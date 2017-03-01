₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by sar33: 6:54pm
Many APC governors today attended a crucial meeting with the National Working Committee of All Progressive Congress APC at the National headquarters of the party in Abuja.
In his opening remarks, the National Chairman of the Party Oyegun stated that the singular essence of convening the meeting was specifically to discuss the forthcoming party's nonelective convention in couple of months time. He emphasised that the meeting has nothing to do whatsoever with the speculations going round that it was called to discuss the issue of the President's health condition.
The meeting also officially welcomed the newly sworn Governor of Ondo state His Excellency Chief Rotimi Akeredolu as it is his 1st since his inauguration.
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by sar33: 6:55pm
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 6:55pm
mteeeew...
meeting that yields nothing...
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by Homeboiy: 6:56pm
for wat?
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by Dosmay(m): 6:57pm
what or who is apc pls
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by igbinigiejeff(m): 7:22pm
Okay,we are waiting to know the outcome of the meeting.
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by merit455(m): 8:24pm
See them,nonsense people
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by cosmatika(m): 9:05pm
We know d agenda already. Replacement for the Ugu in London
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 9:05pm
Where is Jagaban?
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 9:05pm
Se baba ti w'aja ni?
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by Olukologia(m): 9:06pm
Either you like it or not, come 2019, we shall flush you out. 2 New parties coming soon.
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by momodub: 9:07pm
Okay
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by Tpave(m): 9:07pm
Apc CHANGE
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by Jeffrey12(m): 9:07pm
ok
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 9:07pm
God bless APC
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by Opakan2: 9:08pm
Oyegun don melo now that Osinbajo is in control
No.more Northern cabal masters, no Tinubu's free money to fund APC
#Laws of power
|Re: Oyegun & APC Governors Meet In Abuja (Photos) by tigerclaws: 9:08pm
Oyegun the vulture the man that dismantled jagaban and made him to shatap forever
