|Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by timidapsin(m): 7:20pm
I couldn't help but feel the innocence of this Little girl after her Mom threatened to take her to jail for stealing candy.
It is said that the girl should be between 3 to 5 years old
This video has been trending for a while.
With so many reactions from people.
Watch video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-RS8992yFk
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by timidapsin(m): 7:20pm
I remember when I was about this girls age..
My Mom and I were walking past a group of police men.
Then my mom threatened to tell them to arrest me.. I went to the police officers my self and started telling them I will just shoot you (with my fake stick gun)
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by wizflame: 7:25pm
Lol which film be this??
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by beetown(m): 7:32pm
this is beautiful... just beautiful .
I would love to have a baby girl as my first child
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by timidapsin(m): 7:34pm
Lalasticlala come and see this
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by Blakjewelry(m): 8:12pm
Kids, beautiful and lovely when little, I don't know what changes when they grow older. Many turn out be monsters.
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by thestevens: 10:05pm
Lolz .kids are amazing and adorable.
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by kimbra(f): 10:06pm
Aww!, she's cute and smart.
Talking like an adult, I guess the police is her nightmare.
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by Flexherbal(m): 10:06pm
Wow!
Kids of these days are so intelligent!
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by Phi001(m): 10:07pm
Can somebody kindly summarise the video for us data conservers?
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by HottestFire: 10:10pm
As in Police can never be anybody's friend, not even the one in a well organized environment.
The small girl is funny sha.
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by DrayZee: 10:10pm
Phi001:Their black American accent made it hard to fully understand everything they said.
Anyway it was basically just the girl sobbing and trying her best to reassure her mom that she would never ever steal whatsoever ever again. Telling her mom that she could yell and do whatever she wanted, but that she just didn't want to go to jail.
You can watch the video. It won't take much from you.
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by veekid(m): 10:10pm
that kid was amazing mehn! Foreign
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by softMarket(m): 10:10pm
Take her to jail!!
That how Gifty started!
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by scholes23(m): 10:10pm
KIDS SAY THE DA**DEST THINGS
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by soberdrunk(m): 10:10pm
If nah my mama that year, she for don give you "down X X Up Y"
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by LAFO(f): 10:11pm
Smart Lil girl
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by moshav22: 10:11pm
this girl needs spanking
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by ALAYORMII: 10:11pm
She stole candy and she's still being recorded instead of getting a serious spanking
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by Elnino4ladies: 10:12pm
I love her accent
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by Nairaboi(m): 10:13pm
I watched the video, and couldn't hide my love for the little princess. she knows she did something wrong and wouldn't want to do time in Jail, so she has to beg mummy to calm down. . .
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by Bigmikedagod(m): 10:13pm
cute gal
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by themonk(m): 10:14pm
Watched this video some days back, was actually hilarious and touching with a sense of genuine repentance from the Little, adorable and pretty child.
I want a baby
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by bg0074real(m): 10:14pm
people are saying shes well trained. she stole a candy at that young, something is wrong. Didnt watch the video
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by bg0074real(m): 10:15pm
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by jimmyolasun(m): 10:15pm
Saywetin?? I juss dey feel somehow, we wey be say naa pankere go tear our yansh for ordinary eyeing the meat for soup...naa im we go get time follow my mama talk oyinbo...
Well we still rock our an i go,an i come grammar.. My english is pana type...
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by Mouthgag: 10:15pm
Saw the video last week.... I was marveled..
95% of Nigerian kids of her age can never speak like this..
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by danduj(m): 10:15pm
Phi001:seconded
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by toluwalopsy(f): 10:15pm
.Hmmmn! She speaks like me.
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by flawlessT(f): 10:16pm
I just love her... Hv been watching it over and over again on Instagram
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by toluwalopsy(f): 10:16pm
danduj:
Thirded.
|Re: Little Girls Reaction To Moms Threat After She Stole A Candy Trends by Vickiweezy(m): 10:16pm
Come try am 4 naija nah.
Brilliant kid though.
