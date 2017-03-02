Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends (10085 Views)

It is said that the girl should be between 3 to 5 years old



This video has been trending for a while.

With so many reactions from people.



Watch video below.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-RS8992yFk I couldn't help but feel the innocence of this Little girl after her Mom threatened to take her to jail for stealing candy.It is said that the girl should be between 3 to 5 years oldThis video has been trending for a while.With so many reactions from people.Watch video below.

I remember when I was about this girls age..

My Mom and I were walking past a group of police men.



Then my mom threatened to tell them to arrest me.. I went to the police officers my self and started telling them I will just shoot you (with my fake stick gun) 19 Likes 2 Shares

?? Lol which film be this??

I would love to have a baby girl as my first child this is beautiful... just beautiful

Lalasticlala come and see this 1 Like

Kids, beautiful and lovely when little, I don't know what changes when they grow older. Many turn out be monsters. 5 Likes

Talking like an adult, I guess the police is her nightmare. Aww!, she's cute and smart.

Kids of these days are so intelligent! 3 Likes

Can somebody kindly summarise the video for us data conservers? 6 Likes

As in Police can never be anybody's friend, not even the one in a well organized environment.

As in Police can never be anybody's friend, not even the one in a well organized environment.

The small girl is funny sha.

Phi001:

Can somebody kindly summarise the video for us data conservers? Their black American accent made it hard to fully understand everything they said.



Anyway it was basically just the girl sobbing and trying her best to reassure her mom that she would never ever steal whatsoever ever again. Telling her mom that she could yell and do whatever she wanted, but that she just didn't want to go to jail.



Their black American accent made it hard to fully understand everything they said.

Anyway it was basically just the girl sobbing and trying her best to reassure her mom that she would never ever steal whatsoever ever again. Telling her mom that she could yell and do whatever she wanted, but that she just didn't want to go to jail.

You can watch the video. It won't take much from you.

That how Gifty started! Take her to jail!!

KIDS SAY THE DA**DEST THINGS 1 Like 1 Share

If nah my mama that year, she for don give you "down X X Up Y" 6 Likes 1 Share

Smart Lil girl 1 Like

this girl needs spanking

She stole candy and she's still being recorded instead of getting a serious spanking

I love her accent 2 Likes

I watched the video, and couldn't hide my love for the little princess. she knows she did something wrong and wouldn't want to do time in Jail, so she has to beg mummy to calm down. . . 3 Likes

Watched this video some days back, was actually hilarious and touching with a sense of genuine repentance from the Little, adorable and pretty child.I want a baby

people are saying shes well trained. she stole a candy at that young, something is wrong. Didnt watch the video 2 Likes

people are saying shes well trained. she stole a candy at that age, something is wrong. Didnt watch the video

Saywetin?? I juss dey feel somehow, we wey be say naa pankere go tear our yansh for ordinary eyeing the meat for soup...naa im we go get time follow my mama talk oyinbo...

Saw the video last week.... I was marveled..

95% of Nigerian kids of her age can never speak like this..

Phi001:

seconded

.Hmmmn! She speaks like me.

I just love her... Hv been watching it over and over again on Instagram 1 Like

danduj:

seconded

Thirded.