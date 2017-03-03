Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) (11175 Views)

Aminu Salisu, one of the outriders in the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has died in a crash.



The Nation learnt that Salisu who was a Sergeant in the Nigeria Police Force, was involved in a collision with a car while piloting the Speaker home on Wednesday evening.



The accident occurred along Aminu Shagari Way when a car suddenly intercepted Salisu’s BMW motorbike at the junction leading to the SGF and DSS offices, while it was on top speed.



Salisu died instantly, The Nation learnt, and his body was subsequently deposited in a yet-to-be-disclosed morgue.



Officers of the Police Force working in the National Assembly were in a gloomy mood yesterday as the news of the death of the Benue State- born officer circulated around the Complex. They spoke positively of his person and character.

Salisu, it was gathered, had been in the convoy of the Speaker when he ( Dogara) went to Sheraton Hotel earlier on Wednesday morning for a retreat for the wives of Rep members. So, it was mystifying for many when they learnt he was dead by evening of the same day.

The late officer who hailed from Okpokwu Local Government area of Benue State was married with four male children and lived in Dede Police Barracks, Abuja until the time of his death.

The Speaker’s media team is yet to respond to inquiries on the incident at at the time of filing this report.

Rip...





I just wonder the kind of flamboyance our top federal politicians exhibit.. 6 Likes

No tears from my IPOB eyes... So I won't pretend to sympathize like some hypocritical zoogerians. 9 Likes 1 Share

life has no spare..... life has no spare..... never try video games skills in the real world. Rip Mr salisu 3 Likes

R.I.P deathrider

Alitair:

deathrider 4 Likes

R.I.P

RIP

I suspected this death na political killing.

RIP

Sorry and RIP to a fellow authority BMW brother.



The cagers will kill you out there so utmost care is in order. 2 Likes

Since buhari died he is taking his men with him

RIP

Heheee

most of our politicians are from hades universe. they behave like mad people... they travel on top speed all d time with a long convoy... so many accidents have occurred due to dis... wada convoy killed a prof . I witnessed one mysef ... such a reckless mfks .... 4 Likes

"and to him you shall return" - Qu'ran 10:56



We are all going to die, my brothers and sisters, how are you preparing for that day?

project50:

Since buhari died he is taking his men with him



Projector or what is your name!







You need to wash your head and reset your brain Projector or what is your name!You need to wash your head and reset your brain 3 Likes

What a pity...



You need to see the long convoy on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway this evening.





I have just confirmed he is the same person doing the dance below .. RIP Aminu







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmz6Z9pJLKY Was this the same officer Aminu whose video of him dancing on a BMW bike went viral?I have just confirmed he is the same person doing the dance below .. RIP Aminu 2 Likes

He was intercepted by a car.......How?

RIP

Hmmnn... o gaa ooo



Rip fellow Nigeria

His was on speed, according to the op,

He resided in deidei police Barak, and

lead ride the speaker in town.



Mmmmm he was in haste I guess, because getting bus to Zuba/deidei during rush hour na big stress. So no quarters for these set of officers, in their mansions.

RIP to the dead.



SEEHOW.





I wonder where they are all running to. If you ever see the way this politician escort bike behaves on the road especially at a T junction,you will be angry. [quote author=highrise07 post=54211888][/quotI wonder where they are all running to. If you ever see the way this politician escort bike behaves on the road especially at a T junction,you will be angry.

is he the same bike dancing Aminu that always entertain road users at Abuja? oh no!

ShootToKill:

No tears from my IPOB eyes... So I won't pretend to sympathize like some hypocritical zoogerians.

Ipork piglet, you can't cry cos family means nothing to you. Viper, your fellow ipork brother was killed by policemen yesterday after killing 7 members of his girlfriend's family. I would be surprised if you were sober. Ipork piglet, you can't cry cos family means nothing to you. Viper, your fellow ipork brother was killed by policemen yesterday after killing 7 members of his girlfriend's family. I would be surprised if you were sober. 1 Like

shortgun:

He was intercepted by a car.......How?

More like he intercepted the car!



Wonder what an ape like Dogara needs outriders for. . . More like he intercepted the car!Wonder what an ape like Dogara needs outriders for. . .

Death rider

CoolKizzy:

is he the same bike dancing Aminu that always entertain road users at Abuja? oh no!

Yes Yes