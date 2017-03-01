₦airaland Forum

Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 3:19am
ABUJA – The Federal Government, yesterday, said appetite for foreign goods and services is a major factor for the country’s economic meltdown, hence, there is need for attitudinal change.



This is coming as the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha called for adoption of traditional method of oath taking in governance to curb corruption in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed noted that the task of developing the economy is the responsibility of all, therefore, Nigerians must be disciplined and patriotic.

Lai Muhammed, who stated this at the quarterly public lecture organized by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), in Abuja, called for synergy among the federal, state and local governments as well as private bodies to promote entrepreneurship in the culture and tourism sector.
The minister stressed the importance of the culture sector to economic diversification, adding that government had launched “Change Begins with Me” campaign to foster national consciousness and appreciation for “Made in Nigeria” goods.

According to him, “there is no gainsaying the fact that, our appetite for foreign goods and services is a major factor in our economic meltdown.

“It is pertinent to state that the task of developing our economy is the responsibility of all Nigerians. The development will need can be through public-private -partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“I am full convinced that if all hands are on deck and government gets the support of all stakeholders, the culture sector will be of strategic importance in the economic diversification agenda of our beloved country.”

Delivering his lecture titled: ‘Promoting Culture, Developing the Economy: A Nigerian Perspective’, Governor Rochas Okorocha explained that it would be difficult for public office holders to syphon public money or abuse their office if they were swore in with their deity, like ‘Ofo’ in Igbo or ‘Ogun’ in Yoruba.

He said people no longer fear Bible and Qur’an that are currently being used, because they knew that God is merciful, and did not kill instantly.

“Our government must begin to adopt our culture in government, if we must succeed. Even in the fight against corruption our (traditional) practices of oath taking should be applied,” he called.

Okorocha also called for the country’s education system to be structured inline with ‘our culture’.

The Governor maintained that instead of celebrating other people’s language and culture, Nigeria should celebrate her major languages to promote its cultural values.

He said conditions given by regulators in the education system with particular reference to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, were major factors for staying at home by some intelligent students.

“JAMB condition that you must have credit in Mathematics and English Language before getting admission to Nigerian Universities. Who told them? Why are they suffering our children? Why not credit in Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa Language or any Nigerian languages?

“Most of our intelligent children cannot go to school because of the JAMB condition and some of them end up doing nothing.

“We must change our orientation and it must start from that. Our education system should be inline with our culture. I believe there is still hope, but we must go back to our culture.

“God has endowed us with brain but the problem is that we left our culture, which is who we are and we are chasing shadow,” he said.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NICO, Assoc. Prof. Barclays Ayakoroma commended President Muhammadu Bhuari’s strive on economic diversification, pleading for more attention for the culture sector.

“While we commend the attention being paid to the Agriculture and Solid Mineral sectors currently, we make bold to say that the culture sector has better prospects if priority attention is given to it as many countries have done,” he said.

Ayakoroma recommended the establishment of the National Endowment Fund for Arts, in line with the cultural policy of Nigeria to promote the creative industry.

He said: “we recommend that the long awaited national endowment fund for the Arts, in line with the cultural policy of Nigeria should be established as a matter of urgency, to provide the must-needed financial support for our creative industry.

“The will make the sector, which has been seen as the fastest growing globally, respond adequately to our need for a diversified economy.”


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/okorocha-calls-traditional-method-oath-taking-curb-corruption

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 3:22am
Owelle Anaya Rochas Okorocha


Though it sounds funny

I kinda believe our political class fear the traditional way more

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by kenonze(f): 5:41am
Orji Uzor Kalu adopted this method in 2007.
@okija shrine

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Nne5(f): 5:44am
Isssorait. It should begin with you.

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 5:59am
Nne5:
Isssorait.
It should begin with you.

Total in agreement with you

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by wordcat(m): 6:17am
sarrki:


Chief Rochas Okorocha

This is coming as the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha called for adoption of traditional method of oath taking in governance to curb corruption in the country

Delivering his lecture titled: ‘Promoting Culture, Developing the Economy: A Nigerian Perspective’, Governor Rochas Okorocha explained that it would be difficult for public office holders to syphon public money or abuse their office if they were swore in with their deity, like ‘Ofo’ in Igbo or ‘Ogun’ in Yoruba.

He said people no longer fear Bible and Qur’an that are currently being used, because they knew that God is merciful, and did not kill instantly

As if the traditional rulers and the local chiefs are saints

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by omenkaLives: 6:22am
I recommended this as far back as 2010 on this forum. cheesy

Look, the truth is, we fear and respect our traditional dieties more than we do God. For instance, if one takes a bundle of 1000 naira notes with a Bible or Quran and place both side by side on a busy road, leave for two minutes and come back to check. Not only would you not find the money, you won't find the holy books as well!

Repeat same but this time, in place of the holy books, use a calabash, sprinkle some blood on it, tie a red ribbon around it, place two innocent feathers and two innocent colanuts in it, leave and come back in two years.. Everything go remain as you put an. Maybe people go even stop dey pass the road patapata!

Welcome to Nigeria!

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 6:25am
omenkaLives:
I recommended this as far back as 2010 on this forum. cheesy

Look, the truth is, we fear and respect our traditional dieties more than we do God. For instance, if one takes a bundle of 1000 naira notes with a Bible or Quran and place both side by side on a busy road, leave for two minutes and come back to check. Not only would you not find the money, you won't find the holy books as well!

Repeat same but this time, in place of the holy books, use a calabash, sprinkle some blood on it, tie a red ribbon around it, place two innocent feathers and two innocent colanuts in it, leave and come back in two years.. . Maybe people go even stop dey pass the road patapata!

Welcome to Nigeria!


Patriotic leader is what you are! !!!!!!


Always looking for how our country will be great once again

Don't be deter brother

Let's keep educating the enemies of the state

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Ahmadgani(m): 6:32am
The hausa people are left out. Last time i checked, i dont think they have any traditional deity.


It will not work, rather it will further plung this country into greater confusion and catastrophe. The devil gives with one hand but collects with mutiple hands

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Funlordmaniac(m): 6:44am
Business go soon begin boom for okija shrine be that! Amadioha shall also be quite busy with requests!

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Pavore9: 6:59am
Even Okorocha dey suggest!

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by checkolatunji: 7:18am
Na so Ogbeni Rochas

The Greatest Igbo man ever liveth

Greater than Ojukwu and Zik


God bless you

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sinistermind(m): 7:27am
Sounds very funny but he has a point. Just imagine bringing one strong village deity to a swearing-in ceremony, make them swear "real" swear. Lemme see who will deceive the people and kolobi public money.

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by princemillla(m): 7:28am
Long overdue... With massive corruptions cases witnessed by both Nigerians and the Rulling class, by now we supposed av all shrines deities erected in aso rock and nass infact all our institutions. Let's see who will embezzled our local fund.

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 7:30am
tigerclaws:
yes mrkayusfit aka sarrki
Buhari the old vegetable bastard should vanish from the mother earth forever because he's a curse to Nigeria
killing Buhari psychologically and emotionally is a task everyone should embark on if you still want a better tomorrow
yes we are patriot for doing exactly the above
you are an enemy of the state for supporting a rif raf failure bastard vegetable Buhari that ruined this country and ran away to a better country.

kiss the truth

btw @topic

Rochas is a crook
he's a diabolical bastard that have sort powers from the greatest diety in Nigeria and beyond so tell me how will ordinary local village charm affect him?
useless man
bastard crook


There is urgent need to check your fibre trunk

May be there is cut somewhere

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sinistermind(m): 7:31am
checkolatunji:
Na so Ogbeni Rochas

The Greatest Igbo man ever liveth

Greater than Ojukwu and Zik


God bless you

Uhmm... Oya start telling us how he's the greatest. Otele Nnunu. Shift make I see road.

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by himkers2: 7:31am
After wasting IMO peoples money on Bubu's campaign, this okoro-awusa is here talking about corruption

6 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by checkolatunji: 7:34am
sinistermind:


Uhmm... Oya start telling us how he's the greatest. Otele Nnunu. Shift make I see road.


Ekwensu park well abeg cos I no want ya wahala

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by tigerclaws: 7:44am
sarrki:



There is urgent need to check your fibre trunk

May be there is cut somewhere


Nope mrkayusfit sarrki you rather check your brain box instead

Buhari is a terrorist hopeless vagabond that deserves to stay anywhere he is permanently
Buhari is a disgrace to presidency
Buhari is a disgrace to mankind


kiss the truth

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 7:47am
tigerclaws:
[s][/s]

Nope mrkayusfit sarrki you rather check your brain box instead

Buhari is a terrorist hopeless vagabond that deserves to stay anywhere he is permanently
Buhari is a disgrace to presidency
Buhari is a disgrace to mankind


kiss the truth


Ask onikuje of kuje land

He knows the truth now

He knows better now

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by ffrreeee(f): 8:12am
This will be very interesting, afterall these leaders believe in tradition more than God. Most of them only go to churches and mosques to camouflage. Their real gods are in the corners of their respective homes.
Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by last35: 8:13am
Àwọn ìyá will like this.. grin

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:13am
Let him show example with himself

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by hucienda: 8:13am
Jazz man!

Imagine a politician swearing if s/he embezzles, let Amadioha and Sango do collabo and strike him or her. cheesy

Africans fear juju pass anything and it will surely curb corruption. grin

3 Likes

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:14am
Okorocha Rocha is finally showing his true colours. Initially he was hiding behind the Catholic church.


If Obiano call him an uneducated fellow now he will start crying.


Suggesting traditional means in a secular state is a careless and unwise talk.

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Destinylink(m): 8:15am
See who's talking.

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by maberry(m): 8:15am
Just as long as we begin with you
When the power is still very potent
Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by AntiWailer: 8:15am
Imagine Amadioha used as oath.

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Igba123: 8:15am
Okorocha, oh okoroawusa d govermor! Smh

Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by goshen26: 8:15am
Lie Mohammed should tell his oga to come to Nigeria, and continue his treatment in one of our general hospital



Okorocha, the juju will kill u first, cos IMO state state is suffering under ur watch (northern Governor)

