|Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by AdoraAmadi: 9:21pm
The controversial ex-housemate was spotted at the airport as she heads back home.
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by LAFO(f): 9:22pm
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by Gurumaharaji(m): 9:24pm
Airport ?? Where is she going....Isnt she going back to her former hair dressing in Obosi??..I dont understand
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:27pm
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 9:34pm
Enough already!
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:36pm
Oga custom haf join bad gang, see how e cum pencil hin trouser small
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by malikombi(m): 9:43pm
As long as she doesn't know Bankole Wellington, I don't know her too.
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by hungryboy(m): 9:46pm
Sweetest Gifty
Welcome back
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by Arsenalholic(m): 10:17pm
Who is she?
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 10:18pm
Fresh girl haters gonna hate
Bia who is this girl sef
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by NLchikeeto(f): 10:18pm
Her level did not even upgrade @ all...............
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by prettythicksme(m): 10:18pm
Gifty gerrarahia mehnnn poo!
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by adonbilivit: 10:18pm
we don staff her tire for nkpor here. 20k per night. she sweet die
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by YINKS89(m): 10:18pm
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by seunlly(m): 10:18pm
u are not welcome here oo
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 10:18pm
Wetin concern me
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by Hysmady(m): 10:19pm
Who dah Fck is gifty
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by Omoluabi16(m): 10:19pm
No one cares about these people.
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by smark61: 10:19pm
Stop making stupid people famous
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by princessbecky(f): 10:19pm
Airport ,,,Since morning.So she want to remain in S.A. and get her power and fame.
Gifty Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by SIRPRESH(m): 10:19pm
she now knows banky na falz.. Odinma
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by lifestyle1(m): 10:20pm
So this one sef don become famous for naija just like that?
Well me sef go soon blow....
Watch out.
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by fortunechy(m): 10:21pm
everyfin abt diz gal is fake.even her outfit is fake.....chai!!!!!
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:21pm
I love her nose
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by emvico(m): 10:22pm
seunny4lif:hahohi
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by jeromzy(m): 10:22pm
How will she know Bank W,Falz n Mr Nigeria...wen she busy listening to bongo music,bright chimezie and oriental brothers.but again its not a must u know all of this people wen ur mind is focused more important thing than music.
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by Meka78: 10:22pm
Fine baby with bad English
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by fortunechy(m): 10:22pm
ar u sure she kws naija presido dt reside in london.
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by missKiffy(f): 10:23pm
Shes beautiful, no douɓt
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by Alexander001(m): 10:23pm
I bet nobody can mention a player name from this team.
|Re: Gifty At The Airport, On Her Way Back To Nigeria (Photo) by dacovajnr: 10:24pm
Now that's all she ever wanted! Fame!! Fame!!..a lady would give anything just to be famous
