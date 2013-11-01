₦airaland Forum

AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by AdoraAmadi: 12:29pm
Veteran Comedian, AY visited the Big Brother Naija housemates earlier today.

The way Tboss was staring and smiling at AY caught his wife's attention and she gave a hilarious reaction. She shared a video of the visit where Tboss was staring and wrote;

"Haa! Madam fine girl/yellow gang be staring at my man like Kilode! Just kidding. Loool @aycomedian in the house this morning #bigbrothernaija"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRLHn-GFsl9/?taken-by=midas_interiors&hl=en



Source: http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/bbnaija-ays-wife-mabel-reacts-to-tboss.html

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by AdoraAmadi: 12:31pm
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by oladipo322(m): 12:33pm
see them bunch of IndecentStar.....

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by samhay: 12:40pm
Samhay typing
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Horlaleck(m): 12:41pm
Is that all?

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by kaykay1980: 12:41pm
so what
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by pocohantas(f): 12:41pm
Kidding?
Don't kid with things like that, if she wasn't looking at your husband, she wasn't. If she was looking at him, she was.
No kidding...

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Waspy(m): 12:41pm
Just one view and shiii is on FP... ..Hmmm

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Porshking: 12:41pm
Lol angry angry prevention is better than cure oo

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by UNIZIK1stSon: 12:41pm
OK
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by chinex276(m): 12:41pm
mtsheeewwww... cut off social media for a day and watch Nigerian girls commit mass suicide

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:41pm
mtcheeeew.
Beauties without brains

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by DaySpringer: 12:42pm
I hear Say
Tboss Destroy Kemen Last night
and Carry TTT and Bisola as Collateral Damage.

Who get Link to the Video Pls?
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by dacblogger(f): 12:42pm
Ok.. undecided
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Zulu212: 12:42pm
Shebi to stare again nah problem for this country
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by johnteddy(m): 12:42pm
There is love in sharing.... Lol

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Omolabasky: 12:42pm
Mtchewww! Wetin consign me.
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by unclezuma: 12:42pm
grin
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by amtalkin(f): 12:42pm
Lucky for her, she gives a Fvck
I'm saving mine for a better thread

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Genea(f): 12:42pm
#protectyourman...
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by prettythicksme(m): 12:43pm
Mtchewwww

I like how bassey wear uriel pant for head buhahahaha
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by pweshboi(m): 12:43pm
BBN crew over to you... Food don done. Since to watch other people live there life and fornicate openly now nah entertainment

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by petux(m): 12:43pm
how is this a news??
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Harbosede02(f): 12:43pm
Harmless reaction
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by holluphemydavid(m): 12:43pm
yellow dem gang? i rest my case,she had indirectly said somtin
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by naijaboiy: 12:44pm
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by EugeneGee4(m): 12:44pm
Ok
Noted he is ur Man
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by SHOPPERS(m): 12:44pm
Frontpage this days is just full of nonsense... Where the hell is Seun??
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Naturalobserver: 12:45pm
No mind her.she wan use "kiddin take cover up".
Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Diegostan(m): 12:45pm
She's jus tryna make connections after this... grin

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by Papiikush: 12:45pm
Smh..Insecurities written all over that comment.

Re: AY's Wife, Mabel Reacts To Tboss Staring At Him During His Visit On BBNaija by lonelydora(m): 12:46pm
Tboss is confirmed ajebo and not fake Gifty

