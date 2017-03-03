Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sheriff To Tackle INEC, Makarfi In Court Over ‘advanced PDP (5686 Views)

"Advanced PDP": Makarfi Faction To Register A New Party / Jonathan Asks Makarfi, Sheriff To Step Down Over PDP Crisis / Fayose Likens Sheriff To A Bride With HIV (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Saawua Terzungwe





The Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP says it will go to court to challenge the planned registration of ‘Advanced PDP’ by the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee.



The National Legal Adviser of Sheriff’s faction, Barr. Bashir Maidugu, who spoke with our correspondent, yesterday, said they would drag Makarfi’s committee and INEC to the court to stop the registration of the new party.



It was reported yesterday that Makarfi and his group had approached INEC seeking to register a new party to be called ‘Advanced PDP,’ a move that observers suggested may likely open a new acrimonious frontier in the party.



Barr. Maidugu said any move by any person or group to use the name ‘PDP’ either at INEC or at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)‎ would be resisted.



‎He explained that the PDP was a legally registered and recognised political party which administered the affairs of the nation for 16 consecutive years, insisting that duplicating its name in whatever guise will not stand.



‎The legal adviser said the best option for Makarfi and his group was to “return to the mainstream PDP” and support the Sheriff-led leadership in line with the Appeal Court judgement, so that a national convention could be held for new leaders to emerge.



Barr. Maidugu added that INEC should avoid complicating the issues by not registering any political group with the name ‘PDP’ in order to deepen democracy in the country.



‎”We are recognised legally by the Court of Appeal and all law abiding citizens should abide by the decision of the court. Anything contrary to this is contemptuous,” he said.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/politics/sheriff-to-tackle-inec-makarfi-in-court-over-advanced-pdp/187699.html 3 Likes 1 Share

PDP



People Deceiving People. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Sherrif 6 Likes

They should stop this silly infighting and focus on being a formidable opposition.



At the end of the day no Nigerian politician has any good to offer Nigeria. 4 Likes

Sheriff?

PDP has lost the opportunity they have in taking back power. 4 Likes

Either advanced PDP , Further PDP, Integrated PDP, Articulate PDP, ....all its still the same PDP. The same rogues , same thieves and same ideology .

Advanced ko further math PDP ni... 17 Likes 3 Shares

Future PDP nko? See party that want to be a strong opposition ooooo... PDP just dey fuckup 6 Likes





Hardworking patriotic citizens of this country stand with Sheriff! Anything with the name PDP on it, according to the United Nations constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, MUST have Sheriff as the Chairman!Hardworking patriotic citizens of this country stand with Sheriff! 13 Likes 3 Shares

omenkaLives:

Anything with the name PDP on it, according to the United Nations constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, MUST have Sheriff as the Chairman!



Hardworking patriotic citizens of this country stand with Sheriff! I guess you stand for sheriff and for sheriff



Or you want to tell us you aren't a hardworking patriotic citizen I guess you stand for sheriff and for sheriffOr you want to tell us you aren't a hardworking patriotic citizen

Sounds like"Advance fee D fee" 1 Like

Old PDP is death and gone to his grave,hiha gone to his grave....with Sherriff as national chairman,PDP is as good as death it self 1 Like

Oya, keep PDP and the name. Makarfi n the rest, start your own party. Make we see who e go pain

HHAHAHAHAHAHAH. Fayose, the iPod president don enter one chance. I can't just stop laughing at the way sheriff plan to cow wike and Fayose around, the man leave no escape route for them. they are just going to be under his control, a perfect form of modern slavery. Lol 8 Likes 2 Shares

No solution. 1 Like

Advance Free Fraud 2 Likes

Sherrif go and sit down. Is it by force to join You?

Note that the new party is not PEP but Advanced PEP so you have no case.



It's obvious that it is your mission to disorient that party

If you believe PDP is dead and waiting for its final grave click like and share for otherwise. 7 Likes 1 Share

THAT NAME PDP SHOULD JUST BE DISMANTLED AND DESTROYED!!



Let THIS GUY FORM A NEW PARTY 1 Like

Provided they are both from the North, they should kill themselves, Igbos should join hand and Make APGA stronger than what it is now, Hausa/Fulani have killed PDP and nothing again for them, so long as both Evil Names are concern..

I shot the sheriff. But....

sherrif issa bastred





like an armed robber who isnt satisfied with robbing you







but goes ahead to rape your wife n then killing her afterwards







you n APC have succeeded in killing pdp what else do u want for fhucks sake 1 Like

immovable sheriff.....carry go 1 Like

unclezuma:

They should stop this silly infighting and focus on being a formidable opposition.



At the end of the day no Nigerian politician has any good to offer Nigeria. They can't be a formidable opposition under the APC stooge Sherif.



Remember how PDP lost Ondo becos of Sherif and co They can't be a formidable opposition under the APC stooge Sherif.Remember how PDP lost Ondo becos of Sherif and co

The lawyers go dey pray make the case no end, awoof money

DavSagacity:

Either advanced PDP , Further PDP, Integrated PDP, Articulate PDP, ....all its still the same PDP. The same rogues , same thieves and same ideology .

Advanced ko further math PDP ni...















Sheriff is dogged!





A core Northern Mafia!





Am 100% certain that dude will teach Fayose, Wike and FFK a lesson they will never forget in there political career.





Sheriff has all the big guns behind him and ready to ignite anybody that stand in his way. 2 Likes

This man called Sheriff is interested not only in killing PDP, but burying PDP beyond remembrance.. lol 1 Like

fayose and wike are the cause of this sheriff/markafi noise. why did you give sheriff that post in the first place? Why complicating things. 1 Like

So Sherriff private jet case don close be that. SMH 2 Likes 1 Share

omenkaLives:

Anything with the name PDP on it, according to the United Nations constitution and that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, MUST have Sheriff as the Chairman!



Hardworking patriotic citizens of this country stand with Sheriff!

United Nation From your post I can see you are from the semi hell fire almanjiri land. When they ask d you people to go to school with no quota system not to produce illiterate army General like Abacha and Buhari you won't listen just read what you post * United Nation* in PDP affair this is horrible. Anyway it's too early United NationFrom your post I can see you are from the semi hell fire almanjiri land. When they ask d you people to go to school with no quota system not to produce illiterate army General like Abacha and Buhari you won't listen just read what you post * United Nation* in PDP affair this is horrible. Anyway it's too early