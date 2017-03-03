₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by dre11(m): 6:19am
By Saawua Terzungwe
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/sheriff-to-tackle-inec-makarfi-in-court-over-advanced-pdp/187699.html
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by xstry(m): 6:19am
PDP
People Deceiving People.
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:19am
Sherrif
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by unclezuma: 6:20am
They should stop this silly infighting and focus on being a formidable opposition.
At the end of the day no Nigerian politician has any good to offer Nigeria.
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by EmeeNaka: 6:21am
Sheriff?
PDP has lost the opportunity they have in taking back power.
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by DavSagacity(m): 6:25am
Either advanced PDP , Further PDP, Integrated PDP, Articulate PDP, ....all its still the same PDP. The same rogues , same thieves and same ideology .
Advanced ko further math PDP ni...
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by Vicolan: 6:28am
Future PDP nko? See party that want to be a strong opposition ooooo... PDP just dey fuckup
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by omenkaLives: 6:29am
Anything with the name PDP on it, according to the United Nations constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, MUST have Sheriff as the Chairman!
Hardworking patriotic citizens of this country stand with Sheriff!
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by kingphilip(m): 6:42am
omenkaLives:I guess you stand for sheriff and for sheriff
Or you want to tell us you aren't a hardworking patriotic citizen
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by CallmeGlad(f): 7:09am
Sounds like"Advance fee D fee"
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by Damibiz(m): 7:12am
Old PDP is death and gone to his grave,hiha gone to his grave....with Sherriff as national chairman,PDP is as good as death it self
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by sinistermind(m): 7:39am
Oya, keep PDP and the name. Makarfi n the rest, start your own party. Make we see who e go pain
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by alizma: 7:40am
HHAHAHAHAHAHAH. Fayose, the iPod president don enter one chance. I can't just stop laughing at the way sheriff plan to cow wike and Fayose around, the man leave no escape route for them. they are just going to be under his control, a perfect form of modern slavery. Lol
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by rusher14: 7:46am
No solution.
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:14am
Advance Free Fraud
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by ODUBEZE: 8:35am
Sherrif go and sit down. Is it by force to join You?
Note that the new party is not PEP but Advanced PEP so you have no case.
It's obvious that it is your mission to disorient that party
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by DONSMITH123(m): 8:36am
If you believe PDP is dead and waiting for its final grave click like and share for otherwise.
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by bedspread: 8:36am
THAT NAME PDP SHOULD JUST BE DISMANTLED AND DESTROYED!!
Let THIS GUY FORM A NEW PARTY
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by SuperBlack: 8:37am
Provided they are both from the North, they should kill themselves, Igbos should join hand and Make APGA stronger than what it is now, Hausa/Fulani have killed PDP and nothing again for them, so long as both Evil Names are concern..
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by DrtroubleM: 8:39am
I shot the sheriff. But....
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by mykelmeezy(m): 8:39am
sherrif issa bastred
like an armed robber who isnt satisfied with robbing you
but goes ahead to rape your wife n then killing her afterwards
you n APC have succeeded in killing pdp what else do u want for fhucks sake
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by martineverest(m): 8:40am
immovable sheriff.....carry go
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by chiedu7: 8:40am
unclezuma:They can't be a formidable opposition under the APC stooge Sherif.
Remember how PDP lost Ondo becos of Sherif and co
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by zlatan(m): 8:42am
The lawyers go dey pray make the case no end, awoof money
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by Debaddest(m): 8:42am
DavSagacity:
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by shamecurls(m): 8:45am
Sheriff is dogged!
A core Northern Mafia!
Am 100% certain that dude will teach Fayose, Wike and FFK a lesson they will never forget in there political career.
Sheriff has all the big guns behind him and ready to ignite anybody that stand in his way.
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by adioolayi(m): 8:45am
This man called Sheriff is interested not only in killing PDP, but burying PDP beyond remembrance.. lol
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by Amarabae(f): 8:45am
fayose and wike are the cause of this sheriff/markafi noise. why did you give sheriff that post in the first place? Why complicating things.
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:45am
So Sherriff private jet case don close be that. SMH
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by klax(m): 8:46am
omenkaLives:
United Nation From your post I can see you are from the semi hell fire almanjiri land. When they ask d you people to go to school with no quota system not to produce illiterate army General like Abacha and Buhari you won't listen just read what you post * United Nation* in PDP affair this is horrible. Anyway it's too early
|Re: Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP by last35: 8:49am
G
