The way Tboss was staring and smiling at AY caught his wife's attention and she gave a hilarious reaction. She shared a video of the visit where Tboss was staring and wrote;



"Haa! Madam fine girl/yellow gang be staring at my man like Kilode! Just kidding. Loool @aycomedian in the house this morning #bigbrothernaija"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRLHn-GFsl9/?taken-by=midas_interiors&hl=en







Source: Veteran Comedian, AY visited the Big Brother Naija housemates earlier today.The way Tboss was staring and smiling at AY caught his wife's attention and she gave a hilarious reaction. She shared a video of the visit where Tboss was staring and wrote;

see them bunch of IndecentStar..... 3 Likes

Samhay typing

Is that all? 5 Likes

so what

Kidding?

Don't kid with things like that, if she wasn't looking at your husband, she wasn't. If she was looking at him, she was.

No kidding... 8 Likes 1 Share

Just one view and shiii is on FP... ..Hmmm 2 Likes

prevention is better than cure oo Lolprevention is better than cure oo 1 Like

OK

mtsheeewwww... cut off social media for a day and watch Nigerian girls commit mass suicide 7 Likes

AdoraAmadi:

mtcheeeew.

Beauties without brains mtcheeeew.Beauties without brains 2 Likes

I hear Say

Tboss Destroy Kemen Last night

and Carry TTT and Bisola as Collateral Damage.



Who get Link to the Video Pls?

Ok..

Shebi to stare again nah problem for this country

There is love in sharing.... Lol 1 Like

Mtchewww! Wetin consign me.

Lucky for her, she gives a Fvck

I'm saving mine for a better thread 1 Like

#protectyourman...

Mtchewwww



I like how bassey wear uriel pant for head buhahahaha

BBN crew over to you... Food don done. Since to watch other people live there life and fornicate openly now nah entertainment 1 Like

how is this a news??

Harmless reaction

yellow dem gang? i rest my case,she had indirectly said somtin

Ok

Noted he is ur Man

Frontpage this days is just full of nonsense... Where the hell is Seun??

No mind her.she wan use "kiddin take cover up".

She's jus tryna make connections after this...

Smh..Insecurities written all over that comment. 1 Like