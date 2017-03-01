₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 3:19am
ABUJA – The Federal Government, yesterday, said appetite for foreign goods and services is a major factor for the country’s economic meltdown, hence, there is need for attitudinal change.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 3:22am
Owelle Anaya Rochas Okorocha
Though it sounds funny
I kinda believe our political class fear the traditional way more
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by kenonze(f): 5:41am
Orji Uzor Kalu adopted this method in 2007.
@okija shrine
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Nne5(f): 5:44am
Isssorait. It should begin with you.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 5:59am
Nne5:
Total in agreement with you
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by wordcat(m): 6:17am
sarrki:
As if the traditional rulers and the local chiefs are saints
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by omenkaLives: 6:22am
I recommended this as far back as 2010 on this forum.
Look, the truth is, we fear and respect our traditional dieties more than we do God. For instance, if one takes a bundle of 1000 naira notes with a Bible or Quran and place both side by side on a busy road, leave for two minutes and come back to check. Not only would you not find the money, you won't find the holy books as well!
Repeat same but this time, in place of the holy books, use a calabash, sprinkle some blood on it, tie a red ribbon around it, place two innocent feathers and two innocent colanuts in it, leave and come back in two years.. Everything go remain as you put an. Maybe people go even stop dey pass the road patapata!
Welcome to Nigeria!
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 6:25am
omenkaLives:
Patriotic leader is what you are! !!!!!!
Always looking for how our country will be great once again
Don't be deter brother
Let's keep educating the enemies of the state
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Ahmadgani(m): 6:32am
The hausa people are left out. Last time i checked, i dont think they have any traditional deity.
It will not work, rather it will further plung this country into greater confusion and catastrophe. The devil gives with one hand but collects with mutiple hands
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Funlordmaniac(m): 6:44am
Business go soon begin boom for okija shrine be that! Amadioha shall also be quite busy with requests!
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Pavore9: 6:59am
Even Okorocha dey suggest!
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by checkolatunji: 7:18am
Na so Ogbeni Rochas
The Greatest Igbo man ever liveth
Greater than Ojukwu and Zik
God bless you
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sinistermind(m): 7:27am
Sounds very funny but he has a point. Just imagine bringing one strong village deity to a swearing-in ceremony, make them swear "real" swear. Lemme see who will deceive the people and kolobi public money.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by princemillla(m): 7:28am
Long overdue... With massive corruptions cases witnessed by both Nigerians and the Rulling class, by now we supposed av all shrines deities erected in aso rock and nass infact all our institutions. Let's see who will embezzled our local fund.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 7:30am
tigerclaws:
There is urgent need to check your fibre trunk
May be there is cut somewhere
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sinistermind(m): 7:31am
checkolatunji:
Uhmm... Oya start telling us how he's the greatest. Otele Nnunu. Shift make I see road.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by himkers2: 7:31am
After wasting IMO peoples money on Bubu's campaign, this okoro-awusa is here talking about corruption
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by checkolatunji: 7:34am
sinistermind:
Ekwensu park well abeg cos I no want ya wahala
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by tigerclaws: 7:44am
sarrki:
Nope mrkayusfit sarrki you rather check your brain box instead
Buhari is a terrorist hopeless vagabond that deserves to stay anywhere he is permanently
Buhari is a disgrace to presidency
Buhari is a disgrace to mankind
kiss the truth
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by sarrki(m): 7:47am
tigerclaws:
Ask onikuje of kuje land
He knows the truth now
He knows better now
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by ffrreeee(f): 8:12am
This will be very interesting, afterall these leaders believe in tradition more than God. Most of them only go to churches and mosques to camouflage. Their real gods are in the corners of their respective homes.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by last35: 8:13am
Àwọn ìyá will like this..
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:13am
Let him show example with himself
Let him show example with himself
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by hucienda: 8:13am
Jazz man!
Imagine a politician swearing if s/he embezzles, let Amadioha and Sango do collabo and strike him or her.
Africans fear juju pass anything and it will surely curb corruption.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:14am
Okorocha Rocha is finally showing his true colours. Initially he was hiding behind the Catholic church.
If Obiano call him an uneducated fellow now he will start crying.
Suggesting traditional means in a secular state is a careless and unwise talk.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Destinylink(m): 8:15am
See who's talking.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by maberry(m): 8:15am
Just as long as we begin with you
When the power is still very potent
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by AntiWailer: 8:15am
Imagine Amadioha used as oath.
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by Igba123: 8:15am
Okorocha, oh okoroawusa d govermor! Smh
|Re: Okorocha Calls For Traditional Method Of Oath Taking To Curb Corruption by goshen26: 8:15am
Lie Mohammed should tell his oga to come to Nigeria, and continue his treatment in one of our general hospital
Okorocha, the juju will kill u first, cos IMO state state is suffering under ur watch (northern Governor)
