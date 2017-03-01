Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Directs Oil Companies To Relocate Headquarters To Niger-delta (2973 Views)

UYO-Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has directed the International Oil Companies operating in the Niger-Delta region to relocate their headquarters to their States of operation to mitigate tension in host communities. Osinbajo, gave the directive at a Town Hall meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital on Thursday during continuation visit to the region to dialogue with stakeholders.



The Acting President urged the Minister of State, Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu to begin the process of engaging the International Oil Companies on the way forward to actualize the directive, saying “I think it is the right thing to do”. He disclosed that, the Ministry of Petroleum is also working with major oil companies on several initiatives including; working on illegal refineries to establish modular refineries to achieve the desired result. On the Federal Government amnesty programme for ex-agitators, Osinbajo re-iterated the federal government stand noting that, the Ministry of Petrolum and Amnesty office are working with the state governments of the region on providing the benefits to young people in the states.



He emphasized on the importance of the Ibaka deep Sea port project, saying that, the Federal Government is seriously committed to its realization. According to him, “Indeed as a matter of fact, in the 2017 budget there is already a provision for the Ibaka port. There is already N1billion provision. It is a matter we take seriously to partner with the Akwa Ibom State Government”, urging state governments in the region to attract private investments in their domain in order to create employment opportunities for the youths. Earlier, Governor Udom Emmanuel appealed to the Federal Government to integrate Akwa Ibom indigenes who were left out in the amnesty programmes, as well as stressed the need for the reactivation of the Aluminum Smelter Company (ALSCON) at Ikot Abais local government area of the state to create more opportunities for the people.



He said, “With facilities we have in ALSCON, we cannot see it anywhere in Africa; from the services, communication to power generation you can create seven profits centres”. Governor Emmanuel, while commending Prof. Osinbajo for the visit, further solicited the support of the federal government for the completion of the maintenance, repairs and overhaul (MRO) facilities at the Akwa Ibom International airport to assist repairs of aircrafts assuring that, any financial assistance for the completion of the MRO will be refunded in no time from revenue generated from the repairs of aircrafts.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/fg-directs-oil-companies-relocate-headquarters-niger-delta/



I know president osinbajo is trying to appease the raging rage of the Niger delta no wonder his recent visit to the region but relocating headquarters is no good idea the Niger delta militant might just take advantage of it if you know what I mean

This decision will backfire







But this shows Good Intention by Osibanjo





If the marafakas won't start kidnapping and bombing stuffs again

Great move by the amiable president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Some people from a certain liability tribe won't like this news!





seems dude have good intentions



well if he can make dollar at least #320 then Buhari can go to blaze



hmmm Osibanjoseems dude have good intentionswell if he can make dollar at least #320 then Buhari can go to blazeccsarrki

This is the type of president Nigeria needs not a divisive,bigoted,empty brain,power drunk,lawless, despotic and cow-like thinking ruler.

What a great move.

This is a bold decision

Osinbanjo may your days be long

edoboy33:

I know president osinbajo is trying to appease the raging rage of the Niger delta no wonder his recent visit to the region but relocating headquarters is no good idea the Niger delta militant might just take advantage of it if you know what I mean Fear of kidnapping? No! It is part of the agitation.



How can oil be drilled in Akwa Ibom State and another man in Lagos is collecting rent? Fear of kidnapping? No! It is part of the agitation.How can oil be drilled in Akwa Ibom State and another man in Lagos is collecting rent?

Goodnews to Nigeria, however, I await the relocation proper before thanking the government.

What of borno, I thought they said they discovered oye there

hello ,can you also qualify yourself based on your achievement so far ,be sincere to yourself. hello ,can you also qualify yourself based on your achievement so far ,be sincere to yourself.

A move in the right direction. Oil dey my village with Shell facility on ground wen dey tap d oil and yet dey don't have office here... The Only physical structure in the community where dis multi national make their money is NIGERIA ARMY Boot.





Thumps Up Osinbajo. The man sabi work pass him oga walahi

Will his yoruba muslim people who have their heads in buhari's butt be happy?

Osibanjo is the real deal oh!!!!



If this man continues like this, he will make all the difference all previous leaders have failed to make.



The problem in Nigeria largely is a situation where the two largest tribes want to forcefully dominate and subjugate other tribes and they only way seen fit to do this is to prevent any factors of development from going to other places.



Osibanjo has put 1 billion Naira towards Ibaka seaport. That's impressive.



My plea to the two major tribes is for them to give Osibanjo all the support he needs. It's funny how the most vocal supporters of Osibanjo right now are actually The South South and the South East.

I know president osinbajo is trying to appease the raging rage of the Niger delta no wonder his recent visit to the region but relocating headquarters is no good idea the Niger delta militant might just take advantage of it if you know what I mean

I doubt if you know what you mean.



Silicon Valley is what it is today because of the concentration of blue chip companies close to their source of labor and material.



The militants are restive because someone refuse dialogue and prefers breaching agreement. The Niger Deltans are veryyyyyyyyy simple and hardworking people. Speaking up for their due right is what earned them the "militant" title.



With the various headquarters located their it makes it easier for company and community dialogues and eliminates the usual bureaucracy that prolongs talks.



Mind you, the said environment gets polluted by their operations so it is fair for them to join in experiencing first hand the plight of the people.



I doubt if you know what you mean.Silicon Valley is what it is today because of the concentration of blue chip companies close to their source of labor and material.The militants are restive because someone refuse dialogue and prefers breaching agreement. The Niger Deltans are veryyyyyyyyy simple and hardworking people. Speaking up for their due right is what earned them the "militant" title.With the various headquarters located their it makes it easier for company and community dialogues and eliminates the usual bureaucracy that prolongs talks.Mind you, the said environment gets polluted by their operations so it is fair for them to join in experiencing first hand the plight of the people.I greet you.

This decision will backfire







But this shows Good Intention by Osibanjo





there are more kidnapping, bombing, ritual killing, cult killings etc in Lagos than Akwa Ibom

As long as the issues that necessitated their relocation have been sorted only then will the directive fly. Else I don't see it working in the long run.

I doubt if you know what you mean.



Silicon Valley is what it is today because of the concentration of blue chip companies close to their source of labor and material.



The militants are restive because someone refuse dialogue and prefers breaching agreement. The Niger Deltans are veryyyyyyyyy simple and hardworking people. Speaking up for their due right is what earned them the "militant" title.



With the various headquarters located their it makes it easier for company and community dialogues and eliminates the usual bureaucracy that prolongs talks.



Mind you, the said environment gets polluted by their operations so it is fair for them to join in experiencing first hand the plight of the people.



I greet you. stop painting a good image of the militants ...most militants in the Niger delta today are not after good policies and curtailing the severity of environmental degradation but after money

most militants now want to be a tompolo or a ayiri emami

The restiveness and the anger in the Niger delta states and the old eastern region as a whole has its roots in neglect and cheating to be blunt. Relocation of the HQ of these companies to the areas where they cart their primary products is just one amongst the many things wrong with "Nigeria".



Ibaka deep seaport should have been up and running a long time to serve the business needs of Eastern citizens.

Fear of kidnapping? No! It is part of the agitation.



kidnapping is not part of agitation its a criminal act punishable by the law kidnapping is not part of agitation its a criminal act punishable by the law





Whatever will make our Niger Delta brothers happy.



Lagos wont miss the companies. OkayWhatever will make our Niger Delta brothers happy.Lagos wont miss the companies.

It's funny how the most vocal supporters of Osibanjo right now are actually The South South and the South East.



Crap. You two-faced and double-speaking lots are only out to blackmail Osinbajo's kinsmen with your insincere praises so we ain't buying it. Already your folks have been opening threads upandan disparaging Osinbajo's tribe as being treacherous for supporting his policies and misinterpreting that to imply that they have 'betrayed' Buhari, while in the same breath you are here saying the opposite by claiming he doesn't enjoy Yoruba support. We know that when push comes to shove you lots will form deliberate amnesia and still accuse the same Osinbajo/Yorubas of some conspiratorial agenda to marginalize Una, irrespective of what Osinbajo or any or his kinsmen say or do regardless.

It's the best decision to take. It's the best decision to take.

Osibande, nobody takes you seriously..

stop painting a good image of the militants ...most militants in the Niger delta today are not after good policies and curtailing the severity of environmental degradation but after money

most militants now want to be a tompolo or a ayiri emami

Tell me one good thing about the senator representing your constituency we are quick to generalize a people because of the few that enjoy the monopoly of one or two vices. Tompolo and co from the onset are offsprings of a genuine struggle but got compromised along the line. Same old divide and rule principle. Give Mr A lots of fire power to keep G-Z in place. Look beyond the leaders and talk about the people. Tell me one good thing about the senator representing your constituencywe are quick to generalize a people because of the few that enjoy the monopoly of one or two vices. Tompolo and co from the onset are offsprings of a genuine struggle but got compromised along the line. Same old divide and rule principle. Give Mr A lots of fire power to keep G-Z in place. Look beyond the leaders and talk about the people.

Oil companies are private ventures and as such the Owners site the head office where ever they feel is suitable for the purpose. Government has little or no power over this issue.



Another thing to consider in location choice of companies is funding, Oil companies would like to have their head office where they could easily contact Banks for funding projects.



Security situation in Niger-delta region is too volatile and no reasonable investors would site Its head office in such region.



Likely defence these companies would put up are the following:

1. Major Investments of these companies are in deep offshore which falls under federal government claims and no state can claim(Oil companies workers can throw more light to this)

2. Security situation would make them to maintain a skeletal offices in ND

3. Government has no right to tell them where to site their offices as non-governmental organizations.



But let`s see what happens.

Some people from a certain liability tribe won't like this news!

Two of them have already commented above you.

hmmm Osibanjo



seems dude have good intentions



well if he can make dollar at least #320 then Buhari can go to blaze



cc

sarrki

The dude isn't a wicked cheat like his former master.



The dude isn't a wicked cheat like his former master.However, watch out for the northern mafia hell bent on cheating everybody in Nigeria