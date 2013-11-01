₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by AdoraAmadi: 12:29pm
Veteran Comedian, AY visited the Big Brother Naija housemates earlier today.
The way Tboss was staring and smiling at AY caught his wife's attention and she gave a hilarious reaction. She shared a video of the visit where Tboss was staring and wrote;
"Haa! Madam fine girl/yellow gang be staring at my man like Kilode! Just kidding. Loool @aycomedian in the house this morning #bigbrothernaija"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRLHn-GFsl9/?taken-by=midas_interiors&hl=en
Source: http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-ays-wife-mabel-reacts-to-tboss.html
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by AdoraAmadi: 12:31pm
More..
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by oladipo322(m): 12:33pm
see them bunch of IndecentStar.....
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by samhay: 12:40pm
Samhay typing
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Horlaleck(m): 12:41pm
Is that all?
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by kaykay1980: 12:41pm
so what
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by pocohantas(f): 12:41pm
Kidding?
Don't kid with things like that, if she wasn't looking at your husband, she wasn't. If she was looking at him, she was.
No kidding...
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Waspy(m): 12:41pm
Just one view and shiii is on FP... ..Hmmm
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Porshking: 12:41pm
Lol prevention is better than cure oo
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by UNIZIK1stSon: 12:41pm
OK
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by chinex276(m): 12:41pm
mtsheeewwww... cut off social media for a day and watch Nigerian girls commit mass suicide
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:41pm
AdoraAmadi:mtcheeeew.
Beauties without brains
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by DaySpringer: 12:42pm
I hear Say
Tboss Destroy Kemen Last night
and Carry TTT and Bisola as Collateral Damage.
Who get Link to the Video Pls?
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by dacblogger(f): 12:42pm
Ok..
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Zulu212: 12:42pm
Shebi to stare again nah problem for this country
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by johnteddy(m): 12:42pm
There is love in sharing.... Lol
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Omolabasky: 12:42pm
Mtchewww! Wetin consign me.
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by unclezuma: 12:42pm
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by amtalkin(f): 12:42pm
Lucky for her, she gives a Fvck
I'm saving mine for a better thread
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Genea(f): 12:42pm
#protectyourman...
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by prettythicksme(m): 12:43pm
Mtchewwww
I like how bassey wear uriel pant for head buhahahaha
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by pweshboi(m): 12:43pm
BBN crew over to you... Food don done. Since to watch other people live there life and fornicate openly now nah entertainment
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by petux(m): 12:43pm
how is this a news??
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Harbosede02(f): 12:43pm
Harmless reaction
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by holluphemydavid(m): 12:43pm
yellow dem gang? i rest my case,she had indirectly said somtin
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by naijaboiy: 12:44pm
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by EugeneGee4(m): 12:44pm
Ok
Noted he is ur Man
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by SHOPPERS(m): 12:44pm
Frontpage this days is just full of nonsense... Where the hell is Seun??
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Naturalobserver: 12:45pm
No mind her.she wan use "kiddin take cover up".
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Diegostan(m): 12:45pm
She's jus tryna make connections after this...
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Papiikush: 12:45pm
Smh..Insecurities written all over that comment.
|Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by lonelydora(m): 12:46pm
Tboss is confirmed ajebo and not fake Gifty
