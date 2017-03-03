₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by youngmoney95(m): 1:52pm
http://dailypost.ng/2017/03/03/bring-back-nigerian-prostitutes-buhari-charges-aides/
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by Hoddor: 2:09pm
Brought back, and what then?
Left in the streets to continue their trade?
You guys are bunch of confused idiots, no direction, nothing...
Please, if you won't make their lives better, when you bring them back, kuku leave them to their hustle, this country is currently a messssssssss.... Focus.... That's the key...
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by DLondonboiy: 2:19pm
Look at this cadaver!
You want to bring people back and you have not come back?
Nigeria good na Buhari no gree come back?
Practice what you preach! Nama!
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by Iamwrath: 2:29pm
DLondonboiy:
lol
Unfunny
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by amiibaby(f): 2:40pm
Ok
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by project50(m): 2:41pm
Deaf dead buhari.. .you will never see buhari again
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by Pavore9: 2:41pm
They will succeed with only those who wants to be brought back home.
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by Silentscreamer(f): 2:41pm
Good move. Those dat were forced into such acts should be rescued.
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by themonk(m): 2:41pm
people are talking poverty and starvation this one is talking sex workers, who them help?
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by labisibrass(m): 2:41pm
Huh
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by singwa: 2:42pm
OK. You want to add to the number u already have here in Nigeria abi? Ngwanu
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by softMarket(m): 2:43pm
This people like media attention!
Oga send u errand,u cum dey tell us....wetin u wan make we do?
Go and do wetin oga tell una to do!!
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by eightsin(m): 2:43pm
You mean you want them to come back to this country where things are difficult No stable electricity, price so everything is high ,worse still getting the money is Herculean. Abeg, leave them for wia them dey. I'm sure they don't even want to come back.
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by yemmight(m): 2:43pm
Una never bring back the girls kidnapped by your people for here, those one wey dey abroad u na want bring abi? I beg you people should prioritize your duties I beg.
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by DollarAngel(m): 2:43pm
Has the Vegetable return to normal conscious state or his someone doing this one his behalf, the country is already jam-packed and can't cater for those in it, and you requesting for more to be added, infact you are a _________ ______ .
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by anibi9674: 2:43pm
ok but will you marry them off like the kano style.
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by VickyRotex(f): 2:43pm
project50:
Smh! I know you just want us to quote you.
We yaff quote you!
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by coolestchris(m): 2:44pm
Make them allow us weh deh overseas to fvck in peace nah
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by maberry(m): 2:44pm
So na that one dey pain am pass for the sick bed wey him dey?
He no go talk how he go take bring himself back
Make una dey deceive una sef there
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by frenchwine(m): 2:44pm
See me see trouble oooooo, so of all the malaise plaguing Nigeria today, na sex workers concern Buhari pass. He didn't even worry about victims of SA's xenophobe
Chai, the kind of Konji that would be killing this man in za oza room ehn
Aisha it's not fair oooo, go back to London
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by ireneony(f): 2:45pm
So the disease rate will tripple
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by Afonjashapmouth: 2:45pm
youngmoney95:
@Hodor Hardly will anybody comprehend ur tenses. Anyways make I yarn wetin u understand. Shey any Nigerian deserve die? Do u av an idea what led some olosho into dat kinda lifestyle? Pity humanity bruff and care for a living being disregarding choices. As dey chop hexagon meal, not 3 square meal u go fit yarn trash
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by obailala(m): 2:45pm
Hoddor:If it were your sister or your daughter that's been put in dehumanizing bondage, being forced by some 'madam' to Bleep 20 men daily while the madam takes all the profit and gives then nothing in return, I hope you will also give this same suggestion? Hope you will also suggest that they shouldn't be rescued because you think Nigeria is a mess?
cc: themonk, eightsin, coolestchris, frenchwine
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by flex04: 2:46pm
hmmmmmmmmmm gbam......abeg make dis pple no too dey lie gve us again son we go fit knw wen dem dey talk true
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by Generalyemi(m): 2:47pm
from sick bed....mongo park
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by Bitterleafsoup: 2:48pm
But you still no bring back the 1st girls you promised....
After ruining the country you want them to come do what? What type of program and interventions are awaiting them?
You people never plan well so by default plan to fail.
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by wink2015: 2:48pm
Abike Dabiri,
Nigerians are done with Buhari. Mentioning is name is like................................................
It is Osinbajo that we know and he is working.
Buhari should just rest till May, 29th, 2019 and come and handover power.
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by IamPatriotic(m): 2:48pm
DLondonboiy:
Calm down, he won't force your prostitute sisters and drug peddling brothers to come back home....time and season will teach them sense....ndiara
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by zeribe4real(m): 2:49pm
Our girls have gone mad again.
I want to go to Italy, I want to go to Spain
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by Danny287(m): 2:49pm
See as them package the name as if the job they pensionable (sex workers)
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by AntiWailer: 2:49pm
Plenty girls from ... loading
NCAN please help out.
|Re: Bring Back Nigerian Prostitutes – Buhari Charges Aides by slimzypink(f): 2:49pm
DLondonboiy:
deep
