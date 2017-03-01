₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by TheOlusanjo: 3:30am
Recall, yesterday, Kemen got disqualified from the Big brother Naija show as a result of the sexual harassment meted on TBoss by him, though many people had reservations as to why he was kicked out and formulating that TBoss may have connections in the BBNaija cabal, and that’s why her “trouble finder and supposed irritant” was kicked out, video evidence has been released which shows that Kemen actually groped her while she slept.
A close source to the family have come out to speak about the unfortunate incident which disqualified the Akwa Ibom born fitness trainer, and of course they are displeased with the punishment, Big Brother making Nigerians feel Kemen is a “pervert/rapist” and most importantly angry that TBoss couldn’t do anything to save the situation when she had the power to. Remember, earlier after the sexual harassment incident, TBoss was called into the diary room by Biggie and questioned if she approved of what went down between she and Kemen, and she boldly said, “she didn’t give him permission”, well, that seems to be the bedrock and the basis of Kemen been ousted.
The source claims that the family is agitated that Nigerians are pouring their anger on Kemen on Social Media, saying all sorts of things about him. Also, he said that, if TBoss wasn’t comfortable or didn’t approve of what happened on that eventful night, how come she turned to the right without stopping or throwing tantrums. The source continued by saying, immediately Kemen is back to base, they might sue Big Brother for defamation of character and unlawful justice.
Furthermore, the source is of the opinion that, TBoss is like a sacred egg in the show and she might have one or two people who are in high positions in the country and have vested interest in the show, the family claims that Debbie Rise also did something similar to Bassey but wasn’t put in the chopping board bt how come Kemen is, because TBoss is involved? What is your take on this?
: http://www.theinfong.com/2017/03/kemens-family-reacts-to-his-disqualification-from-bbnaija-due-to-tboss-sexual-assault-incident/
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Purpletee(f): 3:50am
Sue for defamation of character and unlawful justice and watch BBN sue for sexual assault....wonder what our youths are up to this days.
who send you go press orange...teenagers watching this program learn bad attributes from it.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by NosoChic(f): 3:57am
The family should better go and chill, and seek psychological/spiritual help for him. He even bragged and made comments like using knorr cubes and cocacola. Their son is a PERVERT.
He not only didn't give a good representation of our country but also misrepresented the Nigerian man who understand the meaning of CONSENT and SELF CONTROL . They should search well in their son's past,this may not be the first time he's doing something like this.
In saner climes, he should be arrested and booked at least.
Mbok, we are not joining your fitness center oh.....we like our shape like this.
LESSON LEARNT - it's not enough to have big visions and purpose, we need character to take us there.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by pelumi10: 4:10am
What do you expect from a show that have a special day called "The Kissing Festival" where you can kiss anybody at sight Nonsense
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by OKorowanta: 4:24am
Big Brother dey mad!
What about Bisola that was testing TTT's microphone?
No it's not immoral.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Babygal4eva(f): 5:38am
u just dey source source source, u no fi mention anything tangible only typing twitter conspiracy nd comments here... issalryt
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by PenisCaP: 5:49am
That Big brother is biased...
Idiot
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by davidkingrichie(m): 6:01am
That's what you get for going to a useless show. They validate sexual immorality but draw the line on sexual immorality?
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by WildChild00(m): 6:23am
OKorowanta:
TTT agreed for it to be tested, on like Tboss:..
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by EddyNumerouno(m): 6:26am
Naija bloggers and "a close family source"
They can lie for africa
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Moblord(m): 6:28am
WTH is this BB Naija? is it a drama or reality?
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Apple1992(m): 6:39am
The punishment was too harsh on kemen.
Bisola and TTT mess the other day and nothing happen, Soma finger Gifty, nothing still happens. a lot of immoral act and conduct has been happening in the house. so kemen is not the first. I just feel for the poor guy.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Kondomatic(m): 6:48am
Purpletee:And they learn good attributes by watching her bare her breasts on TV?
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Kondomatic(m): 6:54am
NosoChic:Yeah. right.
The lady has been representing Nigerian women well by exposing her bosoms and getting sucked live on TV. Not rooting for him though but they have no moral ground to sack him.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Keneking: 6:59am
Mynd44 do you support sueing BB for defamation of Kemen's character?
Me I support...
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by HottestFire: 7:23am
ECOWAS Court should be interested in this case.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Dexema(m): 7:30am
Big brother just made a mess of everything by disqualifying him, eviction would have been better. Show's still useless btw.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by kimmy0000: 7:54am
I smell lies. Who is the close family source who is so ashamed that he/she cannot disclose his/her identity.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by SeunWedsLinda(m): 7:57am
I'm ashamed his family rally round him over his abuse. I do not expect them to be against him tho but keeping mum would have been shrewder.
Your son is a f*cking pervert!
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by darfay: 7:58am
E
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by sosanova: 7:58am
Naija bloggers and family sources
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by ifyalways(f): 7:58am
Did the family really say all that or a figment of some bloggers imagination?
Kemen's disqualification was loooooong overdue, hes actually lucky it ended in mere disqualification. His loved ones and family should as a matter of fact, get help for him cos dude is a sexual predator.
All his discussions about sex are perverted and sick.
First he says boldly, on camera that the way to sleep with a fellow hm is to get her drunk, rape her then claim it was some under the influence of alcohol.
He tried to grope Uriel, that one cautioned him and biggie called him to warn him.
Few days ago, out from nowhere, he also mentioned how his guys date rapes ladies by adding knorr cubes to coca cola. He described it so vividly and even repeated it boldly when fellow hm's asked if he was joking.
Who knows how many girls he would have raped in the past ?
To cap it and looking at yesterday's video, he nailed himself when he got up, watched the camera and other hm's to confirm they were all deep asleep before going on to grope Tboss.
PS: For those asking why Tboss allowed him to share her bed, its Biggie's house and bed. Anyone can sleep anywhere. Tboss never invited him and as a matter of fact have been complaining right to his face about his cuddling and gropping when they are in bed.
I blame BB organizers for waiting till he acted on his words before disqualifying him. This wouldn't have happened if the sent him home the very day he talked about maggi and coke.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Idydarling(f): 7:59am
hmmmmmm
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by martineverest(m): 7:59am
OKorowanta:use ur head,educated illiterate
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by sosanova: 7:59am
What Kemen did was bad but Tboss na confirm 1st grade olosho always exposing her breast everyday
Boss is a white witch---Bisola
Anybody who sleeps on T boss bed gets evicted or disqualified --Bally
T boss bed is cursed--Efe
T boss bed na evil bed---TTT
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by martineverest(m): 8:00am
Apple1992:use ur sense,bro......know the meaning of consent
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by wayne4loan: 8:01am
Keman is a disgrace to his family
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by Pavore9: 8:01am
They should help their son/brother go seek a counseling psychologist and stop ranting if the story is true.
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by superior494(m): 8:01am
Sue Ke??
Serious YeYe de smell...
|Re: Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault by noetic5: 8:01am
ok
