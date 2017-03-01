₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,756,044 members, 3,397,146 topics. Date: Friday, 03 March 2017 at 01:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta (2973 Views)
Mobil, Relocate Your Headquarters To Akwa-Ibom Or… - Militant Group Warns / Biafra: Army Plans To Relocate Headquarters To Aba / FG Directs Depots To Sell Kerosene At N73.37k Per Litre (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by kettykings: 10:12am
UYO-Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has directed the International Oil Companies operating in the Niger-Delta region to relocate their headquarters to their States of operation to mitigate tension in host communities. Osinbajo, gave the directive at a Town Hall meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Thursday during continuation visit to the region to dialogue with stakeholders.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/fg-directs-oil-companies-relocate-headquarters-niger-delta/
1 Like
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by edoboy33(m): 10:13am
I know president osinbajo is trying to appease the raging rage of the Niger delta no wonder his recent visit to the region but relocating headquarters is no good idea the Niger delta militant might just take advantage of it if you know what I mean
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by Iamwrath: 10:14am
This decision will backfire
But this shows Good Intention by Osibanjo
If the marafakas won't start kidnapping and bombing stuffs again
5 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by cana882(m): 10:14am
Great move by the amiable president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by vayne(m): 10:15am
Some people from a certain liability tribe won't like this news!
15 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by Themonster: 10:19am
hmmm Osibanjo
seems dude have good intentions
well if he can make dollar at least #320 then Buhari can go to blaze
cc
sarrki
15 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by fuckbulhary: 10:20am
This is the type of president Nigeria needs not a divisive,bigoted,empty brain,power drunk,lawless, despotic and cow-like thinking ruler.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by ShobayoEmma: 10:23am
What a great move.
9 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by pauljumbo: 10:23am
This is a bold decision
Osinbanjo may your days be long
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by psucc(m): 10:25am
edoboy33:Fear of kidnapping? No! It is part of the agitation.
How can oil be drilled in Akwa Ibom State and another man in Lagos is collecting rent?
24 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by Kingspin(m): 10:31am
Goodnews to Nigeria, however, I await the relocation proper before thanking the government.
3 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by StRichard(m): 10:35am
What of borno, I thought they said they discovered oye there
7 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by skedman(m): 10:36am
fuckbulhary:hello ,can you also qualify yourself based on your achievement so far ,be sincere to yourself.
1 Like
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by goldenceo1(m): 10:36am
A move in the right direction. Oil dey my village with Shell facility on ground wen dey tap d oil and yet dey don't have office here... The Only physical structure in the community where dis multi national make their money is NIGERIA ARMY Boot.
Thumps Up Osinbajo. The man sabi work pass him oga walahi
5 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by ShootToKill: 10:37am
Will his yoruba muslim people who have their heads in buhari's butt be happy?
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by PapaBrowne(m): 10:37am
Osibanjo is the real deal oh!!!!
If this man continues like this, he will make all the difference all previous leaders have failed to make.
The problem in Nigeria largely is a situation where the two largest tribes want to forcefully dominate and subjugate other tribes and they only way seen fit to do this is to prevent any factors of development from going to other places.
Osibanjo has put 1 billion Naira towards Ibaka seaport. That's impressive.
My plea to the two major tribes is for them to give Osibanjo all the support he needs. It's funny how the most vocal supporters of Osibanjo right now are actually The South South and the South East.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by pacino26(m): 10:39am
edoboy33:
I doubt if you know what you mean.
Silicon Valley is what it is today because of the concentration of blue chip companies close to their source of labor and material.
The militants are restive because someone refuse dialogue and prefers breaching agreement. The Niger Deltans are veryyyyyyyyy simple and hardworking people. Speaking up for their due right is what earned them the "militant" title.
With the various headquarters located their it makes it easier for company and community dialogues and eliminates the usual bureaucracy that prolongs talks.
Mind you, the said environment gets polluted by their operations so it is fair for them to join in experiencing first hand the plight of the people.
I greet you.
13 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by basilo102: 10:44am
Iamwrath:there are more kidnapping, bombing, ritual killing, cult killings etc in Lagos than Akwa Ibom
5 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by afroniger: 10:46am
As long as the issues that necessitated their relocation have been sorted only then will the directive fly. Else I don't see it working in the long run.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by edoboy33(m): 10:49am
pacino26:stop painting a good image of the militants ...most militants in the Niger delta today are not after good policies and curtailing the severity of environmental degradation but after money
most militants now want to be a tompolo or a ayiri emami
3 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by AyakaDunukofia: 10:49am
The restiveness and the anger in the Niger delta states and the old eastern region as a whole has its roots in neglect and cheating to be blunt. Relocation of the HQ of these companies to the areas where they cart their primary products is just one amongst the many things wrong with "Nigeria".
Ibaka deep seaport should have been up and running a long time to serve the business needs of Eastern citizens.
4 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by edoboy33(m): 10:50am
psucc:kidnapping is not part of agitation its a criminal act punishable by the law
3 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by Firgemachar: 10:59am
Okay
Whatever will make our Niger Delta brothers happy.
Lagos wont miss the companies.
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by RockHard: 11:02am
PapaBrowne:
Crap. You two-faced and double-speaking lots are only out to blackmail Osinbajo's kinsmen with your insincere praises so we ain't buying it. Already your folks have been opening threads upandan disparaging Osinbajo's tribe as being treacherous for supporting his policies and misinterpreting that to imply that they have 'betrayed' Buhari, while in the same breath you are here saying the opposite by claiming he doesn't enjoy Yoruba support. We know that when push comes to shove you lots will form deliberate amnesia and still accuse the same Osinbajo/Yorubas of some conspiratorial agenda to marginalize Una, irrespective of what Osinbajo or any or his kinsmen say or do regardless.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by asuustrike2009: 11:06am
edoboy33:It's the best decision to take.
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by DLondonboiy: 11:06am
Osibande, nobody takes you seriously..
2 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by pacino26(m): 11:41am
edoboy33:
Tell me one good thing about the senator representing your constituency we are quick to generalize a people because of the few that enjoy the monopoly of one or two vices. Tompolo and co from the onset are offsprings of a genuine struggle but got compromised along the line. Same old divide and rule principle. Give Mr A lots of fire power to keep G-Z in place. Look beyond the leaders and talk about the people.
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by jahrule: 11:47am
Oil companies are private ventures and as such the Owners site the head office where ever they feel is suitable for the purpose. Government has little or no power over this issue.
Another thing to consider in location choice of companies is funding, Oil companies would like to have their head office where they could easily contact Banks for funding projects.
Security situation in Niger-delta region is too volatile and no reasonable investors would site Its head office in such region.
Likely defence these companies would put up are the following:
1. Major Investments of these companies are in deep offshore which falls under federal government claims and no state can claim(Oil companies workers can throw more light to this)
2. Security situation would make them to maintain a skeletal offices in ND
3. Government has no right to tell them where to site their offices as non-governmental organizations.
But let`s see what happens.
3 Likes
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by nwabobo: 11:49am
vayne:
Two of them have already commented above you.
1 Like
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by TippyTop(m): 11:50am
Ok
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by ChimaAdeoye: 11:54am
Themonster:
The dude isn't a wicked cheat like his former master.
However, watch out for the northern mafia hell bent on cheating everybody in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta by TippyTop(m): 11:59am
edoboy33:
Are you really from Edo state?
How can someone from the Niger Delta protest relocation of company headquarters who're mining in the Niger Delta to Niger Delta? Do you know the number of people that would gain employment from this gesture?
1 Like
Nkoyo Ibori Arrested In London Oner Money Laundery Issues / Delta State Govt Building Burnt (document Destroyed) / 2015 Apga Or Acn To Take Over Governance Of The South South /south East Region
Viewing this topic: Kellyhenry, Vicmine(m), smith54321, Ejaisky(f), LagosismyHome(f), mirabeljenny, JUBILEE2000, stieyven(m), mayortm001(m), 12345baba, yusuftosho, RingimKabir(m), ifymagik(m), maxtum(m), DoTheNeedful, sexychocolate1(m), kamarch, princeivon(m), DollarAngel(m), shotin(m), oz4real83(m), DVALOROUS, bankole200(m), winioluwa, sam13(m), Tonymegabush1(m), damosade, ginajet(f), Lawconfessor(f), kanirip, beey4u(m), haske7(f), wiseone10, lordyugo(m), jamale2112, moralex(m), sacramento1212, ruggedtimi(m), Nascad, emmanuelpopson(m), DREEZYDEE(m), kaykay1980, TINO26, PapaBrowne(m), kirchofff(m), samueld0(m), ednut1(m), hiwebstuff, Nwachukwu1986(m), labienyce(m), webcalculator, husu(m), Vorpal, DAVEZONIGLTD, abumeinben(m), ogene007, talktrue1(m), Pcharles2(m), Hendrixtzee(m), nNEOo(m), KLWL(m), tossmani, okusebi(m), Neatboy(m), gudnex22(m), Legalaxe1, davidque007(m), olaskul(m), coolestchris(m), erinolu(m), BMZK, YoungBlackRico, teginx, zynzyn(m), ojoyentalk, Mathemagician1(m), Sunrule3, seunawo1(m), Thandiubani(m), bliss360, deanly, dingdung, smarttm, bigsam75, nwolisar, omemero, Banjo24, Abdulgafar86(m), chidooh1, donvicky07(m), rozayx5(m), femi4love(m), semac00(m), veraponpo(m), Postboiswag(m), tarboshi(m), Aurhelius(m), YourWife(f), offorgerald, Passy089(m), nicerichard05, akpasubi777(m), Jabioro, vizboy(m), ekanDamie, evanstical, strix(m), REALTYLutay, donfemo(m), slateman(m), Sureshegsy(m), amaefun20, mauriceju2(m), chloedogie, Maymum, unclezuma, xunnyt, Omoteyi(m), palsenator(m), doctore89, LOC1(m), kofianna(m), browndegreat, Evangdanyno2017(m), lotannam, Oloriode, Ayhomes(m), kevoh(m), oceania100(m), ruoma, Gabbyelep, nkwuocha, gbegemaster(m), fulfillment2020(m), MyPicsSaysItall, trinity11(m), deybson, uy2kng, Shuaibu4real(m), Josegun(m), Ghorddywyne, gare(f), ogocology, Aviero, wealth499(m), LastMumu, basilo102, Johnheir2(m), harcole, rebirthiix, lexoft(m), ezex(m), leksmedia, Jokent(m), Dpearlz, Besto(m), nel123, Guyoo, dapolaw, misteryman, CecyAdrian(f), masseratti, luvlife007, monimekaz(m), drakespearz(m), Otutu1(m), ruffDiamond, tonykel1(m), gconyekuru, olaric(m), INDESTRUCTABLEX(m), Sochimaobim(m), Mjuliet, lollarj(f), neocortex, daomi(m), onadana, DozieInc(m), leisuretym, kolarex19(m), lingsyp(m), Mementoes(m), milloguy, GeniusDavid(m), adeniyilamlek(m), otil1, Dotman2210(m), AyakaDunukofia, igwegeorgiano(m), snezBaba, ambassadorgozie(m), Fluidelvis(m), satelliteDISH(m), Alosko, GlorifiedTunde(m), acidici, Gassa007, crowbar(m), EndoNigeria, mhosman(m), bendike, Chimourinho(m), razque, diportivo, Samtowo(m), musa1010, draycool, iamsholex(m), mastermaestro(m), 111jideofor, david6(m), kjhova(m), Bunk20, Dozieson(m), Adminisher, slack, Rotentina(m), ugooinnocent, xdos(m), fratermathy(m), bluaero(m), Nigerdeltaboi(m), akthedream(m), Demmzy15(m), ubyways(m), Miles300, habei, AustineE1, Amoyinoluwa24, amtheone(m), greenhulk, yeyedu(m), koolsol, brainpower(m), enambobo(m), justscorchone(m), adioolayi(m), dumga, dragonking3, kollynxofodile(m) and 422 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13