between this and the incessant killings going on, all in this country, my senses are going haywire.. ranging from disgust to dread 3 Likes

Akpokuedike Aguleri 2 Likes

Congrats. 1 Like

Ok

Chieftancy titles and ceremonies every corner in Igboland. Your houses are on fire and you are out there chasing rats. 5 Likes

Biety:

No achievements to show but they keep honouring him.

The over head bridge he commisioned last year is already falling apart. Suffering and smiling.

Ask them what obiano has done that qualified him for this honour,they'll all keep mute or go into hiding. Nonsense.

Calm down

Its not your title, go get yours Calm downIts not your title, go get yours 3 Likes

This doesn't concern the Afonjas..... 1 Like

Buhari need to see dis

Seen

Mztarstrechy:

These honourary chieftaincy titles, what benefits do they confer on anyone? It's almost like the king who orders for special soaps to enhance his destiny: Does he want to become God? These honourary chieftaincy titles, what benefits do they confer on anyone? It's almost like the king who orders for special soaps to enhance his destiny: Does he want to become God?

Biety:

No achievements to show but they keep honouring him.

The over head bridge he commisioned last year is already falling apart. Suffering and smiling.

Ask them what obiano has done that qualified him for this honour,they'll all keep mute or go into hiding. Nonsense.

Don't mind them . Na so him go award one road for my village tell them say na 18 months to complete am. Don't mind them . Na so him go award one road for my village tell them say na 18 months to complete am.

With what is going on in this country and the type of leaders we are producing,I pity the for the citizens of this country. People elected to liberate their citizens from the shackles of slavery and extreme poverty are the same people making lives more miserable to them. With what is going on in this country and the type of leaders we are producing,I pity the for the citizens of this country. People elected to liberate their citizens from the shackles of slavery and extreme poverty are the same people making lives more miserable to them.

The way they are sharing these titles, it will soon get to my turn.... Nwanyi na kpataku 1 of Awkaetiti.. 4 Likes

deco22:

What's Swaggish about this?

E pain am E pain am 2 Likes