|Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:04pm
A new feather on Governor Obiano's cap as Aguleri Kingdom confers on him another title of Ebubedike Aguleri.
Aguleri Kingdom today conferred on Governor Willie Obiano another Chieftaincy title of Ebubedike Aguleri.The Governor bagged the title during the 118th Ovala festival of Igwe Christopher Idigo, Ogalagidi and traditional ruler of Aguleri held at Amaigwe Square, Aguleri.
According to Igwe Idigo, the title is in recognition of the governor's outstanding performance in the governance of the state and his exploits that has brought honour to Aguleri Kingdom.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/governor-obiano-conferred-with.html?m=1
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:05pm
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by biacan(f): 6:08pm
Willi is working anambra is doing great......
IGBO.....AMAKA !!!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:10pm
Nice outfit.
2 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by alade112(m): 6:14pm
Native doctor
3 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by BeijinDossier: 6:15pm
Whoa..my great governor. Welcome sir.
Anambra amaka
11 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Nobody: 6:17pm
Nice one my governor
It is a poor heart that never rejoice
God bless his hardworking creatures dis year
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Biety: 6:18pm
No achievements to show but they keep honouring him.
The over head bridge he commisioned last year is already falling apart. Suffering and smiling.
Ask them what obiano has done that qualified him for this honour,they'll all keep mute or go into hiding. Nonsense.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by DLondonboiy: 6:22pm
Wille my man..
My mentor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is coming to join you in APGA, nke anyi bu nke anyi.
3 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by lordimmaogidi(m): 6:39pm
Willie the con man lol.... congrats to him
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by deco22(m): 6:51pm
What's Swaggish about this?
2 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by deomelo: 7:05pm
lol @ caveman abi village witch doctor swag..
4 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Biety: 7:20pm
deomelo:you opened our eyes to the failures of that gov.
you deserve an award not obiano.
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by mrhowoto: 7:25pm
deomelo:Aregbe mistress tell aregbe to pay his workers.
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by skulgen: 7:26pm
Congratulations
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Ulue: 7:26pm
Hossana today...........
................. Crucify him tomorrow
Watch your back Mr Gov..... Should have politely turn down the honour..... How many village he wan collect title now before his tenure ends
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by peacettw(f): 7:26pm
I am truly tired of being a Nigerian. Between this and the incessant killings going on, all in this country, my senses are going haywire.. ranging from disgust to dread
3 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:27pm
Akpokuedike Aguleri
2 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 7:28pm
Congrats.
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by kings09(m): 7:28pm
Ok
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by afbstrategies: 7:29pm
Chieftancy titles and ceremonies every corner in Igboland. Your houses are on fire and you are out there chasing rats.
5 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by skulgen: 7:29pm
Biety:
Calm down
Its not your title, go get yours
3 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by chinawapz(m): 7:30pm
This doesn't concern the Afonjas.....
1 Like
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 7:30pm
Buhari need to see dis
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 7:32pm
Seen
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by ekestic1976: 7:33pm
Mztarstrechy:
These honourary chieftaincy titles, what benefits do they confer on anyone? It's almost like the king who orders for special soaps to enhance his destiny: Does he want to become God?
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Mrkumareze(m): 7:34pm
Biety:
Don't mind them . Na so him go award one road for my village tell them say na 18 months to complete am.
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by pastorcyrus(m): 7:34pm
Mztarstrechy:H
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by pastorcyrus(m): 7:35pm
Mztarstrechy:
With what is going on in this country and the type of leaders we are producing,I pity the for the citizens of this country. People elected to liberate their citizens from the shackles of slavery and extreme poverty are the same people making lives more miserable to them.
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 7:36pm
The way they are sharing these titles, it will soon get to my turn.... Nwanyi na kpataku 1 of Awkaetiti..
4 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by Chiedu4Trump: 7:37pm
deco22:
E pain am
2 Likes
|Re: Willie Obiano Bags Chieftaincy Title In Aguleri (Photos) by brexit: 7:37pm
I do not think there is anywhere in the world where governors behave the way they do in Nigeria, that is why we have extreme poverty in the country.
3 Likes
