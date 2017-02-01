Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) (10650 Views)

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/bbnaija-first-photo-of-gifty-outside.html The controversial ex-housemate was spotted at the airport as she heads back home.

Airport ?? Where is she going....Isnt she going back to her former hair dressing in Obosi??..I dont understand 10 Likes 1 Share

Enough already! 2 Likes

Oga custom haf join bad gang, see how e cum pencil hin trouser small 10 Likes 1 Share

As long as she doesn't know Bankole Wellington, I don't know her too. 2 Likes

Sweetest Gifty







Welcome back 5 Likes

Who is she? 8 Likes

haters gonna hate





Bia who is this girl sef Fresh girlhaters gonna hateBia who is this girl sef 4 Likes 1 Share

Her level did not even upgrade @ all............... 1 Like

Gifty gerrarahia mehnnn poo!

we don staff her tire for nkpor here. 20k per night. she sweet die 3 Likes 1 Share

u are not welcome here oo

Wetin concern me 2 Likes

Who dah Fck is gifty

No one cares about these people.

Stop making stupid people famous 2 Likes

Airport ,,,Since morning.So she want to remain in S.A. and get her power and fame.

Gifty Welcome to Nigeria

she now knows banky na falz.. Odinma





Well me sef go soon blow....



Watch out. So this one sef don become famous for naija just like that?Well me sef go soon blow....Watch out.

everyfin abt diz gal is fake.even her outfit is fake.....chai!!!!!

I love her nose I love her nose

seunny4lif:

Wetin concern me hahohi hahohi

How will she know Bank W,Falz n Mr Nigeria...wen she busy listening to bongo music,bright chimezie and oriental brothers.but again its not a must u know all of this people wen ur mind is focused more important thing than music. 3 Likes

Fine baby with bad English

ar u sure she kws naija presido dt reside in london.

Shes beautiful, no douɓt 2 Likes

I bet nobody can mention a player name from this team. 2 Likes