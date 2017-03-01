Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Kemen’s Family Reacts To His Disqualification From Bbnaija Due To Tboss’ Assault (17083 Views)

A close source to the family have come out to speak about the unfortunate incident which disqualified the Akwa Ibom born fitness trainer, and of course they are displeased with the punishment, Big Brother making Nigerians feel Kemen is a “pervert/rapist” and most importantly angry that TBoss couldn’t do anything to save the situation when she had the power to. Remember, earlier after the sexual harassment incident, TBoss was called into the diary room by Biggie and questioned if she approved of what went down between she and Kemen, and she boldly said, “she didn’t give him permission”, well, that seems to be the bedrock and the basis of Kemen been ousted.





The source claims that the family is agitated that Nigerians are pouring their anger on Kemen on Social Media, saying all sorts of things about him. Also, he said that, if TBoss wasn’t comfortable or didn’t approve of what happened on that eventful night, how come she turned to the right without stopping or throwing tantrums. The source continued by saying, immediately Kemen is back to base, they might sue Big Brother for defamation of character and unlawful justice.



Furthermore, the source is of the opinion that, TBoss is like a sacred egg in the show and she might have one or two people who are in high positions in the country and have vested interest in the show, the family claims that Debbie Rise also did something similar to Bassey but wasn’t put in the chopping board bt how come Kemen is, because TBoss is involved? What is your take on this?



Sue for defamation of character and unlawful justice and watch BBN sue for sexual assault....wonder what our youths are up to this days.



who send you go press orange...teenagers watching this program learn bad attributes from it. 21 Likes 2 Shares

The family should better go and chill, and seek psychological/spiritual help for him. He even bragged and made comments like using knorr cubes and cocacola. Their son is a PERVERT.



He not only didn't give a good representation of our country but also misrepresented the Nigerian man who understand the meaning of CONSENT and SELF CONTROL . They should search well in their son's past,this may not be the first time he's doing something like this.



In saner climes, he should be arrested and booked at least.



Mbok, we are not joining your fitness center oh.....we like our shape like this.



LESSON LEARNT - it's not enough to have big visions and purpose, we need character to take us there. 30 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense What do you expect from a show that have a special day called "The Kissing Festival" where you can kiss anybody at sightNonsense 5 Likes



What about Bisola that was testing TTT's microphone?

No it's not immoral. Big Brother dey mad!What about Bisola that was testing TTT's microphone?No it's not immoral. 13 Likes 1 Share

u just dey source source source, u no fi mention anything tangible only typing twitter conspiracy nd comments here... issalryt 1 Like

That Big brother is biased...

Idiot 9 Likes

That's what you get for going to a useless show. They validate sexual immorality but draw the line on sexual immorality? 2 Likes 2 Shares

OKorowanta:

Big Brother dey mad! What about Bisola that was testing TTT's microphone? No it's not immoral.

TTT agreed for it to be tested, on like Tboss:.. TTT agreed for it to be tested, on like Tboss:.. 9 Likes 1 Share



They can lie for africa Naija bloggers and "a close family source"They can lie for africa 7 Likes 1 Share

WTH is this BB Naija? is it a drama or reality? 1 Like 1 Share

The punishment was too harsh on kemen.

Bisola and TTT mess the other day and nothing happen, Soma finger Gifty, nothing still happens. a lot of immoral act and conduct has been happening in the house. so kemen is not the first. I just feel for the poor guy. 4 Likes

Purpletee:

Sue for defamation of character and unlawful justice and watch BBN sue for sexual assault....wonder what our youths are up to this days.



who send you go press orange...teenagers watching this program learn bad attributes from it. And they learn good attributes by watching her bare her breasts on TV? And they learn good attributes by watching her bare her breasts on TV? 12 Likes

NosoChic:

The family should better go and chill, and seek psychological/spiritual help for him. He even bragged and made comments like using knorr cubes and cocacola. Their son is a PERVERT.



He not only didn't give a good representation of our country but also misrepresented the Nigerian man who understand the meaning of CONSENT and SELF CONTROL . They should search well in their son's past,this may not be the first time he's doing something like this.



In saner climes, he should be arrested and booked at least.



Mbok, we are not joining your fitness center oh.....we like our shape like this.



LESSON LEARNT - it's not enough to have big visions and purpose, we need character to take us there. Yeah. right.







The lady has been representing Nigerian women well by exposing her bosoms and getting sucked live on TV. Not rooting for him though but they have no moral ground to sack him. Yeah. right.The lady has been representing Nigerian women well by exposing her bosoms and getting sucked live on TV. Not rooting for him though but they have no moral ground to sack him. 15 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44 do you support sueing BB for defamation of Kemen's character?



Me I support... 2 Likes

ECOWAS Court should be interested in this case.

Big brother just made a mess of everything by disqualifying him, eviction would have been better. Show's still useless btw. 3 Likes 2 Shares

I smell lies. Who is the close family source who is so ashamed that he/she cannot disclose his/her identity.

I'm ashamed his family rally round him over his abuse. I do not expect them to be against him tho but keeping mum would have been shrewder.



Your son is a f*cking pervert! 2 Likes

E







Naija bloggers and family sources Naija bloggers and family sources 3 Likes 1 Share

Did the family really say all that or a figment of some bloggers imagination?



Kemen's disqualification was loooooong overdue, hes actually lucky it ended in mere disqualification. His loved ones and family should as a matter of fact, get help for him cos dude is a sexual predator.



All his discussions about sex are perverted and sick.



First he says boldly, on camera that the way to sleep with a fellow hm is to get her drunk, rape her then claim it was some under the influence of alcohol.



He tried to grope Uriel, that one cautioned him and biggie called him to warn him.



Few days ago, out from nowhere, he also mentioned how his guys date rapes ladies by adding knorr cubes to coca cola. He described it so vividly and even repeated it boldly when fellow hm's asked if he was joking.



Who knows how many girls he would have raped in the past ?



To cap it and looking at yesterday's video, he nailed himself when he got up, watched the camera and other hm's to confirm they were all deep asleep before going on to grope Tboss.



PS: For those asking why Tboss allowed him to share her bed, its Biggie's house and bed. Anyone can sleep anywhere. Tboss never invited him and as a matter of fact have been complaining right to his face about his cuddling and gropping when they are in bed.



I blame BB organizers for waiting till he acted on his words before disqualifying him. This wouldn't have happened if the sent him home the very day he talked about maggi and coke. 17 Likes 1 Share

hmmmmmm

OKorowanta:

Big Brother dey mad! What about Bisola that was testing TTT's microphone? No it's not immoral. use ur head,educated illiterate use ur head,educated illiterate 4 Likes 1 Share







What Kemen did was bad but Tboss na confirm 1st grade olosho always exposing her breast everyday





Boss is a white witch---Bisola



Anybody who sleeps on T boss bed gets evicted or disqualified --Bally



T boss bed is cursed--Efe



T boss bed na evil bed---TTT



6 Likes

Apple1992:

The punishment was too harsh on kemen.

Bisola and TTT mess the other day and nothing happen, Soma finger Gifty, nothing still happens. a lot of immoral act and conduct has been happening in the house. so kemen is not the first. I just feel for the poor guy. use ur sense,bro......know the meaning of consent use ur sense,bro......know the meaning of consent 6 Likes 1 Share

Keman is a disgrace to his family 1 Like 1 Share

They should help their son/brother go seek a counseling psychologist and stop ranting if the story is true.

??



Serious YeYe de smell... Sue Ke??Serious YeYe de smell...