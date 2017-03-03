₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by autojosh: 11:41am
This Jaguar E-Type has been abandoned in a storage facility for over 20 years such that its condition is far from worse. In fact, the word dilapidated still doesn’t describe the Jaguar’s current condition. Yet it’s been put up for auction like that.
Lo and Behold, they said the Jaguar E-Type would fetch nothing less than N24milion (£44,000).
Two weeks ago, a 1952 Volkswagen Beetle (Ijapa) that was abandoned for over 50 years too was also sold for N33Million in Paris.
I probably have to start approaching the mechanic workshops around me to pick up the dilapidated cars in their compound. See photos of the Jaguar E-Type.
How much would you pay for it?
https://autojosh.com/jaguar-e-type-sold-n27million/
2 Likes
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by Earth2Metahuman: 11:48am
All these junk cars plenty for baba ramani my mechanic place
Make them bring just 50million come carry like 10
32 Likes
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by Horlaidex(m): 11:56am
Pay for what abeg... I can't even find the so called car in the pictures.. abi na my eyes?
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by Adaowerri111: 11:57am
Who go buy This poo, some will say vintage, waste of funds
6 Likes
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by geopreneur(m): 11:57am
.
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by spaggyy(m): 11:57am
what's this bull poo?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by Keneking: 11:57am
antiquity
Anyway, if we can still worship Muritala's car (the day he was finished off) at the museum, then car lovers can spend anything on this toy
Humans and materialism ----nonsense
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by jbhill(m): 11:57am
STC
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by romzyjoe(m): 11:57am
HMMMMM.. I don blow na
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by kateskitty(f): 11:58am
Ok
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by obagangan: 11:58am
How much will ijapa go for
1 Like
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 11:58am
Vintage
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by Oladelson(m): 11:58am
ABEg he get 1 car wey dy my house tu make dem cum buy am for just 500k
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by chinex276(m): 11:58am
I don't want to cry please
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by Areaboy2(m): 11:58am
jbhill:
No you're not
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by AngelicBeing: 11:58am
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by grayht(m): 11:58am
From a distance I can sight convertable ijapa @ Baba Akeem Mechanic Workshop...
Abeg who get flatbed truck, its time to salvage some junkies!
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by Mouthgag: 11:59am
why am i not surprised
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by DjAndroid: 11:59am
How dem wan take fix this ride?
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by okochaik: 11:59am
My grandpa car go cost pass this one then. I been think say I poor
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by kinmanj: 11:59am
SamuelAnyawu:
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by despi64(m): 11:59am
Na to begin waka dey find abandoned vintage vehicles oh!
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by krozay(m): 11:59am
D tin wan resemble Maserati
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by ChappyChase(m): 12:00pm
How I so love vintage cars
DjAndroid:Wait and see.
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by YesNo: 12:00pm
vintage scrap
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by RealZizou(m): 12:01pm
@ Op can u link me up wit doz buyer make i sell my grandpa beetles(ijapa)...cuz na small pikin weh dey my area dey use am dey play
It's my time to shine,make i go price land nao
1 Like
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by EncephalonPikin(m): 12:01pm
White men and their love for Artifacts
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by SuperBlack: 12:02pm
Where's Dino?
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by VanBommel(m): 12:02pm
Hmm
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by Vickiweezy(m): 12:03pm
For this piece of thrash??
How much do you think you'd spend in fixing and pimping this piece of junk after spending that much money to buy it?
|Re: Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) by piagetskinner(m): 12:03pm
this is already scrap metal....
2 Likes
