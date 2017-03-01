Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption (5960 Views)

ABUJA – The Federal Government, yesterday, said appetite for foreign goods and services is a major factor for the country’s economic meltdown, hence, there is need for attitudinal change.







This is coming as the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha called for adoption of traditional method of oath taking in governance to curb corruption in the country.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed noted that the task of developing the economy is the responsibility of all, therefore, Nigerians must be disciplined and patriotic.



Lai Muhammed, who stated this at the quarterly public lecture organized by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), in Abuja, called for synergy among the federal, state and local governments as well as private bodies to promote entrepreneurship in the culture and tourism sector.

The minister stressed the importance of the culture sector to economic diversification, adding that government had launched “Change Begins with Me” campaign to foster national consciousness and appreciation for “Made in Nigeria” goods.



According to him, “there is no gainsaying the fact that, our appetite for foreign goods and services is a major factor in our economic meltdown.



“It is pertinent to state that the task of developing our economy is the responsibility of all Nigerians. The development will need can be through public-private -partnership (PPP) arrangement.



“I am full convinced that if all hands are on deck and government gets the support of all stakeholders, the culture sector will be of strategic importance in the economic diversification agenda of our beloved country.”



Delivering his lecture titled: ‘Promoting Culture, Developing the Economy: A Nigerian Perspective’, Governor Rochas Okorocha explained that it would be difficult for public office holders to syphon public money or abuse their office if they were swore in with their deity, like ‘Ofo’ in Igbo or ‘Ogun’ in Yoruba.



He said people no longer fear Bible and Qur’an that are currently being used, because they knew that God is merciful, and did not kill instantly.



“Our government must begin to adopt our culture in government, if we must succeed. Even in the fight against corruption our (traditional) practices of oath taking should be applied,” he called.



Okorocha also called for the country’s education system to be structured inline with ‘our culture’.



The Governor maintained that instead of celebrating other people’s language and culture, Nigeria should celebrate her major languages to promote its cultural values.



He said conditions given by regulators in the education system with particular reference to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, were major factors for staying at home by some intelligent students.



“JAMB condition that you must have credit in Mathematics and English Language before getting admission to Nigerian Universities. Who told them? Why are they suffering our children? Why not credit in Igbo or Yoruba or Hausa Language or any Nigerian languages?



“Most of our intelligent children cannot go to school because of the JAMB condition and some of them end up doing nothing.



“We must change our orientation and it must start from that. Our education system should be inline with our culture. I believe there is still hope, but we must go back to our culture.



“God has endowed us with brain but the problem is that we left our culture, which is who we are and we are chasing shadow,” he said.



In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of NICO, Assoc. Prof. Barclays Ayakoroma commended President Muhammadu Bhuari’s strive on economic diversification, pleading for more attention for the culture sector.



“While we commend the attention being paid to the Agriculture and Solid Mineral sectors currently, we make bold to say that the culture sector has better prospects if priority attention is given to it as many countries have done,” he said.



Ayakoroma recommended the establishment of the National Endowment Fund for Arts, in line with the cultural policy of Nigeria to promote the creative industry.



He said: “we recommend that the long awaited national endowment fund for the Arts, in line with the cultural policy of Nigeria should be established as a matter of urgency, to provide the must-needed financial support for our creative industry.



“The will make the sector, which has been seen as the fastest growing globally, respond adequately to our need for a diversified economy.”





Owelle Anaya Rochas Okorocha





Though it sounds funny



Though it sounds funny

I kinda believe our political class fear the traditional way more

Orji Uzor Kalu adopted this method in 2007.

@okija shrine 5 Likes

Isssorait. It should begin with you. 18 Likes 1 Share

Isssorait.

It should begin with you.

Total in agreement with you Total in agreement with you 15 Likes

Chief Rochas Okorocha



This is coming as the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha called for adoption of traditional method of oath taking in governance to curb corruption in the country



Delivering his lecture titled: ‘Promoting Culture, Developing the Economy: A Nigerian Perspective’, Governor Rochas Okorocha explained that it would be difficult for public office holders to syphon public money or abuse their office if they were swore in with their deity, like ‘Ofo’ in Igbo or ‘Ogun’ in Yoruba.



He said people no longer fear Bible and Qur’an that are currently being used, because they knew that God is merciful, and did not kill instantly



As if the traditional rulers and the local chiefs are saints As if the traditional rulers and the local chiefs are saints 5 Likes





Look, the truth is, we fear and respect our traditional dieties more than we do God. For instance, if one takes a bundle of 1000 naira notes with a Bible or Quran and place both side by side on a busy road, leave for two minutes and come back to check. Not only would you not find the money, you won't find the holy books as well!



Repeat same but this time, in place of the holy books, use a calabash, sprinkle some blood on it, tie a red ribbon around it, place two innocent feathers and two innocent colanuts in it, leave and come back in two years.. Everything go remain as you put an. Maybe people go even stop dey pass the road patapata!



I recommended this as far back as 2010 on this forum.

Look, the truth is, we fear and respect our traditional dieties more than we do God. For instance, if one takes a bundle of 1000 naira notes with a Bible or Quran and place both side by side on a busy road, leave for two minutes and come back to check. Not only would you not find the money, you won't find the holy books as well!

Repeat same but this time, in place of the holy books, use a calabash, sprinkle some blood on it, tie a red ribbon around it, place two innocent feathers and two innocent colanuts in it, leave and come back in two years.. Everything go remain as you put an. Maybe people go even stop dey pass the road patapata!

Welcome to Nigeria!

I recommended this as far back as 2010 on this forum.



Look, the truth is, we fear and respect our traditional dieties more than we do God. For instance, if one takes a bundle of 1000 naira notes with a Bible or Quran and place both side by side on a busy road, leave for two minutes and come back to check. Not only would you not find the money, you won't find the holy books as well!



Repeat same but this time, in place of the holy books, use a calabash, sprinkle some blood on it, tie a red ribbon around it, place two innocent feathers and two innocent colanuts in it, leave and come back in two years.. . Maybe people go even stop dey pass the road patapata!



Welcome to Nigeria!



Patriotic leader is what you are! !!!!!!





Always looking for how our country will be great once again



Don't be deter brother



Patriotic leader is what you are!

Always looking for how our country will be great once again

Don't be deter brother

Let's keep educating the enemies of the state

The hausa people are left out. Last time i checked, i dont think they have any traditional deity.





It will not work, rather it will further plung this country into greater confusion and catastrophe. The devil gives with one hand but collects with mutiple hands 2 Likes

Business go soon begin boom for okija shrine be that! Amadioha shall also be quite busy with requests! 1 Like

Even Okorocha dey suggest! 3 Likes

The Greatest Igbo man ever liveth



Greater than Ojukwu and Zik





God bless you 10 Likes

Sounds very funny but he has a point. Just imagine bringing one strong village deity to a swearing-in ceremony, make them swear "real" swear. Lemme see who will deceive the people and kolobi public money. 3 Likes

Long overdue... With massive corruptions cases witnessed by both Nigerians and the Rulling class, by now we supposed av all shrines deities erected in aso rock and nass infact all our institutions. Let's see who will embezzled our local fund. 2 Likes

There is urgent need to check your fibre trunk



There is urgent need to check your fibre trunk

May be there is cut somewhere

Na so Ogbeni Rochas



The Greatest Igbo man ever liveth



Greater than Ojukwu and Zik





God bless you

Uhmm... Oya start telling us how he's the greatest. Otele Nnunu. Shift make I see road.

After wasting IMO peoples money on Bubu's campaign, this okoro-awusa is here talking about corruption 6 Likes 2 Shares

Uhmm... Oya start telling us how he's the greatest. Otele Nnunu. Shift make I see road.



Ekwensu park well abeg cos I no want ya wahala

There is urgent need to check your fibre trunk



May be there is cut somewhere



kiss the truth

This will be very interesting, afterall these leaders believe in tradition more than God. Most of them only go to churches and mosques to camouflage. Their real gods are in the corners of their respective homes.

Àwọn ìyá will like this.. 2 Likes

Let him show example with himself



Jazz man!



Imagine a politician swearing if s/he embezzles, let Amadioha and Sango do collabo and strike him or her.



Africans fear juju pass anything and it will surely curb corruption. 3 Likes

Okorocha Rocha is finally showing his true colours. Initially he was hiding behind the Catholic church.





If Obiano call him an uneducated fellow now he will start crying.





Suggesting traditional means in a secular state is a careless and unwise talk. 5 Likes 1 Share

See who's talking. 1 Like 1 Share



When the power is still very potent

Just as long as we begin with you

When the power is still very potent

Imagine Amadioha used as oath. 2 Likes

Okorocha, oh okoroawusa d govermor! Smh 1 Like 1 Share