



In his opening remarks, the National Chairman of the Party Oyegun stated that the singular essence of convening the meeting was specifically to discuss the forthcoming party's nonelective convention in couple of months time. He emphasised that the meeting has nothing to do whatsoever with the speculations going round that it was called to discuss the issue of the President's health condition.



The meeting also officially welcomed the newly sworn Governor of Ondo state His Excellency Chief Rotimi Akeredolu as it is his 1st since his inauguration.





Source: Many APC governors today attended a crucial meeting with the National Working Committee of All Progressive Congress APC at the National headquarters of the party in Abuja.In his opening remarks, the National Chairman of the Party Oyegun stated that the singular essence of convening the meeting was specifically to discuss the forthcoming party's nonelective convention in couple of months time. He emphasised that the meeting has nothing to do whatsoever with the speculations going round that it was called to discuss the issue of the President's health condition.The meeting also officially welcomed the newly sworn Governor of Ondo state His Excellency Chief Rotimi Akeredolu as it is his 1st since his inauguration.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/john-oyegun-apc-governors-meet-in.html