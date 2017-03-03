Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides (19565 Views)

Presidency Moves Against Fayose, Aides To Be Invited For Questioning / Flash Back: Nigerian Apologizes To Former President Jonathan For Voting Him Out! / A Video Showing Bokoharam fighting back Nigerian soldiers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that ailing President, Buhari has mandated his team on diaspora affairs to ensure that all Nigerian girls trafficked for sex overseas are brought back to the country.



She stated this while commenting on the issue of human trafficking during a programme on AIT.





Dabiri-Erewa said that no fewer than 41 girls ranging between 16 – 28 years have voluntarily returned to Nigeria from Mali as a result of collaboration between the Nigerian Embassy and the Malian authorities anchored on mutual agreement.



She called for the education of children against embarking on trips to places they are not familiar with; stressing that girls who are trafficked for sex believed that they were going overseas to engage in white-collar jobs.



She said: “Now on the issue of human trafficking, 41 girls have voluntarily returned to Nigeria from Mali.



“President Buhari has charged us to bring back all these girls trafficked for sex.





“The Nigerian Embassy in Bamako leveraged on the NAF Charlie-130 Hercules aircraft to airlift these girls that were victims of human trafficking.



“The successful repatriation of the girls was as a result of collaboration between the Nigerian Embassy and the Malian authorities anchored on mutual agreement.



“We need to educate our children especially the ladies not to go to where they don’t know.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/03/bring-back-nigerian-prostitutes-buhari-charges-aides/





Brought back, and what then?

Left in the streets to continue their trade?



You guys are bunch of confused idiots, no direction, nothing...



Please, if you won't make their lives better, when you bring them back, kuku leave them to their hustle, this country is currently a messssssssss.... Focus.... That's the key... 70 Likes 4 Shares

Look at this cadaver!

You want to bring people back and you have not come back?

Nigeria good na Buhari no gree come back?

Practice what you preach! Nama! 62 Likes 4 Shares

DLondonboiy:

Look at this cadaver!



You want to bring people back and you have not come back?



Nigeria good na Buhari no gree come back?



Practice what you preach! Nama!







lol



Unfunny lolUnfunny 11 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Deaf dead buhari.. .you will never see buhari again 6 Likes 2 Shares

They will succeed with only those who wants to be brought back home.

Good move. Those dat were forced into such acts should be rescued. 7 Likes 1 Share

people are talking poverty and starvation this one is talking sex workers, who them help? 4 Likes 1 Share

Huh

OK. You want to add to the number u already have here in Nigeria abi? Ngwanu 1 Like

This people like media attention!





Oga send u errand,u cum dey tell us....wetin u wan make we do?





Go and do wetin oga tell una to do!! 4 Likes

No stable electricity, price so everything is high ,worse still getting the money is Herculean. Abeg, leave them for wia them dey. I'm sure they don't even want to come back. You mean you want them to come back to this country where things are difficultNo stable electricity, price so everything is high ,worse still getting the money is Herculean. Abeg, leave them for wia them dey. I'm sure they don't even want to come back. 4 Likes

Una never bring back the girls kidnapped by your people for here, those one wey dey abroad u na want bring abi? I beg you people should prioritize your duties I beg. 3 Likes

Has the Vegetable return to normal conscious state or his someone doing this one his behalf, the country is already jam-packed and can't cater for those in it, and you requesting for more to be added, infact you are a _________ ______ . 2 Likes

ok but will you marry them off like the kano style. 1 Like

project50:

Deaf dead buhari.. .you will never see buhari again

Smh! I know you just want us to quote you.



We yaff quote you! Smh! I know you just want us to quote you.We yaff quote you! 1 Like

Make them allow us weh deh overseas to fvck in peace nah 1 Like

So na that one dey pain am pass for the sick bed wey him dey?

He no go talk how he go take bring himself back

Make una dey deceive una sef there 4 Likes



Chai, the kind of Konji that would be killing this man in za oza room ehn

Aisha it's not fair oooo, go back to London See me see trouble oooooo, so of all the malaise plaguing Nigeria today, na sex workers concern Buhari pass. He didn't even worry about victims of SA's xenophobeChai, the kind of Konji that would be killing this man in za oza room ehnAisha it's not fair oooo, go back to London 8 Likes

So the disease rate will tripple

youngmoney95:





http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/03/bring-back-nigerian-prostitutes-buhari-charges-aides/





@Hodor Hardly will anybody comprehend ur tenses. Anyways make I yarn wetin u understand. Shey any Nigerian deserve die? Do u av an idea what led some olosho into dat kinda lifestyle? Pity humanity bruff and care for a living being disregarding choices. As dey chop hexagon meal, not 3 square meal u go fit yarn trash @Hodor Hardly will anybody comprehend ur tenses. Anyways make I yarn wetin u understand. Shey any Nigerian deserve die? Do u av an idea what led some olosho into dat kinda lifestyle? Pity humanity bruff and care for a living being disregarding choices. As dey chop hexagon meal, not 3 square meal u go fit yarn trash

Hoddor:

Brought back, and what then?

Left in the streets to continue their trade?



You guys are bunch of confused idiots, no direction, nothing...



Please, if you won't make their lives better, when you bring them back, kuku leave them to their hustle, this country is currently a messssssssss.... Focus.... That's the key... If it were your sister or your daughter that's been put in dehumanizing bondage, being forced by some 'madam' to Bleep 20 men daily while the madam takes all the profit and gives then nothing in return, I hope you will also give this same suggestion? Hope you will also suggest that they shouldn't be rescued because you think Nigeria is a mess?



cc: themonk, eightsin, coolestchris, frenchwine If it were your sister or your daughter that's been put in dehumanizing bondage, being forced by some 'madam' to Bleep 20 men daily while the madam takes all the profit and gives then nothing in return, I hope you will also give this same suggestion? Hope you will also suggest that they shouldn't be rescued because you think Nigeria is a mess?cc: themonk, eightsin, coolestchris, frenchwine 8 Likes

hmmmmmmmmmm gbam......abeg make dis pple no too dey lie gve us again son we go fit knw wen dem dey talk true

from sick bed....mongo park 1 Like 1 Share

But you still no bring back the 1st girls you promised....



After ruining the country you want them to come do what? What type of program and interventions are awaiting them?



You people never plan well so by default plan to fail. 2 Likes 1 Share

Abike Dabiri,



Nigerians are done with Buhari. Mentioning is name is like................................................



It is Osinbajo that we know and he is working.



Buhari should just rest till May, 29th, 2019 and come and handover power. 2 Likes

DLondonboiy:

Look at this cadaver!



You want to bring people back and you have not come back?





Nigeria good na Buhari no gree come back?



Practice what you preach! Nama!



Calm down, he won't force your prostitute sisters and drug peddling brothers to come back home....time and season will teach them sense....ndiara Calm down, he won't force your prostitute sisters and drug peddling brothers to come back home....time and season will teach them sense....ndiara 7 Likes

Our girls have gone mad again.

I want to go to Italy, I want to go to Spain

See as them package the name as if the job they pensionable (sex workers) 2 Likes

Plenty girls from ... loading



NCAN please help out.