|Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by highrise07(m): 6:39pm On Mar 02
Aminu Salisu, one of the outriders in the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has died in a crash.
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by Cutehector(m): 6:42pm On Mar 02
Rip...
I just wonder the kind of flamboyance our top federal politicians exhibit..
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by ShootToKill: 6:44pm On Mar 02
No tears from my IPOB eyes... So I won't pretend to sympathize like some hypocritical zoogerians.
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by highrise07(m): 6:46pm On Mar 02
life has no spare..... life has no spare..... never try video games skills in the real world. Rip Mr salisu
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by Alitair(m): 6:46pm On Mar 02
R.I.P
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by highrise07(m): 6:49pm On Mar 02
Alitair:
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by ThinkDeeply: 9:06pm On Mar 02
R.I.P
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by cana882(m): 11:17pm On Mar 02
RIP
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by Mopolchi: 11:17pm On Mar 02
I suspected this death na political killing.
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by Blitz888(m): 11:17pm On Mar 02
RIP
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by EgunMogaji(m): 11:17pm On Mar 02
Sorry and RIP to a fellow authority BMW brother.
The cagers will kill you out there so utmost care is in order.
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by project50(m): 11:18pm On Mar 02
Since buhari died he is taking his men with him
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by simytech: 11:18pm On Mar 02
RIP
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by EastGold(m): 11:19pm On Mar 02
Heheee
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by Alasi20(m): 11:20pm On Mar 02
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by teamsynergy: 11:20pm On Mar 02
most of our politicians are from hades universe. they behave like mad people... they travel on top speed all d time with a long convoy... so many accidents have occurred due to dis... wada convoy killed a prof . I witnessed one mysef ... such a reckless mfks ....
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by realone2012: 11:22pm On Mar 02
"and to him you shall return" - Qu'ran 10:56
We are all going to die, my brothers and sisters, how are you preparing for that day?
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by EastGold(m): 11:22pm On Mar 02
project50:
Projector or what is your name!
You need to wash your head and reset your brain
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by Adesiji77: 11:22pm On Mar 02
What a pity...
You need to see the long convoy on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway this evening.
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 11:24pm On Mar 02
Was this the same officer Aminu whose video of him dancing on a BMW bike went viral?
I have just confirmed he is the same person doing the dance below .. RIP Aminu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hmz6Z9pJLKY
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by shortgun(m): 11:24pm On Mar 02
He was intercepted by a car.......How?
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by blezzymoore: 11:25pm On Mar 02
RIP
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by mcayomind(m): 11:27pm On Mar 02
Hmmnn... o gaa ooo
Rip fellow Nigeria
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by Seehow: 11:30pm On Mar 02
His was on speed, according to the op,
He resided in deidei police Barak, and
lead ride the speaker in town.
Mmmmm he was in haste I guess, because getting bus to Zuba/deidei during rush hour na big stress. So no quarters for these set of officers, in their mansions.
RIP to the dead.
A[color=#000099][/color]anyway kindly call me:
I have 700$ of Bitcoin to sell @ a good price. Chat with me privately if u are interested on 08053220832. Instant funding. I buy too and pls,
Always Insist that Bitcoin sellers on this forum present an ID that is valid and the names on it must correspond with an account details the buyers will pay into.
This is to at least reduce scammers. And you will fairly know who u are trading with.
Happy Trading
SEEHOW.
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by zzbrodah: 11:30pm On Mar 02
[quote author=highrise07 post=54211888]
http://thenationonlineng.net/dogaras-outrider-dies-in-crash/
[/quot
I wonder where they are all running to. If you ever see the way this politician escort bike behaves on the road especially at a T junction,you will be angry.
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by CoolKizzy(m): 11:35pm On Mar 02
is he the same bike dancing Aminu that always entertain road users at Abuja? oh no!
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by OkoYiboz: 11:37pm On Mar 02
ShootToKill:
Ipork piglet, you can't cry cos family means nothing to you. Viper, your fellow ipork brother was killed by policemen yesterday after killing 7 members of his girlfriend's family. I would be surprised if you were sober.
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by ziddy(m): 11:37pm On Mar 02
shortgun:
More like he intercepted the car!
Wonder what an ape like Dogara needs outriders for. . .
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by nairalandfreak: 11:38pm On Mar 02
Death rider
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by SalamRushdie: 11:39pm On Mar 02
CoolKizzy:
Yes
|Re: Aminu Salisu, Dogara’s Outrider Dies In Crash (Photo) by delishpot: 11:44pm On Mar 02
SalamRushdie:
Guess it was fun while it lasted
